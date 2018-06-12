Find deals on custom-tailored suits, $10 HDTV antenna for the World Cup, last-minute Father’s Day gifts, and a whole lot more.

Photo: Amazon

Update: This sale ends tomorrow, if you haven’t picked yours up.

Luminoodle’s new professional bias lights aren’t the cheapest bias light strips out there, but there’s good reason for that: They’re one of the few options that can output true 6500K white. AV geeks strive for this, as 6500K won’t affect your eyes’ perception of the screen’s color accuracy.



With the press of a button on the included wireless remote, you can also choose from 15 different backlighting colors too, if you’re in the mood for a more festive look. Today, you can save 20% on both the large (meant for TVs 40" and below) and XL (75" and below) model with promo code 20DX5WM7.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $40 with code D76BTV3J.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

We posted a similar product for $35 recently, but that model was 720p, vs. today’s 1080p.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $28 today on Amazon, or about $7 less than usual. It comes complete with 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $37 today, and a $5 coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

Photo: Amazon

It’s far from the best board game out there, but it’s almost a requirement that every game cabinet needs some form of Monopoly. Today on Amazon, you can save $3 on a few different varieties, including the new Cheaters Edition, which actually encourages rule breaking and stealing from the bank.

Photo: Amazon

Not only is the WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $35, but today on Woot, you can get two of them for $40, if you don’t mind buying refurbs (and you really shouldn’t for a product that you’ll basically never touch or look at).



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Photo: Amazon

Today on Amazon, you can get an amplified HDTV antenna for just $10 with promo code ZQCJ6ORB, which will allow you to watch the 38 World Cup matches that Fox is set to broadcast on Fox over the airwaves.



There are a lot of antennas like this on Amazon, but I love the fact that this one is transparent, meaning it’ll blend in no matter what color wall you stick it on. Its USB-powered amplifier means it can pick up signals from as far as 50 miles away, though that would only be in the most ideal conditions. If you aren’t sure, Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.

Sony Short Throw Projector | $848 | Jet

We love Anker’s portable projector, but Sony’s short-throw alternative is a nice step up for $848, or about $150 less than usual.

The Sony LSPX-P1 is a short throw projector, meaning it can project directly onto an adjacent surface, with no need to set it up across the room. It’s also HD (albeit only 720p), compared to the Anker Nebula Capsule’s 480p, and still has built-in speakers and an onboard battery, though at two hours, it’ll just barely be enough for most feature length movies.

The way it handles HDMI input is perhaps the most interesting aspect of Sony’s device. Rather than plugging HDMI devices directly into the projector, it comes with a wireless box with an HDMI input and output, so it can live permanently in your home theater cabinet, and wirelessly stream content from your receiver, streaming box, or game console to the projector over Wi-Fi. It’s certainly a better solution than the Capsule’s for home theater use, though it’s not ideal for portable use.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on the Apple Watch Series 1 from time to time (like this one, going on right now), but if you’ve been holding out for the excellent Series 3 with LTE, you can save 20% on a few different models from Nike today with promo code 20SUMMER.



That same code will also save you 20% on a ton of other Nike gear.

Update: This deal is available again, though they did change the link from the previous iteration. It’s scheduled to expire tomorrow though, and while it’s likely it’ll be extended again, it’s certainly not guaranteed.

Apple just announced that the 4K Apple TV will gain support for Dolby Atmos later this year, making it the only streaming box in existence with support for both Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.



While you won’t be able to enjoy Atmos immediately, if it’s something that interests you, you probably want to take advantage of this DirecTV Now promotion to get it for $105, or over $70 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FORDAD01 to get the deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Father’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Dad’s had a new Kindle on his list, or if you want to get him an Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $37 on Amazon today, an all-time low by $3.



If that won’t cut it, the 256GB model is also on sale for $110. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a pretty solid deal for that card.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Today’s the last day!

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 65" model today, or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. The price on the Massdrop page says $2,800 (basically the same as Amazon and elsewhere), but once you add it to your cart, you’ll get a $400 discount automatically. At that point, you can also step up to the 75" model for $3300, which is $1,000 less than Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAP14. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: You have just 3 days left!

