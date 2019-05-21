Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Atmos sound bar, Anker true wireless headphones, Apple iTunes Credit, and an August smart lock lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to check out our Guide to the Best Memorial Day Sales and bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a big TV that looks great, but don’t want to shell out for an OLED set, Samsung’s QLED TVs strike a nice middle ground. They offer some of the best color reproduction of any LCD set thanks to quantum dot tech, and hold their own on the black level front as well. Today at Walmart, you can score a 65" Q6 model for $900, which is about $250 less than what’s currently on Amazon.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine that you’d get from the Q7, Q8, and Q9, but it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find components, Razer peripherals, routers, mesh networks, monitors and more all marked down to great low prices.



My favorite gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk is down to just $45 today.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

Photo: Amazon

If Amazon’s recent acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, the retailer is celebrating its new networking play-thing with big discounts across the board, for a limited time.



Amazon Eats Eero Up until about a few minutes ago, Eero’s mesh networking system was our recommendation for filling… Read more Read

Get a an eero and an eero Beacon (which plugs straight into the wall and doubles as a night light) for $239 (a $60 discount), an eero and two beacons for $319 (an $80 discount), or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full eero routers for $399 (a $100 discount). To be clear, If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $530 | Amazon | Promo code CAPSULE2

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II addressed just about every shortcoming from the original soda can-sized Capsule projector, and now you can save $50 on it for the first time (if you don’t count the Kickstarter preorder discounts) with promo code CAPSULE2.



Featuring a 720p sensor, double the brightness of its predecessor, Android TV built in, a great sounding speaker, and enough battery life to get through an entire movie, it’s basically a portable movie theater that you can take with you anywhere.

Advertisement

In my use, I found it to be a great portable TV that I could set up in rooms where I didn’t have (and didn’t want to have) an actual TV. Cleaning the bathroom? Set up the Capsule and binge The Office. Working on dinner? Project the NBA playoffs onto my backsplash. It’s definitely a big investment, but I think you’ll get more use out of it than the occasional, novelty outdoor film screening.

Don’t forget, if you follow us on Instagram, you can still enter to win one of these for free. If you win, you could always return the one you bought to Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

Tile recently released new gadget finders with user-replaceable batteries, addressing a longstanding concern, and in my opinion, eliminating any reasonable justification for not buying at least one.



Now, you can pick up four Tile Pros for just $75, which is within $1 of an all-time low, and basically like buying three and getting one for free.

Advertisement

The Pro is water resistant, has a 300' range (twice as far as the Tile Mate), and an extra loud speaker. I have a Tile on my keychain, which I’ve used just as often to find my phone as I have to find my keys, and even if you can’t think of four things you want to keep track of, maybe you could go in on this purchase with a friend or two.

Circle with Disney | $24 | Amazon

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent.

Advertisement

Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $24 price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Amazon

Dolby Atmos is the future of home theater audio, and you don’t even have to pay thousands of dollars to install ceiling-mounted speakers to enjoy it. This 3.1.2 channel Vizio sound bar includes three front channels, a subwoofer, and two speakers that fire upwards at an angle to bounce sound off your ceiling.



Normally priced at $800, today’s $700 price is the best we’ve seen in several months, so you can raise the roof for less.

Photo: Amazon

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the new Soundcore Liberty Neos for an all-time low $45, down from the usual $60-$65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

Advertisement

The earbuds claim to last for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

Image: Wayfair

If your house needs some sprucing up before summer, look no further than Wayfair’s Memorial Day Clearance sale. Right now, you can save up to 70% on tons of home items, including patio furniture, mattresses, major appliances, backyard play sets, and more. Order now, and your home is officially barbecue-ready before the long weekend hits.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is right around the corner. While we’re excited about warm weather, we’re not ready to be eaten alive by mosquitos for three months straight. They aren’t the only bugs that crawl out of their hell holes to feast upon our blood during the summer.



Advertisement

If you’re constantly finding bug bites all over your body after spending five minutes outside, grab a bottle of 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellant Lotion while it is on sale for a few bucks off. It not only repels mosquitos but also ticks, biting flies, chiggers, gnats, fleas, and deer flies.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let the past die, or at least plug in this $16 Aukey dual-port charger to bring your car’s lighter socket to 2019. Use the code U6AJHIUX to bring the price down to just $16. This particular plug offers a Quick Charge USB 3.0 port plus USB-C PD to charge all of your gear.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While they don’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, Ecobee’s smart thermostats one-up their most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving them a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, they work with Siri and Alexa, and the new Ecobee4 actually has Alexa built-in, meaning it’s basically an extra Echo Dot on your wall.



Both the new Ecobee4 and Ecobee3 Lite (which doesn’t come with remote sensors, though you can add them separately) are $20 and $15 off their usual price, respectively.

Image: Amazon

Amazon is offering up Sunjoy’s Zero Gravity Chair in the Gold Box today for just $30. This lounger features a lockable reclining system that adjusts to fit your body perfectly, plus a folding mechanism for when it’s time to put it in storage for the winter. The chair is available in six colors, so there’s almost certainly one to match your yard aesthetic, and — maybe the best part — there’s no assembly required.



