Tuesday's Best Deals: SanDisk 200GB microSD, Best Buy Games Sale, Arealer Foot Massager, Sunday Scaries CBD Oil, Homgeek Water Flosser, and More

Here in New York State, marijuana has been totally legalized, so the weed fandom can openly rejoice and indulge in that sweet, sweet THC. If weed is still ILLEGAL in your state (bummer), or you don’t feel like getting completely stoned on the weekend, you can still participate in the most popular plant, ever.

From now until the rest of the week, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off sitewide in celebration of Stoner’s Christmas. One of the products I’m personally stoked about is CBD Tincture oil. Only $48 after the promo code 420, you can drop a couple of fruit punch-flavored CBD Oil under your tongue and feel the relaxation go through your body shortly after. I’ve personally tried it out and while it does not compare to the high of THC at all, the sense of calm you’ll receive definitely does. I don’t know what you’re waiting for—grab it while it’s hot!

65" Sony X80J Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve seen the world in HD. Now it’s time to see it in 4K. Best Buy is currently running a big four day sale on everything from games to TVs, and here’s a standout from the batch. You can grab Sony’s X80J for $900, which is $250 off its price tag. Let’s run down some features. The screen? 65" and 4K. The refresh rate? 60Hz. Is it smart? Yeah, this sucker’s got brains. It’s a Google TV so it’s loaded up with all the streaming apps you’ll need. It also has “Motionflow XR,” which is a very fancy term to describe the fact that motion looks smooth on it. Overall, it’s a solid 4K TV option for anyone looking to upgrade.

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let me give you some perspective on how low the price on this 200GB microSD card is. When we first posted about this card in 2018, it was on sale for $44. At the time, we thought “Wow, that’s so cheap!” Today, it’s $22. That would have blown our little minds years ago. So if you’re looking for a new card for any of your devices (like the Nintendo Switch), this is a very cheap option for the amount of space you get here.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJU5YL4T + Clip Coupon Image : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $3 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJU5YL4T and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s standard snap-on MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 12 already feels expensive at $39, but the multi-talented MagSafe Duo ups the ante. And this is for a company that has… let’s say, inventive ideas on how much computer wheels and tablet keyboards should cost.



The MagSafe Duo is a foldable, travel friendly station that has the magnetic MagSafe pad for wirelessly charging your iPhone 12 at up to 15W, plus it has a fold-up dock for your Apple Watch. Two in one! That’s handy. However, at $129, the idea of sticking with your usual charging cords while on the go might seem significantly more appealing.

How about $100, then? It’s still not cheap, but right now Amazon is cutting more than $16 off the list price for this extravagant charging option. And if you just want the standard MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12, Amazon still has that for $34 (that’s $5 off).

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Sony X900H 75" 4K Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The 2020-model X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 75" model dropping to $1,598 at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV usually sits at $2,000, and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.

Marshall Stanmore II Image : Marshall

A good bluetooth speaker does more than play your favorite tunes. The best speakers have impressive sound quality, sure, but since they’ll be taking up space on your shelves, it helps if they look good, too. Marshall’s Stanmore II, which typically retails for $400, is down to $300 at Best Buy right now.

In addition to excellent sound quality, the Stanmore II has on-device equalization dials to fine-tune your sound, auxiliary input, and the ability to pair multiple devices at once for on-the-fly party playlists. It also has Marshall’s signature aesthetic, giving its appearance more in common with a typical Marshall amp than your typical bluetooth speaker. It’s a welcome change, though, and the Stanmore II will look great on your shelf, if you’ll have it.

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Image : Andrew Hayward

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money over the past year as we all stayed close to home. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector is 44% off and an excellent way to do just that.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, and Fire Sticks and connects directly with two HDMI ports. Get a screen up to 300'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business, this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small, that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over ten years of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $15 when you use promo code FYRCCD62 at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Best Buy Game Sale Image : IO Interactive

We love a video game sales event. Give me nine pages of sales to leaf through and I’m a big, happy boy. I don’t even care what I’m looking at, I just like to see numbers go down. So Best Buy’s got me all excited this week, because it’s running a four day sale on video games. There’s plenty of hits to discover here. You can grab the deluxe edition of Hitman 3 for $60, which is down from $80. Star Wars Squadrons is $20 on PS4, which is a great place to play it if you happen to have PSVR. Or you could grab the deluxe edition of Rainbow Six Siege for $20, which is a steal. There’s way more here, so get to leafing, friends.

Aukey Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL NKF4XI3T Image : Sheilah Villari

What you don’t need in the middle of an intense gaming session is your accessories sliding everywhere or making unpredictable movements. Even when working, if you have a job where mouse precision is important, a smooth, high-quality pad might be what you need. If you are a designer or are an avid photoshop user, this is a priority. Aukey’s Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL is 35% off until April 25; use the code NKF4XI3T at check out.

