Tuesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch, AeroGarden Harvest Slim, Samsung 49" Curved Monitor, Martha Stewart Bath Towels, Lisa Frank Cosmetics, and More

The Nintendo Switch and AeroGarden Harvest Slim lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Is there an official phobia that encapsulates fear of screens that are too wide? Because I think I might have whatever that is. This Samsung Odyssey G9 is weirdly menacing and I don’t know how to process that at the moment. The 49" ultra-wide panel displays a 32:9 aspect ratio, which frankly sounds illegal. Samsung touts the curved monitor as its biggest 1000R gaming screen, and God, I hope that’s true. Ultimately, this may look like a Photoshop goof gone wrong, but the monitor is no joke. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate making it a top of the line gaming experience. You can grab it 15% off at Amazon right now, where its down to $1,190. If you’re the kind of person who’s completely unphased by this kaiju-like, electronic nightmare, then I’m guessing that price tag doesn’t bother you too much either. To each their own.

Samsung EVO Select microSD 512GB Image : Amazon

Black Friday is upon us and there’s no shortage of games to grab for the Nintendo Switch. Between discounts on big first-party exclusives and a massive eShop sale that just launched, you’ll run out of Switch space quick without an external storage option. If you’re looking to go as big as possible, you can grab a 512GB Samsung microSD card for $65, down 35% from its normal price. The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC is compatible with the Switch and 512GB of storage will give most players all the storage they need for years. If you’re not a gamer, it’s still an ideal card for your storage needs with 100MB/S read and 90MB/S write speeds. The card comes with an adapter so you can easily plug it into your computer and upload video, pictures, or whatever you want to store on it.

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$529—back in September. For a limited time, however, you can snatch one up yourself in the smaller, 40mm size featuring GPS and LTE cellular functions for up to $120 off the sticker tag, with prices starting at just $390 in the Blue, Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED colorways. Silver with the White Sport band is marked down to $479 while Cyprus Green and Graphite are $579. From there, lavish models can exceed $600, such as the Graphite and Gold stainless steel variants, both of which sport Milanese loops.



As for GPS-only models, you’ll find both 40mm and 44mm Watches on sale as well. Those who find the junior-sized watch face acceptable can grab it in (PRODUCT)RED or Blue for $330 and Silver or Space Gray for $379. The 44mm version ranges from $360 for (PRODUCT)RED and $409 for Blue or Space Gray. The Pink Sport band-equipped Gold aluminum model is unfortunately out of stock, and some of these won’t ship until late November to early- and mid-December, but worry not, you won’t find an estimated arrival date any further out than 12/22, which means regardless of the Apple Watch you pick, it’ll reach your doorstep in time for non-denominational holiday gift giving.

So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself.If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $260 to $289 sale price depending on the model you choose.

But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

Amazon Echo | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Staples Image : Amazon

The more time we spend indoors, the more frustrated we may become with things that aren’t that big a deal. Having to get up to turn off the kitchen light after you’re already snuggled up in bed isn’t fun, and neither is having to tap through your list of playlists to find your favorite cooking tunes. Luckily, smart speakers help with a lot of that, and they aren’t too pricey. Right now, you can get Amazon’s latest Echo, which is supposed to feature improved sound over its predecessor, for $30 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples.



iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, WiFi) | $730 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

For an all-encompassing mobile workstation, a laptop’s still the way to go. Many people don’t need all that power, though, and the iPad Pro is an impressively capable tablet that can serve as a good portable computer. It starts at $800 for 128GB of storage, and right now you can get it for $70 off at Amazon and Best Buy. You’ll still need the Magic Keyboard and Pencil to get the most out of it, but even on its own you’ll still have a solid tablet that won’t slow down any time soon.

Mpow M30 Earbuds P9UHQJIX Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $19 when you clip the coupon and use the code P9UHQJIX. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on November 25 and it only works on the pink color.

$19 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

TCL 65" Android 4K TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

With most people opting to do their holiday shopping online this year, the Black Friday deals are coming way earlier than Nov. 27.



