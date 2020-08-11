Tuesday's Best Deals: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, Tide Pods, Everlane Masks, Yamazaki Home Goods, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A marked down pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones, a discounted copy of Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Shiny Edition, a Tacklife T8 jump starter, a Yamazaki sale at Huckberry, a 98-count pack of Tide Pods, a Cuisinart cast iron pot Gold Box, a set of five reusable masks at Everlane, and a pair of pineapple pool floats lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $55 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.



Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring.



ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector is just $100 and you can save another $10 with a coupon you clip at checkout.



It’s compatible with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 and you only need WiFi on set up. You can also easily connect your iPhone with the original cable line too. You get Full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-color support. The built-in speaker has a pretty robust sound that gets decently loud. They do recommend six to ten feet distance for the projector so keep that in mind for placement. Another cool feature is that it’s compatible with the Roku Stick, Fire Stick, and Chromecast blowing the doors on your viewing options wide open.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

AUKEY 5-in-1 Wireless Charging USB Hub D29468C2 Image : Aukey

If I could melt every single tech thing in my life down to one convenient device, I would. Until technology catches up to my imagination, products like this 5-in-1 Aukey charger will have to do. It’s a wireless charging pad, but it also sports two USB ports and an HDMI connection, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery to charge smartphones, Switches, MacBooks, and iPads at the fastest speeds possible. This convenient little puck is normally $50, but input coupon code D29468C2 and you’re on the hook for just $25.



Turtle Beach Recon Spark Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This fun color scheme on Turtle Beach’s Recon Spark headset is drawing me in, but not as much as the price tag. The headset is down to $40 at Amazon, the lowest we’ve ever seen it. With 40mm drivers, memory foam, on-board volume controls, a flip-to-mute boom mic, and a steel-reinforced headband, you’re in for long, immersive gaming sessions. There’s a standard 3.5mm connection, you can use it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, smartphones, tablets, and even an old record player if you want.



Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?



Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $248, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $45, no code necessary.



These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (7 in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offer a perfect starting point.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charger in the box to help restore its six-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today, with Best Buy’s deal taking them down to $110. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds are fine alternatives.



Anker Power Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve got a plethora of devices that you need to plug-in, I’d suggest an Anker PowerPort Strip. At $18, it’s a price drop of about $5. You can plug in your USB-C cords, as well as traditional USBs, and three power sockets. I would grab this before it’s gone!



JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Gen 2 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for an airpod alternative that’s a good price and killer quality may I direct you to JBL? These wireless in-ear headphones are 47% off this week at Best Buy and make a great gift to yourself or a loved one looking to boost their music experience on the go.



Take these wireless buds wherever you need to and enjoy easy connectivity via Bluetooth and switch to phone calls with ease. Quick to pair with your phone and you’ll get up to four hours of use off of one charge. They are designed for a snug fit but also for comfort so working out with these work be a hassle. There are a few size options to ensure the ear sleeves and tips are comfortable for you. The charging case does take about two hours to get you fully ready for listening on the go. And you will have twenty hours of battery life from the case once it’s charged. Not too bulky, comfy, great price. What more could you ask for?

This item will ship for free.

Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy KINJA2509 Image : Anker

If your phone can manage it, Anker’s PowerWave Sense Pad can charge devices wirelessly with speeds up to 11W. Just drop your device onto the pad and the charger figures out all the dirty details for you. It’s usually a $36 ticket to own one, but with exclusive code KINJA2509, your total falls to $27.



It ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, and one of the benefits of its alloy construction is better heat dissipation, so you won’t have to worry about overheating at any stage of the charging process.

Everstone TV Wall Mount QUH5XNAQ Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Everstone’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 32" and 70", and supports VESA holes up to 600 x 400, and it’s down to $28 with discount code QUH5XNAQ. You’ll get 6-foot HDMI cable in the box as a nice bonus.



