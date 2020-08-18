Tuesday's Deals of the Day: HP Envy Printer, Razer Mouse and Keyboard, Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer, BBoutique 1-Day Sale, Huckberry Swimwear, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An HP Envy Photo printer, a Fibit Inspire HR fitness tracker, a Razer gaming mouse and keyboard, an Outer Worlds price drop, a Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 air fryer, a Eufy Smart Lock Touch, a Bellesa Boutique 1-day sex supply sale, and a discount on Huckberry swimwear lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!

Advertisement

Skullcandy Wireless Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, Best Buy is offering Skullcandy Wireless In-Ear Headphones for a low $50. That means it’s 50% off the original list price of $100. Charge em’ up and start listening!



Advertisement

Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

Until we get microLED, QLED TVs are some of the best you can buy today. They have richer colors thanks to new panel technology that uses quantum dots, which glow to more precise colors than the underlying LCD technology could manage when heated up. I’ll spare you the boring details and just inform you that it’s beautiful. If you want to see why, now’s your chance with a 65-inch Samsung Q60 now fallen to $750 at both Best Buy and Amazon.



Advertisement

While not quite as impressive to the eye as OLED, QLED sets have a couple of major benefits for it:

OLED sets, especially earlier ones, are prone to image retention and burn-in issues.

OLED sets tend to be a lot more expensive.

And as someone who owns an LG OLED and a Samsung QLED, let me tell you: The difference is noticeable, but I certainly would be happy with a QLED on its own. Don’t hesitate to pick this 4K smart set up if you’re due for an upgrade.

Advertisement

HP Envy Photo 7855 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It seems like a good printer is the one thing most people just don’t have or do and never hooked up or never bought new cartridges for. Weirdly, printers are still kind of useful especially if it’s an all-in-one printer. HP’s HP Envy Photo 7855 is that and it’s currently $80 off.



Printing, scanning, copying, and faxing the Envy does it all. But it shines in printing beautiful vibrant photos through the USB port, SD card slot, or directly from your phone with the dual-band Wi-Fi. The touch-screen makes functions simple to find and operate. There is an “Easy Replenish” option so ink will be sent automatically when you need it, which is part of the reason our printer was never used again. No one went to buy ink. The Envy also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Most customers have noted that it’s set up isn’t complicated and it prints the best pictures they’ve ever seen. Not bad for a 35% discount.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

myCharge Mega Portable Charger Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re in an area where you are outdoor dining or everything is still outside of an establishment you’re in that bind of not being able to charge your phone. Are you that friend that is always running on a 10% battery? I try to have at least two chargers now because I’m usually out all day but I know that it’s harder for my pals to get a bartender or waitress to help them out. Take $40 off this myCharge portable charger today and never stress out about your phone in the red again.



This charger has two USB to power up to phones or devices at once if need be. The rubberized outside makes it a little more durable if you are going out hiking or to the beach for the day and want to make sure you’re prepared with power. The carabiner clip lets you secure it right to your backpack or whatever gear you go out with. The micro USB connector lets up power it back up as needed. It’s capable of 20100 milliampere hours of use and comes with a one year warranty. I highly suggest investing in a good charger for your next adventure.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the many woes of quarantine, getting work done as your pups start barking every time there’s a delivery is certainly one. Even if your deliveries are limited to weekly grocery drop-offs and the occasional takeout, sometimes even the most minor sonic disturbance can throw you out of your groove. It might be too late to teach your old dog to stop yapping at the neighbors, but you can certainly cop a pair of noise-canceling headphones that’ll drown out the symphony of howls that accompanies your package deliveries. Right now, Sony’s WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones are $100 off at Amazon in a one day sale, bringing them down to $148. That’s still not “cheap”, but for the price they offer excellent sound quality and passable noise-canceling.



Advertisement

PhoneSoap 3 INVENTORY20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s true. When inspected under a microscope, one out of every six smartphones contains fecal matter, according to a 2011 study conducted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. And while I regret to inform you that your phone is probably covered in poo, I’m even sadder to report your phone is 18 times more disgusting than a public toilet. As the experts over at PhoneSoap put it, “We wash our hands but we never wash our smartphones.”



