Tuesday's Best Deals: Surface Laptop 2, Baby Yoda Holiday Tumbler, Switch GameCube Controllers, Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket, White Mountain Booties, and More

Did you know that Walmart+ members also save at the pump? Chloe Slaven signed up for Walmart+ because she wanted contactless delivery during COVID, but ended up investing in a year-long membership. Walmart+ consistently offered her same day and next day delivery options. She didn’t, however, realize that she could save at the pump too. “I haven’t,” she said. “But I actually only learned about it this week and plan to use [it] the next time I need fuel.”



A Walmart+ membership saves you 5 cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy stations and gives you access to member pricing at Sam’s Club fuel stations as well. Who doesn’t love saving money when fueling up?

Sign up for Walmart+ today, and start saving right away.

The holidays are a great time to pick up a new phone. There’s deals aplenty, and with such a vast range of smartphones to pick from, you won’t have too much trouble finding something that’ll get the job done. If you want a speedy phone with impressive features that won’t break the bank, OnePlus’s 7T from last year is 50% off right now at B&H Photo, bringing it down to $300.

The 7T comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.5" 2400 x 1080 OLED display, and an octacore processor. The back also houses a three-camera array featuring 12, 16, and 48 megapixel lenses.

Some caveats: while you can get the phone for a full 50% off, that variant is tied to T-Mobile’s network, but the fully unlocked GSM version is still $250 off right now, so you’d only be spending $50 more to use it on another network like AT&T.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Until January 4 take 50% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

Save Up to 30% on Osmo Learning Kits Image : Andrew Hayward

It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a handful of kits for both on sale for up to 33% off the list price apiece.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Image : Gizmodo

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $150 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some rechargeable batteries or some large packs of batteries?



First up, the EBL charger includes AA & AAA batteries that you can use and reuse time and time again. Get it for $20 on Amazon.

You can also stock up on big packs of batteries, which are great to have on hand just in case. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48 pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $16 with promo code 6UQXJTHP.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $12 with promo code XZ3G49EU.

XPG SPECTRIX D41 RGB 16GB DDR4 Tungsten RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG SPECTRIX RAM for just $80 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $130.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch 40mm Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are three options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $70. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option. This is a great way to spend some of that Christmas cash and it’s a savings of 28%.



If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

The watches will ship for free.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in Sebtember 2020 and updated new information on 12/25/2020.

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you want to hear about a good deal on earbuds, listen up! Amazon currently has Sennheiser’s Momentum earbuds for $100. That’s $200 off the original price, which is music to my ears. Here’s the basic feature rundown. These are wireless Bluetooth buds that come with their own charging case, which add two extra charges to the buds. That brings the battery life up from four hours to 12. They have touch controls, so you can control music and calls with a tap of your finger. It’s a pretty complete feature set for a heavily discounted price, so consider shoving these in your ears if you’re in the market for a new pair.

On the hunt for a versatile laptop option? You can snag a great deal on an HP Envy convertible laptop with a promo code right now.



To get the boosted model of the 15.6-inch Hp Envy x360 Convertible laptop for a discounted $617, follow the steps below.

1. Add laptop to your cart

2. Upgrade RAM to 16 GB DDR4 memory for $40

3. Upgrade Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) for $10

4. Add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout that will bring total to $617 + tax

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256 GB solid-state drive, and even an HP Active Pen for drawing within certain programs! You really can’t beat all of that for $617.

To get the smaller 13.3-inch convertible laptop model from HP for $855, just add it to your cart and don’t forget to add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout!

This model includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon graphics 16 GB memory, and a 512 GB solid-state drive.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack Image : PowerA

Here’s my humble opinion no one asked for: the GameCube controller is still the best layout for Super Smash Bros. Sure, the Switch Pro Controller has really bridged the gap in recent years, but the old GameCube layout just feels custom-built for the fighting game. If you’re an elitist like me, then you might be interested in this PowerA party pack, which features three GameCube style controllers for $70. These are third-party controllers, but they have some advantages over Nintendo’s standard GameCube controllers. These Switch-compatible suckers are wireless, feature additional buttons, and even add an extra bumper. They basically have all the buttons you’d find on a Pro controller, but retaining that classic GameCube style, just like mom used to make.

