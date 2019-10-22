Tuesday's Best Deals: Status Audio Headphones, Echo Dots, Anker Leaf Blower, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge PC Gold Box sale, LectroFan, Humble Books, and Jach’s hoodies lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

PC and Accessory Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find SanDisk microSD cards, WD SSDs, Razer peripherals, monitors, and more all marked down to great low prices.



If you’re looking to add more storage to your Switch, a 256GB card is on sale for a low $40.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want to make the jump to a NVMe SSD, this sale has a couple of Western Digital gaming ready ones on sale—a 1TB will cost you $180 and a 500GB is down to just $80.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.



Advertisement

Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:

If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.

Advertisement

You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.

Advertisement

Aukey Transparent TV Antenna Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but this one from Aukey has one key advantage that others lack: It’s almost entirely transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window. Get it for $7 with promo code N7KUSJTX



Advertisement

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

We loved Anker’s first AirPod-like wireless headphones, and the brand’s newest models seem like an improvement in every way, including price.



Advertisement

Anker’s Soundcore Life P2s pack in graphene drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, four noise-canceling voice mics for calls, IPX7 water resistance, and a whopping seven hours of playtime untethered (plus 40 with the charging case). Frankly, that’s a hell of a feature list for the ‘buds’ $60 MSRP, but you can get them for $45 right now as part of a launch sale, no promo code required.

Advertisement

RAVPower 8-Pack AA Rechargeable Batteries With USB Charger Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

I long for the day that AA batteries are officially a thing of the past, but until then, rechargeables are the best we’re going to do. RAVPower just came out with its own line, and you can get eight of them and a charger for just $13 with promo code KIAPZMIB, which is a terrific price for rechargeables, even without an included charger.



About that charger...unlike other, similar chargers that plug straight into an AC outlet (and probably block a bunch of other outlets in the process), this one plugs into any 10W or higher USB charger with the included microUSB cable.

Advertisement

Cat and Dog Treat Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

This is not your cat writing an article. Or maybe it is. Whatever. Buy your cat a big ol’ tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats while it is $6 off on Amazon. In today’s Gold Box, you can get a bunch of cat and dog treats for cheap.

Be sure to check the page, some treats (like these Temptations Jumbo Stuff Treats) have an additional 40% off coupon when you Subscribe & Save.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Those changing leaves may look pretty now, but before too long, they’re going to be a brown, moldy carpet on your lawn. Luckily, you can skip the rake and blow them into a pile (or at least off your patio) with this 36V cordless leaf blower.



Capable of generating 220 mph winds, it normally sells for $150, but this week is marked down to $116, with an extra $20 clippable coupon thrown in on top. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing, so lock in your order before it gets blown away.

Advertisement

Refurb Lectrofan White Noise Machine

Advertisement

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds plus 10 fan sounds. And since they’re all generated dynamically, you’ll never hear any jarring looping. It’s even USB-powered, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

Advertisement

It has nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, and though today’s deal is for a manufacturer refurbished model, it’s a serious discount. Also...it’s a white noise machine, so who cares if it’s refurbished?

TUMI Flash Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

Looking to get outta dodge this fall? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and all the stuff you need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just three days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your big trip.



Lodge Scrubbing Pad Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Here’s an impulse buy that combines two of the best and most under-utilized kitchen cleaning products in existence: a chainmail scrubber and a silicone sponge.



Advertisement

Bestsellers: Hudson Essentials Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this… Read more

It’s made by Lodge (the company that probably made all the cast iron cookware you own), and it’s down to an all-time low $13 on Amazon right now, from the usual $20.

Advertisement

30% Off Select Halloween Styles Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Halloween is almost here! I’ve been saying this for weeks now, but it is finally actually true. If you love Halloween so much, especially popular seasonal films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, you’re in luck. You can get 30% Off Select Halloween Styles from BoxLunch. This even includes some Loungefly products like backpacks, wallets, and purses, which are typically very expensive.



Cozy Fall Hoodie Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

It seems that the cold weather is actually here to stay. Soon, you’re going to need something thicker than a long-sleeve t-shirt to stay warm. Get a very soft Cozy Fall Hoodie while they’re only $24 at Jachs when you use the promo code HDE. You won’t have to worry about the cold when you’re bundled up in this polar fleece hoodie since it has a lovely sherpa lining.



Advertisement

CRKT Ruger AR Multitool: Folding Pocket Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

CRKT Ruger AR Multitool: Folding Pocket Knife | $14 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up this elegant, yet functional CRKT knife for a low $14. Typically selling for around $27, this stainless steel knife also acts like a multi-tool, offering up a bottle opener and the ability to tighten 1/8, 3/16, 1/4, 5/16-inch hexes.