This pad is a little bigger (47.2” by 23.6”), so there’s plenty of room for your monitor(s), keyboard, mouse, and whatever else is in your computer arsenal. It’s durable to withstand fast movements over and over, plus it’s meticulously stitched, so it won’t fray. Constructed from premium soft cloth means you’ll have lots of control and accuracy no matter your task. It’s constructed with a top-notch non-slip rubber base, so there’s no fear of it moving an inch when you least expect. It’s made to be extra thick to help keep all your gear cool no matter how long you’re logged on.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

PowerA Cuphead Nintendo Switch Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

How many controllers have you broken playing Cuphead? The devilishly difficult 2D game may look inviting with its old school cartoon art style, but it’s one of the toughest games around. It’s essentially a giant boss rush mode where you get killed over and over by sentient trains. It’s certainly not a game that’s friendly on the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, which you will surely smash against the nearest wall after dying to a pair of boxing frogs for the 300th time in a row. If you want a sturdier option, you can grab a PowerA Nintendo Switch controller with a special Cuphead theme for $35. This orange controller certainly pops with its orange paint job and cartoon doodles. It’s going to look very cool when it explodes as you crush it with your bare hands.

Best Buy has a healthy dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out a few years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line.

Mario’s Pants Switch Case Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I have been avoiding writing this deal up for months. Every few weeks, I see a sale on this Nintendo Switch carrying case, which looks like Mario’s pants. I stare at it in horror and think of all the bad ways a write-up about it could go. “Is that a Switch in your pants or are you just happy to see me?” “See what’s inside Mario’s pants for $11.” God, the possibilities are really endless. But I refuse to give in. I will tell you with a straight face that this is a Switch case that merely looks like Mario’s iconic overalls. It can fit a Switch, 10 game cards, and all necessary wires thanks to a mesh pouch. It is not his actual pants. Pull your mind out of the gutter and put it in Mario’s pants instead. No wait, I mean put your Switch in Mario’s pants. Whatever, I give up, this was a mistake.

Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the Neo Geo Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Woot for $70, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Image : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a poseable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $20 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $80 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

PSVR Game Clearance Sale Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Looking to stock up on PSVR games? Best Buy currently has a whole bunch of titles on clearance. That includes games that simply have a VR mode, which means Resident Evil 7 and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown are both marked down. Each is down to $20. While those are the highlights, there’s a whole bunch more on sale too. I’d recommend Everybody’s Golf VR for $18, because everybody loves golf. Choose whichever world best suits your mood and travel to a whole new digital world.

Oh my God. He’s back. Mario is alive! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart and Best Buy today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars literally vanished from shelves at the end of March, so this is some leftover stock kicking around. Truly, it’s your last chance to snag it.

27" UltraGear Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at Amazon for $297.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 192-x1080 display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolution, the UltraGear is a great balance of quality and refresh rate, making for a solid gaming option.



15% off Regulator Climacool Sheets INVENTORY15 Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s that time of year to start thinking about making your sleep space comfy for warmer weather. If you prefer an icebox situation or cohabitate with someone who does getting cool enough for a peaceful slumber can be challenging. My Sheets Rock is here to the rescue with 15% off their temperature regulating sheets with the code INVENTORY15.

It’s not just the pillow that’s the cool side of sleepy time now; it’s the whole plushy set. My Sheets Rock brings that chill to your entire bedding experience. Their temperature regulating sheets are heaven-sent to the sweaty and help in an overheated apartment. If you have significant other who runs a bit hot, this is a gamechanger. Even my small terrier sometimes sleeping on top of me is just too much when the temps get tropical. Knowing I’ve got sheets that make everything temperate so I can still snuggle my pooch in summer is wonderful. And all for less. They are made from premium bamboo rayon and designed to be lightweight but strong enough to withstands multiple washes. They come in ten colors, and the size range is extensive, one of the best I’ve seen from a company like this.

These will ship for free, and you even get a ninety-day free trial to see if they’re for you. I trust they will be.

Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor Image : Sheilah Villari

Spending so much time at home over the last few months, some of you have emerged better chefs, and some of us are still in the dark. Cuisinart’s 13-Cup Food Processor can help both of those groups. Food processors not only help you become a better at-home chef but a healthier one at that. Today save 26% on this handy kitchen appliance. It is a refurbished item but certified to be good as new.

Cuisinart has made sturdy and reliable kitchen items over the years, and this food processor is among them. This thirteen-cup processor has a state-of-the-art motor with multiple speeds depending on need ensuring all your ingredients are blended impeccably. It actually has “Dough Control” tech (patent-pending) to thoroughly knead bread materials of all kinds. Being a nice circular shape means it’s much easier to clean too. The Supreme Wide Mouth Feed Tube helps with that. The wide mouth allows you to mix whole fruits and vegetables also. The touchpad lets you set your slicing, shredding, and chopping to perfection. You’ll get a spatula to aid in getting all your contents out trouble-free. And if you get stuck, this comes with an instruction/recipe book. If anything really goes wrong, Cuisinart has backed this with a ten-year warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Therapedic Oversized Backrest Pillow Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

There’s nothing better than a rainy day with a cup of hot coffee and a page-turner— unless that pretty picture could also include the ideal reading pillow for you to enjoy as well. Enter today’s Bed Bath & Beyond find.



Grab one of these Therapedic oversized backrest pillows in the color of your choice for just $40— that’s cheaper than the $60 Amazon price! Beyond+ Member? You’ll get $8 off!

