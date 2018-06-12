TOMS at Nordstrom Rack, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Summer Sale, discounted warm-weather staples at Forever21, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

Screenshot: bareMinerals

The Original bareMinerals foundation was one of your favorite foundations, which is no surprise. The brand basically invented powder foundation (or at least made it a household item). Right now, bareMinerals is taking 20% off everything with the code FRIENDS18, plus you get free shipping as well. Time to update your makeup bag.



THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 60% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway at ungodly low prices.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. Head over to Nordstrom Rack for their rather large TOMS sale on both men’s and women’s shoes. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking 30% off select summer styles, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Whether you (or your dad) need a laptop bag that looks good for a commute, or you finally are replacing that Wilson duffel bag you’ve had since college, this one-day sale from Amazon is worth a look. With eight bags to choose from, including sling backpacks, briefcases, and leather duffels, there’s a style for everyone, so you can carry stuff in something that maybe looks halfway decent in public.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target recently launched their collaboration with Hunter, with affordable rain gear for the whole family. And right now, it’s all up to 70% off. Not sure why this didn’t sell well (there are talks that the boots they made weren’t good quality so they pulled them, and that made the line tank, but who knows) but regardless, you can pick up some sneakers, slides, outerwear, and more.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Outfitters has had some really good sales lately, but this 50% off Flash Sale covers pretty much every base. Men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, home goods, even some beauty products are on sale. There’s no code needed, so just add all your new things to your cart and watch the discounts roll in.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 40% off to help you through the rest of the week is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

While Diane von Furstenberg may be known for her iconic wrap dress designs, the Belgian-born designer has many more tricks up her sleeve. Prices are a little scary, but if you want to splurge on the perfect holiday dress or need something really killer for your next wedding attendance, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of DVF styles for the next three days.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 4,000 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code 20SUMMER. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning your next outdoor adventure, or just need a gift idea for your adventurous dad, Backcountry is here to help. This week only, take 20% off any full-priced item with the code SMR20.



Home Goods

Tactica TSA-Compliant Multitool | $30 | Amazon

Tactica is a wrench. It’s a ruler. It’s a box cutter, a screwdriver, and a bottle opener. And somehow, it’s TSA compliant to boot. It’s always sold for $40 on Amazon, but today, you can pick one up for $30. Needless to say, it’d make a great Father’s Day gift.

Photo: Amazon

Not only is the WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $35, but today on Woot, you can get two of them for $40, if you don’t mind buying refurbs (and you really shouldn’t for a product that you’ll basically never touch or look at).



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s summer so you deserve a little relaxation time, and this outdoor zero gravity chair might help.

Secured with bungee cords, this AmazonBasics chair cradles you as you recline, giving you a feeling a weightlessness. And today, it won’t lighten your wallet too much - it’s just $35, down from its usual $45 and at the best price we’ve seen in three months.

The black and red colors are both discounted. The red is temporarily out of stock but still orderable.

Photo: Amazon

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code ORKW9GCZ, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

TECH

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $40 with code D76BTV3J.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

We posted a similar product for $35 recently, but that model was 720p, vs. today’s 1080p.