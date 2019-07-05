Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Honest Company Gold Box, Coach bags, weighted blankets, and a cast iron set lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

If you are shopping for your mom right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Mother’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift guide as well.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up Samsung’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Advertisement

Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $100 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard.



This set of “pudding” doubleshot keys accentuates your keyboard’s backlighting, and you can get a set for $23 today, a new all-time low price for this set, and about as cheap as you’re ever likely to see a set of PBT keys from any manufacturer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, you’re an adult, and I understand that you’re probably not going to use NCAA-branded Apple Watch bands and AirPod cases all the time. Nor should you!



Advertisement

But still, they can be fun accessories to pull out if you’re going to a game, or cheering your team through the tournament, and you can add them to your collection from this one-day sale on Woot. Not every school is available, but those that are are often available in multiple colors and styles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s Powerline Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and while various different iterations have since sprung, the original is still a great cable that’s both cheaper, nicer-feeling, and more durable than Apple’s version.



Today, the 6' long white model is down to just $8 on Amazon with Prime shipping, down from the $11 that you’d pay for every other color. If you own an iPhone or an iPad, and you won’t regret it.

Photo: Amazon

It should be pretty clear from the picture, but this isn’t your average, pocket-sized USB battery pack. No, this lithium-ion power station includes USB ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet, and can charge laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini fridges, and even small TVs for hours on end. When it’s time to recharge, you can hook up some solar panels (not included), or plug it into any wall or car outlet.



Advertisement

At 150W of maximum output (100W running power, 150W surge), it’s not as powerful as even a small gas generator, but it operates silently, and can be used for a lot of the same things. Get it for an all-time low $105 today with promo code JACKERY160, and then start planning some outdoor activity to use it for.

Update: Promo code KINJAMVT is working now, if you were having trouble over the weekend.



Advertisement

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAMVT. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $45 | Amazon | Promo code LQXUGKPY

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code VXGONLYT

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $60 | Amazon | Promo code S96RVOLL

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket (Dark Gray) | $58 | Amazon | Promo code Y2HG8QOB

It’s not cold outside anymore, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale for Mother’s Day, if you still haven’t picked out a gift.

Options include a beefy 20 pounder for just $58 (with code Y2HG8QOB, the best price we’ve ever seen for a blanket that heavy. Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below. Prices start at $45 for a 15 pounder as well (with code LQXUGKPY), which with the exception of last week’s short-lived $35 deal is the best we’ve seen.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs (I own a 25 pounder myself), but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $120 (down from the usual $160) with promo code EUFYMD88.



Advertisement

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of inexpensive robotic vacuums out there, but Roombas are still the most broadly popular, not to mention the easiest to buy replacement parts and accessories for. This model looks very similar to the entry level 650, but with added Wi-Fi and Alexa support, and a great low price today.



Advertisement

Once you buy it, you’ll either spend a lot less time vacuuming, or you’ll quickly come to realize how dirty your floors usually are. Or maybe both!



Just remember that this price is only available today, and there’s a chance it might sell out.

Photo: Amazon

iOttie makes some of the most popular smartphone car mounting solutions out there, and three of the company’s smallest mounts are on sale for some of the smallest prices ever.



Advertisement

Two different flavors of the iOttie One Touch Mini are included in the sale: mount your phone to your air vent for $11, or to your long-dormant CD slot for $13.

Or, if you don’t mind keeping a magnetic plate inside your phone case, you can grab the even smaller iTap vent mount for $14.

You can’t go wrong with any of these, you can only go wrong by texting while driving.

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 9.8' model is just $15 today with promo code OE94VFP7.

Advertisement

In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which is a pretty great party trick. You can also change their color, brightness, and other settings with a Bluetooth-connected smartphone app, so you never have to flip a physical switch.

I actually installed a similar strip from the same company (mine doesn’t have Bluetooth) above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

The last thing that you want after a long day is to walk into a home that smells bad. You can totally avoid that with an essential oil diffuser. Rather than having your apartment smell like last night’s dinner, it can instead smell like tea tree or eucalyptus.

Advertisement

You can get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser in white for just $13. It also doubles as a humidifier, so you won’t have to worry about the room getting gross and stuffy. It can also function as a night light, with seven different LED colors. If you’re worried about leaving it on at night or while you’re out of the house, the diffuser has a 3-4 hour continuous mode or a 6-8 hour intermittent mode.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today with exclusive promo code ROAV88FF.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillets and dutch ovens are some of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and right now Walmart has a 5-piece set (one piece is a lid) for just $60. (A comparable set is selling for $12 more on Amazon.)



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Whether your an avid protein shake drinker or just need to get your daily water intake, a BlenderBottle comes in handy. The bottles come with a leak-proof lid and wire whisk, so your protein powder won’t be a disgusting, chalky mess. Right now, you can get a 32 oz. BlenderBottle Pro Series Bottle in Pebble Gray for $10 (which is $5 off the normal price).



