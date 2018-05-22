A Converse sale at Nordstrom Rack, GAP’s sitewide sale, major discounts from Net-a-Porter, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their Friends & Family Sale, with 20% off sitewide with the code FRIENDS2018. Pick up their new Bad Gal Bang mascara or opt for the tried-and-true POREfessional Primer.

The Big Sales

Net-a-Porter Sale

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year will be.



GAP

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is discounted up to 50%, which is great, sure. But, they’re also taking an additional 20% off with the code PARTY, plus you’ll get free shipping on all orders with no minimum. Thankfully, it looks like there isn’t their usual long list of exclusions, so if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

TOMS

TOMS is no longer just the purveyor of canvas slip-ons. They have a ton of options for basically every kind of shoe person, from sneakers, to dress shoes, to sandals, and boots. Use the code FRIENDS30 at checkout and take 30% off all full-price items, including sneakers and sandals.

Nordstrom Rack's Converse sale

Pick up some classic sneakers during Nordstrom Rack’s Converse sale. Chuck Taylors are marked down to as low as $35, but the sale has a ton of other styles included as well. Nordstrom Rack has split them up into men’s and women’s, but there are a lot of unisex styles, so I recommend doing some exploring.

Cole Haan

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



ASOS

Summer is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Right now, they’re taking 20% off everything (seriously, everything) with the code SUNNYDAYS. Beauty, shoes, outerwear, dresses, anything you could think you could ever want from ASOS is included.

Nordstrom Rack

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of jeans from Joe’s Jeans (plus some shoes and tops and outerwear as well) on sale right now. All the jeans are under $100, so you can get designer denim for a lot less than you’d pay normally, which is a big win in my book.

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

Home Goods

Anthropologie

Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off a bunch of furniture and home decor, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Everything from rugs to chairs to tables is included in the sale, so get ready to redo your entire house.

Amazon's Gold Box

You work hard to put kibble on the table in the bowl on the floor, and today you can get more pet food for your money from Amazon’s Gold Box. Today only, a bunch of wet and dry food from Nutro is on sale for some of the best prices ever.



Every time there’s a pet food sale, I ask my veterinarian wife if the food is good enough to write about. Without naming any names, she says no pretty much every time. But this morning, I sent her the link, and she said “fine,” but cautioned that people should be wary of the grain free varieties.



Gutterhead

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 25% off today with promo code GUTTER25.

ThermoWorks

It’s barbecue season and ThermoWorks is celebrating with by discounting two of their most popular thermometers by $15 today.



First up, the Thermapen Mk4, you guys love it because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We have seen this priced a little cheaper before, but it was only on one color and a little over a month ago. If you’d rather not wait around for the next sale and have your choice of color, today is a good day to buy.

ThermoWorks is also discounting their leave-in probe thermometer, perfect for smoked meats or any grilled food. It comes with two probes so you can keep track of two temperatures at once, like your meat and the grill/smoker, and allows you to view the temperatures from your couch with the included receiver. It’s also $15 off today and compatible with ThermoWorks’ other probe thermometers.

These make great gifts for any foodie friends or family members.



LectroFan

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model is powered by USB charger, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, but you can get one today for just $33 from Woot today. This deal might not last long, so don’t sleep on it.

Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

TECh

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code DEALP5C9), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

car charger

This car charger is one of our top selling products of all time, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s cheap (just $7 today with code AUKEYCS1), it’s tiny, and it can charge two devices at 2.4A simultaneously, which is important when your phone is also playing music and giving you turn-by-turn directions.

