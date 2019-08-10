Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Benefit Cosmetics sale, Home Depot ceiling fans, D&D rulebook set, and Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the Nintendo Switch lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Why waste precious desk space on a monitor stand? This Ergotech monitor arm lets your screen (up to 30 pounds and 27") float above your workspace, and lets you pan, tilt, and rotate it to your heart’s content. Built-in cable management even keeps your unsightly cables out of sight of sight, so you can focus on your expense reports and spreadsheets and managing your fantasy football lineup. At $61, it’s never been cheaper.



TP-Link’s answer to the mesh networking trend is back on sale, and you can get three Deco M5 routers for just $130, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



With enough combined range to cover a 4,500 square foot home, this a pretty stellar price compared to similar products on the market. I was actually sent a demo unit of the three-pack to try out last year, and while I couldn’t really test the range in my one bedroom apartment, I found them to be very easy to set up.

Not everyone wants or needs a fancy phone case. If you just want something simple to keep you from scratching the back of your phone, then this $2 Mkeke iPhone 11 Pro Max Case is the one for you. Right now, when you use promo code NOJR6QKX you’ll get the case for two bucks.



The case might be super cheap, but it is built with drop protection. The four corners of the case were designed with air cushion to help soften the blow when your phone slips out of your hand.

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker has several models these days to choose from (including a small one that’s currently on sale), but none as unique as the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid.



First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

Today’s $60 deal is half the regular price, an all-time low, and a great deal considering the data hub features and included USB-C wall charger.

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can get it for an all-time low $18 today.



RAVPower sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and a no-brainer purchase if you don’t already own a product like this. For example, I use one at my mother in law’s house, where there’s no outlet near my nightstand. I just plug it into an outlet on the other side of the room during the day, and come bedtime, I just bring it over and use it as a battery on my nightstand, where it has enough juice to recharge my phone and Apple Watch.

Today’s $20 list price is already a match for an all-time low, and the $2 coupon makes the deal even sweeter.

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the Gunmetal variety is down to just $90, the *new* all-time low.



We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off all four available colors.



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

As far as pseudo-holidays go, Bidet Week may be my favorite. For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones.

This week, however, we celebrate the wonders of bidet use with big time discounts on BioBidet’s entire line, with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off when it gets colder.)

Do your body a favor and stop microwaving frozen veggies. Get a Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Basket for only $5 and start steaming. The silicone basket is made of BPA-free polypropylene and silicone. It can fold away neatly for storage and will expand to 10" when open. And if you don’t have a colander, this can totally work as one when you’re feeling lazy.



Has your ceiling fan been around since before you moved in? The average ceiling fan apparently is only meant to be used for a maximum of 10 years. If yours looks much older than that, it is time to replace it. Thankfully, you can get up to 35% Off Select Ceiling Fans at Home Depot today.



If, for some reason, you still have a home phone or VoIP services, Amazon’s offering the best discount ever on its Echo Connect, which lets you use any Echo device as a voice-controlled phone. Just plug a phone jack into the Connect, sync it with your contacts through the Alexa app, and voila, you can call your parents or your local thai takeout place from across the room using only your voice.



You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns, and this compact battery-operated model is marked down to $68 today on Amazon. There are cheaper corded models out there, but this thing is small enough for one-handed use, and it even comes with a docking station to keep the battery topped off.



If you use an overwhelming amount of tin foil or parchment paper when you bake, say goodbye to your old habits. Stop wasting tin foil (and money) and buy a set of AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets while they’re only $8. They’re easy to clean, require no cooking spray, and oven-safe for temperatures up to 480° F.



It’s showtime! If you’ve always wanted to say Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, now’s your chance. The Rubie’s Beetlejuice Pet Costume is only $13 on Amazon in sizes medium and extra-large. A small is $14 and the large is $15. The costume includes Beetlejuice’s iconic striped outfit and a wig. In order to get Beetlejuice’s crazy hair, you’ll need to style it on your own when you take it out of the package.



Painting is miserable no matter how you do it, but for larger jobs, using a cordless, battery-powered sprayer might be your least agonizing option.