That’s generalizing, of course, but the point stands: Most of us aren’t as conscious of the harmful bacterias permeating our phones as we are our hands, and in the midst of a pandemic, that’s probably not the best way to mitigate risk of infection. PhoneSoap 3 seems to be a good solution to help you keep your phone clean without submerging it in water. Thanks to advances in UV technology, this waterless gadget is capable of killing 99.99% of germs. A built-in acoustic audio amplifier keeps alarms and notifications from being muffled, and a pair of charging ports yields additional functionality.

Advertisement

PhoneSoap 3 is 20% off using our exclusive promo code INVENTORY20, bringing the subtotal down to $64 before taxes and shipping.

G/O Media may get a commission PhoneSoap 3 Buy for $64 from PhoneSoap Use the promo code INVENTORY20

Advertisement

Western Digital 5TB My Passport External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This past weekend, I sat around as my crew pondered a new rotation of multiplayer and co-op games to play, but we won’t be able to play them until next weekend. Wanna know why? No one had any of the games installed because they all vehemently refuse to buy more hard drive space, and frankly, I’m just sick of it. I even yelled at them!



Seriously, don’t you get tired of deleting and redownloading the same games over and over again? It’s equally as maddening as those who spend hundreds of dollars per year on disposable batteries. If these words sting, it’s because truth hurts and you’re someone who hasn’t solved one of life’s most annoying recurring issues with a single purchase. With a 5TB Western Digital external hard drive for $100 at Amazon, you won’t feel bound by your digital storage shackles ever again. I promise.

Advertisement

Echo Dot Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Well, the Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $20 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. This model gets you 4K-ready apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger M5T6C7IM Image : AUKEY

Advertisement

Now’s your chance to snag Aukey’s 60W PD USB-C charger for just $20 when you use the offer code M5T6C7IM. There’s just the single USB-C port, but you can use it to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more at the fastest speeds possible. There’s also a USB-A port supporting up to 2.4A charging speeds. It’s also travel friendly with a foldable plug. This deal won’t last long, so grab one ASAP if you’re in need.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/17/2020.

Fitbit One Wireless Activity Plus Sleep Tracker Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I get it, it’s been really hard to keep up with fitness routines in this hellish year. But the exercise can really help your mood, even if it’s just a stroll outside, and a fitness tracker can motivate to get you moving. DailySteals has refurbished Fitbit Ones to help get you moving for the low price of $180. These little guys were discontinued a couple years ago but remain in surprisingly high demand, with used and refurbished versions listed for $200+ elsewhere.



Advertisement

The Fitbit One isn’t a fitness watch—instead, this one clips to your waistband. It’ll track your steps and whether or not you climbed stairs (look, stairs are tough), as well as monitor your sleep activity. Sleeping well is just as important to your health as exercising! So if you’re interested, grab one of these Ones before it’s too late.

Advertisement

Crucial BX500 1TB 2.5" SATA SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This $90 tag on a Crucial BX500 1TB SSD is pretty sweet. If you don’t already have one, an SSD can substantially improve your PC’s overall performance. This 2.5-inch SATA block fits most modern laptops and desktops, so you can step into hard drive heaven no matter what you’re working with.



Advertisement

SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $190 off at B&H Photo.

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $227, or $51 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in April 2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 8/17/2020.

Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Sure, your phone’s speakers might work in a pinch when you’re listening to your favorite podcast as you chop up tonight’s veggies, but there’s a better way to grace your ears. With even a basic bluetooth speaker, you can get better sound that’ll reach further than your phone could; you can finally get your shower tunes back. Sony’s SRS-XB12 won’t give you the best sound you can get, but at $20 off right now, its $40 price tag is tough to beat. Money’s tight for a lot of folks, so every penny counts, but it doesn’t hurt to get yourself something nice that’ll make quarantine at least slightly more bearable.



Razer Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Gaming aficionados, I bring you a light-up gaming keyboard from Razer that’s only $100! Yes, that’s right, it’s a whole $70 off its original price of $170. It’s wired and is a switch keyboard with RGB lighting, so whatever game you’re playing will be dope. Nothing much to say, grab it and go now.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for just $27, the going price for the Xbox One version at Amazon. The PS4 version isn’t available there, but Walmart has it for the same $27.



