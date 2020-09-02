ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Tune Into Your Favorite Shows With $50 off This JBL Soundbar

JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar | $150 | Best Buy
JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar | $150 | Best Buy
JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar | $150 | Best Buy

All of this time at home might be great for getting through your Netflix queue, but maybe you're starting to notice that your TV's speakers make it pretty tough to hear the dialogue of gritty shows where the grizzled antihero likes to mumble all his words. In any case, a soundbar can help add louder, more clear sound to all your favorite movies and shows, but they can be costly. Right now, though, you can get JBL's 2.0 channel soundbar for $50 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $150. You won't get surround sound, but at least you won't have to pause every time there's a bit of noise outside.