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Advertisement

Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if it’s not something you’ll use all that often, everyone ought to own at least a basic Dremel rotary tool, and there’s no reason not to at $35.



This is a fairly barebones model, with only two rotary speeds and a fairly small set of included accessories, but it still has everything you need to sand wood, cut or polish metal, or even carve a jack-o-lantern,

This $35 price tag is the best deal Amazon’s offered on this tool in several years, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They Honeywell Lyric might not be as well known as the Nest Learning Thermostat, or even Ecoboee’s alternatives, but you can control it with your phone or with Alexa, which is 99% of the reason you’d want a smart thermostat anyway.



It normally sells for $99, but today, Amazon’s throwing in an Echo Dot for free. That means you can change your home’s temperature without getting off the couch, or even reaching for your phone.

Tactica TSA-Compliant Multitool | $30 | Amazon

Tactica is a wrench. It’s a ruler. It’s a box cutter, a screwdriver, and a bottle opener. And somehow, it’s TSA compliant to boot. It’s always sold for $40 on Amazon, but today, you can pick one up for $30. Needless to say, it’d make a great Father’s Day gift.

Photo: Amazon

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code ORKW9GCZ, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes night lights, because Anker makes everything, and you can get three of them for $11 today, down from the usual $15. These lights run off AAA batteries, and thus can stick anywhere. But to save power, they’ll only actually turn on when it’s dark and when they detect nearby motion.



Need batteries? Here’s a pack of 12 rechargeables for just $12.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The smartest Roomba is also our readers’ favorite robotic vacuum, and you can get it for $699 today, which is within $20 of the best price we’ve ever seen. That’s a lot of money for a robotic vacuum, but the 980 earns its keep with intelligent sensors that map your house, extremely powerful suction, and Wi-Fi/app/Alexa support so you can start it from anywhere.

Give a Larabars a try with this variety box, just $19 after the $5 off coupon. If you’re unfamiliar with Larabars, they’re gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan bars, mostly made from dates. This brand has a bunch of interesting flavors (blueberry muffin is my personal favorite) and this variety box is a good option if you aren’t ready to commit to a big box of one flavor.



As always, you can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel your next shipment after your first order ships if you don’t want more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for a work bench in your garage, Walmart has this Workpro model on sale for just $85, complete with a built-in pegboard, drawers, and even an LED work light.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a proven fact that food tastes at least 50% better when it’s consumed outdoors on a summer evening. But if your current outdoor dining setup isn’t up to snuff, a whole bunch of Mainstays patio furniture is on sale right now from Walmart, with free two day shipping to your home in most cases.



In addition to dining sets, you’ll find individual seats, bench swings, lounge sets, and more, so you can make the most of the nice weather.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for it, this Gold’s Gym Olympic Bench includes a six roll leg developer, a preacher pad, and a detachable curl yoke. All you have to do is add weights. It’s only $94 at Walmart today, and ships for free.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Whether you (or your dad) need a laptop bag that looks good for a commute, or you finally are replacing that Wilson duffel bag you’ve had since college, this one-day sale from Amazon is worth a look. With eight bags to choose from, including sling backpacks, briefcases, and leather duffels, there’s a style for everyone, so you can carry stuff in something that maybe looks halfway decent in public.



Update: The coupon is back, if you missed this deal last month.

The Philips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering it for $40 when you clip the $5 coupon, which is the best price we’ve seen in months. So go order yours now, and impress your dentist at your next appointment.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. Head over to Nordstrom Rack for their rather large TOMS sale on both men’s and women’s shoes. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons.

Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Thursday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $329 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.



Note: The suits say $369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit for Father’s Day. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.

Graphic: Indiegogo

If you haven’t yet made the switch to a front pocket wallet, or just want to upgrade to something nicer, the new FLIP wallet is worth a look.



FLIP is actually a line of a few different wallets with slightly different pocket arrangements and features, but they’re all basically really nice, two pocket card sleeves. The Italian leather ones also include an outer pocket for RFID cards, coins, or bills, though unfortunately, the carbon fiber model they sent me to check out does not include that, though it does look amazing.