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Carrying a baby directly in your arms is tiring. How can something that weighs 10 pounds hurt to hold for longer than five minutes? Baby carriers, while they might not look pretty, make parents lives so much easier. Carriers free up parents hands, which is good since they also need to lug around a giant baby bag as well.



Advertisement

The Infantino Cuddle Up Ergonomic Baby Carrier is currently $10 off on Amazon. It comes with a detachable teddy bear hood, which is cute but also is functional for protecting a baby’s head on a sunny day. The carrier is machine washable, so when accidents strike, it won’t be an issue. It can fit children between 12 and 40 pounds and the adjustable straps mean that the carrier can grow with your child.

Photo: Amazon

Seagrass planter baskets are ostensibly designed to hold plants, but large ones like these are also a trendy way to hide things like towels and blankets out in the open, and smaller ones can hold...smaller things. They’re an attractive way to store stuff, basically!



We actually just covered them yesterday on The Inventory:

I keep a very small one by my cat’s bed to store her treats, brush, and nail clippers—stuff that was always floating around and driving me crazy. Plus, they collapse when not in use for easy storing, and can be great for displaying plants inexpensively while keeping them in the plastic pots they often come home from the store in.

This pack of three large baskets has always sold for $30 on Amazon, but it just dropped to $25, so click that Buy Button and get your Instagram ready to show off your apartment.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bag your mom a new bag this Mother’s Day—and a really nice one at that. Through May 12, Coach is taking 30% off a selection of their stock for women with promo code MOM19. A load of great carryalls, clutches, satchels, wallets, and more are included in the promotion, but if your mom isn’t really a bag lady, you can still snag her some shoes, jewelry, watches, or sunglasses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly spring weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code MAY20 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a JINRQ Posture Corrector from Amazon, on sale for $11 if you clip the 40% off coupon. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of thin, breathable, washable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



Photo: Amazon

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking discounting the Waterpick Cordless Advanced Water Flosser to just $72 after you clip the $10 coupon (and the $80 list price is a pretty solid deal, even before the coupon). That’s a whole lot less than a visit to the dentist to fix a cavity.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you can’t get enough of quirky, cute stuff from Kate Spade, today’s your lucky day. Nordstrom Rack is hosting a series of flash sales on all things Kate Spade, from handbags and coats to jewelry and shoes, through May 10. But if you want to snag the best stuff for yourself (or your mom!), you should hurry; items are already selling out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Honest Company is all about transparency and safe, natural products, and today, you can snag several offerings from both their beauty and baby lines for a discount. A bunch of Honest Beauty products—everything from facial oil and glow powder to hair and bath products— are on sale at Amazon for under $20, along with tons of discounted diapers and baby wipes. To be honest, you should probably head there now to stock up before this deal is cleaned out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you haven’t heard by now, you should be washing your face with more than just a washcloth or (gasp!) your hands. The bad news: A good face scrubber is never cheap. The good news: Today, you can snag this very good one from FOREO for a steep discount.



Advertisement

The LUNA 2 normally goes for $199, but Amazon has just marked it down to a manageable $144 — that includes models specifically for normal skin, combination skin, sensitive skin, and oily skin. The model designed specifically for men is also marked down but isn’t as big of a steal, priced at $169. We’ve tried this device and saw instant results when it came to skin hydration and texture.

Image: Amazon

Life is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $17 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for two weekends now, but that doesn’t mean people have gotten over it yet. If you’re still trying to wrap your head around the end of an era, you can dive even deeper into the Marvel universe with this encyclopedia. For just under $25, you can learn more about favorite characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and of course, Iron Man. The Marvel Encyclopedia has a special touch, as the introduction was written by Mr. Marvel himself, Stan Lee.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re already on the hunt for a good Father’s Day gift because you’re tired of giving your dad ugly ties, look no further. You can take your dad golfing and you won’t even need to leave the backyard to do so. Now, all you need is a dad with a pool.

Advertisement

The Blue Wave Floating Green is perfect for the dad who is trying to work on his short game. The durable rubber tee comes with 12 practice balls in two different colors for competitive play. While it might not be the same as shooting 18 holes, it is the perfect game for a dad to play during a family BBQ with his kids.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to introduce the little ones in your life to Clue. If you think the adult version of the game is a little too murder-y for kids, then Clue Junior Game is a safe alternative. Rather than find out if someone was killed with a candlestick, kids can figure out The Case of the Missing Cake. Right now, the dessert-centric game is around $5 off its regular price on Amazon.

Screenshot: Kotaku

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. It’s just $20 on Amazon right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.



The upcoming Donkey Kong DLC for Mario + Rabbids looks like a ton of fun. DK has some cool… Read more Read

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWGIFE at checkout to get the deal.

Tech

Home