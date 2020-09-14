Tune out a Chaotic World and Take $100 off These Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones Today

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If ever there was a time to disconnect from what’s going on an take some time for yourself this is it. Noise-canceling headphones are heaven sent in a myriad of situations. Traveling, jogging , sleeping, working, any and all the above these are the perfect addition to your life . Today take $100 off of the holy grail of wireless headphones right now . There are three color options of Beats Solo Pros available now at this price.

Light blue, dark blue, and red take your pick from and start on your path to true Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) . Block out all external noise to help you concentrate or even just take a nap with some soothing tunes. I really like the ‘fast fuel’ feature that gives you up to three hours of playtime off of just ten minutes of charging. With a regular full charge expect at least twenty-two hours of smooth listening or forty if you aren’t using ANC. The t ransparency option is perfect if you’re on the go to help aid in staying more aware say if you’re in a bigger city with lots to be conscious of . T he Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth allow for a longer range of connection and means fewer dropouts with crisper tones. They pair easily with iOS and Android devices plus you’ll get a million cool points and be in the rad celebrity club with your new Beats .