For a limited time, FLIP is offering our readers a single wallet preorder through Indiegogo for $45 (down from the $50-$55 they’re selling for to everyone else), or a two-pack for $75. Estimated delivery in August.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you think your dad could make use of a $100 Amazon gift card, and if he has size 10-13 feet, you’re in luck. All you have to do is buy a $100 Amazon gift card for $100, and it’ll come in a special gift box with a pair of Happy Socks, while supplies last. You can’t choose the size, but if the deal fits, wear it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $250.



That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29 with promo code EUFYS789.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits $20... you’re going to see some serious amount of bonus features. On top of the three films, this also includes deleted scenes, Q&A with the director, and behind-the-scenes content.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can buy a digital copy of M. Night Shyamalan’s Split for just $5 from Amazon today. It’s a psycho-horror movie that follows James McAvoy’s character, Kevin who has 23 personalities. The AV Club gave it a B+:

At last, M. Night Shyamalan has decided to let his freak flag fly, and made the sort of unapologetic B-movie one always suspected he had pent up inside of him; it swerves from dark comedy to 1970s-esque psycho-horror as the irresistibly preposterous script struggles for attention against a delirious lead performance by James McAvoy. Split is funnier, campier, and more freewheeling than anything its writer-director has done

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $70 is a great price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control. It’s a solid deal at $75, but if you use promo code BCPCHAIR5, you’ll save an extra $5 at checkout.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, and Microsoft announced this week that it now includes Fallout 4.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.

Warhammer Vermintide II | $20 | Chrono.gg

Warhammer Vermintide II has some of the best first person combat in gaming, and according to Kotaku, is the best four-player co-op game since Left 4 Dead. If that appeals to you (and why wouldn’t it?), it’s just $20 on Chrono.gg right now. That’s the best deal ever, and $10 less than usual.

Graphic: Twitch

Quick PSA for all you Nintendo Switch owners downloading Fortnite for the first time today: Twitch Prime members (free if you have Amazon Prime) can get a free outfit, backpack, pickaxe, and emote if you link your account to Epic. Like all Fortnite items, these are cosmetic only, but it’s an easy way to start filling your locker.



Once you sign up for Twitch Prime, just click here to claim your loot.

Photo: Amazon

I don’t know why people are so worked up about Fallout 76 - it’s not like it’s the first multiplayer Fallout game after all.



Kidding aside, the Fallout board game is excellent and cooperative, and you can pick it up for an all-time low 46 caps on Amazon today, when you clip the coupon on the product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now down to $44. Grab a few for your upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate parties!

8Bitdo’s retro gaming controllers have taken off like Mario with a cape feather seemingly overnight, and Amazon has the best deal we’ve seen on the SNES-aping SN30 today.



These controllers can pair over Bluetooth to your PC, Mac, Android device, and yes, even your Nintendo Switch. Luke Plunkett over at Kotaku is a big fan, and you can read his full review here, if you’re on the fence.

$45 is about $5 less than usual, so it’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the Nintendo Switch’s battery life doesn’t cut it for you, and you don’t want to deal with the hassle of an external battery pack, today’s a great day to save on a Nyko battery-extending accessory.



The Nyko Power Pak and the Nyko Power Shell Case are marked down to on Amazon today, the former to within $1 of its best price ever, and the latter to a new all-time low. Both products include 5,000mAh battery packs (larger, even, than the Switch’s built-in battery). The Power Pak attaches directly to your Switch (though you’ll have to take it off to fit in the Switch Dock), while the Power Shell Case is a carrying case and kickstand combo with a battery and charging cable built in. Personally, I think the Power Shell Case offers more flexibility and is the way to go, but either one will get the job done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

On a price-per-month basis, six months of Xbox Live Gold for $25 is merely okay, not amazing, but if you prefer to update your membership in smaller increments, it’s a solid deal. Just buy a three month card from Amazon for $25, and they’ll send you another one for free. Just make sure you see this line in the product page’s special offers section:



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have heard, but a lot of new games are getting announced this week, and you can save 20% on nearly all of them by preordering with Amazon Prime. There are too many preorder links to list here, but we’re collecting them all on this post as they go live.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Microsoft

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all.

