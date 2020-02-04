Tuesday's Best Deals: Samsung Gold Box, Logitech MX Master 3, Anker ANC Headphones, and More

A Fresh Step kitty litter Gold Box, drill brush, and under-the-bed storage lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Update: Use the promo code EXTRA5 to drop the price to $71



The Logitech MX Master 3 is the best work mouse in the world. Period. And thankfully, for efficiency-obsessed nerds like myself, Lenovo has it for $25 $29 off right now.

All the features that made the MX Master legendary remain; excellent build quality (no rattle whatsoever,) comfy design, (an improved) momentum scroll wheel and the thumb scroll wheel, and the super customizable thumb button. But now, the side buttons are bigger and it charges via USB-C.

To be honest, this new design isn’t as eye-catching as the previous models. The MX Master 3 trades the previous generation’s sleeker design for something a little more utilitarian looking. But it was done in the name of ergonomics and comfort, so it’s hard to argue it’s a negative.

If you’re still using your Magic Mouse, it’s time to upgrade Shep.

Samsung Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of slick Samsung products. Whether you’re looking for a Chromebook, a tablet, or a one of their fancy Space monitors, Amazon has you covered.



Those sleek Frame monitors do away with ugly stands in favor of a desk mount which minimizes the amount of room it takes up, leaving you with more desk space for succulents or whatever else you may need. And they are down to their lowest prices ever, beating the prices we saw on Black Friday.

But, of course, there’s more. Six Chromebooks are discounted as a part of this sale, with prices starting at a low $180. These are perfect secondary or travel computers that can do most of the stuff you’ll want a computer to do—just without viruses.

Remember, this is a Gold Box which means these prices will only last until the end of the day, or sold out.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are just $40 right. Usually selling for about $60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.



In his review, Shep said that these cans are sonically impressive compared to its sub-$100 competitors:

The 40mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio Certified, which depending on who you ask, may or may not mean all that much in practice. What it does mean that the drivers can hit frequencies as high as 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can make that claim. There’s also a “Bass Up” mode which, you guessed it, boosts the bass on demand like you’re wearing Beats circa 2014. I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as a $300 pair of headphones from the big guys, but they’re the best sounding ANC over-ears I’ve tried in this price range, by a decent margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

Pick yours up before these inevitably disappear.

Anker Portable Power Strip Photo : Amazon

Maximize the potential of your outlets with Anker’s newest and smallest power strip. This particular model includes two AC outlets and two USB ports, and it’s down to $16 on Amazon this week.



This is a small price to pay to be able to power and charge four devices, as opposed to one. And thanks to its small footprint, you can even take it with you on-the-go. It’s terrific.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model, so it’s an especially good time to buy.

GoPenguin Hardshell 20" Carry On Luggage, Blue Green Yellow Pink D8648NNN Photo : Amazon

Looking for a fun new suitcase to bring on your next trip? Ditch your boring black suitcase and opt for something more colorful. Right now, you can get a GoPenguin Hardshell 20" Carry On Luggage in a hue of beautiful pastel colors. Choose from Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink for only $97 on Amazon when you use promo code D8648NNN.



Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $225. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags C949NETC Photo : Amazon

If every piece of clothing in your wardrobe sparks joy, that’s okay. Not all of us were built for the KonMari Method. Rather than donating every piece of clothing you own, you can get a two-pack of Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags for $10. Just enter promo code C949NETC at checkout. These bags are skinny enough to fit under most beds and long enough to store all of your stuff out of sight. And when they’re not in use you can fold them up and shove them in the back of your closet for easy storage.



Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

A drill brush is and does exactly what it sounds like, and right now you can pick up a set for $10.



The drill brush attachment works in tandem with any power drill you already own to scrub away stains and stuck-on grossness. I own this and I love it.

I cleaned my gross sink in less than a minute with it, and if you own a drill, it’s an absolutely genius way to harness the power of the tool outside of assembling furniture.

There’s a number of versions to choose from, the all-purpose yellow, a car-focused white, medium texture blue and green, a stiff red and, my personal favorite, the ultra stiff-black. All of which are just $10.

You should give it a try, I super endorse it.

Fresh Step Cat Litter Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Here’s that reminder to pick up more cat litter! As if you really need more of a reminder than your cat laying a big one in their box. They always manage to make a stink right after you’ve cleaned. Well, get some litter that hopefully will clear up most of that smell during today’s Fresh Step Cat Litter Gold Box on Amazon. You’ll have your choice of multi-cat, extreme clumping, unscented, and more.



Just remember, these prices are part of a Gold Box sale, which means they are for today only and while supplies last.

TACKLIFE 2-Pack Combination Lock Photo : Amazon

Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE Combination Locks for only $6 on Amazon. Just use promo code VMT526RX to get these for 35% off. The locks have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.



If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code TQ87AVVA at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



An Extra 20% Off Select Footwear Photo : Backcountry

Today is the last day that you can score an extra 20% off already discounted footwear at Backcountry. This sale includes brands like Sorel, Toms, Salomon, Mammut, KEEN, and more. You can take your pick from running shoes, hiking boots, waterproof boots, and a wide variety of shoes suitable for all terrains.



Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants and Jeans Photo : Jachs

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants or Jeans for only $35 from Jachs when you use promo code P35.



If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This refurbished Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk offers 8 levels of resistance and whisper quiet operation. For some context, this typically sells for ~$250 new on Amazon.



Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.



Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-Pack ( Vanilla Chocolate Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s dropped the price on Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now, you can pick up a 12-pack of V anilla or Chocolate flavors for a low $9.



I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.

Agents, it’s time to clean out your glocks and shine your domes. Hitman 2 is on sale for just $15 on both Xbox One and PS4.

In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod highlighted Hitman 2's “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”

Hitman 2 takes what its predecessor did best and improves on it visually and mechanically. It’s a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic depending on who’s pulling 47’s strings. -Riley MacLeod﻿

If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.

Pokemon Sword | $49 | Amazon Walmart

Pokemon Shield | $49 | Amazon Walmart

It’s back! Right now, Amazon or Walmart are selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and topped many people’s wish lists for the holidays.



Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 price is probably the best we’ll see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but they’ll probably start shipping before Valentine’s Day. Better still, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart near you with these in stock, price match ‘em baby!

TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter Photo : Amazon

By now, if you read Kinja Deals on the daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE arc lighter. You also probably know we love to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter is small and it is baby. Get it now for $6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so adorable and has 300 sparks, so you can light up those candles 300 times and live your best life.



FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.



Beard Burn Kit Photo : Olay

If you’re going to get busy locking lips this Valentine’s Day, you need to protect your skin. Olay has a very clever Beard Burn Kit for those of us who suffer from the pain of kissing someone with a scratchy beard. TBH, those people with scratchy beards can benefit from most of these products as well. Olay has included six full-sized products in their kit, for only $82 ($49 off).



Micro-Sculpting Face Cream, 1.7 oz

Deep Hydration Face Serum, 1.3 oz

Overnight Gel Mask - Hydrating, 1.7 oz

Daily Hydrating Daily Facials cloth, 33 count

Calming Face Mist, 3.3 oz

Sensitive Calming Cleanser, Fragrance Free, 6.7oz

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a cold winter day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code MERINO.



Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leak-proof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.



The Layla Pajama Set Photo : Crane & Canopy

If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.



Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Save Up to 60% Off Retail Photo : Columbia

Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.



Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!