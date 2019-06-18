Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A J.Crew Factory sale, Diablo III: Eternal Edition, GoodThreads sale, and an Anker dash cam lead off a Tuesday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to read our guide on how to prepare for Prime day and bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, you’ll want to drop what you’re doing and check out this 3.1 channel Vizio sound bar, now down to an all-time low $128. You can even use it as a big and loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone, when you aren’t watching TV.



At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $23 after clipping the coupon, the lowest price we’ve seen by $2.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon’s running a rare on a set today. This $35 (normally $50) bundle includes 8 AA, 4 AAA batteries, and a charger.



The Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash.

Advertisement

This is the first discount we’ve seen all year and it matches the one we found during the holidays.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s pretty rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $13 discount goes away. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.

Photo: Casey DeViese ((Unsplash)

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Advertisement

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Photo: Overstock

Summer is (basically) here and that means 4th of July sales are kicking off. Instead of wasting money on cheap fireworks that will disappoint you, dive into the savings at Overstock’s 4th of July Blowout Sale. You can get up to 20% off select items and free shipping.



Advertisement

During this 4th of July sale, you can get 15% off select home decor, area rugs, furniture, garden and patio, and more. You can refresh your summer wardrobe with 20% off select shoes and clothing.

Image: Wayfair

You only have three days to save on a whole lot of home goods from Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale. Snag up to 70% off everything from outdoor furniture, bedding, area rungs, storage solution, wall art and much, much more. Just be quick about picking out your selections; your chance to make your home summer-ready will be out the door soon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Did you peel too many cloves of garlic because of Chrissy Teigen? Luckily, you can stack the on-page coupon with the promo code PPZINVI7, to save $4 on this X-Chef Stainless Steel Garlic Crusher. Use this stainless steel crusher to make Korean food or garlic bread.



Advertisement

And, no, garlic powder alone isn’t as good as when combined fresh stuff. Ask Dan.

So achieve peak garlic flavor and pick up this garlic crusher. You won’t regret it.

Photo: Amazon

A pressure washer is one of the most viscerally satisfying products you can own, and four highly rated options from Simpson are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, in addition to a big, honkin’ generator.



With one exception, these are all gas-powered pressure washers, rather the electric options we usually espouse. And while you’ll have to deal with more mechanical parts, exhaust fumes, and noise, the upshot is that these are really powerful pressure washers, including one that gets up to a skin-disintegrating 3300 PSI.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so check out these deals before they’re blasted away at the end of the day.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Has anyone ever told you that you have too many shoes? Ditch them, keep the shoes. You can never have too many pairs! If your shoe obsession has started to overwhelm your closet, you can get things organized with this 5-Tier Shoe Rack from Home Complete. It can fit up to 30 pairs of shoes. If you have way more than 30 pairs, the shoe rack is at it’s cheapest price, so you can always grab more than one rack.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a curious cat that seems to get into every little space you don’t want them to? You might need to give them a little extra stimulation. Thanks to the Forever Friends Cat & Dog Gold Box, you can get two cat toys for up to 50% off. You can choose from a feather toy with a built-in laser or an automatic laser pointer. Or you can get both, they are on sale after all.



Advertisement

Not every pet is active enough to play for hours, though. If your cat or dog does not like to play with toys, you can help them get extra comfy with an orthopedic bed. You can get a large grey memory foam bed for cheaper than ever. It is only $64 during the sale when you clip the $10 coupon on the page.

Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam raced into our bestsellers club after only a few decent discounts. I wrote all about my early impressions here, and we hope that it’s helped some of our readers who were involved in accidents, or at least let them capture some cool footage. Get yours today for just $51 by clipping the $5 coupon and using promo code ROAVCC66.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Men’s and women’s styles on the site are 40% to 60% off, kids’ styles are 50% off, and clearance items are an extra 50% off. Not to mention, if you buy one pair of shorts, you’ll get a second pair free with promo code SHORTY. The whole factory is currently stacked with summertime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Target famously makes the best, most affordable swimwear out there, and right now, you can dive into a deal to help you stock up for summer. When you buy one bathing suit for yourself or a member of your family, you’ll get a second one for half off. The promotion applies to over 2,000 suits for men, women, and kids, so the whole family can make a splash at the pool this summer. Just before to shop before this sale turns into a wash.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t forget to pack the beer (or wine, or soda, or whatever the hell you want) on your next camping trip. The Columbia PFG Convertible Roll-Top Thermal Tote can hold up to 20 cans and right now, the key west and collegiate navy colors are $22. It has an ultra leak-proof lining and a slime tech exterior, which makes it incredibly tough to get dirty and easy to clean.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t risk running out of shampoo and conditioner mid-shower. Thanks to today’s Gold Box, you can stock up on a heavenly-smelling shampoo and conditioner duos from Herbal Essences, along with a range of solid stylers in packs of three from Aussie, including hairspray, detangler, and leave-in conditioner. But don’t spend too much time deciding which scent is most you; these deals are hair today, gone tomorrow.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 75 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



Advertisement

I own a couple of shirts from Goodthreads (unfortunately, none that are included in this particular sale), and I’ve found them to be great, especially for the $20 or so that I paid for each.

Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not a race, but you should definitely hurry over to Adidas to take advantage of an extra 20% off their already heavily discounted sale section. Use promo code JUNE20 to snag this deal on everything you need for your summer workouts, from sneakers to athletic apparel. You’ll feel like you scored a gold medal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Put a spring in your step and start the new season with a pair of stylish new sneakers from this PUMA’s Semi-Annual Sale. Right now, you can get early access to the savings with up to 40% of select sneaker styles for men and women from the bold athletic-wear brand. Just be sure to lace up this deal before these prices sneak off.

Image: Forever 21

Summer has basically arrived, and so have the deals at Forever 21. Right now, take up to 70% off summer essentials from the retailer, so you’ll look your best when you step outside to enjoy the nice weather. These deals will only last for another day though, so shop now and start planning those outfits ASAP.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you care enough about Star Wars to want to relive the films with the best possible image and sound quality, you’ve come to the right place.



Advertisement

For a limited time at Daily Steals, you can get The Last Jedi 4K Steelbook for $26 (with promo code KJSWJEDI), which includes a stunning 4K Blu-ray, a regular 1080p Blu-ray, and a digital copy all packaged in a collectible sleeve. There are cheaper ways to buy this movie, but not as a 4K Blu-ray.

Screenshot: Credit Karma

Getting audited by the IRS sounds like less fun than a root canal performed by an art history graduate, but for a limited time, Credit Karma will give you a level of protection for free, just for signing up.



Advertisement

This deal is valid whether or not you used Credit Karma Tax to file your taxes this year. All you have to do is provide your information here (yes, including your social security number) to get a year of free coverage for your 2018 (and only your 2018 tax return). Services include consultation with a tax expert, help with drafting correspondence for the IRS, document review, and more. You can find out more details here. The audit would still suck, but at least it would be more like getting a root canal from an actual dentist.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kotaku

Fire Emblem’s entry in the Dynasty Warriors series has a lot going for it on the combat front, even if the story might leave Fire Emblem fans feeling left high and dry:



Fire Emblem Warriors lacks charm but compensates with spectacle. Battles are hectic and demand more concentration than other musou games. It never completely reconciles Fire Emblem’s tactical sensibilities and the Warriors’ series raw chaos but what does manages to coalesce is captivating.

If you were tempted to pick it up, but couldn’t justify the full $60 expenditure, it’s down to just $22 on Switch, which is about as cheap as full retail Switch games ever get.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection [Switch] | $37 | Amazon

Now that it’s out on Switch, you can take Diablo III with you anywhere, and at $37, it’s down to its best price. The Eternal Collection includes all of the DLC Blizzard has ever released for the game, plus a skin that you’ll only find here: Ganondorf.

Tech

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB External Hard Drive | $55 | Amazon

Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery | $18 | Amazon

Home

Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb | $37 | Amazon

Lifestyle

Media

FREE Silicon Valley Season 5 | Amazon

Gaming

Preorder Gears 5 | $50 | Amazon

| $50 | Amazon Sonic Mania | $12 | Xbox Live

Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon | $10 | Amazon

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Apple

Apple’s brand spankin’ new MacBook Pros (hopefully) fixed the line’s longstanding keyboard reliability issues, and of course, they’re plenty fast too.



If you were waiting on a deal to pick one up, Amazon’s currently taking $150 off the 13" model, and $200 off the 15". The deals are available in both Silver and Space Gray, and you can get the 13" with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Amazon doesn’t currently have the 512GB 15" in stock, unfortunately.

Photo: Amazon

Not only are USB-C PD battery packs getting cheaper; they’re getting more powerful too. This one from RAVPower has a 45W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or MacBook Air at full speed, or a MacBook Pro pretty quickly. Not that long ago, battery packs over 30W were basically unheard of.



Advertisement

It’s also right in the Goldilocks zone in terms of size: 20,100mAh is plenty to keep your laptop or Switch charged on a cross-country flight without taking up too much space. Clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAXPD at checkout to get it for $48 today.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 2 fills a specific, but very unique niche in the charging landscape. It’s a 60W USB-C charger (the same as a 13" MacBook Pro charger) with two ports. Plug something into one of them, and you’ll get the full 60W over one port. Plug two things in, and they’ll both output 30W, which is still enough to charge most laptops (not to mention Switches, tablets, and phones), albeit more slowly.



Normally $55, it’s on sale for $44 right now, the first deal we’ve ever seen on the thing.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the gunmetal version is down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your dog suffers from dry skin, Burt’s Bees has a lotion with rosemary and olive oil that is safe to use on sensitive skin. It is great to use on cracked paws, which can happen after dogs walk on hot concrete and pavement during the summer months. Right now, you can get the Burt’s Bees for Dogs All-Natural Paw & Nose Lotion for only $3 as an add-on item on Amazon. It shouldn’t be hard to meet the minimum for add-on item purchases since you probably already have $25 worth of goods in your cart.

You know how Amazon makes/sells everything nowadays? Well, a whole bunch of those, specifically home goods, are discounted by 15% right now. Choose from patio lights, light bulbs, power strips, and refrigerator filters...



Advertisement

Nothing here is particularly exciting, but you probably had a few of these on your to-buy list, and you might as well save money while you check a few things off. Just make sure you use the promo code ABHOME at checkout.

