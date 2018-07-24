Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Extra savings from American Eagle, discounted Uniqlo AIRism, wash-off face masks, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Everyone needs more face masks. Don’t try and argue with me. Use the code SAVE70WASH at checkout and pick up a 25K Gold, a Charcoal & Pearl, or a Rose Gold wash-off mask for $8.

Note: Make sure the seller is Just Solutions! to get the discount.



Kiko Milano Cosmetics is a rare, but versatile drugstore brand. They’re on the higher-end of the prices you see in your local Walgreens or CVS, but right now, they’re having an up to 70% off sale on everything from eyeshadow palettes, to lip colors, to brushes.

Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, starting at just $15. Just clip the $3 off coupon and make sure you never have greasy roots again.



THE BIG SALES

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down some of their AIRism styles for both men and women, to just $7.

Summer is flying by and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 70% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking an extra 20% off sale styles with the code PLUS20. Denim, outerwear, tops, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

You’ve probably seen Splendid hanging on racks in department stores and scattered throughout online shops. The brand is full of comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces, and those pieces are all on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Dresses and tops, active and swimwear, and shoes are all discounted, so you can look good and feel good.

Another huge sale from Timbuk2 brings a ton of their excellent bags down to hard-to-resist levels. All custom bags (if you didn’t know you could get a custom bag, now you do) are 30% off. Just start with your base bag, whether it’s their trendy Tuck Backpack, or the ever-popular Classic Messenger Bag. Then hit the customize button and go to town.

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Look, there’s no judgement if you still wear UGGs. Honestly, they’re really freakin’ comfortable, and ever since they stopped just focusing on the Frankenstein-looking boot, they’ve gotten pretty okay-looking, and they make sandals and sneakers now. If you’re an UGG fan, head over to Nordstrom Rack and check out all the UGGs on sale, including some pretty comfortable (and utilitarian) boots.



Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with up to 70% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for almost a third of what you’d normally pay. Today’s the last day for the extra discount at checkout, so there’s no time to waste.

HOME GOODS

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 8-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics: two skillets, two sauce pans, and a stock pot.



These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases encapsulated in durable stainless steel for quick, even heating, and come with three break-resistant glass covers. The set normally goes for around $180, so today’s $100 price tag is a good chunk off.

The discounts aren’t quite as deep as Black Friday, but if you’ve caught Philips Hue fever, a bunch of bulbs, starter kits, and accessories are back on sale today, including 20% off the standard, color individual bulbs.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac and its ilk have been massive hits with our readers, and if you’re still doing the vacuuming in your house manually, you can save $50 on two different models, and finally outsource that chore to a robot.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck. The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code KINJA108.

The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the 11s, but has even stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. Both will automatically avoid tumbling over stairs, but the strips could, say, keep it from getting too close to a pile of cords under your TV stand. Get it for $220 with promo code KINJA216.

If you’re the new owner of a Nebula Capsule or any other projector, you’re going to need to get an outdoor screen. Take your pick between a 120", a 120" curved, and a 92" screen from Woot today. All are made of durable nylon, includes all the stakes and string you’ll need, and they are discounted at least $40 off their Amazon prices. But, showtimes for this deal end at the end of the day or when the product sells out, so don’t let this deal pass you by!

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up some of these metal taco holders for just $6 each. If you use them as shown in the picture above, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos!

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $56 shiatsu massager (with promo code MYNT2241) includes eight rotating massage nodes, infrared heating, and most importantly, a battery that can power it for up to 90 minutes away from the power outlet. Now you won’t have to debase yourself by using the massage chairs at your local Brookstone.



While you’re at it, their handheld massager is great for targeted therapy, and can be had for just $34 today with promo code MYNT2842. The compact design, reminiscent of a very popular corded product, and its seven different settings make it ideal for shoulders, necks, feet...anywhere really.

It’s way too hot. Park this oscillating fan in front of your face for just $15. It’s a couple bucks off the usual price, and will be at your house in just a day or two.

Made by the company that started the viral “Will it Blend?” videos, this Blendtec blender has 1,560 watts and 3 horsepower of ice-crushing, fruit-pulverizing power.



It has six programmed blending cycles for batters, ice creams, hot soups, and more. Today’s $180 price is down from the typical $300, making this new blender even cheaper than some refurbished models.

TECH

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.



Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB and 1TB models are cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.

