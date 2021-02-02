Tuesday's Best Deals: TaoTronics Massage Gun,Tacklife Mini Fridge, Better Love V-Day Massager, Cyberpunk 2077, Cuisinart Kitchen Tools, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

A TaoTronics m assage gun leads Tues day’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up to 85% off Outerwear | $29 | JACHS NY | Use Code OT29

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.



Advertisement

Free shipping for orders over $100.

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and with it come concerns of how you’re going to get a good view of the big game. If your current TV isn’t cutting it, or you’re looking to grab your first big TV, a deal comes in handy. Right now, Samsung’s 85" UHD 4K TV is down from $2,000 to $1,600 on Amazon and at Samsung, saving you $400 on a hefty screen with plenty of pixels for maximum viewing.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 earbuds for the last year, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were just $50 back then, but Anker has now dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $34, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection. More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a perfect starting point.

Advertisement

Mophie Powerstation 5,000mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $14.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is of great value, so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend, no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times, so having two means I can swap out each day. Have one charging while the other is out and about with me. Lightweight and available in two color options (pink and navy), you’ll get up to 36 hours of extra power on the go. Charge up with a lightning cable and a USB-C port. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones at the same time if need be. This pack comes with two guide books, so the recipient won’t be without a manual if you are gifting one.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

LG 75" 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Just imagine it: Legs kicked out in front of you, lounging on the couch, your favorite takeaway on the coffee table, and this massive 75-inch smart tv playing your favorite show.



That vision can be yours when you clip the cou pon under the price on Amazon to get this 4K tv with built-in Alexa for just $980. You can have this thing delivered in time for the Super Bowl! What are you waiting for?

El Gato Cam Link 4K Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Look, let’s get something straight. Webcams? They’re fine. If you want to stream and broadcast your beautiful face, a good webcam will certainly do in a pinch. But there’s no substitute for a very nice, professional camera. Whether you have a DSLR or something especially fancy, you’ll usually get better video quality by plugging that in rather than using a webcam. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, you might want to pick up an El Gato Cam Link 4K, which is currently $107 on Amazon. This simple tech tool allows you to connect any camera to your computer and broadcast in 4K at 30 frames per second (or 1080p at 60fps). It’s a simple “plug and produce” option that’ll really make your face shine through in full detail.

Hisense 55" 4k TV Image : Hisense

There’s no shortage of TV’s out there for you to snag before your next binge session. You could drop a bunch of cash on a big, fancy screen with all the bells and whistles, but there’s plenty of affordable options out there to choose from, too. Right now, you can snag this Hisense 55" 4k TV for $50 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $480. In addition to a hi-res display, this TV also features Android TV and can be controlled via an Alexa-enabled device, if you so choose.

Advertisement

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own processors, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.

The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited compatibility issues with software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is $92 9 , which is a pretty decent saving.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $80 off at $1,219 and the Silver 512GB edition is $100 off at $1,399.

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

While rechargeable batteries are obviously the better environmental pick, big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $15 when you clip the 30% off coupon on the page.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter promo code KINJA48AAA at checkout.

Advertisement

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at Amazon, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Advertisement

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

If you want to go even bigger, you can grab a 77" version for $3,297, which comes with all the same features listed above. As a little added perk, you’ll get a $400 Visa gift card with your purchase, which cushions the cost out a bit.

Note that the Super Bowl isn’t broadcasting in 4K or HDR this year due to pandemic-related production challenges, but there are OLED benefits beyond 4K. Besides, this set will serve you well beyond a single football game.

Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $95 , which is a slight discount over the normal price.

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Advertisement

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 for $41 or Xbox One for $50 from Amazon. If you’d rather get a PC copy, Eneba has the game down to $30 when you use the discount code FEBRERPUNK at checkout. You’ll get a key that’s redeemable on GOG.

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will roll out in the coming months, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

Advertisement

The air is getting colder, which means it’s time to hibernate. Thus, it’s officially RPG season in my book. When you just don’t want to step outside, there’s nothing better than curling up with a 100 hour RPG and cancelling every plan for the next three months (not that anyone has plans right now, but you know what I mean). If you’re looking to partake in the quiet joy of RPG season, here’s something for you. The Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is on sale for $45. The long, turn-based RPG is the perfect game to chomp down on while underneath a blanket fort with your cat. And that’s what winter is all about.

