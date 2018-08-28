Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Marmot’s Labor Day Sale, extra discounts from Free People, sweater savings at ModCloth, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off basically everything they have in stock, including their sale items. All you need to do is sign up, for free, to be a part of their rewards program, which you should do if you plan on buying anything from them.

Graphic: Sephora

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is here, and right now VIB Rouge members can get 20% off everything with the code YESROUGE. VIB members get 15% off with the code YESVIB and Beauty Insiders get 10% off with code YESBEAUTY starting 8/30. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Advertisement

Plus, this year, Sephora is giving you extra points (and they’ve ramped up their Rewards as well with gift cards and full-size items). VIB Rouge gets 1.5 points per $1 and VIB get 1.25 per $4.

Note: The codes are only one-time-use online, but if you head into a store, you can use your discount as many times as you want while the sale is going on.

THE BIG SALEs

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ModCloth makes some really interesting and adorable pieces, and this sale is part of that tradition. When you buy two of their many different Chart School sweaters, you’ll automatically get 30% off. Stock up for the impending fall and get ready for sweater weather.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles at checkout, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for almost a third of what you’d normally pay. Today’s the last day for the extra discount at checkout, so there’s no time to waste.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code 40OFF. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PREGAME15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

Advertisement

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $221, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergyfor $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items like Bose QuietComfort headphones that are eligible for the savings.

Worldwide Stereo is another reputable seller, and a great place to score rare discounts on Sonos speakers, including the brand new Sonos Beam sound bar.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PREGAME15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

Advertisement

The code works on everything from major sellers to individuals selling out of their garage, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 25% off sitewide with the code SAVE25 in celebration if Labor Day, aka the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Everyone needs a good ol’ duffel bag to toss their stuff into for a road trip, weekend vacation, what-have-you. The problem is, most affordable duffel bags look like crap, and the ones that do look good, are way too expensive to want to toss into the back of a car or in an overhead compartment. But right now, Amazon is marking down a bunch of leather and waxed canvas bags that look good, and won’t break the bank.



Graphic: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

Photo: Sunski

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

Photo: Nordstorm Rack

The Fenty by PUMA collection is a break from the ordinary for the activewear brand, and when it first launched, sold out in basically a week. Right now, pick up Fenty by PUMA pieces (plus other regular PUMA pieces) for less at Nordstrom Rack. Though, once again, things are selling out fast, so you’d better hurry and click Add to Cart button.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. It’s the start of their Labor Day Sale and this time, it’s a doozy. Use the code DAYOFF and take 20% off literally everything they carry, from shoes to outerwear to dresses, and more. Even skin care and make up is discounted.

HOME GOODs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ideally, you get at least a little bit of exercise every day, but...life, responsibilities, Hollow Knight - there are only so many hours in a day, a lot can get in the way.

Advertisement

But with an under-desk exercise bike, you can do a little low-impact pedaling while you fill out your expense reports. You get to choose from eight different resistance levels, and a screen on the bike will let you know how far you’ve gone, and how many calories you’ve burned each day.

$119 is $50 less than usual, but that deal is only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. This model from Superior Bidet is 50% off for our readers today - just $25 with promo code 50OFFKINJA. You can install it yourself in minutes on almost any toilet; all you need is a screwdriver, a wrench, and an open mind.

Screenshot: Walmart

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



Advertisement

For $45, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $43, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for less than $1 each, which is a complete no-brainer.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



Advertisement

The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

TECH

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $75 for a refurb, it’s within $5 of the best price we’ve ever seen today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



Anker’s SoundCore line dominated our Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the extra-portable SoundCore Mini just got its best discount ever.



I have one of these at home, and while it obviously doesn’t sound quite as good as the full-sized SoundCore, it’s surprisingly loud and clear for the size. And despite its diminutive size (picture a soda can cut in half), it features 66' Bluetooth range, can run for a whopping 15 hours on a charge, and even includes a microSD card slot for loading up some local tunes. Just use promo code ANKER233 at checkout to get it for $20.

If you want to try out true wireless earbuds, but don’t want to drop $160 on AirPods, or even $60 on a set of Anker SoundBuds, these Otium ‘buds are on sale for just $37 right now with promo code UVGK7CGO. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection, they can run for up to three hours on a charge, and the battery inside the case can extend your runtime up to 10 hours.