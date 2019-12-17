Tuesday's Best Deals: Xbox One S, Cashmere Scarves, USB-C Wall Chargers, and More

An Acer gaming laptop, Blue Yeti and webcam bundle, side-sleeper pillows, and an extra large bath mat lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and RX 560X Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.



The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD. Aside from the lame drive, add all that up and you have a budget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite.

And for just $485, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means it’ll last only until the end of the day, or until sold out. So if you forgot you had a teenage gamer in your life and need a present... you know what to do.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re looking to start streaming your games, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, Best Buy is pairing a Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam and selling both for a low $120.



Blue Yeti microphones are the internet’s favorite microphone and the standard for podcasting right now, and for good reason—it’s a damn good microphone. It usually sells for around $90-$100, so this is a terrific deal on something to gift the burgeoning broadcaster in your life.

This is a Best Buy Daily Deal, which means it’ll only stick around for the day or until sold out. So get yours while you still can.

DBPOWER USB Type C Wall Charger Photo : Amazon

If you’re in a pinch for a charger, why not get one that is only $5? You can get the DBPOWER USB Type C Wall Charger for $13 off when you use promo code XSMCDG77. It can charge all your USB-C devices at full max 45W speed. This can be used on type-C port charging USB devices, like the new MacBook/Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note8/S8/Plus or Nexus 5X/6P. You can charge an iPhone X/8/8 Plus (at full 15W) when used with an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable (not included).

GoPenguin Travel Toiletry Bag Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

For some people, they only have a few toiletries they need to toss in their carry on. But for the rest of us, having a teeny, tiny bag just doesn’t cut it when it comes to our necessities. Do yourself a favor and get a GoPenguin Travel Toiletry Bag. It comes with three zippered pockets and two pocket pouches. The hook lets you hang this in the bathroom for ease while traveling. This bag is only $8 on Amazon when you clip the $6 coupon and use promo code 4BPV3YJA at checkout.



Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat Photo : Amazon

For anyone who has awkwardly stood on their tiny bath mat and tried not to get water all over the floor, there is a better mat out there for you. The Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat is long as hell at 59" x 20". You can get this fluffy bath mat for $23 on Amazon when you clip the $7 coupon and use promo code GV89ZC6G at checkout.



Sable Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleeping Photo : Amazon

Not everyone sleeps the same, which means that all pillows should not be designed the same way. If you’re an avid side sleeper, you’re going to want to snag st two-pack of Sable Memory Foam Pillows for Side Sleeping while it is only $30 on Amazon. Just use promo code KINJA5OU at check out to get that discount.

Forever Roll Starter Kit Photo : Charmin

Are you fucking tired of running out of toilet paper? Seriously, it is so shitty to be on the toilet and reach for a square, only to find it is all gone. Never worry about that crap again when you get a Forever Roll Starter Kit from Charmin. You can choose from three different options: Holder Stand, Screw-In Wall Mount, and Adhesive Wall Mount. Each Starter Kit comes with a holder and three Forever Rolls, so you seriously won’t run out of toilet paper for forever. Snag a Starter Kit now while they are 20% off (from now until January 1, 2020).

Looking for a sweet gift for the outdoorsy person in your life? Right now Biolite is offering our readers a free Solar Carry Case with the purchase of their awesome Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit .

It offers a really unique, hassle-free and smoke-less fire pit experience thanks to the convection fans that both stoke the flames and reduce smoke. It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls. And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.

The carry case, too, offers a nifty feature: it’ll charge your FirePit when not in use with an integrated solar panel. Plus, it’s made with a waterproof nylon so it’ll protect from light rain.

Just add both the BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case and use the promo code KINJAFIRE during checkout to see the discount. Just be warned, tbis offer ends on Thursday, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.

Unisex Cashmere Plaid Scarf Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, you probably don’t think anything that is $7 will make you feel fancy, but cashmere sure can. If you need a new scarf before the winter weather slams us, you can get a Unisex Cashmere Plaid Scarf from eBay. You can choose from 62 different plaid patterns, whatever floats your boat. Also, when you buy two scarves, you get one free, just add three scarves to your cart.



50% off Everything, Plus 20% Off Your Purchase Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The craziness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but holiday savings are still here. J. Crew Factory is stacking up their savings, so you can shop for everyone on your list. Right now, almost everything is 50% off, plus you can get 20% off your order when you use promo code SWEET. Some items are excluded from this sale.



Update: Today is the last day for this sale.

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, it is time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Beauty Insiders can get $15 off any order of $75 or more, while VIB members can save $20, and Rogue members can save $25.



Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). This promotion is valid to all Sephora Beauty Insiders from now through December 17.

Looking to get some new workout gear ahead of making your New Year’s Resolution? You can snag some great workout attire, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is $150 and the $600 box is $275.