Prodigy Toys Wonder Woman Doll Image : Amazon

With the wonderful Christmas gift from HBO Max Plus arriving, we get to spend this holiday back in Themyscira. Diana Prince has returned and we couldn’t be happier. As she battles Barbara Minerva in this film there is no rest for the Amazonian princess. This adorable statue from Prodigy Toys has her posed ready to fight any villain. She proudly stands six inches tall and is beautifully crafted. She’s an absolute dream and a must-have for any lover of the noble warrior.



Free shipping for Prime members.

You can get a little Wario and Waluigi of your own for just $33 today on Amazon. Look how cute they are! Plus, we finally have a valid reason to put Wario in our daily Best Deals of the Day post. It’s a Christmas miracle, ya’ll.



Nintendo Switch Lite Case (Animal Crossing) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20 right now. Jump on it!



This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer in September 2020 and was updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 12/25/2020.

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition (Xbox) | $30 | Amazon Screenshot : 2K Games

If the wonky release of Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t meeting your open-world needs and/or you want something more retro than futuristic, why not check out the recent Mafia Definitive Edition? It massively overhauls a 2002 game with beautiful new graphics and enhanced play mechanics, as you rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld.



As Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen writes, it’s a great remake of an admittedly awkward original game:

“Mafia Definitive Edition is a fantastic remake of an old and creaky game that barely deviates from the original’s story or gameplay, allowing old fans to re-experience a game they already love with amazing visuals and tighter combat. And for those who want to play the original Mafia game for the first time, this is now the best way to do so.”

Grab it now for $10 off on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at Amazon.

This year I won’t be spending Christmas with my family but rather with three of my closest friends in the neighborhood. We’ve kept our social circle small and have stopped going out so board games have filled the void. Remember playing M.A.S.H. (that stands for mansion, apartment, shack, house if you don’t remember) in school with a simple pen and paper? Well, now there’s an update to it. This Fortune Telling Adult Party Game is on 52% off will be the perfect addition to your collection.



The game from your childhood has been resurrected and is now a killer grown-up version. It’s quick and easy to play. There are thousands of possible fortunes to conjure from as there are 300 Fate Cards in 6 different categories. There also 40 Scenario Cards making the probability of the same fortune virtually impossible. This allows for hours of play with no repeats. There are dry-erase cards to create your own answers too. You can play with 2 or 4 people so no worries if you’re keeping the clique to a minimum. Toss this new/old favorite into your rotation and enjoy a night of light fun in this heavy world.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $38 on PS5 and $40 on Xbox (Series X/S and One) or PS4. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

The one thing I can say about Ubisoft games is that, for better or worse, you always know exactly what you’re in for. This could not be more true of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, both of which are now on sale for $71 as part of a bundle deal straight from the Microsoft Store. Seeing as it would cost $75 to buy them separately at the current discounted rate, that only saves you about 5%. Still, at full price, the pack is $110, so if you were already planning on swiping up the digital duo for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, do it before the deal runs out.



Because I’ve poured time into both of these games, I’m speaking from experience when I say you can count on the same shtick as the two Watch Dogs games and countless Assassin’s Creed titles that came before them. A little bit of stealth here, some watered down RPG elements there, and a whole bunch of hand-holding quests may sound trite, and to an extent it is, but if you don’t have the patience to learn a whole new set of rules and mechanics, veterans of either series will catch on fast.

Valhalla, my favorite of the two, is especially a treat. While the gameplay hasn’t changed a whole lot since Odyssey came out in 2018, the story is a lot more focused without restraining the scope of its open-world maps, which there are a few of. Since I wasn’t all that interested in vikings going in, I didn’t expect it to resonate with me as much as entries from more familiar periods like the Ezio trilogy, Syndicate, and even Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Although I’m currently stuck playing Cyberpunk 2077, you can bet as soon as I wrap up the main story I’m time traveling back to building up my settlement in Valhalla.

Final Fantasy VII Remake | $30 | Amazon Best Buy Walmart Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla haven’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Now you can do it for only $30 at your choice of retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.



This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

It may seem like only yesterday that Ubisoft released Watch Dogs: Legion. And yet, here we are several months later with the game’s price finally getting lower. Wait, what’s that? Watch Dogs: Legion came out just weeks ago?

I’m not really sure what’s going on here, but the open-world game’s price has been all over the place since releasing in late October and early November on various platforms, and now it’s half-off on all consoles at Amazon.

Ubisoft has been on a roll when it comes to software this fall, releasing huge open world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app: Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors.

Advertisement

The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, quietly released last month as the gaming world was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon shoppers can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for just $25. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice.”