With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.6" close to the wall and extends 16" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you’re an audiophile and building a bitchin’ home theater set up, you absolutely deserve Klipsch’s monitors, on sale for $540. These fancy babies are typically $799, so that’s over $250 off. That’s a HUGE deal.



What makes the Klipsch brand stand out? Well, I’m not an audiophile, so I’ll let the Amazon description speak for itself:

1” titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns

6.5” woofers with a ported enclosure

1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for phono/line input versatility (phono Pre-Amp with ground screw terminal)

Bluetooth wireless technology

The speakers also have overall rave reviews on Amazon, so you can’t really go wrong with this purchase. Upgrade your soundscape (?) today!

Whether it’s a publicity stunt remains to be seen. But the fact of the matter is NordVPN claims the previously ongoing 70% discount to their 3-year plan will soon be expired. The secure private networking company, which managed to crack the top five best VPNs as suggested by our readers, is supposedly clearing out virtual inventory in a final countdown to August 17, the last day of the sale.



Recommended by PCMag, WIRED, Forbes, and a bunch of other noteworthy publications listed on their site, NordVPN boasts top-notch security, fast speeds, 24/7 customer service, and support for six devices at once made possibly by a host of 5,000 servers worldwide. With a potential TikTok ban imminent in the US, shelling out for a VPN may soon be the only viable solution for accessing the service, either on your phone or home computer.

Otherwise, VPNs are a useful tool for keeping your browsing history private and your ISP off your back.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deal, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $260. You can even plug an antenna into it!



If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

This Amazon Gold Box still has been live for a bit, but who knows how much longer this deal will last. If you’re interested, grab one today!

Belkin Surge Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ... power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.



Advertisement

If you are forever losing or misplacing chords this is the deal for you. I actually had one of these when I used to travel a lot and ironically left it in a hotel room. If you are a little forgetful like me having fewer accessories is a plus. This 2 in 1 charger will take care of your iPhone and Apple Watch for just $24.



The real beauty is you can definitely charge both at the same time. And obviously you can charge your iPads of all sizes with this USB chord but pretty much anything that uses a lightning cable. This is a great combo if you’re an Apple user who is sometimes scatterbrained.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker PowerWave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $10, so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Image : THQ Nordic

Say what you will about Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Though it’s an imperfect time capsule from 2003, nostalgic millennials like myself will find joy in its eccentric cast of familiar characters. Play as Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy as they work together to thwart Plankton’s nefarious plans to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula once and for all.



The Shiny Edition of Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated—the new remake from THQ Nordic—for Nintendo Switch includes a copy of the game, collectible wall stickers, six high-quality lithographs, a pair of tennis socks, and a Spongebob figure standing 8 inches tall. Now 43% off on Amazon, you, TOO, can live in a pineapple under the sea, absorbent and yellow and porous you may be. In his review for Kotaku, Mike Fahey praised the 3D platformer for its colorful graphics, enriched soundtrack, and additional multiplayer content:

Heavy times call for lighthearted games. While I appreciate the appeal of games that tackle weighty issues and challenge players’ notions of morality, those aren’t the games I need right now. I need a platforming game where I control a shining beacon of blissful ignorance, set in a colorful world that’s about as far removed from real life as possible. SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom are what I need right now. I’ve been counting on Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, a remake of the 2003 original out tomorrow for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, to cheer me up since it was announced. It gets the job done.

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As cool as Joy-Con are, no one wants to pay $80 for them. This $11 discount on a pair of neon red/blue makes it a bit easier to replace them whenever your analog sticks go a-drifting, though. Ships August 17.



Advertisement

Ahh, Tamagotchis. Every time I see something about them, I’m taken back to a simpler time... a time where I lacked the basic skills to keep one of these bastard alive. Traumatizing events of waking up to see my Tamagotchi dead, a little angel on the screen, sometimes hiding the little electronic because I’d be so ashamed... anyway. A few versions of the Digimon Digivice are on a discount (specifically, the blue, yellow, and translucent green versions), so if you want to relive some of those nostalgic memories, now is your chance.



