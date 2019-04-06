Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Ninja airfryer, discounted Netgear Switch, Fossil smartwatches and Exploding Kittens lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on some of our readers’ favorite Anker products. Highlights include the 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23 and the 10,400mAh PowerCore for $24. For the rest of the deals, including a Qi charger and Bluetooth speakers, be sure to head over to the main page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAPGF.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Are Amazon’s new co-branded Toshiba Fire TVs the best sets you can buy? No, of course not, especially not with limited HDR support. But they’re extremely affordable, have 4K resolution, and include Amazon’s excellent Fire TV software and an Alexa voice remote. For some buyers, or for certain rooms in your house, that’s more than enough.



At just $270, the 50" model has never been cheaper than it is today.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $50 today.



Advertisement

They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $20 (after clipping the coupon on the page) is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been dying to try out a weighted blanket but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money, you’re in luck. Weighted blankets are meant to help relieve stress and anxiety, as they give the sensation of being wrapped up in a hug. Right now, you can get the 48"x72", 15-pound Click Me Weighted Blanket for only $38 when you use the promo code CHWB50Y8. Using that same promo code, you can also get the 15-pound 60"x80" blanket for $43 and the 20-pound 60"x80" blanket for $50.



Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of inexpensive robotic vacuums out there, but Roombas are still the most broadly popular, not to mention the easiest to buy replacement parts and accessories for. This model looks very similar to the entry level 650, but with added Wi-Fi and Alexa support, and a great low price today.



Advertisement

Once you buy it, you’ll either spend a lot less time vacuuming, or you’ll quickly come to realize how dirty your floors usually are. Or maybe both!



Just remember that this price is only available today, and there’s a chance it might sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the reader-favorite Breville Smart Oven line is a little out of your price range, Panasonic’s Flash Xpress toaster oven took second place in our reader poll, and it’s down to $90 today, which is the best price we’ve seen this year.



Advertisement

While cheap toaster ovens will toast bread (usually poorly), a fancy one like this can act as a full-featured (and faster-heating) oven for anything that’ll fit inside.

Image: Wayfair

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own living room, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Everything Living Room Sale, happening now. Take up to 65% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including sofas, area rugs, curtains, lighting, and wall art, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Who cares if you don’t have a pool or don’t know anyone with a pool. If you bought this cat head pool float, you’d find a pool somewhere. You can literally buy a kiddie pool and use the float in that, if necessary. Right now, the Intex Cat Face Inflatable Island is an all-time low price of $15.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns, and this compact battery-operated model is marked down to $70 today on Amazon, the best price since January. There are cheaper corded models out there, but this thing is small enough for one-handed use, and it even comes with a docking station to keep the battery topped off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s running a big sale on small drinks. Specifically, Forto coffee shots (think five hour energy, but for coffee people), Stur water enhancers, and, uh, Jelly Belly drink mix bottles. At the very least, try some Forto! There are a bunch of flavors, they’re just over $1 per bottle with this sale, and additional Subscribe & Save discounts make them even cheaper.



Advertisement

Note: Some of the Forto shots have 200mg of caffeine, and others have 100mg. Choose accordingly.

Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $72 Ninja air fryer a try, down from its usual $99. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $7 today with promo code QPR52CKR, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Dog are amazing and make our lives better. But damn, they can be a little dumb every now and then. Some dogs get so excited to go for a walk, they pull and drag you along, not realizing they’re hurting themselves in the process. If your dog has an issue with pulling whenever you take them for a walk, you should try switching their harness. This Halti Front Control Harness is only $7 right now, in sizes small and medium.



The Halti Front Control Harness is designed to prevent your dog from pulling and lets you steer them from the chest, not the head and neck. The small harness is best for dogs like Yorkshire terriers, dachshunds, corgis, pugs, shelties, and similarly sized breeds. The medium harness can fit beagles, golden retrievers, German shepherds, border collies, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle has a deal that will make your spirits soar: Their Aerie line’s clearance section is 70% off, which means prices on a load of tees, button-downs, shorts, dresses, and more warm-weather apparel and accessories for men and women have plummeted. Not to mention, there are a ton of full-price items on sale, too, including 40% off Aerie swimsuits, 30% off all Aerie apparel, and deals on American Eagle shorts and jeans. You can certainly find tons of styles for under $20, so use your eagle eyes to pick out your favorites before this sale leaves the nest for good.



Photo: Amazon

A good, soft robe is an underrated instrument of self care, and this fleece robe from Kemusi is down to $10 on Amazon today for both men and women (small size only), a massive and sudden discount from the usual ~$30.



Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

This bathrobe feels like an extra hour of sleep, or a phone battery at 100%. Not only do you feel great, but you feel better than you should. Chase that feeling.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is quite a dilemma if you want to have a tan, but don’t actually want to lay in the sun to get one. If you’re more into self-tanners than spending eight hours on the beach, you’re in luck. Right now, you can take advantage of the Bondi Sands Amazon Gold Box. You can choose from self-tanning foam, self-tanning lotion, self-tanning spray, and more in this gold box. If you don’t want to stain your hands with self-tanner, don’t forget to buy a mitt while it is only $4.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have no idea what to buy your dad for Father’s Day, you don’t need to worry much longer. For some reason dads really love watches. If your dad has made the move to smartwatches (or you really want him to), you’re in luck. Right now, you can get a Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist Smartwatch for as low as $186, that’s nearly $90 off.



To get that low price, you’ll need to opt for the smoke gray color. Otherwise, you can still get five other Fossil’s Gen 4 smartwatches for slightly more, at $199. The watch has touchscreen functionality, smartphone notifications, fitness tracking, music storage, and so much more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Drives through your wall and screeches to a halt>



The Fast & Furious 8-movie collection is down to $40 today, the best price since the holidays. That includes all eight films, a dedicated Blu-ray disc full of special features, and even digital copies.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If Cards Against Humanity has started to get a little stale, Amazon’s running a sale today on Exploding Kittens, the ultra-popular party game from the maker of The Oatmeal webcomic.



Once Grandma goes to bed, pull out the NSFW version, which is also on sale for the same price. The marketing copy promises that it includes the likes of boob wizards and butts.

Tech

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch | $20 | Amazon | Clip on page coupon

Home

iRobot Roomba 671 | $220 | Woot

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not every TV you own has to have dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR, or built-in smart apps. Sometimes, you just want a big-ish screen that can display a decent enough picture for not much money. That’s exactly what this 55" 4K RCA TV will give you for just $270.

Amazon’s offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.



Advertisement

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $298, down from the usual $349. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $90 investment.



Advertisement

You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with half a terabyte of storage. And this $90 price may seem steep, but it’s a new all-time low (we posted a deal on it for $200 back in January, and at the time it was a great deal!). If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Advertisement

Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $68 right now, for a limited time.