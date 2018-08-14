Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Save big on Switch games, a Norelco bodygroomer, smart light strips, and more of today’s best deals.

There’s not a whole lot to say about this product; it’s a couple sticks of aluminum and a base that holds your headphones. It looks good, it’s only $7, and it doubles as a desktop Festivus tree for the holidays, so just buy it.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for maximum flexibility. Get it for $24 today with promo code 6TSP4BEC.



I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $149 from Walmart, compared to $197 from Amazon.

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and today you can get two of them for $22 with promo code AUKEYPP1, or one smart plug with two outlets for $20 with promo code AUKEYPP3. Either way, they’ll work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The Integra DLB-5 Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, meaning you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware. And for content that doesn’t support Atmos, the system also supports DTS Virtual:X, which can do a surprisingly good job at replicating surround sound.

At $450, it’s not exactly an impulse purchase, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve seen on a system like this.

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $16 (with promo code Q7BINWU2), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening.

It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!



The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.



Aukey’s magnetic vent mount was already our readers’ preferred method for mounting phones in the car, and right now, it’s just $5 with the code AUKEYDD5.

Even if you already own one of these, I find it’s worth keeping an extra in my luggage so I’ll always have it handy for rental cars.



Update: This sale ends tomorrow!

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.



Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $33 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.



This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code AUKEYP06.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.



Continuing a recent streak of great Bosch tool deals, Amazon today will sell you an 18V drill/driver and impact driver combo kit with a pair of batteries, plus a bonus work light for $166. For context, the current price of the combo kit by itself is $179 (though it does get as low as $159 at times), so you’re saving money and getting the $49 work light thrown in for free.



Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. If you don’t need the remote, you can get the same product without it for $5 with promo code EUFY0816. Personally, I’d spend the extra $5 for the remote, but you do you. Go make your patio pretty!

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $110 original Philips Airfryer claims to be a healthier cooking method for all of your favorite fried foods. Hey, every little bit helps.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model. So if you’re going to eat french fries, they might as well be made in this.

If your dog is a Blue Buffalo fan, you can stock up on dog food with this 25% off sale on Amazon. There are a few flavors to pick from, and some grain-included and grain-free varieties. Just remember, this sale ends at midnight or when the products sell out, so fetch this while it’s still available.

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $29 strip (with promo code VXFNNQ58) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.



So what’s the catch? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended, so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $26 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for the same price.



Amazon’s fired up a Yankee candle sale today. You’ll score around $5 to $6 in savings on your favorite, Balsam and Cedar, and a few other classics like Clean Cotton, Home Sweet Home and more. Unfortunately there isn’t a link with all the discounted candles listed, see the caption or head to this post to see all the scents.

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.



You can pick up the new Thermapen IR, smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

We don’t see sales like this very often, so head over to Thermoworks while the deals are still hot.

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code KINJADEAL20.

Sheets & Giggles new bed sheets are made from eucalyptus trees instead of cotton, which is way better for the environment, and just as importantly, makes for really comfortable sheets. They’re already 10% off this month as a preorder special, but for a limited time, promo code GIZMODO will save you an extra 10% on top of that.



Want to know more? Check out our impressions over on The Inventory.



Sunglass season isn’t over yet, and you can get a pair of polarized sunglasses from Simplify today for just $28 with promo code KINJASIMP (in blue/silver and black/brown). With spring-loaded hinges, polarized lenses, and durable TR90 frames, they sell for $45 elsewhere around the web.



Although it looks exactly like a leg stretching medieval torture device, this Teeter Inversion Table can actually be quite helpful for those who suffer from back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and more. Today, you can get this normally-$400+ table for just $240, if you don’t mind getting a blemished one.

Even for those without back injuries, this table can be used to amp up your workout, by allowing for more range of motion and thus deeper stretching. The table features a lumbar bridge, acupressure nodes, and aero-space-grade ankle straps so you’ll feel secure.

This deal will only last through the end of day or until the product sells out, so pick it up before the price flips back.

Update: Today’s the last day to get up to 80% off a ridiculous amount of things, with an extra 20% items marked as “Sale Must-Haves.”

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more , to make you feel better about how this year will be.



Photo: Amazon

The Philips Norelco Bodygroom 3100 is a great tool for getting rid of all the hair below your head, and Amazon’s shorn the price down to $25 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. This particular Bodygroom even includes an extra long handle attachment to help it reach your back, so you won’t have to ask a friend for help.



Even if you don’t think you’ll use all of the products, this Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection gift set is a hell of a bargain at $13, after you clip the 50% coupon on the product page. You’ll get face wash, body wash, shave gel, shave balm, and lotion, plus a bag that you can use as a dopp kit. The 50% coupon leads me to believe they’re trying to clear these out, so grab one before they sell out.



It’s been raining on the East Coast for the basically a week straight, and we aren’t even into peak thunderstorm territory. If you don’t plan on arriving at work soaking wet, maybe stock up on some discounted Blocktech from Uniqlo to help keep you looking professional. And dry. Select styles, including, parkas and coats, are $10 off, for both men and women.



Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its summer sale, taking 20% off every ring they sell.

We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.



Remember the pop-up books from our childhood? They consisted of pulling a tab and a barn door disappeared to reveal cows and horses inside. That was complete shit compared to this pop-up book.

You’ll open the pages of this book to erect a paper planetarium, working instrument, speaker, decoder, and more cool things. After the $1 off coupon, you’ll pay just $20 for this book, the best Amazon price we’ve seen in a year. Plus, it would make a great gift for kids and adults.

These two Amazon sales are going boldly where no sale has gone before with Star Trek: Stardate Collection and Star Trek Triology Collection both at their best Amazon prices we’ve seen in months.

It’s not a massive discount, but $25 is the best price we’ve seen for the Avengers: Infinity War 4K Blu-ray. You also get a regular Blu-ray and a Movies Anywhere digital copy too, as per usual. This deal could end in the snap of a finger though.



If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



With few exceptions, Nintendo Switch console discounts aren’t really a thing. Today, though, you can save up to $40 by bundling Nintendo’s latest and greatest console with the Nintendo Labo kit of your choice.



You can choose either the $70 Labo variety kit or the $80 robot kit to bundle with your Switch, but you’ll pay the same $339 either way. If you need help deciding, check out Kotaku’s review.

Even if you buy most of your games physically, it’s worth having some Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store credit for digital-only games and DLC packs that you can’t buy elsewhere. Today on the Swych app, you can save $6 on a $50 digital gift card to either store. Here’s how:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $50 card.

4. Use promo code iluvgames to get $6 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