Advertisement

What makes the Digivices stand out from other Tamagotchis is that you can link two together and duke it out with friends. So if you need someone else to share this experience with, you can grab an extra for a few bucks off and enjoy the fun of raising literal pocked monsters together.

Advertisement

OH MY FREAKING GOD. LOOK AT THEM. THEY’RE SO CUTE. TOO CUTE. I MUST HAVE THEM. IT’S KIRBY, AND WADDLE DEE, AND A SNOWMAN, PLAYING IN THE SNOW. THEY’RE ONLY $25 A PIECE TOO. SURE THEY DON’T RELEASE UNTIL FEBRUARY BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN FIGURINES ARE GONNA SELL OUT SO GO GO GO



I’m serious, go pre-order these ultra adorable buddies before they’re gone!

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (K.K. Slider) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Switch controllers can be really expensive, and some of them are prone to joystick drifting issues, to boot. It’s rough. PowerA controllers are third-party controllers, but they’re officially licensed by Nintendo and have a two year warranty. And they’re a fair amount cheaper than the Pro Controller or Joy-Cons. Right now, you can get this super cute K.K. Slider controller for just $39, down from the $50 MSRP. At a price like that, there’s no reason not to pick one up, even if it’s just a backup in case of an emergency. The “my Joy-Cons are drifting again” kind of emergency.



Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you’ve ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley’s existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $22.



This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Both the orange and purple options are $4 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero. My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $8 off, the biggest discount yet.



Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.

Normally $40, you can now save $7 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch, a game that originally launched on Wii U, but since that console sucked, this is where you need to be.



Advertisement

This cheery puzzler supports cooperative fun for up to two people, and for this Switch release, Nintendo added all new stages inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Mandalorian on Blurrg Funko Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I can almost hear the buttery robot voice of Pedro Pascal right now. Here we have the strong and stoic Mandalorian atop a Blurrg. The tamed two-legged beast best used as transport for the bounty hunter’s mission to Arvala-7. But you might remember these behemoths from the Clone Wars since they were also used by the Twi’leks. But I digress, this cute recreation of our helmeted anti-hero is $8 off and a perfect addition is you’ve already got The Child in your collection. He’s five inches tall and comes on a sturdy stand.



Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3.



Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

15% off Yamazaki Home Goods Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Though it only recently gained recognition in the U.S. after Mari Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the New York Times bestsellers list for 86 consecutive weeks, Yamazaki is nearly as ubiquitous as IKEA in Japan. So whenever they’re running a sale here in the states, it’s no surprise it makes headlines, as is the case in this week’s Huckberry sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Yamazaki’s clutter-free furniture including a contemporary rectangular side table, a headphone stand, a key rack, and a set of ceramic upward-standing pet bowls for your fur babies.



Don’t underestimate the value of an organized household, especially as we’re spending more time either working from or living the rest of our lives at home. Out with the old, in with the new—spark joy in your home once more, while supplies last. This sale ends August 17.

36 Single Packs of Starburst Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sorry this isn’t all just the pink Starbursts but you are still saving 16% on thirty-six packs on these killer little fruit bombs. Enjoy this unexplainably juicy candy all by yourself or with friends. When Starbursts are fresh and chewy they are the best. Full of succulent goodness in strawberry, cherry, orange, and lemon. Am I the only one that will combine two at a time for a new flavor? If you’ve never done that you’re not living your best life so you should probably buy this box for $27 and try all the delicious options. There are 15 combinations ok. But it doesn’t mean they aren’t all tasty.



Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Save up to 39% on Cuisinart Cast Iron Pots Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today only, grab yourself a colorful cast iron Cuisinart, with pink and blue casseroles and fryers up to 39% off, including a 5.5-quart pot for just $55. There’s also a 7-quart pot and a 12-inch chicken fryer for $70 each.