Target in particular has some fantastic deals right now, including this TCL 65" Android 4K TV for just $230. For a 4K television of this size, you really can’t beat this price.

Get this deal while it lasts!

Nintendo Switch Bundle Screenshot : Nintendo

Remember earlier this Spring when it was basically impossible to get a Nintendo Switch? The combination of social lockdown and Animal Crossing: New Horizons made the system a sudden commodity, making it hard to come by. Fortunately, that era of Switch panic buying appears to be over and now. This Black Friday season, you’ll have plenty of chances to pick one up, but Best Buy might have the best band for your buck. You can grab a Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online for $300. That’s how much the system would normally cost you without the added perks. Considering that many Switch exclusives are on sale this Black Friday, it’s a good time to pick the console up and capitalize on its solid backlog of exclusives.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Months Image : Giovanni Colantonio

It’s sort of cliché to say that Xbox Game Pass is the best deal in gaming at this point, but it continues to be true. Microsoft’s gaming subscription service gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, which can pay off quickly if you’re the kind of person who buys a lot of games. If you’re looking to try it out, Best Buy is currently selling a three month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23. Ultimate gives you access to the service on both PC and console, so it’s perfect for new Xbox Series X|S owners who are looking to expand their library quickly. An Ultimate membership also lets you try out Microsoft’s cloud gaming beta, allowing you to play select games on supported devices like Android phones. It all adds up to a pretty sweet deal for Xbox owners that’ll make you into the kind of person who just constantly tells people about why Xbox Game Pass is a great deal. Oh no, what have I become?

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you the kind of person who’s been thinking about getting into Dungeons & Dragons for years now? Well, wait no more. This Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is on sale for $8, so it’s a good time to take the leap into tabletop RPGs. As the name implies, the box contains just about everything you’ll need to run a basic campaign with one dungeon master and up to five players. It comes with dice, character sheets, a slimmed down rulebook, and more. The package also includes the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, so you don’t need to create your own story. It’s a perfect entry level kit for any friend group who has been dying to play D&D, but are always left arguing about who will DM.

Godfall Screenshot : Gearbox Publishing

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 less than two weeks ago, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $60 already. Now hold on, $60 doesn’t sound like a deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to three weeks ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

Holiday Decorations

Image : GameStop

Okay, I know we’re not allowed to start hyping the holidays yet. Thanksgiving is still upon us and I promise I won’t try to pull the rug out from turkey day with yuletide cheer. That said, you can start revving your engines over at GameStop. The retailer currently has gaming, superhero, and generally nerd-themed holiday decorations for 40% off. There’s a lot to love among the list of options. The super star tree topper is certainly a yuletide statement piece. You can also grab a bunch of ornaments, like Pikachu and Yoshi, to make your tree into a regular old Super Smash Bros. character selection screen. Look, if your mom gets to hang all of her 40 year old ornate ducks on the tree, I don’t see why you can’t put Baby Yoda up there.

This Black Friday season is apparently a bidding war for who can have the lowest price on Marvel’s Avengers. Despite only coming out in September, the superhero game is now at its lowest price yet: $27. The base game isn’t the only version getting a discount. The Deluxe Edition is selling for $40, which is still less than the price of the game at full retail. Even crazier, the $200 Earth’s Mightiest edition is now $80. The package feature a bunch of physical Avengers goodies, including a big honking statue of Captain America. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve just bought a new Xbox or PlayStation, you’re probably moving into the phase where you’re thinking about accessories. Gaming headsets are a must-have item for anyone looking to get made fun of online by children. If you want an affordable option that’ll work well with a range of devices, Razer’s Kraken headset is on sale now for $50, down from its normal $80 price tag. The cushions are gel-infused to prevent overheating, which sounds wild but admittedly pretty comfortable. It also features 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone that’s perfect for telling all your teammates you’re sorry when you blow an Overwatch match for them.

Death Stranding | $20 | Best Buy Target Walmart Screenshot : Kojima Productions

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2018, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, Death Stranding is currently $20 just about anywhere you can find it. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title that’s not included in the PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection.

