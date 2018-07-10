Discounted Laneige skincare, Swedish Hasbeens’ Summer Sale, back-to-school items from Amazon, and more of today’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

I swear by Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and you should too. Right now, use the code SAVE15 on Rakuten and get 15% off all the Laneige products you could need. Makeup and skincare are included so stock up while they’re all cheaper than they’d be at Sephora.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose two different boxes, and pick up seven or eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. Choose between the regular Beauty Box, the Multicultural Box, or the Men’s Edition, all full of summer-ready moisturizing products, curl-enhancing creams, deodorants, and more.

Photo: Amazon

Rose gold is a Thing right now, and that’s not limited to just jewelry or accessories. Rose gold has infiltrated the beauty sphere and if you want to slather you face in the pink stuff, use the code AZUREPEEL70 at check out and pick up this hydrating peel off mask for just $8.

Or, try out the 24K Gold Firming Treatment or the Charcoal and Pearl Detoxifying Treatment for the same price.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

My favorite pair of shoes is a pair of Swedish Hasbeens. These ones in fact. And if you’ve been eyeing them but don’t want to shell out multiple hundreds of dollars, their Summer Sale is taking 50% off a ton of spring and summer styles. Clogs, sandals, and some boots are all included in the sale.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. With their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. And, they’re taking on extra 20% off select styles marked with “Style Must Have.”

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes, head over to Nordstrom Rack and pick up a new pair of ASICS. Styles for both men and women are on sale, so you can hit the pavement.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be the middle of summer, but Amazon is ready to get you prepped for the school year. This Prime Exclusive sale has a bit of a junk drawer feel, but there’s a good amount to choose from. Everything from dresses to shoes to backpacks to towels that look like tails. It is Prime exclusive, but you probably already knew that.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Now is the time to get your wardrobe in order (before it’s the start of the new season and you still have nothing to wear). Right now, ModCloth is giving you extra 30% off sale items, with everything from home goods to outerwear included. No code is needed, just add your faves to your cart.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of 800 Series (v7) Running Shoes, using the code KINJA800, for just $60 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Rebecca Taylor makes some really great, classic pieces that will add a little oomph to any wardrobe, but the prices are a bit steep. Right now though, Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Rebecca Taylor styles so you can get your next vacation-ready outfit for a lot less.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 70% off select sale styles thanks to their huge Summer Sale. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, no code needed.

HOME GOODS

Photo: Amazon

Our readers’ favorite food storage containers are selling for $27 today on Amazon, within $1 of the best price ever. They’re glass so they’re less likely to stain or hold odors, and they last forever. But don’t take my word for it - here’s what you like about them:



Easy to clean, great size selection, very sturdy. - thethinwhiteduke

Far and away the best as they will never stain or crack and the lids are replaceable and inexpensive. Tons of different sizes and shapes. I’ve replaced almost all of my old plastic crap except for a few even smaller ones that go in the kids lunch boxes. - Dar

I have what I believe to be the oldest version of this product, purchased ~23 years ago at Costco. The sets (I bought 2) included two sizes of rectangular containers, small bowls, and two sizes of small round, all with blue lids. The have held up perfectly with only the replacement of two lids on the larger bowls. Glass is the perfect storage material but don’t microwave with the lids snapped on tight DAMHIKT. Excellent product and worth many times what I paid. - Bodger

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Dash Buttons are usually basically free, in that they cost $5, but get you a $5 discount the first time you use them to order a product from Amazon. But when they only cost $1, it’s like Amazon’s paying you to use them. Nearly 250 buttons are on sale today for Prime members, and there’s no limit on how many you can purchase (you can only get the credit once per button type, but you can get multiple credits from different buttons), so get clicking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, and today you can score some of the best prices ever on both the color and white models.



The color one will act basically like you’d expect a Philips Hue bulb to act - you can change its color with an app or a voice assistant, schedule it, and create scenes, and all without a hub. $25 (with promo code EUFYBLB1) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

If you don’t need colors, the white version is also just $13 with promo code EUFYBLB2. It’s dimmable, but you can’t change its color temperature at all.

This Cuisinart expanding Grilluminate clips onto your grill’s lid and shines LED light on its contents for a better year-round, day or night grilling experience. It’s a $1 away from its lowest price ever today, and would make a nice gift for the grill master in your life.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $28's within about $3 of an all-time low, but it’s only available today, and only for Prime members.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for under $14. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the 20% coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.



TECH

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.



Nebula Capsule | $280 | Amazon | Promo code NEBULAPD

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code NEBULAPD, which is about as cheap as it’s ever gotten outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.