If you haven’t already added one to your cooking arsenal, cast iron cookware has superior heat retention and distribution, and they’re fit to go right into the oven (up to 500 degrees) with no worries. Just make sure you prepare your muscles because they’re heavy as all hell.

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter CQIRNZ4X Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $32 on Amazon using the promo code CQIRNZ4X, this is one deal that drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.



Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!

Save $10 on Tide Pods With Purchase of Two ( Spring Meadow Free & Gentle

Save $10 on Gain Flings With Purchase of Two ( Original Scent Blissful Breeze Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Save $10 on Tide Pods With Purchase of Two (Spring Meadow, Free & Gentle) | $21 Each | Amazon



Save $10 on Gain Flings With Purchase of Two (Original Scent, Blissful Breeze) | $21 Each | Amazon

As a collective society, we’ve regained our sanity in some areas (Tide Pods? Really, kids?) and lost it in others (please don’t do this). I think it might be safe to stock up on these convenient detergent packs.

Advertisement

You can’t pop them into your mouth, but you can pop one in with your clothes and let it work its stain-dissolving magic. Amazon is taking $10 off your order when you buy two of these 98-count packs available in Spring Meadow and Free and Gentle. If you’re more of a Gain type of person, its equivalents are up for the same deal, including Original Scent and Blissful Breeze. You can save a few cents if you sign up for subscribe-and-save (cancel anytime), so your total for two is just shy of $31.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $139, snap up 11 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. Built for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle and Cover

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Cover

1x 18cm Steamer Insert

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

Save up to 30% on Intex Airbeds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re hosting cheap out-of-towners or doing a little abode-hopping yourself, airbeds are really convenient, and today only, they’re also really cheap. Save up to 30% on an Intex air mattress, from kids’ sizes and single high twins all the way up to an 18" high queen for $38, similar to one I slept on for a couple of weeks. It has a built-in electric pump, keeps you well-elevated from the cold floor, and it’s surprisingly comfortable thanks to the sturdy fibers inside. Shop the full selection right here.



Advertisement

Fun in the sun poolside ain’t over yet. The end of summer may be fast approaching as the days get shorter but there’s still time to kick back and relax. And adorable floaties to drift along while you catch rays is a top purchase for the dog days. Sol is the king of pool floats and they’ve got two for $10 right now.



Wade about with one of these pineapple floaties and waft off to an island paradise you’re probably not flying to anytime soon. As mentioned, Sol is the best when it comes to pool accessories. These pineapples are no different and are comfortable and quite sizable (37”x 60”). They’re easy to inflate and stay full for hours of water wanders. And when it’s time to return to dry land deflating is a cinch and folds up for smooth storage.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Cuisinart 11pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal, where you can add eight Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $159.



All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover

1x 4 Quart Sauté Pan with Helper Handle and Glass Cover

1x 8" Non-Stick Skillet

1x 10" Skillet with Glass Cover

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Glass Cover

1x Universal Multi-Steamer Insert

Grab yours today.

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Allergy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum for $180.



GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 2ZHLDVZO Clip coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 2ZHLDVZO.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.



Ring Solar Floodlight Image : Ring

Advertisement

Ring’s Solar Floodlight is a bit pricey due to being part of the grand security camera ecosystem, but you can grab it a lot cheaper today as Amazon has it discounted to $72, down from $140. It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still place your order and secure a shipment from the next batch at this price.



More than just getting juice from the sun, the Ring Solar Floodlight has Alexa connectivity to let you turn the lights on with your voice. When connected to the cam fam, you’ll also be able to get a real-time feed of what’s going on around your home whenever it detects motion.

