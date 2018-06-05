Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Seamless underwear from Amazon, a massive sale from ASOS, philosophy’s Friends & Family sale, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re taking 25% off your entire purchase with the code SPREADLOVE.

Tatcha was one of the first J-Beauty brands to crack the mainstream in the US, and for good reason. Their products are soothing, simple, and mostly importantly, they work. I love their Essence and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and right now, the entire site is 15% off with the code SUMMER18 at checkout.

Smashbox, known for their game-changing and award-winning Photo Finish primer, is giving you 25% off your entire $50+ purchase, no code needed. Stock up on everything from their new Always On Liqiud Lipstick to their liquid eyeliner.

The Big Sales

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of women’s seamless thongs for just $3-5 a pair, or a four pack of men’s soft cotton full cut briefs for $6 a pair. Several sizes and colors are available for both.

Summer is basically here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Right now, they’re taking up to 50% off a ton of styles for every kind of person. Beauty, shoes, outerwear, dresses, anything you could think you could ever want from ASOS is included.

Screenshot: Nordstrom Rack

Get the perfect, easy gift for any occasion, or just treat yourself, with this Nordstrom Rack sale. Fine jewelry brand Bony Levy is up to 50% off, with a ton of gold and diamond pieces ringing in under $200. If you need something sparkly, this is the sale you want to take advantage of.

Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:



A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re marking down eight different colorways of their minimalist ankle boot to under $100, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Topshop is taking up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of things, including stuff from their Unique line. My recommendation is to check out the dresses and shoes, as my experience has proven that those are the most reliable sale items.



In the span of my lifetime, I have owned a multitude of Vince Camuto shoes. First of all, they last. And second of all, they’re usually incredibly affordable for how comfortable they are. Plus, the clothing and bags ain’t too shabby either. Check out both at Nordstrom Rack and score new shoes or apparel (in Petite and Plus).

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and the heart rate model is down to $120 right now on Amazon for Father’s Day, about $30 less than usual. Some models with special edition wristbands are $150, but those are down from $180.



Dad want a full-on smart watch? The Fitbit Ionic is also down to $250 in a variety of colors.

Home Goods

You probably have plans to hit the beach or campsite this summer, so maybe sure you have somewhere you can plant yourself after a long day. Amazon is discounted six different colors of the Wildhord Outfitters Terralite Portable Camp Chair to just $40. Pack it in your tote bag or backpack and set it up anywhere you want to put your butt.



The chair is only two pounds, so it won’t impede on your other stuff and it comes with UFO-looking feet that help it stay aloft in sand or mud.

Don’t adjust your screens, this isn’t an infomercial on Nickelodeon from the 90s. If you or your kids ever like to play sports at night, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on light up balls, with basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls available for $19 each, down from the usual $25. No need to ask your parents to call, but sorry, no cash on delivery.



If you’re trying to find some activities to entertain your kids all summer, this Swurfer surfboard swing will definitely eat up some time.

It’s good for kids who would like a calm swing to sit on, or more active kids who can stand on the board and tilt it using the their feet like surfboard. As long as you have a tree big enough to support it, the board can hold up to 200 pounds, so it’s suitable for bigger kids and even some adults.

It typically sells for around $130, but is marked down to just $90 toady as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so catch this wave while you can.

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently marked down to $40, which is a pretty solid deal on its own. But if you add two of them to your cart, you’ll save an extra $20 at checkout, bringing them down to $30 each. That’s about as good as Echo Dot deals ever get.



More of a Google Person? Here’s a similar deal on the Google Home Mini.

Photo: Amazon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Just $13 gets you six different sound options, plus the ability to use it plugged in or with AA batteries. Just be sure to clip the 30% coupon to get the deal.



Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.



TECh

Photo: Amazon

Brother makes some of the only printers you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and the new HL-L2350DW is on sale for an all-time low $89 today.



Compared to the reader-favorite 2340DW it replaced the 2350 is faster (32 ppm vs. 27) and includes Amazon’s Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order toner when you’re running low, but otherwise, it’s exactly what you’d expect: A fast, reliable, toner-sipping monochrome printer that will get the job done.

$89 is a match for an all-time low, so grab one before the price goes back up.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s 10W Qi charging pad is the best-selling wireless charger in Kinja Deals history, and it’s down under $17 on Amazon today, no promo code required.

It’ll charge compatible Android phones at 10W, but just note that it’ll only feed 5W to iPhones. That’s fine for overnight charging, but it’ll be pretty slow if you’re using it during the day.