This 24V Sun Joe sprayer runs for 20 minutes on a charge, features three adjustable spray patterns, and while it costs $169 on Amazon, you can get it for $125 from Daily Steals today with promo code KJPJOE. And no, just because this makes painting easier doesn’t mean that you can enlist your friends for 10 hours of labor in exchange for pizza.

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can save up to $30 on your Halloween costume at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code SAVEMORE. You can get $10 off $60, $20 off $100, and $30 off $150, and free shipping applies to orders of $30 or more.



It finally feels like fall (in some places), so now’s as good a time as ever to start stocking up on everything you’ll need to keep warm this winter. Head over to Backcountry, where today only, the outdoor retailer is offering up steep discounts on tons of fleece and insulation. Pick up everything from jackets to snow pants, and do so, STAT: This deal will only last for 24 hours.



You face will reap the benefits of this sale on Benefit Cosmetics. Right now, the brand is offering up 20% off sitewide as part of their Friends & Family Sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS to save on tons of cult-favorite products, including They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, Boi-ing Concealer, and more. Not to mention, everything ships for free.



As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s Friends & Family Sale with promo code FABFAM20. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid is your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



If you hate driving to the gym before or after work, bring the gym to your house. A bunch of Boxflex Home Gym machines are discounted on Amazon right now. You can get a wonderful full-body work out using a Bowflex that eliminates the need for a monthly gym membership.



There is a $70 coupon on the Bowflex PR1000 bringing it down to $429. The Bowflex Blaze has a $107 coupon, bringing the price down to $693. The Bowflex PR3000 is $300 off at checkout, making it $699.

Right now, Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, the retail giant doesn’t seem to have a theme, other than these books exist. Prices start at $2 for digital copies of Braises and Stews: Everyday Slow-Cooked Recipes, The Smith Tapes: Lost Interviews with Rock Stars & Icons 1969-1972, and Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning.



I’ve included a few notable titles below, but go to the deal page to see all 28 of the options.



D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.

We haven’t seen many big deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but right now, Amazon will throw in a $25 gift card when you buy one. That’s pretty solid as far as Nintendo Switch discounts go, and about as good a deal as we’ve seen on this new model.



Hint: Spend your $25 gift card on a Pro controller. You won’t regret it.

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Deals You May Have Missed

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was replaced last year by the HL2395DW, and the new model is back on sale for its best price.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, we find some good deals buried in the couch cushions.



If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $19, or $6 less than usual. The four-pack for $50 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $45, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 was already Amazon’s cheapest Echo with a screen, and with today’s $65 deal (down from $90), it’s even cheaper.



Use it to keep up with recipes (or just watch videos) in the kitchen, or to see who’s at the front door, or to check in on your baby in their nursery, or to video chat with friends and family. And if you’re concerned about privacy, it’s also the first Echo device with a physical switch that covers up the camera lens when you aren’t using it.

If you hate buying food only to see it go to waste because you didn’t eat it fast enough, you’re not alone. Don’t ever let any meats go to waste again. Get yourself a FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine while it is $10 off on Amazon.



The FoodSaver can extend meat life in the freezer up to three years (but maybe don’t leave the meat in your freezer that long). When you vacuum seal your food in one of the provided bags, you’ll keep your food fresh for 5x longer.

Since a starter kit comes with only a few bags, you’ll want to add some bags to your cart as well.

Stop wasting money on cookware that claims to be nonstick, but constantly forces you to scrub food scraps off the pan. You can snag an 18-piece T-fal Professional Total Nonstick Cookware Set for $65 on Amazon. It includes a 3 qt. saucepan, 1 qt. saucepan with lid, 8" frying pan, 2 qt. saucepan with lid, 5 qt. stockpot, slotted spoon, 10" skillet with a lid, 4 qt. stockpot, 11" frying pan, and a slotted turner.



T-fal cookware is nonstick, as well as scratch-resistant, so you can really go to town on these pans. The set features T-fal’s Thermo Spot heat indicator, which signals when a pan is perfectly preheated. It is even oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.