Advertisement

Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For gaming mice, weight is an important factor that can make all the difference between game-changing ult and an embarrassing misplay. (We all know it wasn’t lag, man. Just fess up!) But all gamers aren’t created equal. If you prefer a lighter mouse, check out the Razer Viper, coming in at just 69g, and with a 16K optical sensor, your crosshairs will move like ice on tile. It’s just $50 at Amazon, which is even cheaper than you could find it this past Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

For every speed running Dark Souls master in the world, there are dozens like me who just can’t be arsed to contend with the game’s steep learning curve. Like, how am I supposed to know that Drogon is just chilling on a random ass bridge in the first five minutes of me gathering my bearings? And why are those red weirdos allowed to invade my game and make me consider retiring from my favorite lifelong hobby altogether? I get it. You’re awesome. Stop griefing me, losers! Oh, sorry, got off track: I think I might just try this Dark Souls board game instead, the expansions for which are now up to 25% off at Amazon.



Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I need a new PlayStation 4 headset, because of course a PC headset isn’t going to work with my gaming consoles. Nothing can be easy! I had a Turtle Beach headset a lonnngggg time ago in the age of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and that little bugger survived for years before just being incompatible with my newer technology. The Ear Force Recon 50P might be a cringey name, but I assume this headset is of the same quality, and works right out the box with your PS4 controller. It also works with the Xbox One controller with an adapter! At only $25, this seems like a solid buy.



Advertisement

Over at Walmart, you can get some of Nintendo’s popular first party titles for $50. Most gamers know that Nintendo games are slow to drop in price, so this is a pretty great deal! We’ve been seeing this $10 discount at other retailers, most notably Amazon, but Walmart has a few titles that are currently unique to them!



The recently released and super popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on that list. If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss was about, now’s your chance to give it a try! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are also a part of that sale, and are both great games in their own right. Grab some copies before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Buy Speks, Get Unblocks Free Gif : Speks

Advertisement

Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”



For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upsimples 8x10 Picture Frame Set (10-Piece) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Friends of the pod will know how often I complain about living in a studio apartment with my partner and two pets amid this awful, awful pandemic. Recently, however, we started remodeling the place to open it up and bring it more sunlight. In the process of redecorating, we’re also introducing floating shelves and framed art to our walls, and I have to say: After living here for about a year and a half, it’s finally starting to feel like home.



Advertisement

Now that you’re hopefully spending more time there, cozy up and complete your dream house or apartment with gorgeous, scenic expressions from local creators or iconic artists with almost 40% off a 10-piece set of frames on Amazon. This deal won’t last long, so scoop it up while you still can.

Advertisement

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum 93XPQ63 | Newegg Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With so much more in-home traffic to contend with, you’re probably tired of sweeping all the excess dirt and dust that’s accumulating. Let Anker help with its eufy Boost IQ 11S robot vacuum, which has roughly twice the power of its predecessor and sits on Newegg with a $41 off coupon right now using the promo code 93XPQ63. That brings it down to just $109, a solid deal for keeping your floors clean without much effort. It can go for over an hour and a half before needing to recharge, and you don’t even need to touch it for that—the little fella finds its own way to the charging base, thank you very much.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/26/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/18/2020.

Advertisement

Eufy Smart Lock Touch EUFYSL0817 Graphic : Eufy

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock touch is one of the most interesting takes o this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one 24% off with a $30 Amazon coupon and exclusive promo code EUFYSL0817. Your total, then, is $190.



So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Advertisement

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Advertisement

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Today only, Amazon is offering one for your kitchen at a nice $160 price.



Advertisement

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece Cuisinart cookware set. Available in red or black ceramic coating, this aluminum collection includes the following, each with their respective lids:



1x 10-inch Skillet

1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 3 Quart Saute with Lid

1x 6 Quart Sauce Pot with Lid

MorningSave has it all for $79.

Advertisement

Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

While we’re not exactly having the most normal of ones this summer, those of you with access to private pools or isolated beaches are no doubt in need of new, fashionable swimwear. Believe me, I’ve been rocking the 80s-style Kmart trunks for years now, and these heavily discounted swim shorts at Huckberry appear to be just the antidote for my first-world woes.



