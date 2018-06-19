Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event, discounted Marmot gear at Backcountry, Pür Cosmetics’ sitewide sale, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Pür Cosmetics makes some really greta complexion products and if you haven’t tried anything from them, now’s your chance. Use the code SUMMER at checkout and you’ll get 30% off sitewide. Eyeshadows, blush palettes, cushion foundations, and more are discounted.



Etude House is one of the more well-known K-beauty brands, at least in my world. Right now, you can pick up anything from face masks to eye primer to their miracle Face Blur cream on sale for 20% off. Everything’s under $15 and under, so you won’t have to break the bank to get K-beauty in your skin care and makeup routine.



It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTJUNE at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics makes some of the best skin care-infused make up around. From their Bye Bye Redness to Bye Bye Pores, each line is created to specifically address skin care issues, while also enhancing the person’s skin with pigment. If you’ve wanted to check out the brand, their Summer Sale is up to 40% off select products.

THE BIG SALES

What better way to enjoy the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down summer workout gear to get you outside for a fun, a jog, or even just a brisk walk to the coffee shop.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off a ton of gear from Marmot. Outerwear, layering pieces, tents, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Theory is one of those high-end brands you see everywhere but never think about picking up, mainly because of the price tag. But during their huge End of Season Sale, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of styles, from dresses and skirts, to blazers and jackets.

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear. So, if you have a vacation planned but haven’t planned on what you’re wearing to the beach, this is the sale for you.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you an extra 20% off sale styles with the code SUMMER20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, and get ready for summer.

Home Goods

Etsy’s celebrating its 13th birthday with big discounts on jewelry, vintage items, clothing, crafting supplies, and home goods. There’s a lot to look through, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, I’d take a look at these cool fingerprint rings, floating shelves, a personalized cutting board, and 3D papercrafts. Just be sure to get your orders in early if you need it by a specific date, these typically don’t ship with Amazon 2-day guarantee we’re used to.

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $20, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting. Pretty nifty.

Today’s price is about $4 less than usual, no promo code required.

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.

Photo: Amazon

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 900W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids and handles), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards.



Today’s $60 deal is an all-time low by over $10, but it’s only available today.

Silhouette Portrait 2 Starter Bundle | $140 | Amazon

Similar to a Cricut machine, this Silhouette Portrait 2 precisely cuts fabric, paper, foam, vinyl, and more so you don’t have to pick up the scissors. You choose or create your own patterns on your PC or Mac, then plug the Silhouette into your USB port to make them real, just like a printer. This starter pack comes with 50 pre-made designs, 24 sketch pens, and two cutting mats. Today’s price is a good $60 less than usual, so go ahead, open up that Etsy shop.

If Gloomhaven seems like a little much, or if you’re just a Nintendo fan, a couple of Mario-themed board games are on sale for some of the best prices ever right now, so you won’t need to spend too many of your gold coins.



Super Mario Level Up features a 3D game board reminiscent of the ending staircaes of Mario Bros. levels, while Monopoly Gamer is...Monopoly.

Photo: Amazon

You can definitely say Amazon’s second best-selling down alternative comforter is well-vetted. It has earned a very impressive 4.5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews. The queen size is the best deal at $24, which matches its all-time low, and the king comforter is at a good price too, just $33. So if you’re in the market for some new bedding, today is a great day to buy.

This $6 taco holder seems nice, and it solves a real problem, but even if you have no intention of buying it, take a few minutes out of your day and go read the reviews. As our deal researcher, Corey, put it, “reviews on that make me feel like it can cure cancer.”



These normally sell for $8 or more, so don’t miss your chance to take a bite out of this deal.

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Invincible Armors of Iron Man and Famous Ballparks. Enter the code SALESTICE at checkout to see your discount.

TECH

Need to fill a large backyard or house party with terrific sounding music? Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked the ”Deep Radiance” model down to $140 today, which is over $100 less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen.



If you don’t need your speaker to be quite that loud, the UE WONDERBOOM is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers (including the aforementioned MEGABOOM. Get a refurb for just $45 today with promo code KINJABOOM.

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables (3' | 6') are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Advertisement

Oh yeah, and at $8 or $10 each, they cost about as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKER985 in either gray or red.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not the newest model, but if you’ve seen the drool-worthy 5K screen on an iMac at the Apple Store, and wanted one for yourself, today’s Gold Box deal on Amazon is worth a look.



This 2015 model includes a 2TB Fusion drive (which combines a smaller SSD with a larger spinning hard drive), AMD Radeon R9 graphics, a quad-core i5 processor, and of course, that stunning 5K display, all for $1,450. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but the nearest equivalent model from the current lineup would cost you $2,000 at the Apple Store.