Tuesday's Best Deals: Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, HP Smart Tank Plus 551 Printer, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Champion Tees, and More

I made the switch to a printer with ink tanks instead of cartridges this past year, and I’m so grateful I did. I’m still using the same starter bottle set after 8 months, and my ink tanks still look pretty dang full— though my black ink tank is maybe at 75% from all my graduate school-related printing.



Basically, you pay more at the start for these more eco-friendly tank printers, but in exchange, you don’t have to buy ink so dang often. It’s a worthy exchange for a lot of us and it’s also the more environmentally conscious option— have you seen how expensive and wasteful ink cartridges are?!

This printer includes enough ink per bottle refill for two years of prints. That’s 6,000 black prints and 8,000 color prints! So if you’re a really heavy-duty printer or are using this for business purposes, it might fall short of that estimated use of 2 years of prints.

This wireless all-in-one ink tank printer easily connects to your wi-fi, allowing you to do nifty stuff like print via a mobile device. It even works with Alexa. Its scanner top allows you to scan and copy whatever you need.

This printer will ship for free from Staples.

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today snag up to 35% off tech, office, lifestyle, and more.

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $29, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone. This brilliant pattern along with these others in this list is from Meesh Design.



But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assemble.

Apple recently rolled out a pair of new iPad Pro models, and they share some big upgrades: notably the immensely powerful new M1 processor, the same one seen in the latest MacBook and iMac models. They also offer optional 5G support, if you want to pay extra for that model. But the larger 12.9” iPad Pro has an extra upgrade that the 11” edition lacks: a dazzling new miniLED screen.

Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry writes:



“With a new miniLED display that puts an equivalent of Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a smaller, cheaper package, plus the M1 chip and its performance gains, the 2021 iPad Pro is basically a perfect piece of hardware. There is no better tablet on the market.”

Not everyone needs a tablet this large, lavish, or expensive—but if you’ve been eyeing one, there’s good news: Amazon is already slashing $100 off the price of the base model, dropping it to $999. And if you prefer the 11” form factor, that model is $50 off at $749.

Looking for some sky-high fun? Amazon is currently offering the DJI Mavic Mini drone quadcopter for $399, which is 20% off the list price. This tiny, lightweight drone is a fan-favorite carrying a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,700 customer reviews. Get ordering and then get flying!

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $180 in multiple colors at Amazon, which is $70 off the original list price and $20 off the recent going rate.

You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. These sporty buds are waterproof and have built-in ear hooks for stability while you run, train, and work up a sweat.

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899 in certain colors, and an even better $150 off the 512GB edition in Gold at $1,099. The other 512GB color options are just a dollar more.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

The past two days have consisted of me reorganizing my bedroom. I moved some artwork from one wall to another and drove my old 32" TV to my parents house. All to make room for this Mijia Mini Projector which now spans 200" across my bedroom wall.

There are a lot of elements to this unit that continue to impress me. It’s compact design is perfect for portability. Its equipped with a mounting screw at the bottom to hook to a tripod or can just rest flat on any surface. An integrated camera is used to view its own output to autofocus the lens on the fly. The virtual surround sound does a surprisingly good job filling the room with a rich full audio I was not expecting from a single source. Easily my favorite thing the projector has going for it is its ability to sideload APK apps via USB. One of the first things I set out to do once setup was install Steam Link and connected a controller over Bluetooth. I’ve now been playing Death’s Door across the entire wall of my bedroom.

The only catch is the MIUI TV operating system is not designed in English. Below is a guide on how to set the language to English, but fair warning, even after doing so a lot of the UI is still untranslated.

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $10 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.



First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Planning to get in on the streaming game? Or maybe you just need to upgrade your webcam setup for the Zoom meetings your days seem to be filled with. Whatever you may need a new cam for, consider this model a significant upgrade.



You can snag the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam for just $150 in two different colors right now at Amazon. That’s $20 off its going rate of $170 and a 12% savings.

