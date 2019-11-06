Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Three TCL 65" TVs, a Bug-A-Salt fly gun, and a ThermoWorks Thermapen lead off a Tuesday’s best deals.

If you’ve been keeping a lustful eye on the HTC Vive (and if you have a computer that can actually run the thing), it’s down to an all-time low $480 now on Amazon.



That’s only about $20 less than usual, but this thing doesn’t see discounts of any size very often. If you want to whet your appetite, here are some game ideas to mull over.

With UHS-3 speeds capable of capturing high bitrate 4K footage with ease, this 128GB PNY microSD card is one of the fastest you can buy. And at $21, it’s also one of the cheapest from a reputable manufacturer. Pop it in your dash cam, your GoPro, your tablet, or your Switch; just don’t miss this all-time low price.



If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER3IN1) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

TCL 65R617 55" TV | $700 | Amazon | 15% back with Amazon Prime credit card

Update: Now the 55" model is down to an all-time low $500 as well!

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for World Cup, Wimbledon, the return of Big Little Lies, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $700 right now, which is an absolute steal for this feature set..

It’s also the same price at Amazon, but with 15% cash back if you pay for it with an Amazon Prime credit card.

If you spend most of your summer cowering away from bugs, cower no longer. Sometimes, bug spray just doesn’t cut it when flying bugs descend upon us. If you want to tell them to back the hell off, this Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Gun is a couple of bucks off. The 2.0 version of this gun has greater accuracy than the previous model and uses less salt per shot, giving you about 80 shots before you need to reload. If your dad is always grumbling about flies and mosquitos, this would be a great gag (but useful) gift for Father’s Day.



If you want to invest in your (or your dad’s) cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there. In fact, $59 is cheaper than the last open-box deal we saw on this thing.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

Rubbermaid’s Easy Find Lid sets are one of our favorite ways of storing leftovers, and one of our readers’ favorites too. Now, you can get the new assortment with microwave-ready vented lids for $18, the set’s first discount from its usual $20.



The secret to this set is that while its 21 containers come in six different sizes to suit your needs, it only requires three sizes of lids, making it much easier to find and identify one that fits at a glance. It sure beats that random assortment of deli meat containers and random tupperware pieces you’ve been using.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Today’s Gold Box is discounting drills and saws from Worx and Rockwell. Prices start at $40 for Worx circular saw all the way up to a $97 cordless drill and driver kit.



These discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So pick up what you need before these price cuts go away.

$18 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a 16.4' strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Wi-Fi app and Alexa control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just use promo code R8NNTV6U at checkout to get the deal.



15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $48 | Amazon | Promo code XM3PDDH2

20 Pound 58"x 78" Weighted Blanket | $49 | Amazon | Promo code K65ACBZ6

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Light Gray) | $52 | Amazon | Promo code NKGKNNR3

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Dark Gray) | $53 | Amazon | Promo code JW4C2LVH

25 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Dark Gray) | $70 | Amazon | Promo code TB3MR33M

It’s not cold outside anymore, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for Father’s Day, if you still haven’t picked out a gift.

The deals skew towards heavier blankets for your large, manly dad who can take such weights. Options include a beefy 25 pounder for just $70 (with code TB3MR33M), a 20 pounder for just $49 (with code K65ACBZ6). Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below to get the deals.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs (I own a 25 pounder myself), but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Knife Sharpener | $80 | Woot

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $80 on Woot, down from its usual $110-$160. Boasting a fantastic 4.4 star review average, the Chef’s Choice 130 is designed with standard American 20 degree kitchen knives in mind, and works on both straight and serrated blades. This deal is only available today though, so be sure to grab it while the price is slashed.

The way you make pizza isn’t set in stone. Or is it? If you’re a burgeoning chef with pizzeria aspirations, toss your dough at this 14" by 16" rectangular pizza stone, now on sale for $28 when you apply the 20% off coupon. It will ensure that all your homemade crusts are the perfect ratio of crunchy to chewy, and eliminate a pizza’s greatest downfall: the soggy center. Get a slice of the action before this <chef’s kiss> delizioso deal is out of the oven.



Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.



Everlane Biggest Choose What You Pay Summer Event is on, and sections for both men and women have been flooded with a ton of new overstocked inventory, including a selection of coveted Everlane denim and shoes for the ladies and a range of chinos for guys. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as many of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

In the market for some new sneakers for summer? Good thing New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale is on now, with over 500 discounted footwear styles (plus 500 on-sale apparel items, too) marked down by up to 50%. And bonus: You can snag an extra 15% off your Semi-Annual Sale purchase with promo code SALE19, plus free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Just be sure to tie up any loose ends on this deal before it runs out.

Whether you’re celebrating a grad or a dad this month, Reebok wants to help you gift them the best gear. Right now, save 30% sitewide from the activewear brand with promo code DADGRAD, and load up your loved ones with workout-ready sneakers, apparel, and accessories galore. Just be sure to shop soon, before you miss out on that gold medal in gift giving.



Step into summer with some new TOMS on your feet. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down TOMS for men, women, and kids, including slip-ons, flats, sneakers, espadrilles, and more. Not to mention, there’s a selection of TOMS sunglasses on sale as well. There’s sure to be a style to suit your summer shoe needs, so shop now before it sells out.



Today only, you can save up to 50% Lands’ End apparel on Amazon. If you’re shopping around for a new, springtime look, both men’s and women’s styles are discounted.



Prices start at about $10, so outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish summer weather wardrobe you all deserve. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus t-shirt, dad hat, and either swim trunks or sunglasses. Just use promo code MenloFather at checkout to get the offer. At $25 for all of that (plus the stuff you’d ordinarily get in the box), why wouldn’t you at least give it a shot?

Stay hydrated on your upcoming hike with these two water bladders. Use the promo code WVXILMGR to drop the price of the standalone 2 liter bladder to just $9, while PR7NZT8A will drop the price of the bladder and cleaning kit to just $12.



These packs offer hands-free hose to enable you to drink water without needing to press pause on your activity.

An Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet would be a perfect Father’s Day gift for the geeky dad with some extra basement space, and you can get the Centipede cabinet (which also includes Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles) for just $175 today, complete with a bonus riser that brings the controls and screen up to a more ergonomic height.



Advertisement

The machine includes original Cabinet artwork, a faithfully recreated joystick and button arrangement, and a 17" color display. The only thing they didn’t recreate from the original arcade machine? The coin slot.

Overcooked 2, the sequel to the friendship forging and/or destroying Overcooked, is discounted on Switch for the first time. Pick up a physical copy of the game for just $30, down from the usual $40.



Alternatively, the digital code is selling for $5 less. Protip: This same deal is available on the eShop, but when you redeem a code from Amazon, you’ll be credited for Nintendo Gold Coins as if you paid full price. If you buy from the eShop, you’re only credited for the price you actually paid.

Cyberpunk 2077, from the folks that brought you The Witcher series, stole the show in the opening weekend of E3, if only because freakin’ Keanu Reeves is in the game, and you can preorder the bonkers-looking Collector’s Edition for $250 right now from Amazon and Walmart.



That gets you the game in a collector’s edition box, a 10" statue of the protagonist, a soundtrack, a map, a keychain, stickers, pins, a world compendium, and more. The game is due out April 16, 2020, but there’s no telling how quickly the Collector’s Edition bundles will sell out.



Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4 releasing in theaters in a couple of weeks? It has been nine years since the last installment in the Toy Story franchise and now there are new toys joining the crew. Kids and adults alike are already obsessed with the odd-new toy, Forky. Apparently, sporks can be toys too. Right now, you can get an adorable Funko Pop! Disney Toy Story 4 – Forky for only $9.



This month’s Humble Monthly games include Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Moonlighter. And as always, more games will unlock every Friday until the end of the month.



If you’re not familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12 per month subscription service and releases a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from Amazon today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.



The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $50 is about $15 less than usual.



If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee, you can grab it for $35 today on eBay, a new all-time low price.

