BEAUTY STEALS

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up six samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. This month’s box has a travel-ready box that’s perfect for tossing in your bag on your way to enjoy the last few weekends of summer, plus a $3 off coupon for any $15+ beauty purchase. The products this month are:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale on basically the entire site. Use the code BOGO18 at checkout and stock up.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Kneipp has been producing beauty and skincare products with natural ingredients way before it was A Thing. Like, 125 years before it was A Thing. And right now, you can add some nourishing hand cream from the brand for just $4, plus free shipping, when you use the code KINJA at checkout. Add some nourishment to your life.

THE BIG SALEs

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Anniversary Week Sale (it’s been 19 years!). There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Screenshot: Urban Outfitters

The best pair of jeans I ever bought were BDG jeans from Urban Outfitters. They lasted me through high school and into college before basically disintegrating. Now’s your chance to find your own best pair of jeans with their 30% off all BDG jeans at Urban.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is having a huge Summer Sale. That means 25-40% off their best sellers, plus 50-70% off sale items. It’s basically their biggest sale of the year.

Screenshot: Aerie

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with this Nordstrom Rack sale, you can take advantage. Right now, they’re marking down a ton of clothing styles, shoes, lingerie pieces, and more for up to 50% off.

Screenshot: EyeBuyDirect

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of glasses or sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shady by using the code BACKTOBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

HOME GOODs

Photo: Amazon

Want to stay in shape while you’re on the road? This TRX suspension system is designed for travel, weighing less than a pound, and capable of rolling up to fit into any suitcase. With hundreds of exercises to hit every muscle group, it beats relying on the that broom closet in the basement of the Holiday Inn Express that they call a gym. These sets typically go for about $100, but today at Woot, you can get it for $50, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $37 price tag is the best price in months, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.



Want to spend a little less and don’t get mind getting refurb? This Mr. Coffee burr mill has 18 pre-programmed grind settings, and is it about half its normal price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no obvious flower-giving holiday coming up, but it’s never a bad time to give liven up your home, or make someone’s day, with a fresh bouquet. 1800Flowers this week is offering up a bouquet of Peruvian lilies for just $25, complete with a free vase. Or, double your flowers for just $10 more.

The only bummer is that shipping is $15, but click the “Yes, I want Free Shipping/No Service Charge for one year with Passport” option on the product page to sign up for Passport, and get free two-day shipping on all orders from 1800Flowers and its sister brands for just $20 for the first year (auto-renews at $30 thereafter). If you’re going to buy flowers just one more time in the next 12 months, it’s definitely worth it.

Photo: Shep McAllister

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $14 today with promo code 2HST7IF3.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. Shep actually installed this strip above his kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and he usually just leaves it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180, no promo code required.

Screenshot: World Market

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. All of their full-priced furniture pieces are 30% off with code FURN30. That means you can save a significant chunk on all of their office furniture, dining room sets, sectional couches, and more. You can even shop by style, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, or industrial.

Looking for a place to start? I like this sage green couch, these leather stools, and this wood end table. Just be sure to enter the promo code at checkout!

Photo: Amazon

This RGB lamp from Aukey is ostensibly meant for bedside use, but with a rechargeable battery and a hanging strap, you could use it in your yard, at a campsite, on your patio, or anywhere else where light is scarce and power isn’t readily available. Get it for $17 with promo code AUKEYS10.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $14 after the 20% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 20% off the sweetened, cocoa & honey, and vanilla flavors.

TECH

This inexpensive, compact sound bar probably isn’t ideal for your main home theater—it’s only two channels, and doesn’t have a subwoofer—but for $49 with the code KINJAZU9, it would be a massive upgrade for, say, a kitchen or bedroom where you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers. It’s also wall-mountable, and will also work as a big, loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

Note: At the time of publishing, there’s a $48 Lightning deal running on the sound bar. Get that if you can, but if it runs out, use code KINJAZU9 instead.

Photo: Monoprice

It’s not the smallest or sexiest charger out there, but $11 for a Monoprice-branded 45W USB-C Power Delivery charger is easily the best deal we’ve seen on one from a reliable manufacturer. For reference, 45W of output sits between the charger that comes with the 12" MacBook (so it’ll charge that at full speed) and the one that comes with a 13" MacBook Pro (so it’ll charge that computer, but not quite as quickly).