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam Graphic : Gabe Carey

Over the summer, I got into a minor car accident in my own neighborhood. On the way back from visiting my sister in Baltimore, a grocery courier backed into the hood of my car as I was driving around looking for a parking spot. He’d passed the building where he needed to drop off his delivery, and in a rush to finish up his last order of the night, reversed right into my car without checking his mirrors first. Although I was lucky enough to have my wife in the car as a witness (not to mention there are cameras everywhere in Manhattan), my mind would’ve been completely at ease had I owned a dash cam at the time.



Among your options is the Anker Roav A1 1080p dash cam, which just so happens to be on sale at a $14 discount when you clip the coupon on the page. With 4.5 stars on Amazon out of over 2,700 reviews, it sounds like a safe bet, even if I haven’t personally used this model myself. Complete with a Sony sensor featuring “Nighthawk Vision,” emergency recording, and built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to send videos to your phone or share evidence with your insurance company to prove you’re not the one at fault. Equip your car with a cam and worry not when your car gets slammed by a FreshDirect driver in the middle of the night.

By now, most die-hard Star Wars fans have likely made it through the second batch of episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. I am not one of those people. It took me over a year to make it through the first season, but at long last, I’m finally on episode 3 of season 2, and it’s a doozy. While Baby Yoda’s cuteness hasn’t worn off yet, his innocence is beginning to erode, to say the least. I’m not going to spoil it for anyone who isn’t caught up, though I will say “the Child” gets his fair share of protein in episode 2, and now you can indulge in your own next to this adorable Mandalorian-themed tumbler full of coffee, now discounted 50% from its $17 list price from Tervis.



Sure, the holidays are almost over, but this decorative mug is more winter than Christmas, lasting you through at least the end of February before you tuck it away in storage for next year. Choose between the standard 12 oz. option or bump the size to 24. oz for only $2 more in this limited-time offer you can’t pass up. I mean, come on, it’s Baby Yoda—look at him! If you couldn’t give a Hutt’s ass about Grogu, other designs are also on sale, including some inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comics.

Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

This year has been pretty stressful but the good news is it’s almost over. The bad news is that 2021 currently doesn’t look any better. If like most people you’ve been pretty anxious this year small comforts have meant the world. A weighted blanket might be a cozy solution to a stressful problem. Take $72 off of Sleep Philosophy’s Weighted Blanket for the next week.

The super-soft blanket is plush on one side and a snuggly berber on the other. This size is the smaller of the bunch from the company but still sixty inches long and fifty inches wide. It weighs in at almost eleven pounds and comes in five colors. The weight is evenly distributed to give the illusion of a light comforting hug. This will help make sleep deeper, longer, and more restful. The glass beads in the middle are OEKO-TEX certified which means they aren’t harmful and contain no chemicals. Spot clean if it gets dirty. Don’t let blanket season pass you by without the best rest you can have.

This will ship for free and the deal runs until January 3.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

Some of ya’ll might be here cause you stocked up on a little too much toilet paper earlier this year, and some of you might just want to add a little bit of harmony to your bathroom. Either way, these organizers are sure to do the trick.



I personally think this cabinet is perfect for hiding away extra toilet paper or tissues as well as toiletries. Snag it for $25 when you clip the 30% off coupon.

If you just need something to hold your toilet paper (and maybe hang onto your phone for you when you go), this toilet paper holder is only $14 when you add promo code MBSMZKK2.

Finally, this last standing shelf and storage cabinet allows you to hide away some items and store some out in the open. It can be yours for $24, marked down from $60 when you apply promo code 3IFKILE3 at checkout.

These codes and coupons won’t last forever! Grab something today and start the new year with a sparkling clean and organized bathroom.

Magnetic Phone Car Mount QMRNUFFE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve gotta go hands-free to stay safe while driving, and we’ve got a great deal to help you with just that. Easily see your GPS with this magnetic universal phone car mount, normally $20. It can be yours for just $8 when you add promo code QMRNUFFE at checkout.



This code is only good until December 31!

Le Creuset kitchen essentials have a classic look and undeniable quality that has made the brand a household name. But, let’s be real— this French brand is also known for being pretty dang pricey.



Today, Amazon is offering discounts on select Le Creuset items. If you want to start your Le Creuset collection, these stoneware salt and pepper shaker sets come in indigo and are down to only $20 today.

