The world’s top-rated board game, our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, a Marmot sale, and more start off today’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need to fill a large backyard or house party with terrific sounding music? Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked the ”Deep Radiance” model down to $140 today, which is over $100 less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

If you don’t need your speaker to be quite that loud, the UE WONDERBOOM is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers (including the aforementioned MEGABOOM. Get a refurb for just $45 today with promo code KINJABOOM.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Advertisement

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $238, so go ahead and treat yourself.



h/t Travis Sanders

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables (3' | 6') are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Advertisement

Oh yeah, and at $8 or $10 each, they cost about as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKER985 in either gray or red.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for an all-time low $90 today on Amazon.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.



Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not the newest model, but if you’ve seen the drool-worthy 5K screen on an iMac at the Apple Store, and wanted one for yourself, today’s Gold Box deal on Amazon is worth a look.



Advertisement

This 2015 model includes a 2TB Fusion drive (which combines a smaller SSD with a larger spinning hard drive), AMD Radeon R9 graphics, a quad-core i5 processor, and of course, that stunning 5K display, all for $1,450. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but the nearest equivalent model from the current lineup would cost you $2,000 at the Apple Store.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the brand new Nebula Mars II just launched with a $100 discount.



Advertisement

The Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in. It’ll normally sell for $540, but since it just launched, you can save $100 today with promo code NEWMARS2.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $320 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 55" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain if you’re in the market.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerDrive 2 can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and its USB ports even light up so you can find them in the dark. Even if you have a car charger you’re happy with already, I like keeping a spare in my luggage for rental cars.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Anker raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



Advertisement

The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. It even includes an optical audio cable, which doesn’t normally come cheap. Just be sure to use promo code ANKER222 at checkout to get it for $33.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $20, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting. Pretty nifty.

Today’s price is about $4 less than usual, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



Advertisement

$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.

Photo: Amazon

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 900W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids and handles), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards.



Today’s $60 deal is an all-time low by over $10, but it’s only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $6 taco holder seems nice, and it solves a real problem, but even if you have no intention of buying it, take a few minutes out of your day and go read the reviews. As our deal researcher, Corey, put it, “reviews on that make me feel like it can cure cancer.”



Advertisement

These normally sell for $8 or more, so don’t miss your chance to take a bite out of this deal.

Image: Amazon

You can definitely say Amazon’s second best-selling down alternative comforter is well-vetted. It has earned a very impressive 4.5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews. The queen size is the best deal at $24, which matches its all-time low, and the king comforter is at a good price too, just $33. So if you’re in the market for some new bedding, today is a great day to buy.

Image: Amazon

You never know when you could use a folding table. At just $45 today, this 6-foot commercial Lifetime table is matching the best price we’ve ever seen and the lowest we’ve seen in more than three months. So you can host that backyard barbecue, use it for tailgating, spread out your tools, sit more people for a game night, and then fold it up for storage when you’re not using it. Today’s price might not last long, so grab this while it’s on sale.

Silhouette Portrait 2 Starter Bundle | $140 | Amazon

Similar to a Cricut machine, this Silhouette Portrait 2 precisely cuts fabric, paper, foam, vinyl, and more so you don’t have to pick up the scissors. You choose or create your own patterns on your PC or Mac, then plug the Silhouette into your USB port to make them real, just like a printer. This starter pack comes with 50 pre-made designs, 24 sketch pens, and two cutting mats. Today’s price is a good $60 less than usual, so go ahead, open up that Etsy shop.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Invincible Armors of Iron Man and Famous Ballparks. Enter the code SALESTICE at checkout to see your discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own luggage now, and you can grab their 20" hardshell spinner for just $30 today, an all-time low. It’s sized to fit in pretty much any overhead bin, and includes a three year limited warranty, which is awfully generous at this price.



Photo: Amazon

Between the pollen and the bugs, the last few months have probably been tough on your car’s exterior. But you can give it some TLC with this Chemical Guys foam wash kit, which includes a foam gun that you attach to your hose, soaps, wash mitts, and a microfiber drying towel.



Advertisement

The listed $64 price tag is pretty good for this kit, historically, but the 10% coupon on the page brings it all the way down to $58.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near wire or outlet, and it’ll light up if it detects current running through it. Get it for $5 right now with promo code ROGUUZUV.