Advertisement

When it comes to gaming mice, companies are always trying to reinvent the wheel. So many of them have sharp edges and huge extra buttons in bizarre places, making them look like a science experiment gone wrong. If you want a mouse with none of that nonsense, but all of the functionality, Logitech’s G Pro Hero is a great way to go. Currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, this mouse retains that classic design while providing you with six customizable buttons. Other features include durable mechanical switches, a 25K sensor, and customizable lights, making this a good all around gaming mouse at a reasonable price.

Bass Pro Shops: The Strike Championship Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Piranha Games

Okay look, I’m going to need your trust on this one. I know this is going to be a hard sell, but consider how funny all of what I’m about to say is. Best Buy currently has Bass Pro Shops: The Strike for Switch on sale for $28. Okay, don’t close this article yet. It’s a special bundle that comes with a fishing rod peripheral. You slot your joy-cons in and boom, you’re reeling in digital fish like a pro. Now listen, here’s the big sell: consider how funny this is. Like, what if you DID buy a bass fishing game and got really into it? What if your friends come over in like a year or two and you’re just reeling in bass with your fake fishing rod? I own a Cabela’s game for the Nintendo Wii and can confirm it is a funny bit. This is an investment in comedy, unless you very sincerely like bass fishing games, in which case it’s a genuinely good deal.

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is quietly becoming a home for RPGs. This year, we’ll see games like Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise hit the system. They’ll join a massive library of games that include everything from Dragon Quest to Skyrim. If you’re looking to really beef up your collection, you can get a pair of Final Fantasy games (technically three) for $20 each at Best Buy. The sale includes a remaster collection that features both Final Fantasy X and X-2. You can also nab Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age while you’re at it. It’s going to be a long winter, so why not hunker down with some games, huh?

Sonic Mania (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Advertisement

Well, I’m about the mess up your entire day. Two weeks from now, we’ll be celebrating the one year anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog hitting theaters. Yes, one year. I imagine that’s probably the best film many of you saw in theaters before (motions at everything). If that’s filling you with existential dread right now, here’s a counter balance: Sonic Mania for PS4 is on sale for $17 right now. The game is a throwback to Sonic’s glory days, recreating the Genesis era in style. It feels just like Sonic 2, and that’s the highest compliment I can give it. This Valentine’s Day (the actual day the film released, hilariously), sit down with the movie and the game and have a nice date night with Sonic.

Collection of Mana Screenshot : Square Enix

We’re in the slow period for games right now. At the start of each year, the release schedule temporarily halts, giving players a chance to go back in time and play some older games. Before you jump into the world of Hitman 3, remember to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

Tacklife Mini Fridge R9BQOQM2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a place to store easy snackables like soda, beer, and whatever else, you should check out the Tacklife Mini Fridge. Only $134 with the promo code R9BQOQM2, you’ll get a 3.2cu.ft mini fridge with adjustable temperatures and adjustable shelves. It is Energy Star rated, so you’ll be doing something for the planet and not run up your energy bill, and can be accessed while watching the Super Bowl. And if you’re a fan of skincare, it can hold creams, serums, and jade face rollers without a sweat.

TaoTronics 4L Quiet Air Humidifier KINJA2ET Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



Advertisement

This TaoTronics model is as good of a basic air humidifier as I’ve used, holding a solid 4L of water, running quiet, and having a big water tank opening for easier cleaning. It’ll run for up to 50 hours depending on output setting and has a 360-degree rotatable nozzle so that you can optimize the cool mist flow.

It’s listed at $50, but right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code KINJA2ET at checkout, it drops down to just $24. I have one of these in my kid’s room and it’s been great; I think I might order another for my own room! It’s larger than the one I’m using now and will last longer, so here’s to fewer rough winter awakenings.

Cuisinart Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Sometimes a little color can revamp anything. The same applies to all your cooking apparatuses in your kitchen. A low reach to brighten a dreary or outdated cooking space can be some vibrant culinary tools. Cuisinart’s Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set is 62% off until tomorrow and can do just that.