Advertisement

I, for one, own a couple of CRKT knives and they make terrific stuff. This particular model is a perfect everyday carry, that’ll tear your Amazon boxes a new one.

Advertisement

Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Advertisement

Slinky Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Slinky! The best children’s toy that’s also somewhat evocative of razor wire! Even if you don’t have a child. Or, like, stairs, it’s worth picking one up for $3 just to use as a desk toy, if you ask me.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $25 on both PS4 and Xbox One, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X (or The Goose) grabs it.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re tired of playing Cards Against Humanity with your friends and family over the holidays, CoolCats and AssHats is an equally inappropriate option, and it’s only $15 today with promo code 40CATHAT.



As they describe it, the game is like if “the Newlywed Game, Truth or Dare, and Cards Against Humanity had a pretty awesome threesome,” and unlike a lot of games like this, it’s easy to remove the “adult” cards if you want to play a SFW version with kids or coworkers.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. Better still, this is one of the best deal we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $65 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $6-$7 (depending on the size/color), with promo code SSBZ7IR8.

The code should work on every size and color combination, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Advertisement

Anker PowerCore Essential USB-C PD 20000mAh Battery Pack Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.



Advertisement

Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port isn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire HD 8 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is a good price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

Advertisement

Advertisement

10" Profile Contour Gauge Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you ever have to cut things to a certain contour—say to go around some plumbing, or to match some piece of trim—this profile gauge uses lockable plastic teeth to “remember” the shape of any object up to 10" long, making it easy to trace and cut without racking your brain to remember all the geometry you learned in high school.



Even if you can’t think of a specific task you need it for, it’s only $13 right now with promo code 35ZJGYA7, and I promise you’ll be really glad that you bought it at some point, eventually.

Advertisement

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.7 stars! 3,400 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood at their October Polo Event. Normally priced at $55-$69, many styles are starting at just $11 plus get free shipping with promo code FREESHIP. Over 70 different styles are included, so get some for every season.



Advertisement

Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of fall, the retailer is taking 20% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code FALLSALE. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for autumn now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.

Sam Edelman Flash Event Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

Sam Edelman shoes are a reliable, stylish, reasonably priced go-to for most ladies’ footwear needs. And now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down almost 300 Sam Edelman styles, including sandals, heels, mules, flats, and more. So if you’re in need of a shoe, any shoe, this is the sale where you’ll surely find it.



Extra 25% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s extra 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: uhl, Marmot, pRana, and Outdoor Research. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end in just a few days.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

PowerA Wired GameCube Controller Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.



This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $146, it’s a lot cheaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Escape from your grim reality to another grim reality. Right now, a copy of Fallout 76 is down to just $16 on the platform of your choice. Whether you want to play on PC, Xbox, or PS4, this game has turned a corner from its disappointing launch, slowly improved and added features throughout this year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

30% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

If you’ve been using sunglasses you got for free in college, it is time to buy yourself a new pair. You can get 30% off everything at Sunglass Warehouse during their Friends & Family Sale. To get this extra discount, use the promo code FRIEND30.



Extra 50% Off Sale Items Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Forever 21 is already known for stylish, yet inexpensive clothes, but today, the brand is slashing prices even further by taking an extra 50% off sale items. Today only, select styles of sweaters, activewear, skirts, dresses and more are marked way down with promo code RISENSHINE—which means a good portion of the stock is under $10. Plus, you can get free express shipping on orders of $50.



Ring Alarm Home Security System Image : Amazon

Advertisement

An alarm system is one of those things that you never want to need, but if you’re going to get one, consider this Ring Alarm Home Security System, now down to $149 on Amazon. The five-piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range detector, all of which can be managed with the Ring app. And if you’d like to have someone else looking our for you and your household, you can opt in to contract-free 24/7 professional home monitoring for $10 per month. The peace of mind it will provide, though, is priceless.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There may yet come a day when everything you need to plug into your computer plugs directly into a USB-C port. But until that day comes, you’re going to want a USB-C hub to turn the versatile port into all of the legacy ports you could possibly need.



This new 7-in-1 adapter from Anker is unique in that, in addition to a 100W USB-C passthrough power port (which is fairly common), it features an additional USB-C data port as well, which you could presumably plug another hub into, or a USB-C to Lightning cable, or a USB-C hard drive. I don’t believe I’ve seen this feature on any other hub of this size.

Advertisement

Of course, you also get a few USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader, so most of your port needs should be covered. Just use promo code ANKER665 to get yours for $29.