OPOLAR Portable Desk USB Fan Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My room really has poor airflow, especially when I had to cover one of the vents to stop the overwhelmingly bright light from the kitchen bleeding in. Despite my ceiling fan and other fan going at all times, the area where my computer is doesn’t get a lot of movement, so it can be warm. Opolar’s USB fan is perfect for me when I’m working, and if you clip the coupon at checkout, for $11 it can be perfect for you too. This deal won’t last long, so pick up a mini fan before they’re sold out!



Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Protecting your home should be one of your biggest priorities. One of the cheapest things you can do is set up motion-sensing lights, which will expose anyone snooping around outside and deter them from trying anything sneaky. MorningSave will hook you up with five such items for only $29.



The lights pack 48 LEDs for an intense beam, and they’re waterproof and solar-powered, so you can stick them on your siding and go about your life with little long-term maintenance.

Dog Balm Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My poor old terrier picks at his poor little paws when they get dry, then that gets irritated, then they itch. It’s a vicious cycle leaving him with very red limbs. It’s pretty heartbreaking to look at until I discovered the Natural Dog Company and their Skin Soother Balm. This bundle is $5 off and includes the companies sull line of pooch problem solvers.



These all-natural ingredients are certified vegan and handcrafted right in the USA. The five balms you’ll receive are Wrinkle Balm, Snout Soother, Skin Soother, Paw Soother, and PawTection. If your pupper has anything dry these will soothe and heal. If you’re taking your good boy out on these warm days the PawTection can do wonders when strolling on the sun-scorched pavement. All the products are fragrance-free since our fur babies smell a million times better than us we don’t need to add to their strife with overpowering products. I can’t recommend this company enough and this is a great introductory bundle to see what works best for your fuzzy bestie.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

At the start of the year, I went to the emergency room in the middle of the night because I felt a burning sensation in my throat and I couldn’t breathe. As it turns out, I have a pretty common condition called laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR. In treating it, not only did I have to start taking Nexium on the reg, I also had to cut down on my coffee consumption due to its highly acidic contents. Then I found out about Golden Ratio, a self-proclaimed maker of “gold coffee,” a curious concoction you steep in boiling water like a tea bag for 5-10 minutes whose ingredients derive from coffee beans instead of tea leaves.



The vanilla-coconut flavor I was sent to try out a while back smells an awful lot like chocolate and taste like the lovechild of green tea and coffee. But here’s the kicker: it’s purportedly 5x less acidic than regular coffee and still contains 45 - 140mg of caffeine depending on the flavor and brewing method, making Golden Ratio the perfect coffee substitute considering my LPR. But don’t take my word for it—you can sample gold brew for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, then let us know what you think in the comments below.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Fluffy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



Rabbit Lily Vibrator WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

But if you want to get specific with clitoral and g-spot orgasms, you should check out the Rabbit Lily vibrator. It’s only $36 after the 60% discount and it can, like I said, get you to a dual climax, and fully scratching that itch you’ve been having ever since the quarantine has lasted WAY longer than we thought it would. Anyway, grab this and get full use of your happy time. I’m sure you’ll be satisfied.



If you didn’t know by now, you can grab 60% off sex toys sitewide thanks to Wellness Month! All you have to do is type in the code “WELL” at checkout, but usually, it’ll automatically be applied.

Up to 25% off CELEBRATE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As the Dermstore celebrates 21 years in business they wanted to gift you a present. Until August 17 take up to 25% off a wide selection of items in their birthday festivities, this includes most sale items. They’ve also discounted some of their ‘Best of’ bundles. Just use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.



Speaking of which, the Best of the Essentials ($48) has ten products all curated by their experts based on the best-reviewed and top-selling items from their skincare section. Bundles like this are an excellent way to discover new favorites or try something you’ve always wanted to. They’ve already taken $12 off this one.

It’s still summer so let’s grab a good and reliable sunscreen. Sunforgettable’s Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 ($39) is 100% that. Lightweight, sheer, and water/sweat-resistant. This one is a non-chemical, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect that mug and keep it pretty for a long time.