I have this pillow in grey myself (I shared my bed setup last night if you wanna check it out) and I LOVE how oversized this reading pillow is. I’ve tried it myself, so you can be sure your neck and head are fully supported as you read before bed in comfort. Or, you could just get this pillow so you can sit more comfortably in bed as you scroll Twitter or shitpost on Reddit— that’s your business. I personally paired it with a mobile overbed desk for maximum comfort.

Whatever you want to use it for, don’t miss out on this deal!

Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter KINJA0416 Image : Gabe Carey

Need a jump? Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, this Meterk 1500A portable jump starter boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 liters back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.

Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

Meterk may not be a household name, but its 1500A portable jump starter is backed by a 4.7-star average review score out of over 1,800 ratings. To get the discount, just clip the on-site coupon and enter our exclusive promo code KINJA0416.

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Aukey Electric Standing Desk Image : Sheilah Villari

Standing desks can help boost productivity and give sore backs and butts a literal rest. Aukey continues to make quality products to make our lives easier and better, their brand new Electric Standing Desk is just that. As a treat, take $50 off to bring it home and get to work.

If you’re still working at home or in a hybrid situation, a standing desk can make those days a little more pleasant and comfortable. I’m a big fan of the standing desk, and having one that adjusts seamlessly is huge and convenient. It is designed to help you go from sitting to standing in seconds with ease because of the strong dual motors. That simple design also means you can assemble it without any issues. It comes with all the parts and tools you’ll need. And just because it’s easy to put together doesn’t mean it’s flimsy. The frame is made from solid industrial-grade steel with a modern black wooden top that can handle up to 180 lbs. Lots of space for paperwork, multiple monitors, and the usual decoration chachkis. This desk is a breeze and comes with all you need, even a storage bag, user manual, and a 36-month warranty.

This will ship for free.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA5959 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA5959, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJAD0419 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Thanks to the pandemic, some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAD0419 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from 6,500+ customers. Grab it while you can get this great discount!

As a petite short woman, I appreciate a cropped skinny jeans. My height doesn’t allow for much else, and honestly, I just feel comfy in a great pair of fitted skinny leg jeans. I won’t have a baby on TikTok tell me otherwise. If you’re still in this camp, grab a few pairs of Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans for $40 or $50. The price changes based on what wash you are looking for and if you prefer a distressed look or a clean one. Both are sleek though.

Levi’s know jeans, and they made these pretty dang perfect. I have two pairs and basically live in them. They use HyperSculpt denim, which makes them super soft and sculpts where you want them to. Each pair is a cotton blend with three stretch lycra, so they are unbelievably comfortable for working at home or running errands. They absolutely hold the shape after multiple washes too. Grab a few in different colors because this is a steal of a deal.

This deal runs until April 22, and these will ship for free.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0419 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJA0419 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Free Finger Pro With $79 Purchase Image : Bellesa

Bellesa really is a company of givers. Right now, they’re offering free Finger Pros with any order over $79. And giving that many of Bellesa’s own line is pretty affordable; you can grab a few things to equal that price.

Their Finger Pro is the perfect crossroad between old fashion and high-tech. Because let’s be honest, we all started it with our hands, and if you can get a little boost, why not take it? This wearable egg-shaped sleeve fits snuggly over the finger and has 105 textured silicone rods. in the middle is a little flicker to mimic one of the best sensations ever. Only one button controls all ten vibe intensities. It’s rechargeable, 100% waterproof, and can be used for solo sessions or with a partner. It retails for $39.

Bellesa has a ton of new merch. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit lose. “Braless & Flawless” ($45) is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true-life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe ($49) is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.



Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $85 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

Another limited-time deal on Amazon is this Kucate rowing machine for just $90 when you clip the $10 off coupon under the price. This one can handle up to 265 lbs. Don’t miss out! Amazon is mum on how long both of these great prices will last.

This deal was originally published on 03/27/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 04/17/21.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription Image : StackSocial

It’s ok to feel unsure about going back to the gym wherever you’re vaccinated or not. If you still want to keep it toned at home, StackSocial has a deal for you. Studio SWEAT has an onDemand one-year subscription for just $99. Save 60% on this killer deal to get you fit for summer.

Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD) brings top-level fitness classes right to you with ease anywhere, anytime. No matter your experience or preference, there is something for everyone looking to tone up or stretch out. Kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, and more. There are thousands of virtual and live-streamed classes to choose from, with new ones added regularly. Don’t worry about buying a special bike for those cycling classes; the one you have will do just fine. Each class is lead by highly certified instructors and trainers you can trust. These are not Instagram influencers or models trying to show you how to deadlift for a photo. Connect with other members for motivation and encouragement on your workout journey. You’ll have a support system all the way, even with tips and tricks for better nutrition from a registered dietician.

Everything can be streamed right from your smart TV, PC, tablet, or phone. You’ll be able to take these classes wherever you go. You can download classes, so you don’t always need to be online. The convenience!

This subscription will last one year. Just remember to redeem your code within thirty days of purchase.





Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $30 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.