Advertisement

Le Creuset cast iron and dutch ovens are on the more expensive side, but you’re getting a quality guarantee with that. If you’re not ready to drop that much but want to try out a dutch oven to cook your winter hot dishes in, consider Le Creuset’s mini cocotte, only $20 today. Finally, there are also some good deals on kitchen canisters and cast irons to be found. Check out some of the items below while they’re at a great price!



This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/24/20 and was updated with new information on 12/26/20.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/25/2020.

Poruary Carrier PNHBMPOM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

It has been a long time since the days we could safely have a potluck or other gatherings, but we have a fantastic deal perfect for once those times return. This double-decker Poruary dish carrier can be had for 60% off when you add promo code PNHBMPOM at checkout and clip the $8 off coupon on the site (it’s just below the price). These holders fit 9"x 13" sized baking dishes.



That means you can insulate and keep two dishes of food warm for only $12 instead of $30!

Just add promo code PNHBMPOM and clip the $8 off coupon to bring the price down to $12 for the grey option. Unfortunately, the code won’t work for the black option.

Grab this offer while it’s still around! The code is only valid before Dec. 31.

This deal was originally published in December 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 12/24/2020.

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Image : Gabe Carey

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.

The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I joked in my Colgate Hum review over the summer, I haven’t always been as disciplined as I should be when it comes to my teeth. In fact, if I’m being honest, I neglected to floss regularly until a few weeks ago when I found out I’ll need grafting surgery due to gum recession. Don’t make the same mistake I did. While analog dental floss or floss picks will do the trick for most people, my dentist recommended investing in an electric water flosser, especially since I have a metal permanent retainer affixed to my bottom teeth, which makes it difficult to eliminate the food-derived bacteria that often gets stuck in there.



Advertisement

The Waterpik WF-02W011, a cordless battery-operated water flosser is one of the most affordable options when it’s on sale, as it is now for just $26. By combining water pressure with pulsations, Waterpik’s flosser is able to reach those spots you can’t access with a toothbrush—or, in my case, even regular old dental floss. It’s also easier to use than traditional string floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque at the press of a button. Just make sure to pick up some rechargeable batteries while you’re at it. Although the Waterpik does include a trio of AAs, replacing the non-rechargeable cells is sure to add up over time. Otherwise, a water flosser is a good, practical use of your Christmas cash.

I’m a huge fan of Dr. Teal’s. Over the years this brand has helped with bumps and bruises from sports and calmed my mind and body from hectic days. 2020 was a year that required a lot of self-care and it ain’t over yet. Let Dr. Teal’s ease you into the next year with some very soothing bath items. Grab any two from the line for just $10 right now. There are twenty-one things to choose from to aid a myriad of issues.



If like me winter is a tough time for old injuries hot baths are probably on the menu as a way to bring comfort to some of that pain. The Wellness Therapy Epsom Salt is just that. The rosemary and mint smell awesome while your achy muscles get some tension relief. This formula also helps give tired skin a boost leaving it soft and smooth after a good soak. This is one of the most refreshing and useful packages to keep in your bathroom arsenal.

White Mountain Lace-Up Booties Image : Sheilah Villari

Ladies, it’s time for cute and functional boots. If you live on the east coast you’ve been hit with snow, blistering winds, and frigid temperatures the last few weeks. Warm durable boots are a must but if they can look stylish too, all the better. White Mountain’s Lace-Up Booties are just that and are currently 62% off.

Advertisement

This boot is called the ‘daisy’ which pretty much the perfect name for such an adorable hiker. They’re comfortable and snug with a sweet touch of sweater knit detailed just at the top. They lace up so you can decide how tight you need them especially if you have a thick cozy sock on. But the zipper does help with getting them off and on. Rugged enough for any adventure but still chic enough for patio brunch under a heater. There’s a slight stacked heel, the insole is cushioned, and they’re protected from the elements with Scotchgard. All three colors are on sale.

These will ship for free. This sale will run until January 3.

Ready to take care of those skincare woes? The Belei line of products is up to 40% off on Amazon right now, and there’s something here for everyone. These products are great because they are fragrance-free— many fragrances and perfumes have synthetic preservatives which can irritate some skin. Belei products are also made sans sulfates, parabens, and pthalates.



Advertisement

If acne and blemishes are your worry, the Belei retinol vitamin A refining moisturizer is a nightly solution for $28. If benzoyl peroxide is more your style, this ’Blemishes Be Gone’ duo skin care starter kit is down to $21.