Advertisement

Cuisinart makes high-quality items, and if they look pretty, all the better. This set includes spoons, turners, measuring cups, and tongs. Each one is a bold color made of heat-resistant nylon and safe for even nonstick cooking surfaces. The ergonomic handles make them easy to grip and control. They’re dishwasher safe, so keeping these clean is a simple as can be. And because Cuisinart is a great company, these also come with a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty.

Free shipping on the entire site today.

4-Pack LED Waterproof Motion Sensor Garden Lights Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your walkway is dark, light it up with a 4-Pack LED Waterproof Motion Sensor Garden Lights. Only $39 over at SideDeal, they’re waterproof and automatically turn on when they sense movement. They’re also solar-powered and have an auto on and off toggles, so you’ll never have to worry about them dying. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Cosyzone Car Windshield Cover CYNPMHCU Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Sure, you can scrape that snow and ice off, but why not plan ahead with a great deal on a Cosyzone car windshield cover today instead? Then that time toiling and scraping away can be better spent enjoying a nice cup of hot cocoa or coffee instead.



Normally $16, snag this Cosyzone cover for just $8 when you apply promo code CYNPMHCU at checkout. Speaking as someone currently living in the snowy state of Minnesota, you want to make sure the cover you get will stay on your car through the windiest of snowstorms. The nice thing about this cover is it has pockets that go over the sideview mirrors and magnets at the base to keep it snug to your vehicle.

Advertisement

Ergo Standing Desk Converter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re thinking about organizing your work from home station, a Standing Desk Converter might be a perfect and easy way to upgrade. This set from Ergo gets you up and on your feet to help with productivity and back pain. It’s 34% off and ideal for all your zoom calls and skype sessions.



This set is made of wood and metal, is thirty-six inches wide, and adjusts to thirty inches high depending on your vertical needs. There’s absolutely space for two monitors if that’s what your set up requires. You’re also getting a ring light with a holder for your phone, so you’ll be well lit on your next video call. A gel wrist cushion is a really nice bonus as well, so even your hands get a bit of relief while they’re hard at work.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Advertisement

KitchenAid Architect Series 11-Piece Knife Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really chic too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Architect Series Knife Set and will make you want to elevate all your meal to accompany how stylish these are. You’re saving 25% on this elegant set too.

There are eleven knives in the set, each made of durable stainless steel with natural walnut handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect slices and dices each use. The contoured handles allow for a comfortable grip. You’ll get a chef knife, slicer, bread knife, santoku knife, two utility knives, paring knife, peeler, shears, and even a sharpener in this set. They have a beautiful matching block to stay safe in between uses.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $169, which is $20 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCCOLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

72-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Today take $29 off these Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving 60% and loving every sip.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

50% Off Echo Show 5 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 50% off, bringing the price down to a low $45. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are, unfortunately, socially distanced from until further notice.

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

Advertisement

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJPCA003 Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $75 with a coupon clip and promo code KJPCA003, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 intensity levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $55 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 700+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Advertisement

7-Piece Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo Image : Sheilah Villari

If like me you suffer from old sports injuries that love to flair up in winter, this deal is for you. Somacare Reusable Heat Pack Combo has something for all your achy muscles and bones. This seven-piece pack can ease a whole host of aliments anywhere on the body, and this is an excellent alternative if you keep buying disposable stick-on pads. A bundle like this can run up to $50 at some retailers, so if your pulls and spasms need relief, grab this for a lot less.

These being reusable is a huge selling point. Combine that with the fact they can be used anywhere you’ve got chronic pain. All you need to do is find the metal disk inside, flex it back and forth, and you’re on your way to soothing warmth. These packs get toasty pretty quick and stay tepid for up to an hour. You can always wrap them in cloth if they’re a bit too hot to start. Resetting is simple too, keep them in that cloth and toss the packs into boiling water for a few minutes. There is an instruction book just in case you get stuck. This bundle has a neck/shoulder pack, a sport pack, four pocket packs (good for boots and gloves), and a lower back pack. This is a must if you’re constantly heating a towel, taking long hot showers, or buying boxes of throw away patches.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex Image : Ella Paradis

February is here, so if you have an S.O., the time is ticking to get a great gift for V-Day. But if you aren’t betrothed, we feel ya. It’s been a rough year for romance. Our pals at Ella Paradis want you to remain strong and love yourself instead of messaging that baddie from your past. Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, strong, and worth every penny, just like you.