Advertisement

Pixel 4 Preorders Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available through every major U.S. carrier, but as of now, Verizon’s the only one with preorders already open. And what’s more, they’re offering a couple of pretty incredible deals on Google’s latest and greatest.



BOGO Pixels + $200 Prepaid Mastercard

Advertisement

If you have a friend or family member that you could convince to join your Verizon plan, the best deal of the bunch is essentially a BOGO when you add a new line. All you have to do is preorder two Pixel phones (one of which has to be a new line), and you’ll get $800 off one of them in the form of 24 monthly $33.33 bill credits. That means you can get a 64GB Pixel 4 for free, or any of the more expensive varieties at a huge discount.

What’s more, if you add that new line to a Verizon Unlimited plan, you can head over to this rebate page after you order, and use promo code FALLSWITCH (along with any relevant order information) to get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

Advertisement

The best part? There’s no trade-in required.

$450 Trade-In Bonus

Advertisement

If you don’t want to add a new line, you aren’t out of luck. A second offer takes $450 off the cost of any Pixel phone (in the form of 24 equal monthly bill credits) with the trade-in of basically any major smartphone released in the last several years. Eligible devices go as far back as the iPhone 5s, the Galaxy S4, and the original Pixel, and they’ll all get you the same $450 credit, as long as they’re in good working condition.

Advertisement

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.



Advertisement

The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thermapen Classic Graphic : ThermoWorks

Advertisement

When it comes to measuring food temperature, ThermoWorks, and specifically its Thermapen, has the market pegged. The Classic model has a rare discount down to $59 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen, so grab one for yourself, and a few more as gifts.



Advertisement

There is a newer model of this available, which includes a rotating, backlit display, longer battery life, and better water resistance, but the actual nuts-and-bolts temperature measurement is exactly the same.

Slip-On Sale Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Tying your shoes? Highly overrated. That’s why you should shop Huckberry’s Slip-On Sale, happening now. Take 20% off a selection of trendy footwear, no laces required. Just note: The discount applied at checkout, and the sale includes styles currently marked down (these get additional 20% off at checkout). Slide over to this sale now, before the deals slip away on Monday



Advertisement

Advertisement

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA4KS4A at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.



Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



Advertisement

The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

Advertisement

Halter ED-257 Adjustable Standing Desk Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to $56 in the cherry wood color—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



Advertisement

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Advertisement

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Advertisement

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Ultra Stretch Denim Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Seriously, I’m not making fun of anyone gaining weight during the holidays. I, too, eat my own weight in mashed potatoes in November and December. If you want a little stretch in your jeans to deal with the added weight that happens during the winter months, Jachs has you covered.



You can get a pair of their new Ultra Stretch Denim for $39 ($60 off) this week only when you use promo code DENIM. These aren’t jeggings, so don’t be confused. The jeans are made with 4% spandex for a little extra comfort and mobility.

Advertisement

Wellen Organic Jeans Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.

Advertisement

OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stock up on nail polish, now is your chance. You can get an OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish for only $17 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJOPI. That’s a great price since an individual bottle of OPI nail polish will typically run between $6 and $13 in stores, depending on the finish and color.



It just says “assorted colors,” so we can’t actually promise you which colors you’re going to get, but OPI is good polish as far as nail polish goes.

Advertisement

25% Off + Free Shipping Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can get 25% off your Halloween costume order of $30 or more at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code TREAT25. You’ll need to spend $30 on full-price items before the discount applies, which should be easy since Halloween costumes aren’t cheap.



Advertisement

25% Off Sitewide Image : Hemp Bombs

Advertisement

Sure, CBD products are blowing up right now, but they actually can provide major relief for people experiencing everything from aches and pains to anxiety and insomnia. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping on the CBD bandwagon, now’s your chance: Hemp Bombs, a producer of premium CBD products, is taking 25% off their entire site with promo code HEMPFEST.



No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered with this deal. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

Advertisement

Scrabble Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Every respectable board game collection needs a copy of Scrabble. I’m sorry, it’s just the rules, in the same way that the QAT is a legal play, according to the rules.



So if you somehow don’t already own a box, or if you’ve “lost” one of your blank tiles and thus feel justified in turning one of your four E tiles upside down (you know who you are!), grab a new copy for $10 today on Amazon, the best price of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Look out for this.

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Advertisement

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Advertisement

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

Advertisement

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

2 Pounds of Wild Alaskan Salmon + Four 6 oz. Top Sirloin Steaks With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Advertisement

It’s not as flashy as some of Butcher Box’s lifetime offers, which add extra meat to every box as long as you’re a customer, but their latest deal gets you a ton of extras in your first delivery.



If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Advertisement

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The