Microsoft is currently running a staggering sale on Xbox games, which features over 750 titles. It’s an impossible number of games to try and list out, so here’s a few highlights for you to check out instead. First off, you can buy Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a bundle for $91 (though the savings are entirely due to Watch Dogs being discounted individually). Then, we’ve got Star Wars Squadrons down to $24 and Marvel’s Avengers at $30. That’s two big fall 2020 releases for less than the price of one Xbox game. For anyone looking to relive their Halo glory days, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is $26. That’s only the tip of the iceberg too. Think of a game that didn’t just come out in the past two weeks and there’s a good chance you can find it discounted. Go poke around for yourself if you dare, but don’t get lost.

Save 20% on LEGO Speed Champions Sets Image : Andrew Hayward

We’re all on the hunt for indoor, socially-distanced distractions that can help us survive the pandemic-boosted winter ahead. LEGO sets continue to be one of the best options: they’re engaging, potentially time consuming, and can work off a little bit of creative energy in the process. And then you get a cool toy to display and/or play with further at the end.



Luckily, Amazon has put a bunch of the LEGO Speed Champions kits on sale right now, letting you build amazing, licensed supercars for a fraction of the price of the real ride. On the simpler end, there’s the 180-piece Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 for just $12 right now or the 275-piece Ferrari F8 Tributo for $16. For $40, you can get the LEGO Technic 579-piece Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Browse Amazon’s full LEGO Speed Champions category for more options!

Sony First-Party Game Sale Screenshot : Sony

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.



Just Dance 2021 Screenshot : Ubisoft

Ubisoft has been on a role when it comes to software this Fall, releasing huge open world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app: Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors. The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, quietly released two weeks ago as the gaming world was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon Prime users can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for just $30. if nothing else, Just Dance 2021 is a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice.”

This year is nearing its dramatic conclusion, which means that 2021 is getting ready to rear its ugly head. For now, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too different from 2020 for a while, so the stay-at-home gaming marathon will continue. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set for coming year, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $45 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months 50PERCENT Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code 50PERCENT at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we've heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.



Advertisement

In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet.

Need a morning boost? This Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker delivers your daily dose of caffeine for the price of a grande latte at Starbucks, probably. As a straightforward alternative to Bella’s Rocket blender set, Black & Decker’s 10-speed blender promises the comfort of simplicity at no extra cost. I recently picked up this blender myself, and I have to say it gets the job done. As an amateur mixologist, an ordinary blender like this is much more effective at crushing ice than the more nutrition-focused options.

Advertisement

And for those who want to eat rice that doesn’t suck, now’s you chance to buy the damn rice cooker on the cheap.

However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $5 and the hand towels are $4. So you can have a set for only $9.



They come in 10 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Mjolnir Bottle Opener Image : Sheilah Villari

As Valkyrie assumed the role of ruler of New Asgard so should you in your own abode. With this cute novelty Mjolnir Bottle Opener, you can do just that. This is the perfect little gift for a Marvel fan in your life too. For just $14 use it as a keychain and show your support for the old gods. The mighty Thor’s hammer comes in the classic silver or bronze. What better way to honor Odin’s favored son than by cracking open a cold one and hoping on PlayStation with Korg.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $50 as an early Black Friday deal, which is lower than its lowest price ever of $60! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, you can get a robot to sweep your floors for about 40% off. At a decent $180, you can tell your Eufy RoboVac 30C to wake up and get to work collecting dust mites and crumbs for your wooden and carpeted floors. With the added boundary strips, you can “tape” off areas it doesn’t need to clean and keep it from falling down a flight of stairs. What are you waiting for?

18-Inch Pre-lit Wreaths Image : Ignacia Fulcher

While the holidays are looking to be bleaker and bleaker because of this damn pandemic that just won’t quit, you can still be optimistic and celebrate. Decorate your door with 18-inch Pre-lit Wreaths for a low $20. They’re battery-operated, so you won’t have to plug it in anywhere. So what are you waiting for?! Spread joy amongst the darkness and grab one now!