The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Advertisement

Luckily, three such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including some wireless ones that sync to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Bluetooth model ($7 with code Z6KXA33D and a 20% on-page coupon) will only work with Android, but the Wi-Fi one ($11 with code PP94JP7K and a 20% on-page coupon) supports iOS as well. There’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($12 with code 7934LGIX and a 15% on-page coupon), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off a ton of gear from Marmot. Outerwear, layering pieces, tents, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTJUNE at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you want to take better care of your teeth, buying a Philips Sonicare 2 Series toothbrush for $20 would be a great start. This brush is specially designed to remove plaque, brushing away up to 6 times more than a regular manual toothbrush.



Advertisement

It’s just $20 today after entering promo code CLEAN10, which is just about the lowest we’ve seen this product and very affordable for the Sonicare brand. Your teeth and your dentist will thank you.



Photo: Jonathan Kalifat (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom for traveling to Vietnam is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was cheap to fly there too?



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Gate 1 Travel is currently offering six-night tours of the country, including roundtrip and inter-city airfare, starting at just $999 per person with promo code TZWEV. That includes your hotels, breakfasts, and even a tour guide too.

Advertisement

Prices vary by departure airport and date, but promo code TZWEV will take $200 off per person, no matter what options you choose.

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



Advertisement

We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Advertisement

Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code KINJAPRV.



Advertisement

Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and 6/23, Target will send you a $25 off $100 coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, but with everything Target sells, you should have no trouble using it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You sing along to with Troy and Abed in the morning when you preorder this Community box set on Blu-ray, just $54.

Graphic: DIRECTV Now

If you want to stream all of the FIFA World Cup games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment, if they include Fox in your area.



Advertisement

The service’s base package includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox, which together will broadcast every World Cup match, though Fox is only available in certain markets (use this tool to find out if you’re covered). It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full World Cup access.

If Fox isn’t available in your area, Sling TV has another $10 option with every match that doesn’t rely on Fox, though commentary will be in French and Portuguese. Pretty much every country has more exciting soccer announcers than ours, even if you don’t understand the language, so maybe this is a plus! But if you’re primarily watching on mute at your desk at work, it doesn’t really matter.

Bioshock: The Collection [PC] | $15 | Humble

Whether you’ve played all the Bioshock games, or somehow missed out during the last console generation, the remastered Bioshock Collection is a fantastic deal at an all-time low $15 on PC. That gets you three excellent games, plus all of their DLC, including the essential Minerva’s Den.



DropMix | $45 | Amazon

Update: Now down to $45!

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $50 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If Gloomhaven seems like a little much, or if you’re just a Nintendo fan, a couple of Mario-themed board games are on sale for some of the best prices ever right now, so you won’t need to spend too many of your gold coins.



Advertisement

Super Mario Level Up features a 3D game board reminiscent of the ending staircaes of Mario Bros. levels, while Monopoly Gamer is...Monopoly.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You’ll likely make your kids’ whole year when you buy them one of these discounted power wheels from Amazon. They start at just $60 and go all the way up to $300 for this fancy Batmobile-like car. Just note, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait for these discounts to drive off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Walmart also has it in stock for $140, if Amazon sells out.

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $133 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $200.



Advertisement

While it lasts though, Amazon will let you order the game for $133, with immediate Prime shipping. We posted this several weeks ago at $136 with a 2-5 week backorder, and it was a hit. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Walmart’s marked that down to a $130 today (both black/turquoise and white/orange), which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles, or Super Smash Bros., because who wants to wait for December?



Screenshot: Nintendo

Minecraft has been available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for awhile, but if you prefer physical copies, or just want to save a few bucks, Prime members can preorder and save $6 today. The physical version releases this Thursday, so this discount will only be available until then.



Advertisement

The Switch version can play online cross-platform, and includes a bunch of Super Mario-themed skins and goodies as well.

Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo earlier this month? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out this Friday, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

It’s not technically a deal, but if you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Given Nintendo’s penchant for sold out hardware, you probably don’t want to wait.



Advertisement

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.



TECH

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $238 | Amazon



Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $238 | Amazon

HOME

LIFESTYLE

25% off Apparel and 20% off Equipment | Marmot | Promo code FIREWORKS

Ohuhu Agility Ladder | $7 | Amazon

MEDIA

GAMING