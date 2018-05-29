Extra discounts from Urban Outfitters and J.Crew Factory, swimwear from ModCloth and Amazon, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Mornings when you have to do your hair are always the ones you probably feel most annoyed at the time. But Amazon is marking down a pair of hair straightener brushes to under $27 (which is about 1/4 of what my hair brush and straightener cost together) with the code OREVFA5K, to help smooth any time management creases you may have.



The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The long weekend may be over, but it’s just the beginning for summer activities. If you have a beach day planned or your hitting the pool ASAP, this one-day swimming gear sale from Amazon has all the things you need to enjoy it. Swimsuits for everyone in the family, goggles, swimming caps, and more are on sale, today only.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an extra 30% off all sale styles. That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your cart and watch the discounts roll in.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code WINWIN and take an extra 50% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone, but if it was a wakeup call for your lack of good swimwear, ModCloth can help out. For today only, they’re taking 20% off practically all swimwear. Just add your favorites to your cart to see the discount.

Home Goods

BlendTec Total Blender Classic | $200 | Amazon

Blendtec is the brand that brought you those viral “Will It Blend” videos, and yeah, their blenders are really good. If you’ve had one on your wish list, you can grab a one today for $200. That’s a whopping $100-$200 less than usual, and though it’s not an all-time low price, it is the best deal we’ve seen since January.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If watching the first couple of episodes of season two of HBO’s Westworld is making you wonder what clues you missed in season one, you can grab the first season in Blu-ray for just $25, about $15 less than usual.



Inflatable hot tubs might look a little bit cheap, but for $302, I’m willing to forgive it. This model has great reviews, can accommodate 4-6 people (depending on how much you like them, I guess) and normally sells for around $400. Today’s price is within $2 of an all-time low, so start clearing off some patio space.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s uber-popular motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get their new T-04 modular, rechargeable, night light for just $13, the best price we’ve ever seen.



While the T-02 is one of the most popular products, these T-04 night lights are significantly easier to recharge. With its modular design, you can detach the battery pack and plug it directly into any USB port to recharge, then pop it back into the light when you’re done. That means you don’t have to remove the entire fixture, or even find a microUSB cable.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Hang up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. They normally sell for $56, but today you can light your space with them for $40 with code ZQ2D3ED7.



Photo: Amazon

Congrats, you’ve officially made it to another pool season! If you want to enjoy a glass of wine by the water to celebrate, you can skirt the no glass rules by pouring it into one of these double-walled stainless steel wine tumblers. Single glasses are priced at $13, and two-packs are available for $24, but a clippable 15% coupon will knock those down to $11 and $20, respectively.



These glasses are available in a variety of colors, and the double walled design will keep your white wine cold, or your red wine from overheating in the sun.

TECh

Photo: Gizmodo

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re a steal at $205, especially for iPhone owners.