I look at Bioderma Sensibio H2O ($15) as a holy grail product because so many of my favorite beauty YouTubers swear by it. It’s a non-rinse cleanser that easily removes makeup, even the toughest eyeliner, and mascara. Trust me on that one. It handles sensitive skin very well and keeps all types soothed and smooth.

Again that code is good until next Monday and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Assorted 5-Pack Face Masks Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Maintaining any form of fashion or style while rocking your mask is important. It gives you a way to be creative and express yourself sense you literally can’t show expressing yourself. Everlane has five assorted packs of reusable face masks in the works all for $25.



You get five masks and the ones shown above are the first to be available on August 13. In this pack, you get the color options from the others due over the next few weeks. Black, Grey, and Green. The masks are the standard double-layer knit cotton fabric with ear loops to fit snuggly around your face holes. There is the recommendation of washing your mask before your first use and after each time you wear it. And remember to wash or sanitize your hands before putting it on and taking it off. These are made under the Human line from Everlane which means 10% of sales go to the ACLU. Pretty cool. But also seeing the 100% Human branding just makes me think of Jackie Daytona “Human Bartender.”

Advertisement

Get 10% off your first order and free shipping.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into this infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. It’s only $42, which is about $30 off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.



VAVA Smart Thermometer KINJAIH008 + coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

These are weird times where a novel coronavirus is doing its rounds around the world. Why not be prepared with a Vava smart thermometer? At $45 with a Kina exclusive code and clipped coupon, it continuously monitors your baby’s armpit temperature throughout the night to know if it’ll spike and will alert you if it goes about 102 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use it on yourself so you’re essentially killing two birds with one stone. I would grab it before it’s gone! Just pop in the code KINJAIH008 at checkout after clipping the coupon.



Reusable Face Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Right now, you can get five fashionable (and somewhat protective) face masks for $25 at Nordstrom Rack. COVID-19 is still making its way around America so protect yourself and someone else while you’re in public. They’re made of soft polyester and can be washed and dried so you can wear them over and over again. There’s nothing more to say, wear a mask. It’s easy.



Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun OOIJ5PC3 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Massage guns are certainly an item that gets a lot of attention on our site. And given how stressful the last few months have been it’s easy to understand why. One thing you don’t need to stress about is a good price on one of these. Until Saturday take 50% off the Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun at check out with the code OOIJ5PC3.



What sets the Abox Massage Gun apart from others on the market is it’s two anti-slip handles which allow for more reach and an array of angles. There are six adjustable speeds depending on need or knead. It comes with five massage heads each with a specific target treatment for sore and/or tight muscles. It’s relatively quiet and you can use it for up to eight hours on one charge. It comes with its own carrying case if you so choose to take it with on a trip. It did mention bringing it to the gym if you have one open but like, why? You do you I guess.

Advertisement

This deal runs until August 15 and Prime members get free one-day shipping.

Blazer Cleanup Sale BLZ Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

It will, presumably, start to get cooler in the upcoming months. I mean, it’s 2020 so who knows anymore, but I think it’s a relative safe bet that winter is, indeed, coming. So, why not pick up some blazers from JACHS NY and fill in your wardrobe at a discount? By using code BLZ at checkout, you can get a blazer starting at just $45, which is a gigantic discount from their normally $200 MSRP. As always, JACHS NY has free returns, so if you’re not sure if your new blazer if going to fit, pick one up and see!



WeCare Disposable Masks With Elastic Earloops- 5 Pack KJWCR Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, forgetting your mask every once and a while is understandable, but that doesn’t mean you can just not wear one. Save yourself from having to go all the way home by stashing packs of disposable masks in useful locations, like the car or your bag. DailySteals has a five pack of these masks for the super low price of $3 if you use the code KJWCR at checkout. You can pick up a bunch of these packs and stash them anywhere you think you need them! A small price to pay to keep yourself and others safe.



20% Off + Free Shipping On First Order KINJA20 Photo : Caliper