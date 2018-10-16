Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

$100 off a fresh set of tires, Halloween candy galore, and Elevation Lab’s new Anchor Pro headphone holder lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need a lot of extra space to store photos, videos, or console games, this 3TB Toshiba portable drive has never been cheaper than $75. It doesn’t require an extra power cord; just plug it into a USB port, and you’re ready to go.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save whopping $24.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and our readers have bought thousands of them. And now, the company is raising the bar with the brand new Anchor Pro, and our readers can get it for $13 at launch with promo code ANCHORPRO.

The concept is the same—it’s still a hook that hangs under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect has been improved. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so I see no reason not to get the Pro.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Photo: Amazon

Wondering if all those USB chargers you’ve collected actually put out as much power as they claim? This $7 dongle sits between your charger and a phone or tablet, and displays easy-to-read voltage and amperage figures so you can see how much power is really flowing through. Just be sure to use promo code HI5QMGI9 at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Update: We got a new promo code, if you were having trouble yesterday. Use code KINJA87D at checkout to save.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJA87D.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $10 today with promo code NZMJUEAM, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code KINJA555 on any color or either size to save.

Don’t need the fancy nylon exterior or lifetime warranty? This standard Anker cable is also down to $5 with promo code KINJA722.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on Amazon’s last big candy sale—or if you already ate all of the candy you bought—here’s a second chance to buy some treats, no tricks required. Assorted chocolates, fruity candies, and even things like trail mix and gum are included in the sale, but just remember, these prices go back up at the end of the day.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

Eat your hearts out, Swiss. Gerber’s MP600 Multi-Plier features 12 “curated” tools inside a single stainless steel plier set. Cut, crimp, saw, screw...you can do it all for an all-time low $47 right now. This would make a great gift too, if you want to go ahead and cross someone off your holiday list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever use paper notebooks, you can create a totally unique one today for just $5 with promo code JOURNALIT. Just upload your own photos, and choose from a variety of templates to design your own front and back cover. Inside, you get 75 5"x7" lined pages to write on.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My first piece of advice to new dog owners: Buy a soft crate. They can collapse to hide in the back of a closet when not in use, and you can put them in the backseat of your car without the risk of damaging your seats like a metal crate might.



This highly rated model from Noz2Noz is down to an all-time low $42 right now, and is suitable for pets up to 30 pounds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This deal is back in stock, if you missed it last month.

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with nothing but replacement-level cereal, your dreams have come true.



Amazon is selling this 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for just $19, within a few cents of an all-time low. Reviewers note they taste pretty much the same as the ones that come in the Lucky Charms box, and you can shovel these in by the fistful without that pesky cereal taking up space in your stomach.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $7 for a half-dozen (with code 699yazer) is a fantastic deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your tool cabinet is looking a little deficient, Amazon will sell you a complete Black & Decker starter set for $57, today only in the Gold Box.



That gets you a 20V cordless drill, drill bits, a hammer, screwdrivers, a tool bag, and more. Even if you don’t need it yourself, this would be a great holiday gift for someone, say, moving into their first home or apartment.

This set typically sells for $70-$80, and today’s price is the best Amazon’s ever listed. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for over six years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $16 today, or about $4-$6 less than usual. I have a set of these, and absolutely love them.



Photo: Amazon

Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but until today, we hadn’t seen a deal on the company’s newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets.In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for $79 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As far as trail snacks go, Clif Bars are some of the tastiest and most filling out there, and you can save 15% on your favorite flavor today on Amazon. Just note that you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to take advantage of the coupon (you can cancel after your first shipment), and that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Pro tip: go for the ones with nut butter filling.

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code P6QZFB2Z), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re missing a bunch of drill bits, or the ones you do have are starting to strip, you can pick up 34 new ones from Bosch today for just $7, complete with a rugged storage case. Just note that it’s an add-on item, so you’ll need to buy it as part of a larger order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, it’s easy to add wireless streaming and hands-free calls with a pair of deals from Anker this week.



If you have an AUX jack, you can grab this tiny Bluetooth receiver for just $11 with promo code B2EVERDL. It includes a built-in mic for calls, and a button to answer them or hang them up.

If your car’s so old that it lacks even an AUX input, this Bluetooth FM transmitter is the way to go. It takes your Bluetooth audio, and rebroadcasts it to the FM radio station of your choice. Sound quality takes a bit of a hit, but it’s a truly wireless solution, and it doubles as a dual-port car charger as well. Get it for $13 with code ROAVFFF2. It also has an AUX output, if you simply prefer this design to the other model.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: TRTL has added a new, cheaper award tier. “The Roamer” includes the pillow and a water-resistant carrying bag for £35.

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



The TRTL Pillow Plus is clearly a sibling of the original TRTL, just a stronger, smarter, better looking, and more successful sibling. Everything about it has been improved - the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes the structured ribs more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism. Seriously, I’ve never seen anything even close to this in a travel pillow. Just twist the knobs on the side to increase or decrease the height of the ribs to find your ideal fit. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or you can adjust on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus just launched on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing available, as well as bundles with extra TRTL-branded travel accessories. The first batch should ship out before the end of the year, but most of you are probably looking at early 2019.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Photo: SlideBelts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and MassDrop has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $30 each, for a limited time. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 10 different colors and buckle finishes at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re scrambling to get your fall and winter wardrobe ready, Marmot’s sale section is taking up to 50% off “past season” styles. That doesn’t necessarily mean summer though; a bunch of coats, jackets, and pants are included as well, so bundle up and start browsing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need Supply Co. is going to supply you with the things you need (plus some stuff you just want) for 20% off during its rare Friends & Family sale. Men’s clothes, women’s clothes, and a great selection of household goods are included; just use promo code 20FORYOU at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $15 portable Thermacell mosquito repeller might allow you enjoy the outdoors again.



Place this down next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and this cordless, odor-free device claims to ward off flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

After those 12 hours, you can replace the repellent mats and repellant-dispersing butane cartridge.

Most reviewers say it works pretty well, especially on days with little-to-no wind. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed; I just wish it had come at the beginning of summer, rather than the beginning of fall.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have an Akira fan on your holiday shopping list, you won’t find a better gift than this stunning 35th anniversary hardcover comic box set. The 2,500+ pages are the most faithful recreations of the originals that you can buy:



The Akira 35th Anniversary set is the definitive way to read Akira, reproducing the art at better quality than any previous version. It also retains the original right-to-left reading format and Katsuhiro Otomo’s original hand-drawn sound effects for the first time and features a newly-revised translation to get as close as possible to the originally-intended reading experience.

Amazon’s $121 price is really good, but there are currently some third party sellers offering it for as low as $113 as well.

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Screenshot: Amazon

The Mega Man X Legacy Collection features all eight Mega Man X games, and guess what: they hold up! Released for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch back in July, you can now pick it up for $30, on the platform of your choice.

Screenshot: Amazon

We’re not even finished with the preseason yet, but NBA 2K19 is already on sale for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The microtransactions are icky, I know, but there are plenty of game modes that don’t use them, and the actual act of simulating a basketball game is still incredibly well done, even if the extraneous features are not.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Persona 5 [PS4] | $30 | Amazon

Like RPGs? Own a PS4? Buy Persona 5 for $30, an all-time low. Check out Kotaku’s video overview above for an idea of what to expect. Spoiler alert: It’s pretty.

LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