If your goal is to brighten your skin, vitamin C is probably a better fit than any vitamin A. This vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum moiturizes and brightens for $22. Layer over it with $18 vitamin C moisturizer for a big boost!

If you have a bad habit of not washing your face before passing out at night, there are three different types of wipes on sale to get rid of makeup and oils in a snap.

This is still just a selection of what’s available. Check out all the Belei line of products on sale!

Tarte Cosmetics has some stand-by classics sure to get you out of any beauty-related funk. My personal must-have is their Shape Tape concealer, which you can get a mini flamingo-charmed version of with a tiny blending sponge for just $20 after adding promo code SALE at checkout.



The same promo code can get you 20% off a variety of makeup, including a collection of Tarte favorites: a mascara, lip tint, eyeliner, and blush for just $23. This would make a perfect travel kit of makeup!

Advertisement

This Curl’s Best Friend Lash Curler Set is so adorable! Give your gaze a little more glam for just $13.

This is just a selection of what you can get discounted an additional 20% off on Tarte with promo code SALE. Check out everything right here!

60% off Better Love Vibes GIFT Image : Ella Paradis

Happy Holidays from our pals at Ella Paradis. That had one more epic goodie just for you on this joyous day. Right now grab any Better Love Vibe at 60% off with the code GIFT. But that’s not it, you also get a free Reindeer Vibe and a $10 voucher for your next Better Love purchase.



All the Better Love toys are great go-to’s if you’re a bit indecisive. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily ($46) as a fave so obviously, I going to recommend it. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down.

Free shipping on all orders.

Out with the old in with the new as they say. Now is a great time to discard old worn-out wears and get ready for 2021 with a fresh look. ModCloth’s Winter sale means you can do just that for a lot less. Take up to 50% off already discounted sale items. No code needed as and the price will be slashed as soon as your selection hit the cart.



Advertisement

The winter cold and icy sludge is here and will be for the next few months. A good pair of durable boots are a necessity. These Sperry duck boots are ready for your next chilly adventure. They are bright, quilted, warm and a splendid addition to a snowy wardrobe.

This deer sweater is the whimsical item you were dreaming of. The quirky bucks are bounding across the cotton material in the company’s classic Fair Isle pattern. ModCloth has built a reputation for cute kitschy sweaters and this is one of its best. This gorgeous mustard color helps show off your love for one of the kings of the forest.

Free for orders over $50, or an $8 flat rate for orders under.

Kissed Sex Toy Kissed4Xmas Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen. This year has been lonely for a lot of us—which means we haven’t gotten properly laid since the pandemic hit. If you have been getting laid? Good for you! Recognize a good thing.

Regardless of your sexual activity, you can spice things up with this Kissed Sex Toy from Sweet Vibes. A whole 15% off with the exclusive promo code Kissed4Xmas, anyone who has a clit can pretend they’re on the receiving end of oral sex and achieve multiple orgasms. This tiny thing has five vibration speeds and five vibration modes for even the pickiest of self-lovers. I mean, if you wanted to spice things up, this can be great for couples as well, just recognize your privilege before you buy! What are you waiting for? Multiple orgasms are a click away.

Sharper Image Neck and Shoulder Wrap JOY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Christmas is finally here. You’ve done your shopping, wrapped the gifts, and sent them off. You know who needs a present now? You! It’s time to relax after a stressful holiday and very stressful year. Sharper Image’s Neck and Shoulder Wrap brings a spa day right to you. You need a little relaxation and self-care. Get this now for just $17 when you use the code JOY.



This plush wrap pad can be used hot or cold for a number of ailments. Scented lightly with natural lavender, spearmint, and chamomile you’ll get a bit of aromatherapy too. If you’re still leary about going to the spa no worries this wrap brings the experience to you. It can be microwaved or tossed in the freezer to help ease the pain of muscle strain or sore joints. Its shape makes it pretty malleable for your neck, shoulders, and honestly anywhere you need a little TLC. It’s easy to take with you if you need to unwind while you travel too.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

CBD Calming Bundle SEABEDEE4XMAS

25% Off Sitewide Promo code SEABEDEE4XMAS Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you want this to be you, I’d pick up this really dope CBD Calming Bundle which includes a specific anxiety blend of CBD oil as well as your choice of candy will get you to relax until the New Year. Plus, because of the exclusive code SEABEDEE4XMAS, you’ll save about $25, bringing the price down to $60. What are you waiting for? A stress-free holiday is a click away.

With this promo code, you’ll also be able to get 25% off sitewide!

