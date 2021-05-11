Tuesday's Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, Cyberpunk 2077, Kitchen Scale, Haus Laboratories Sale, Babeland Vibes Sale, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your device without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $9 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $30 on Amazon right now. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

RAVPower 90W 30,000mAh USB-C Power Bank KJW29IQ2 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a portable battery pack that has enough power to handle laptops along with the likes of smartphones, tablets, a Nintendo Switch, and more, then check out this 90W USB-C power bank from RAVPower.



It hits that high 90W wattage via the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to accommodate many laptops, including 15” MacBook Pro models and below, plus that’s more than enough power for any smartphones and tablets, as well as the Switch even while it’s being played. You also get a USB-A port alongside for simultaneous dual charging (at 65W USB-C + 18W USB-A), and this relatively compact pack holds a mighty 30,000mAh charge within.



RAVPower suggests that this power bank may be too powerful to meet TSA requirements on battery pack limits on planes, but for your on-the-ground needs, it could be an incredibly handy backup battery. Save 25% off the list price right now when you clip the coupon at Amazon and pop in promo code KJW29IQ2 at checkout, bringing the price down to $60.

Amazon is currently offering big savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch, which is up to $90 off depending on style. The Aqua Black version is actually available for $180 in either the 40mm with $70 in savings . The Galaxy Watch Active2 is also on sale in Pink Gold, although the 44mm version of that version sits at $200.

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option. If you have a Samsung phone, these watches easily pair with them. However, I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming.



They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correctly I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $16 0 today at Amazon, a savings of $9 0 off the list price.

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, although the savings more commonly come with the higher-capacity model. This time, however, you can save $99 on the new MacBook Air from Amazon. That puts the base model with 256GB of storage at $899 in any color, with the 512GB version coming in at $1,100 ($149 off) with full savings showing at checkout.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $14 when you use promo code 5QAW6ORB at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8. You’ll get additional savings if you set up a Subscribe & Save order to receive regular shipments, although the prices shown here are for one-time orders.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless lightspeed gaming mouse, which is $104 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

It was arguably the most anticipated game of 2020, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get the console version for $30 at Best Buy. That’s half-off the list price.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red recently released patch 1.2 which improved the console version, though there are still bugs. It’s in better shape now, but there is no guarantee of what its final performance quality will be, so jump in at your own risk.

$40 Switch Games Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Best Buy has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

Hori Switch Accessory Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve had your Nintendo Switch for, what, four years now? It’s hard to picture, but the thing really is that old. First released in 2017, time has truly flown by while we were all out here having fun. This many years deep, it’s time to trick that sucker out. After all, we have no idea when a Switch Pro is coming. If you’re looking to liven things up, Amazon is currently running a sale on Hori Switch accessories and there are some gems in there. The best deal is Hori’s Split Pad Pro for $41 which turns your joy-cons into a legit controller. You could always grab a Horipad for $38 as well if you actually just want a normal controller. And for Switch Lite owners, you can get a screen glass and protector set for $13. There are some cases in there too, so take a peek and show your Switch some love.

It’s time to get into Monster Hunter. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. The franchise is having a major resurgence in recent years thanks to the excellent Monster Hunter World and the absolutely awful Monster Hunter movie. With Monster Hunter Rise out and making waves, you legally now have to give the franchise a shot. If you want a good place to start, you can grab a PC key for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $24 at Best Buy. The game is exactly what the name implies: you hunt down big monsters in a massive open world. This version includes the killer Iceborne expansion too, which brings an icy setting to the game. Buckle up kiddos, we’re going to slay some beasts.

Best Buy Steelbook Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you a physical game collector who’s always looking to display your library? I certainly am and no one can stop me. If you’re like me, you might be interested to know that Best Buy is running a sale on Steelbook cases. These are fancy steel cases for select games that are much flashier than your standard plastic case. Steelbooks are down to $5 each, so you can stock up on a bunch if you so desire. The selections include cases for games like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. These don’t actually come with the game, it’s strictly for display purposes. So if you already own those titles, give them a fancy new home.

2 Years of PS Plus USEPLAYSTATION Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We love a good PS Plus deal, don’t we folks? Sony’s service is a must-have for PlayStation owners, as it allows them to play online with friends (and enemies). StackSocial currently has a deal that brings two years of PS Plus down to $65. Just use the code USEPLAYSTATION and you’ll get two 1-year codes. That’s nearly a two for the price of one situation. Two years is a great window too, because hopefully you’ll be able to find a PS5 sometime during it. Within one year? Hm, sounds like a stretch. But within two? The odds are possible! For now, enjoy playing online games in between frantically refreshing Wario64's Twitter feed to hunt for restock alerts.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Screenshot : Nintendo

Most Nintendo first-party deals revolved around games that are a few years old. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have remained at $60 while slightly older titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3 get morefrequent discounts. That makes this sale on Paper Mario: The Origami King particularly noteworthy. Nintendo’s paper-themed RPG came out last summer and now you can grab it for $47 at Amazon (you mayneed to add it to your cart to see the price). The Origami King boasts a surprisingly charming story, which features an especially memorable subplot involving a bob-omb companion. If you’re just looking for another game to play on your Switch after a relatively light year on first-party exclusives, it’s worth a peek.

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 40% off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale Image : Etekcity

If you (like me) have largely broken away from your New Year’s resolutions, then what better time than now to right the ship? If one of your big goals is to look and especially feel better, then eating healthier is probably a priority. Tracking and limiting your potions is one of the most important ways to kick the junk and ensure that you’re not going overboard on consumption, even if it’s healthier stuff.