This webcam offers 1080p 60FPS recording as well as a stereo microphone, plenty of options for exposure, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, it’s small and compact, so it doesn’t have to take up half of your desk area. You can choose from black or white for the sale price. Consider it an investment for the future — you’ll probably be on camera from home at some point for some reason a lot from now on.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Microsoft just knocked it down to $20 (from its original $40), so go ahead and dive into this rich world filled with lore for you to discover.



Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $40 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $36, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $37 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can download Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox for $45 from Microsoft.

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 today. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $10 off at Amazon.



Couch multiplayer which once dominated the market are now few and far between—especially among big releases. The indie market is now bearing that load for us with some inventive and laugh-filled multiplayer. Ultimate Chicken Horse is no exception. You and up to three friends must race from point A to point B. Between each round, all players each place one additional obstacle or platform to hurt or aid your traversal across the stage. With limitless replay value, this will certainly fill your evenings with that couch multiplayer experience you’ve been seeking. The physical Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition includes a keyring, booklet, and the funky soundtrack which whips ass and you can get it all for $35.



In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $8 when you pick it up?



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

We’re fans of Kyoku’s beautiful and incredibly effective knives, which feature Japanese steel that is cryogenically treated and has a slight angle for safer, smoother cutting. If you’re looking for a bread knife that’s as eye-catching as it is powerful, check out this Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” serrated knife.



It has a 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers, one of whom said that it’s “brutally sharp.” Another said it “cuts bread,” and between those two qualities, we’re satisfied. Right now, you can save 30% off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and inputting promo code KYOKUTVF at checkout, knocking the price down to $39.

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $250 on its own, but right now Amazon is bundling in a 2-in-1 crevice tool attachment and knocking the bundle down to just $180. Customers give the S11 Go a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 36% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

This will ship for free.

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $72 with a coupon clip and promo code KJD10JULY, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10-speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $27 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this delightful selection of Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack to add some whimsy to the powder room. I got a sample box when they first emerged, and I can say this stuff actually works. This pack has the very popular Cloud Berry, a blend of cloudberry, daisy, and vanilla. And there is Sweet Violet, a blend of blackberry, violet, and honey. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your potty time more pleasant this summer, you can. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs has an accident. I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about gifting some for a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozen roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save $10 on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.



If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

It’s the middle of summer and all those New Year’s resolutions have probably settled by the wayside. We get it. Life gets in the way. But if you’re still looking to tackle eating healthy in 2021, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale can help you do just that by helping you eat less junk food and figure out how much you should be eating of the good stuff.



You can pick up the scale right now for just $9, which is 36% off its original price of $14. For less than a combo meal at McDonald’s, you can take home a small but mighty countertop scale to start weighing and measuring your portions.

Fill it up with carrots and broccoli or see how much chicken breast you’re actually eating. And if you aren’t worried about portion control, it always doubles as a great way to verify amounts of food for cooking.

Waking up the morning after a hangover can be brutal, and as I learned from my wedding the next day, coconut water is not a catch-all solution. Featured on People.com, Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, and Rolling Stone, The Plug has undergone scientific clinical trials to devise the perfect concoction that’ll take you from toilet dweller to productivity powerhouse. For a limited time, it’s also 15% off when you text PLUGDEALS to (833) 740-1329. Or if you don’t want to sign up for the inevitable SMS alerts, you can also get 15% off when you subscribe.



Whereas most hangover formulas rely on caffeine for a temporary boost, The Plug is completely devoid of the drug, has no added sugars, and comes entirely from plants—including pine needles, dandelion, licorice, honeysuckle flower, and more. After testing thousands of different ingredient combos, the company reached a consensus that contains only 25 calories despite its sweet fruity flavor. The Plug has a 99% success rate, according to its website, and with over 900,000 bottles sold so far, there must be something to it. Give it a shot for yourself before this special offer heads out for another round.

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price.