Image : Macy’s

This is the time of year where the throw blanket rules. It makes a great addition to any room and is kind of the perfect gift for those who just don’t know what to get. Charter Club’s Cozy Throws are 80% off right now in this amazing holiday sale from Macy’s.

There are 15 styles and colors available so you’re sure to find one that perfectly fits in with your decor or that of a loved one. These are soft and plush and can add a touch of whimsy depending on the pattern you choose. But they will definitely warm you up on a chilly sofa or if you’re in a drafty guest room. These are pretty sizable at 50" x 70", are made of polyester, and can be washed in the machine.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward in November 2020, and was updated on 11/22/20 by Elizabeth Lanier with new information.

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished modelfor just $270, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



This deal is good for today only! Make an investment in your floors while this price is available.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 8/9/2020 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/21/2020.

Wolf Spring Electrolytes Dog Water (12 Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

I have a very sweet senior terrier. And while he’s still got some pep in his step he does like to just chill on his cozy donut most days. I discovered Wolf Spring a few months ago and decided to see if Benny would like it. After a rather long day at the agility course, my Jack Russell got treated to a bottle of the Senior formula. It was a hit. If you have an active fur baby or even an older doggo keep Wolf Spring Dog Water on hand. This 12 pack is $5 off with the clipped coupon and is a must for pupper owners.

Wolf Spring is basically dog Gatorade and when do you drink Gatorade? When you work out a ton and/or you are sick. (Hangovers too but I hope your dog doesn’t have one of those.) That’s what this is for. If you take long walks, runs, hikes with your fuzzy best friend toss a bottle in your bag for them too. I bought a pack for my friend who just got her first dog ever. There’s been some learning like when the pup ate something questionable and was sick for a day or so. Since he couldn’t keep anything but water down this was a great solution to replenish those lost electrolytes. Wolf Spring was formulated by vets and is all-natural, plant-based, and full of vitamins. No need to mix with water, just pour into a bowl or even mix with their food. Just pick from Puppy, Adult, or Senior and add this to the “just in case” box.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Contrary to what the haters might tell you, electric kick scooters are a badass substitute for public transit amid a pandemic. For upwards of $5,000 you could buy a private car OR you could spare the environment and your wallet a little extra hurt by spending 90% less on a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now 35% off on Amazon. On a normal day, you’d spend $770 on this bad boy, which is more than $500. In fact, do the math and you’ll find it’s $270 more.



The ES4 is one of Segway’s higher-end scooters, boasting a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sports Mode, with a maximum climbing slope of 15%. Inexplicably, you can travel 28 miles at a time for up to 7 hours on this thing, more than the length of a marathon, thanks to its 374 watt-hour battery. That is significantly higher than the next step down, the ES2 that costs $89 more than the marked down ES4 right now and can only travel 15.5 consecutive miles at 15.5mph at its highest setting. Its slope climbing abilities are also 5% less, and it only lasts half the amount of time on a single charge.

Those desperate for a more efficient way of getting around to pick up a light load of groceries or travel back and forth from the laundromat may want to consider this deal while it’s still on the table. Who knows how long it will last or whether you’ll otherwise be able to snatch it up in time for the holidays.

Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you still haven’t hopped onto the air fryer craze, now’s the time. At 60% off, the Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer can get you hooked real quick. With touchscreen controls and a pre-set cooking menu, you can make veggies, wings, and whatever your culinary heart desires at the touch of a button. The basket is also dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to clean your kitchen after you grub down. What are you waiting for? It’s only $40, but it may be the best money you’ve ever spent.



All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to grab an All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $300, 65% off the original list price. Light up your kitchen with a new 10" fry pan, 2-qt saucepan, 3-qt sauté pan, and a 6-qt stockpot, all with covers. These pots are also dishwasher-safe, so you’ll be able to throw em’ in once you’ve finished cooking all those holiday dinners. Grab it before it’s gone!



Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Gabe Carey

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Oh, and even though this discount is pretty great already, it’s covered by Newegg’s Black November price protection, so if the price drops any lower before November 22, you’ll get a refund for the difference.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection 827339 Image : Sheilah Villari

The absolutely gorgeous Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection just dropped at Ulta and if you’re of a certain age you definitely rocked this in school. Lisa Frank was on everything imaginable in the 90s and even had a bit of a revamp and resurgence in the last few years. As we are totally sentimental for those retro neons Morphe and Ulta saw the gap in the rainbow market. While this brand new set is not discounted as a whole (yet) you can take $3.50 off the whole order with the code 827339.

This eye-catching compilation has anything you could need: bright beauty blenders, bold brushes, and vivid throwback palettes. There are 3 palette covers to pick from based on Lisa’s most popular designs. The actual colors in the palettes are the same but you will get to choose from the Tiger (Forrest), Unicorns (Prancing Unis), or Aliens (Zoomer & Zorbit). It’s time for some nostalgia and who wouldn’t want a little comfort of yesteryear in 2020.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

G/O Media may get a commission Lisa Frank Artistry Palettes Buy for $27 from Ulta Use the promo code 827339

3 Flannel Bundle 3FN Image : Sheilah Villari

Starting now mix & match any 3 premium flannels at JACHS NY for only $75. Just use the code 3FN at checkout and the discount will appear. There are 24 styles and colors to pick from so you can really have a nice assortment and a bit a variety. The Brawny line is included in this deal and these are the flannels you want when the temperatures drop. They are super heavyweight, durable, and made for the cold. As with all flannels, each of these is versatile as you can layer them and dress up it or down. Flannels are the perfect winter item and work beautifully on their own or as an overshirt. And with that cozy Brawny collection, you can even use it as an in between jacket. Each of these is classic, sharp, and will make you look stylish without even lifting a finger.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set Image : Glow Recipe

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

Lip Glossary Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

One of Ulta’s best sellers is 40% off in this early Black Friday deal. Grab this mini collection of 16 lippies in this Lip Glossary Kit for only $10. This is a great kit with these being sample sizes because if there’s a shade you don’t like you won’t feel like you’re wasting a whole tube. And if you’ve never had an Ulta product this is a perfect way to see if they’re for you.

In this kit you’ll get 4 tinted lip oils, 4 sheer lip glosses, 4 matte liquid lipsticks, and 4 patent liquid lipsticks. The colors run the gamut from classic pinks to bold purples and browns. This is a killer gift for sharing too or even breaking them up and using them as stocking stuffers if you’ve got a few beauty gurus on your list.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 45% off Herschel Backpacks Image : Sheilah Villari

Just because you might not be traveling or going to school in person doesn’t mean you don’t need a good backpack. I walk everywhere in my neighborhood and have my backpack as a comfy convenient carrier on all my errands. The Herschel Supply Co. has been making quality bags for over 10 years. Their classic designs are sturdy and pretty chic in their simplicity. Starting today take up 45% off over 70 styles.

The Canadian company makes very retro bags and accessories and you don’t have to be a Brooklyn hipster to appreciate them. In this sale, you’ll also find, duffle bags, totes, passport holders, and even slippers. They also have a few travel spinners so you can plan for your next vacation and save about $60 on them. These are beautifully made and durable bags that you’ll definitely get your money’s worth with.

Free shipping on all designs for Prime members.

First Aid Beauty Skincare Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I can’t be the only one whose skin is completely freaking out from wearing masks now, right? Luckily, we can all get those skin woes under control with a First Aid Beauty skincare set, just $49 right now at Sephora.



This vegan, cruelty-free set includes nourishing Ultra Repair Cream to soothe winter-dried skin, and exfoliating Facial Radiance Pads to help smooth blemishes. First Aid Beauty’s Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Lip Therapy, and Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream are also included.

These products stay pretty firm at their full price when sold separately, adding up to a $127 value. See what all the fuss is about with this FAB skincare brand while the set is still available!

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics is as pricey as it is popular, but you can get a colorful pout for a discount today with a Sephora deal.