Luckily, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale is just $11 at Amazon right now, a 22% savings from the list price. This compact, countertop scale makes it easy to measure out portions in various units and even account for the weight of the container they’re in. It’s great for measuring amounts of fresh foods or to determine the portion size of packaged foods that don’t provide a per-piece serving. It’s also ideal for measuring out quantities for baking or cooking, whether or not you’re keeping your own portions in check.

Get your patio, balcony, porch, or just general outdoor area ready for summer nights with 35% off a set of TomCare solar-powered lanterns right now at Amazon.



These lanterns give the appearance of a flickering flame— but they’re waterproof, don’t worry! :)

Plus, they might make a great Father’s Day gift. If you were scrambling for mom this morning, maybe plan ahead for the next gifting holiday on the horizon!

Grab a pair with attached clips for easy hanging for just $26 when you use promo code VLOHQUK9 at checkout.

If you like the look of the metal lanterns, they can be yours for just $43 if you add code 5UWOZPE6 at checkout.

Grab ‘em while the deal is good!

Houjing Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit 40JRQO5J Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Ready to enjoy some outdoor socializing this summer? Check out this Houjing outdoor wood-burning fire pit for just $39 when you add promo code 40JRQO5J at checkout.



This fire pit includes a mesh screen for keeping sparks at bay and can also easily be converted into a firewood grill OR even used as a cooler for drinks and ice if you wanted to (although when I saw those pictures of the product being used this way, I admittedly thought “Why not just use a cooler”?).

This is a seriously good deal on an accessory perfect for outdoor hangouts this summer. Pair it with a mosquito repeller also on sale today and get ready to make your place the place to be in your social circle this summer. Or better yet—why not just enjoy a relaxing fire in the evening by yourself? Whatever you want it for, don’t miss out!

Look, I get it. It’s warming up outside, but that doesn’t mean it feels any easier leaving the warmth of your bed in the morning. And even if it is getting easier, there are some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.



Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these UNICOO rolling overbed desks that goes all the way over your bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for only $99 if you buy it in oak or white. You can get it in black for a dollar more.



I personally invested in one of these mobile desks and love it. It’s super nice for using my laptop in bed for everything from watching Netflix to typing up Kinja Deals! I also just enjoy having a space to set my drink within easy rolling reach!

I chose to get one that’s a bit more expensive, but also larger so more than one person can use it at a time easily. The one I got is very similar to this Bizzoelife model in black. You can get this one in either black or white for $151 right now— just be sure to clip the coupon below the price. It’s an investment in future lazy-but-also-busy you, OK? And for maximum comfort, be sure to pair your new desk with one of these oversized reading pillows!

Actigun: Percussion Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

50% off Haus Laboratories Image : Sheilah Villari

Lady Gaga is known for some pretty outrageous outfits and some very intricate makeup. So making her own line of beauty products seemed like a logical step. Haus Laboratories is her cosmetics brainchild, and the majority of that line is 50% off right now.

I can say the quality is good on the few things I’ve tried, like the eyeliner ($13) (I’m kind of an expert) and the lipstick ($10). But if you can get top-notch products for half price, even better. There’s a ton of liquid eye shadow in multiple colors as well as liquid lip gloss. There are definitely a lot of options to create some stunning showstopping looks. A palette or two are including, plus a few nice sets are in this sale too. Poke around in the Haus of Gaga and become the little monster you dreamed of. I mean that Stefani knows what she’s doing when it comes to unique glamour.

As Masturbation May rolls on, Babeland has entered the celebration with 20% off vibes over $75. And there’s quite the selection of almost seven hundred different vibrators to pick from.

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

Le Wand Petite is a more portable version of its big sister with all of the power and less noise. All the classic features are still there, including the body-safe silicone, flexible neck, and shower friendliness. The ten ultra-powerful vibes pack a pintsized punch in six different patterns. The travel case lets you be discreet, and the lock keeps it for keeps. As with the old-fashioned model, this one is also cordless and rechargeable by USB. You’ll even get a pleasure guide to help with play and a one-year warranty. You can pick from rose gold, blue, and violet. These will both ship for free.

Aliver Foot Exfoliation Peeling Masks (3-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can snag a 3-pack of foot exfoliation peeling masks for just $10 on Amazon right now and get those toes ready for the summer!



Basically, you need to just set aside some time to relax and wear the little booties for an hour to 90 minutes, then your dead gross winter-roughened foot skin will peel off within the next week. It’s pretty gross and delightful, all at the same time.

Since this comes in a 3-pack, you can experience the grossness of foot peeling and the slow transformation to baby feet with a couple of loved ones. What a deal!

This deal was originally published on 1/02/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 5/8/21.

Super Mom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Yes. Sunday. If you haven’t gotten her a gift I’d suggest this Super Mom Bundle from Sunday Scaries. Only $49, which is $20 off the original list price, you and your mom can invest in some chill, especially if she’s everywhere doing everything. The bundle comes with two bottles of CBD gummies and one Tub Cub, a CBD-infused bath bomb!

Now CBD might be a sell to mothers who aren’t ~hip~, however, anyone who has been blessed with a supportive mom or mom figure knows they deserve to rest, which is where the bath bomb comes in. If mama dukes likes to take baths, she can unwind with her favorite glass of wine while the Tub Cub does its magic. You can eat the gummies and it’ll be a win-win! Grab it now and gift your favorite woman in your life before they sell out.

NuPearl Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you suffer from sensitive teeth? You might need to be more discerning about your methods. NuPearl Teeth Whitening Kit was made for delicate mouths and is only $25.

Each syringe is filled with a 100% peroxide-free gentle whitening formula. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. You’ll see results within a week and have a smile that’s not eight shades lighter. Just fill the tray and click on it to start the fading process with NuBright’s own LED brightening technology. Again the formula is specially made for sensitive teeth and gums. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life. It’s enamel-safe, dentist recommended and cleared by the FDA.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Apple

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 256GB base model has a modest saving ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.