The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crewneck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Whether you’re stocking up on summer essentials or preemptively gearing up for the fall, Kinja Deals-favorite men’s clothing retailer JACHS NY is the ultimate destination for apparel of all types. And right now, the company is offering huge discounts on a wide selection of pieces that’ll bring your total checkout price to as little as $17 and as much as only $28 using the promo code TBL.

Among the items on the price cut chopping block are this snazzy green and gray crewneck, which boasts long sleeves but with a lighter profile than that of a hoodie, making it a fashionable fit for summer and autumn weather alike. If you’re going for more of a business casual look, this dapper red button-up will prepare you for the inevitable return back to the office—if it hasn’t already happened for you. You can also pick up a nice striped henley, a classic polo, or even a tee-shirt to pair with your shorts. And while this blue pullover hoodie isn’t seasonally appropriate just yet, it’s never too early to start thinking about transition wear.



Keep in mind, as this is part of JACHS NY’s latest weekly promotion, these offers won’t last long, so take advantage of the sale before everything bounces back up to full price.

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Anyone looking to eliminate maskne before heading back to the office should probably start investigating facial cleansing solutions if you haven’t already. Among your options, Allure readers agree, Michael Todd Beauty’s Soniclear Petite is one of the best beauty products you can splurge on—even when compared to its biggest competitor, the Foreo Luna.



That’s because, unlike the Luna, the Soniclear employs an antimicrobial brush as opposed to silicone, making it not only more hygienic, but faster as well, plus the improvements are more significant as well. The rechargeable device comes dermatologist-recommended for its extermination of pore-blocking imperfections and dead skin. And despite its disposable brush, you only have to replace it every 6 months, and after using it daily for that entire duration, your skin will have long been restored to a purer, smoother, and gentler state.



For a limited time, you can get free shipping on the $99 Soniclear Petite or save up to 31% on a bundle. These include the You Dew You package, which comprises the Soniclear along with a wet/dry sonic microdermabrasion system for $149; the $129 Flawless Skin Starters containing the Petite Deluxe and a Sonicblend Pro makeup brush; and a $110 Acne Away kit that adds on a charcoal detox gel cleanser also from Michael Todd.

Whether you are comfortable going to the gym or not yet, working out at home is just convenient. And working out while you do your job is just smart time management. LifePro’s FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is all that and more. With this StackSocial deal, get it for just $130 with the code FLEXCYCLE53.

Don’t be intimidated by this exercise bike; it’s a lot easier than it looks. There are eight adjustable tension settings to help you build muscle and get fit while you file. The FlexCycle is actually incredibly portable and small enough to not just fit under a desk but store without taking up much space. You don’t need to shell out tons of money on a trainer when a little self-discipline and peddling while you work can get you to your fitness goals in no time. Who says your home office can’t double as your home gym? It’s sturdy, stable, and safe with non-slip grips and tethering straps. There are eight display options to make tracking each session simple. It comes in three colors, is about eighteen pounds, and has a lifetime warranty.

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $161 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.



Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves, and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

If you’re like me and still on the fence about returning to your neighborhood spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

This will ship for $3.

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute. This power efficiently scrubs away the buildup of plaque, making your mouth a lot happier. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.

Mario has a long history from first appearing in the arcade game Donkey Kong to marrying then divorcing Donkey Kong. It’s almost impossible to follow this guy’s whole life story, but thankfully Nintendo has now published these classified documents on the first 30 years of his secret life in this Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Why does he wear red? Well according to the encyclopedia, he isn’t wearing red. He is constantly bleeding under his clothes. How is Mario able to respawn when he dies? Well technically he doesn’t respawn. When he dies, he stays dead, but his death creates a new branch reality where he didn’t die. Quantum physicists have been able to prove the existence of a multiverse because you miss timed that jump and hit the side of a Goomba. There are many more secrets to be uncovered when you pick up the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia from Amazon for $24.

I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!), but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $43. It comes with four films, two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.