Personally, I’m keen on this cactus-adorned swimsuit from Boardies. Another, more classic and subdued option are the Rhythm Vintage Palm trunks, which bear a muted vintage grey color scheme, perfect for blending in at the beach. If you’re partial to bolder, pastel designs, however, you’re in luck as the bright green Boardies Overlay shorts are like a tropical-theme episode of ZOOM on PBS from the 90s. And Howler Brothers’ Stretch Bruja boardshorts are like a watercolor tattoo for your legs that never fades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 40% off Select Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Christmas in July, what not Christmas in August too? Exactly! Our wonderful pals at Bellesa want to give you a special gift for today only. Take 25%, 30%, and 40% off three very special hand-picked items.



First up at 25% off is the Air by Bellesa with code AIR25. This is a product the company routinely has sells out of. The Air uses Bellesa’s Cinetic Suction Technology and gives dual stimulation orgasms. No complaints from customers about how quickly the Air works for them.

Advertisement

Next, grab 30% off the Diosa vibrator just use the code DIOSA30. Offering blended orgasms at seven different vibe levels this beauty is every bit the deity it claims to be. Another customer favorite, it’s a smooth and soft touch. Its elegant design will definitely have you praising the goddess it’s named for.

And all this wouldn’t be possible without a good lube. This After Dark selection is available only at Bellesa and is 40% off with code LUBE40. It’s highly recommended if you’re weighing what you pay to what you get. It’s super slick and non-drying to ensure WAP throughout use. Free of fragrance and hypoallergenic this lubricant is a winner for sure.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $29 and this deal will expire tonight.

Advertisement

Hi-Tec Redline 24L Pro Commuter Backpack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re often out in the elements, you’ll want a backpack that won’t let the living waters rush through to destroy all your precious technology, clothes, and other items, all of which can fit into this big 24L bag offered up by MorningSave for $39. It has roomy front and rear compartments, with enough space to fit a laptop, tablet, water bottles, batteries and smartphones, books and sanitizers, and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab five of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $15.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

G-Spot Hero Vibrator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re bored at home without a bae, or want to spice up your sex life with bae, I have a sexy deal for you. The G-Spot Hero vibrator. Only $30 at Ella Paradis, and 10 speeds, it’ll take vagina-holders to higher heights over and over again. You’ll even get a cute little satin bag to store it after you’re finished. What are you waiting for? Great orgasms are only a click away.



Up to 40% off Select Favorites Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Two times a year the Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 40% off. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories, costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered. There are styles for men, women, kids, and even pets. All prices are as marked and the deal is expected to run until August 23.



Speaking of pets, there are a few chew toys to treat your furry best friend to. This Mickey Ice Cream Bar ($13) is one summer goodie Fido actually can enjoy. One thing Disney does very well is collectibles and mugs are certainly at the top of that list. The Tinkerbell Animation Mug ($10) is adorable and will fit right in with other classic faves in your coffee cup cluster. And you’ll never go wrong with adding a new fleece throw blanket to your living room or bedroom and this Mickey one ($16) is cozy and cute, plus you can customize it.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summer Blowout Short Sale ST19 Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

“Liz I swear to God if you tell me it’s hot one more time I’ll murder you.” Fine, but you still pick up some super comfy shorts from JACHS NY. It’s their Summer Blowout sale, and their shorts are only $19 if you use ST19 at checkout. No reason to miss out on this one!



This sale includes their popular chino shorts, as well as some board shorts. Whatever style you prefer, grab some pairs before they sell out—because some already are!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anime Blu-Ray Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look I’m not going to pretend to know anything about modern anime. I’m too lazy to catch up on what’s good, so I just watch re-runs of American comedies instead. But for those that keep up with the popular releases, you’re in luck, because Amazon is having a sale on select anime blu-rays. They’re up to half off, which makes these expensive collections much more affordable.



Some of the standouts here are the newer Evangelion movies, the first season of Goblin Slayer, and seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan. Those seem... cool! I haven’t watched them so they’re probably good! Or maybe definitely not and I’m digging a grave for myself for when the anime fans eviscerate me. Either way, grab whatever interests you before this sale ends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $50 off at Amazon. The $150 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

iHome Desk Lamp With Clock and Wireless Charging Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh yeah, give me all that sweet device convergence loving, baby. At MorningSave, there’s a three-pronged dream team combining a light, clock, and wireless charger in one convenient, sleek, and sexy little thingamajig for just $39. There’s a calendar and temperature readout, too.



Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While I’m partial to mechanical keyboards for gaming, a cheap membrane keyboard with this many features is still worth a quick crook and turn of the neck. Just $22 at SideDeal, this Accusor board features three-color RGB (red, blue, violet), six programmable macro buttons, nine multimedia functions, plus all the other boring keys you’ve come to know and love (and abuse, if you’re as heavy-handed as I am).



There’s even more, like three onboard profiles with a selector to allow on-the-fly switching, plus automatic game-specific profile loading if all of the above wasn’t enough convenience for you.

Advertisement

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $160 today at Best Buy.



This deal was originally published on 5/12/2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Advertisement

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Advertisement

Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from our most recent headphones co-op since MSRP still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity in reach. This one that takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Advertisement

In Hello Neighbor, you take it upon your inquisitive adolescent curiosity to sneak into the house next door and figure out what’s hiding in his closely guarded basement, but the man of the house is home and you better not let him catch you. It’s a horror game that adapts to your tactics, the AI learning your behavior and changing its response up each time you go for the same tired tricks. The follow-up, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, is even better, and since it’s a prequel, you can dive right in without having to play the original. Amazon has it for just $12 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



Advertisement

Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser 9R8MJ8LD Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Washing your hands are important! All the time, but especially now! Why not up your hand-washing game with a touchless soap dispenser in your home? It’s more sanitary, and you can decide how much soap it dispenses, making sure people don’t use too much (or too little) when they wash up. You can get this handy doodad for just $23 if you use code 9R8MJ8LD at checkout. It’s a win-win!



Advertisement

Extra Large Above Ground Inflatable Pool KJPOOL Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s not really safe to go swimming in a public setting right now, what with a massive pandemic going on and places like beaches being a breeding ground for viruses at the best of times. Instead of risking COVID to cool down, why not grab an inflatable above ground pool the family can safely enjoy? At DailySteals, you can get an extra large inflatable pool for just $91 when you use the code KJPOOL at checkout. Not too shabby! If you’re missing the experience of sitting in some water this summer, this can be your solution.



Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save on a Chefman XL 8-quart foodie reservoir, a stainless steel model featuring dozens of presets across the operations of pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming. .Your purchase comes with dishwasher safe accessories, too, including steam rack, basket, rice spoon, and ladle.

60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a whopping 20% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

Advertisement

The Satisfyer is only $52 with the promo code WELL so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Side Piece CBD Subscription SPSECRET50 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Sunday Scaries has earned high marks from outlets like Buzzfeed, PopSugar, and yes, The Inventory, for their accessible and HIGHLY relaxing, often vitamin-infused CBD products including the Gummies for Chillin’ and oil tincture (also for chillin’), both of which I’ve tried and happily endorse. But don’t take my word for it—for a limited time only, you too can feel the effects of “the remedy that makes life not so scary” and share ‘em with your partner(s), thanks to this exclusive discount for Kinja Deals readers.



$34, using the promo code SPSECRET50 automatically applied at checkout, nets you a 500mg tincture and 20 gummies delivered to your doorstep every month. While the discount only applies to your first purchase, I’m fairly confident you won’t be disappointed. The oil tincture in particular is, in my opinion, best paired with Sweet Honeydew tea from Stash and a dollop of unsalted butter to help it dissolve. Relieve the contention in your three-way relationship with a healthy dose of ingestible CBD while supplies last.

Advertisement

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Photo : Cariuma

Advertisement

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles.



The company partnered with color giants Pantone to release a fall color line and it’s got cool classic written all over it. They all run under $100. The low tops come in five colors and I’m digging these Blueprint ones since the Pantone color of 2020 is Classic Blue. There are grey and black options available in the high-top version ($98) and definitely give off 90s vibes. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Lefties Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Apparently left-handed people have better sex. As a right-handed person, I want to vehemently disagree, but science doesn’t lie. I guess we have one more thing to thank lefties for—this Kinja-Exclusive Lefties Vibrator bundle at Ella Paradis. Usually $102, it’s now $39, no code needed. The bundle includes a Better Love G-Spot vibrator, a satin toy bag, and a bottle of lube to keep things ... slippery. I’d grab this bundle and get off with your favorite lefty right now.