Each box will include a combination of the following:



Pants (Passage, Transit, Bradbury, Base Series)

Shorts (All Over Series, Capital, Base Series, Breakaway, Zuma)

Tees (Convoy Series, Club, Terminal Series, Varsity)

Midlayers/Outerwear (Transit, Porter Series, Gate Jacket)

Both Olivers Mystery Boxes are available now through 12/18 (while supplies last).

REI Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need to order some last-minute Christmas gifts? This REI Outlet Sale has deals on products you already know a love. You can gift the VSCO Girl (or Boy) in your life a Hydro Flask, while some products are up to 50% off. Know an avid hiker? Make sure they have a new backpack to hold all of the essentials and boots that will keep their feet secure on the trails.

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Life uh... finds a way. If you love a shirtless Jeff Goldblum, make sure you always have access to the video. You can get all five of the films in the Jurassic Universe when you snag the Blu-ray copy of the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection. We won’t blame you if you skip over rewatching Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Jurassic Park 3.



3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Log out of your social media apps and grab your Kindle. It is time to start reading more. If you’re trying to focus on bettering yourself in 2020, here is your chance. You can get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. That is a savings of $29.



With this subscription, you’ll have access to over one million book titles. You can browse the magazine of the month to get all of the latest scoop. Kindle Unlimited isn’t just for physical reading, you can also listen to thousands of audiobooks.

After your 3-month subscription ends, you will be charged full price for Kindle Unlimited, which is $10 a month. The offer does not apply to prior purchases, to get full details, you can check out Amazon’s Terms & Conditions page.

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

Ring Fit Adventure Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Feel free to cancel your Peloton membership, now that Ring Fit Adventure is down to just $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this game and accessory bundle.



To play, you’ll need to attach one Joy-Con to a leg strap, and the other to a wild peripheral, the Ring-Con. When used in tandem, these two accessories will keep track of your movements and help you interact with game.

Just a heads up, you’re going to look undeniably silly with this workout, but that’s part of the fun. If the Wii Fit is any indication, this type of workout gamification will be an addictive, welcome addition to a healthy lifestyle.

Xbox One S Digital Edition Consol Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you still stuck on what to get someone for Christmas? Well, the Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is back down to $149 on Amazon, which is how cheap it was on Black Friday. You can go all-digital with this Xbox One S model. It’s time to stop getting up to change discs when you’d much rather continue sitting and gaming.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One Photo : Walmart

Getting ready for the new Star Wars movie coming out this week? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Walmart for PS4 and Xbox One.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

LG 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This 27" LG gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a fast 5ms response time, a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and right now it’s down to its Black Friday Price.



While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. While it’s not optimal for first-person shooters, it promises accurate colors (99% sRGB,) great viewing angles, and super thin bezels.

Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $75 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.



Right now, you can get the Wakey for $25 off its usual price, no coupon necessary.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re the type of person who knows how to operate a jump starter (or wants to learn, at least), you’re in luck. The GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter is $47 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and promo code YNIGPLFH. The jump starter works on most 12-volt vehicles (cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, boat, snowmobiles). It is fully charged in five hours and can hold a charge for more than three months.



Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code L9AO7OQ4.



Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Have some trips planned for the upcoming holidays? Do yourself a favor and get the only toiletry bag you’ll ever need. The Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag is only $16 when you use promo code 7LMH2ZGX. It is made from highly-durable ripstop nylon, so it will last you years and years. It is liquid-resistant, so you can easily pack your shampoo, toothpaste, mouthwash, and more.



If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses with any frames purchase at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code NEWLENS at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Winter is here. The cold weather sucks. Don’t let your toes fall off because of it. You can keep your toes warm with a $7 pair of Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers. The are sherpa fleece inside and out but have a non-skid bottom, so you won’t trip and hit your face.



Sueded Cotton Polos Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Jachs makes some of our favorite menswear, and this weekend only, they’re discounting a ton of sueded cotton polos. With the promo code P19, you can upgrade your wardrobe for just $19.



Polo lovers have five colors to choose from, plus a couple of rugby polos for good measure. These typically sell for around $60, so it’s an unbelievably good time to buy.

$100 Off Overcoats Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look your best during winter with a discounted Indochino overcoat for a low $295. Use our exclusive promo code KINJA to take $100 off Indochino’s collection of handsome top coats for cold weather season. Choose from a dozen styles made with wool and cashmere.



And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your topcoat. Switch up the pockets, lining, buttons, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific, bespoke coat for the winter, this is the time to buy. Just remember, this discount will only last the 20th.

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.

Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 5.25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $157.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive code KJPRIZM2 at checkout and the on-page coupon to get it for an all-time low $130, and then start prepping your popcorn.

15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.