Each of these brightly-hued Poutsicle juicy satin lipsticks is just $7 right now. The pink and purple shades alone are bold as it is, but you can really make a statement with the vibrant blue or teal options.

I think these options might be a bit much for everyday wear—but then again, you can wear whatever you want under a mask, right? Just saying.

70% off Sitewide VIPBF Image : JACHS NY

JACHS NY is giving you an early taste of their Black Friday deals today. Right now take a look at the site and revamp your winter and fall wear with 70% off the entire. There are a handful of styles for women but JACHS is known for its fine fashions for gents.



This is the kind of sale you’ve waited for to grab a higher-priced item you’ve had your eye on like maybe a coat. I love the look of these color block puffer jackets ($54). They are kind of retro but are also super warm because they’re fully lined with sherpa material. It zips up and is pretty ideal for even that in-between temperatures option. There are 12 puffer jackets available in various hues and designs.

Advertisement

Cozy fleece crewnecks ($21) are perfect for lounging around the house or running errands on a chilly fall afternoon. These are cotton/polyester and can be layered with a tee or button-down underneath. There are 7 colors/patterns to pick from and are an absolute steal.

G/O Media may get a commission Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirts Buy for $21 from JACHS NY Use the promo code VIPBF

Nothing makes you cooler than a classic denim shirt, it does all the work for you in its western cut. These are only $27 and come in the only colors you will need. Light wash denim, black, and camo print for fun. Toss a tee under or a zip-up hoodie over. These shirts are just the right touch of casual and sharp.

G/O Media may get a commission Men's Denim Shirts Buy for $27 from JACHS NY Use the promo code VIPBF

This is the time to grab a blazer because it’s just $60. There should be one in every closet because you just never know when you might need that touch of business casual. Honestly, it’s a swank look on a night out too with a great pair of jeans to match. With 24 options you’re bound to find the right style for your taste and needs. These are a classic fit and one of the company’s best sellers. Each is half lined with chambray and is a cotton/poly blend. These blazers have a double vent back, notch lapels, and all the standard pockets. You’ll look effortlessly chic even with just a tee.

G/O Media may get a commission Men's Blazers Buy for $60 from JACHS NY Use the promo code VIPBF

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $20 in this early Black Friday deal.



Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Let Bad Girl RiRi treat you to a holiday beautification. This limited-edition set of mini Fenty Beauty favorites is a treat just for you. Take $12 off the Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set and head into winter with all the sparkle and power Rihanna has bestowed upon us.

This set includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which is in a mini for the first time ever. It’s paired with a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer mini (in the color Fu$$y) for instance glam on the go.

Advertisement

24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Image : Sheilah Villari

Advent Calendars are all the rage, beauty boxes are on top of the pile, and clean beauty ones are on top of that. Clean beauty is a huge market for a reason. With more and more people wanting the best for the faces and the best out of those companies it’s easy to understand while this is a category that is thriving. So if you or a loved one is a clean beauty guru I’ve got the perfect gift. bareMinerals has 24 wonderful items perfectly packaged in this brilliant advent calendar to countdown the days to a clean and beautiful holiday.

I won’t name all the items because I know some people genuinely like to be surprised by these. This is a limited-edition calendar and has sold out on other sites that carry the brand. This is a great way to try new products and maybe uncover a new favorite. I will say a whole host of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, and powders are in this collection. Even my favorite Poreless Clay Cleanser will be unveiled on one of the days. This calendar is already in a gorgeous gift box so no need to wrap and all the packaging is planet-friendly and recyclable.

Advertisement

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know we’re in a pandemic, and currently entering one of the worst winters of our lives. Cases are ticking up, and not to scare you, but you should probably stock up on good, quality N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. These masks from N95MaskCo will be able to do just that, and you’ll get a pack of 20 for $134, which is 25% off the original list price with the code KINJADEAL. You can also grab the 40- and 60-packs for the same 25% off and stock up for close family and friends.

Please stay safe out there. Covid isn’t taking a break and neither should we.

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.



Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