Advertisement

For those interested in maximum luxury, a selection of Oversize Zero Gravity Chairs are also included in the sale for $40.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 3000 to an all-time low $45 (from about $65-$70).



Advertisement

The Dremel 3000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 28 accessories to get you started with projects all around the house. Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code ORE2WOFO.



Photo: Amazon

August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $99 today, the same price we saw on Black Friday,



Advertisement

Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to control it over the internet from anywhere. You can send guest keys without the bridge, but you can’t use Alexa or remotely lock or unlock the door.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re trying to eat healthily, it often starts with accurate portion sizes. You can easily keep track of that when cooking at home with a digital scale. Right now, you can do your best to get that summer body on track with a NUTRI FIT Digital Kitchen Scale, which is $8 with the promo code 4UFDS4CO. The scale has “anti-fingerprint” stainless steel, making it easy to clean and maintain while food prepping.

Image: Converse

Update: Couldn’t find your perfect fit? Hit up Nordstrom Rack, which happens to be having a trio of flash sales on Converse for men, women, and kids right now. Converse for all!

Advertisement

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off sitewide with promo code THIRTY, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through tomorrow, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If regular hiking is a little too slow and leisurely for your tastes, maybe this can be the summer that you take up mountain biking.



Advertisement

This 29" Mongoose is a solid starter bike for just $149. While its steel frame is heavier than more expensive aluminum bikes, it does feature Shimano A-series components. Those are Shimano’s lower-end parts, but as our deal researcher Corey put it, “they’re miles better than low end non-Shimano components.”

Shipping is free, but if you want it sooner, you can probably also order online for in-store pickup at your nearest Walmart.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle has a deal that will make your spirits soar: Their clearance section is 60% off, which means prices on a load of tees, button-downs, shorts, dresses, and more warm-weather apparel and accessories for men and women have plummeted. Not to mention, even full-price items are at least 25% off sitewide. You can certainly find tons of styles for under $20, so use your eagle eyes to pick out your favorites before this sale leaves the nest for good.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cult-favorite curly hair brand DevaCurl is blowing out a selection of shampoo and conditioner sets, including their Original, Delight, and Decadence lines, with their Friends & Family Sale, happening now. Bring home a fan favorite “How to Quit Shampoo” set for those who have yet to jump on the No-Poo bandwagon, snag a cute set of minis that are perfect for summer travel, or load up on a couple 32-ouncers, because you’ll need more shampoo and/or conditioner at some point. Just use promo code CURLFRIEND to get 25% off and start curling up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a number of them are on sale today, including several cuts of underwear in various materials, like breathable bamboo rayon, and ultra-soft micro modal. This isn’t a brand you see in stores, but I’ve bought several of their products on Amazon through the years, and they’ve all been excellent.



Advertisement

If you only get one thing, get this three-pack of bamboo-rayon boxer briefs for $23. Your privates will thank you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dry shampoo is an extremely useful hair innovation, but I’ll be honest, the smells of some dry shampoos are just way too overpowering for me. If you’d prefer a less perfume-y dry shampoo option, load up on these discounted ones from Klorane. In formulations with soothing oat milk or oil-absorbing nettle, tint or un-tinted, and even a non-aerosol version, this cult-favorite French product does all the work of an effective dry shampoo without trapping you in a cloud of sweet-smelling spray, and right now, canisters are just $10 at Ulta. I’ll be stocking up on my favorite Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, and I recommend you do the same.

The Legend of Zelda Concert 2018 Limited Edition Soundtrack | $48 | Amazon



Update: This deal is back in stock, if you missed it several weeks ago.

From the NES days all the way up to Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda games have featured some of the most stirring, evocative, and recognizable scores in all of gaming. You don’t need any further proof than the fact that there’s literally a touring orchestra show dedicated solely to the series.

Now, you can experience that concert at home with this limited edition soundtrack, now on sale for an all-time low $48 (from the usual $55-$65). That includes two audio CDs, plus a Blu-ray with video of a performance.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $50 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.



Advertisement

This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Elder Scrolls: Blades gems.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, new subscribers can get their first three months for just one dollar.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to newer releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves (which has gotten really good!), as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $57 is about $12 less than usual.

Advertisement

If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

25% Off Select Favorites | DevaCurl | Promo code CURLFRIEND

Media

Gaming

FREE Ball laB | Steam

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $57 | Amazon

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Yes, Game of Thrones is over, but there’s still a lot of TV you can watch on this discounted Samsung TV. I mean, have you even tried watching Barry? It’s so good—just like this $598 65" 4K smart TV.

Advertisement

This model offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a mid-tier TV under $600, including 4K (2160p) UHD resolution, HDR, 120 Hz refresh rate, and internet connectivity.

This current price is about $80 off the regular going rate, so act fast before someone else takes what’s yours.

Photo: Amazon

Entering your Netflix password with a TV remote is actually considered torture under the Geneva Conventions, but this Logitech wireless keyboard works seamlessly with recent Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TV operating systems, as well as Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android over Bluetooth. You can even switch between your connected devices with the flip of a switch.



Today’s $50 deal is an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

Advertisement

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on