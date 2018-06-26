ThinkGeek’s Funko POP! figure sale, $20 denim at American Eagle, Sigma Beauty’s Semi-Annual Sale, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

No shame if you haven’t heard of Sigma, but just as a quick FYI, one of your favorite beauty bloggers probably uses at least 2-3 products from them. Their brushes are perfect (the Flat Kabuki is the #1 best seller). Trust me, you’re gonna want to stock up. Plus, if you sign up for their newsletter, you get an extra 10% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s nothing like spending a weekend getting a manicure or relaxing at a spa, but damn do they cost way too much. Bring the spa services home with you with this one-day sale from Amazon. Nail dryers and waxers are perfect for taking care of whatever you need at home, without trekking to a salon or spa and shelling out a bunch of cash. As for the nail drills, I would say stick to those only if you actually know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Laura Mercier squeaked out a win as your favorite tinted moisturizer, but the beauty brand is so much more than a white tube. Right now, everything they make is 20% off, no code needed. Just add what you want to your cart and watch the discount when you check out.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you haven’t found that new favorite pair of jeans by now, American Eagle is marking down all their clearance jeans to just $20 for both men and women. A lot of them come pre-ripped and faded, but there are some hidden gems in there.

Screenshot: Keds

Get ready for the Dundee awards with an extra 20% discount on all of Keds’ sale styles with the code SALEONSALE. Everything from their classic white sneakers and their newest collabs with Kate Spade and Rifle Paper Co. There are even glitter sneakers if that’s something you’re into.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alexis Bittar is one of those jewelry brands that you walk past the display case and stare longingly. Well, Nordstrom Rack is helping you achieve that edgy bejeweled look for less with their massive 24-hour sale on Alexis Bittar. There are seriously five pages of pieces to look through, so there’s something you’ll love somewhere in there.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of new styles . Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, and get ready for summer.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek is doing a buy two, get one free sale on a bunch of figures with the code OVERPOPULATED. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

J.Crew Factory is back with another extra discount on sale items. Use the code TOOCOOL and pick up an extra 50% off their entire clearance section. There are a ton of summer-ready button down, dresses, shoes, and more to choose from.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 30% off basically any style plus free shipping, with the code KICKS, and head into summer with new sneakers.

Screenshot: Reebok

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

HOME GOODS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for the best price of the year as part of an Amazon Gold Box deal.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is $30 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since last year’s Cyber Monday, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

Graphic: ThermoWorks

Fourth of July barbecues are just around the corner, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with an exclusive discount on our readers’ favorite meat thermometer: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colorways, rather than the 10 you can choose from today. It’s only valid through Wednesday though, so don’t let the deal overcook.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now until the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale, so drink up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mpowerd’s inflatable, solar-powered LED camping lights are a stylish alternative to LuminAid, and you can save big on several different models in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The $11 Luci EMRG is the smallest of the bunch and can go into a mode that flashes white and red light in emergencies. The $15 Luci Lux and Luci Outdoor are basically identical, but the former has a warm bulb and frosted exterior (perfect for simulating a dinner candle), while the latter is more utilitarian. And finally, the $25 Luci Color can glow in four different colors, making it a great accent light.

Just remember that these prices are only available today, so order yours before the sun sets on the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Kick back and relax in this Vivere Dream chair. It rocks back and forth and matches your body’s contours, so it’s like a hammock and a chaise lounge in one. Plus, it’s just $120 on Woot today, which is a great deal considering the chair sells for over $200 on Amazon.

You can take your pick between red, green, and orange colors, while supplies last.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your pups enjoy burrowing under blankets, you can treat them to this discounted Serta dog bed with a hooded canopy from Woot. This bed is 25" circle and ideal for dogs up to 35 pounds. For easy clean-up, the bed cover is removable and machine washable. It’ll cost you just 20 bones today, which is about $20 less than its Amazon price.

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

First, find some sticks just laying on the ground, then toss them into the stove and light them on fire. Built in fans kindle the flames and make them hot enough to cook with. And oh yeah, there’s also a USB port that’s powered by the heat of the flame that can charge your phone. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.

Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It also weighs two pounds, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag. Get it for an all-time low $78 at REI Garage, while supplies last, for a limited time.

Shane looked at the CampStove 2 for Gear, and while that model includes a built-in battery pack, a camp light, and a few other enhancements, I don’t think any of them are worth the price premium during this promotion.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No garage or game room is complete without a ping pong table, and you can grab one for just $90 from Walmart today. If you’re worried about space, it even folds up to the size of a (very large) suitcase, so you can store it in the back of a closet, and pull it out when the occasion requires.



If you prefer air hockey, this table is only $58 if you pick it up yourself (or $80 shipped), and it even includes a smallish ping pong table that you can lay on top.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s newest battery pack has a Qi charging pad built right in, and you can get it for $30 today with promo code KINJA081, the first deal we’ve seen on it.



So, why would you want a Qi pad in your battery? Obviously, it means that if you forget your charging cable when you head out, the battery isn’t just an expensive paperweight. But it also means you can use it around as an everyday Qi charger, whereas most USB battery packs gather dust in a drawer save for a few occasions per year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With a 1920x1200 screen, 10 hours of battery life, and expandable storage, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablet deals on the market. But it’s even better than usual today, because it comes with a free Echo Dot. One can never have too many Echo Dots.