This heart-shaped toy is 60% off to celebrate a month of self-love. Engage in some good old fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There’s ten vibes mode, and it’s user friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

Outerwear Clearance Sale Image : Huckberry

Holy shirt is it cold outside! The wind’s blowing at 13 miles per hour here in New York, and while the temperature reads about 20 degrees, it actually feels like 10 degrees, which sucks!! Still, it feels like 3 degrees in Toronto, but I guess that’s the price you pay for free health care.

Speaking of prices, Huckberry’s holding a clearance sale on fall outerwear, which can technically be used as winterwear since fall feels like winter depending on where you live. This Proof Stealth hoodie, for instance, looks cozy enough to survive at least 6 more weeks of winter, no matter what the gopher says next week. It’s resistant against rain and snow and is made from down and feathers in an ethical way that ensures the animals involved are not hurt in the process. For extra warmth and insulation, consider the $130 Grayers quilted jacket. Despite its lightweight design, it can hold its own while combatting harsh temperatures.

Of course, jackets aren’t the only things discounted in this sale. You can also step into a pair of SeaVees Coronado boots, put on your best lumberjack impression in a Taylor Stitch flannel, or even protect your GameStop investment earnings in a durable Andar six-card wallet. Shop the whole sale here, and rest assured you’ll find something in there you were looking to buy anyway. It is finally approaching layer-wearing weather after all.

Advertisement

Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Vault Image : Sheilah Villari

As someone who has used many Anastasia palettes, this is a beautiful and great deal. Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for quality and glamour. The Sultry palette is one of their best known and best selling. It’s got fourteen shades of metallics and mattes for subtle to vibrant looks in neutral hues. Each color is highly pigmented and wears really well through the day or night. To amplify that look add some true black liquid liner to go bold or demure with big cat eyes or small wings. Top that off with Lash Brag, Anastasia’s premium volumizing mascara for the fullest lashes. Just don’t forget to start the process with the eye primer to ensure the look you’re serving gets the longest shelf life. It’s all bundled in a gorgeous sparkly pink box for safekeeping.

Free shipping on all overs over $35.

Advertisement

Up to 85% off Pants Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really one of those companies that want everyone to look good. Each sale they run is the antithesis of that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.



Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

Advertisement

Skechers First Flurry Boots Image : Sheilah Villari

If you like the classic UGG look but aren’t ready or willing to commit the $170 for them, these Skechers First Flurry Boots are a great alternative. At 33% off their original price, these are a cozy deal. It’s still going to be chilly for a few months, and there’s a blanket of snow cover a lot of the country currently. So there’s still plenty of time to some good use of these. The Flurry Boots can handle all icy, snowy weather. This mid-calf boot is made of soft suede and Scotchguarded to add some water-resistance. This inside is plush and warm, like walking on a heated cloud. The resistant rubber outsole will keep you slip-free, and they’re easy to wipe clean if they happened to get a little dirty.

These will ship for free.

Champ and Major: First Dogs Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home have a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old.

This will ship free for Prime members.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED



RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Advertisement

Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $17 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Image : Andrew Hayward

The Super Bowl won’t stream in 4K resolution or HDR this year because of pandemic-related production challenges, so making a frenzied pre-game TV upgrade might not seem as important this time around. Still, if you’re relying on your TV’s built-in speakers and want an affordable home theater upgrade that won’t break the bank, Vizio has a good option.

Advertisement

The Vizio 2.0-Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6M) offers an easy enhancement for $70, or $20 off the list price right now at either Amazon or Best Buy. It’s a compact model, so it won’t take up a ton of space, but you’re sure to get much fuller sound than your TV can deliver.

There are much more lavish soundbar and sound system options out there, obviously, but this one’s a sensible choice and a customer favorite with a 4.5-star review average at Amazon.

Advertisement

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.