Tuesday's Best Deals: Roomba 980, TaoTronics ANC Headphones, Oreck Air Purifier, Cuisinart Pans, HyperX Mechanical Keyboard, and More

A subscription to NordVPN, an Oreck air purifier, a pair of TaoTronics ANC headphones, a couple of Cuisinart pans, and a HyperX mechanical keyboard lead Tuesday's best deals.



TECH

NordVPN



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 5/7/2020.

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal

It may not be able to suck in viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure your air is a little more enjoyable to breathe. Oreck’s highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell filtration system is up for a massive steal at SideDeal right now: It’s just $179 to own one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It’s fit for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three speed settings, and includes remote control.

And if you’re wondering why it’s worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Air Purifiers with Oreck’s patented Truman Cell filtration use EP (Electrostatic Precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping in dust, allegens, pet dander and smoke. While the performance is similar to HEPA Media, Truman Cell filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

That means it’ll eventually pay itself off.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Bluetooth Headphones IAE8UP8O Image : TaoTronics

In our latest co-op, I asked you guys to nominate the best active noise-canceling headphones under $300. I was going to wait for the results to begin testing some options, but with this deal on TaoTronics’ Hybrid ANC headphones, I’m pretty sure this is where I’ll begin. If the $10 coupon on Amazon’s site isn’t enough, you can take an additional $20 off with coupon code IAE8UP8O for a final total of $50.



TaoTronics makes lofty claims on its “hybrid” ANC, suggesting it can block out 96% of ambient noise, and if the reviews are anything to go by, it’s as effective as advertised. It features dual 40mm drivers, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life, though this may be with ANC disengaged. Buy one on impulse, or wait for my eventual review.

LG 34" Ultrawide 1440p Nano IPS Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

B&H Photo is running an insane deal on an LG Ultrawide 34" 1440p monitor, complete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks mostly in its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this kind of kit doesn’t come cheap. You’re going to want to sit down for this one: It’s normally $1,000, but clip the coupon and you’ll save $250.



That’s still damn near a month’s mortgage, but hey, at least you’ll have achieved full immersion in your games, which should take your mind off the fact that you’re eating ramen for the foreseeable future.

BOGO on all phone cases Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Right now we are more germ conscious than ever and reducing any spread is important. Cleaning our phones is just as crucial as our hands, so it might be time to swap your case out. Pela is offering a buy one, get one free sale on all of their highly protective phone cases.



Although these cases are smooth and flexible they are designed to withstand quite a bit of damage, more so than traditional plastic cases. Pela is pretty eco-conscious and has made each case out of compostable bioplastic and flax straw materials. So when you’re done with it you could let it biodegrade in a home compost.

The classic case runs around $40 but there are wallet options and a slimmer design. Free shipping on all orders and this deal runs until May 31.

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’re not a serious gamer until you have LED lights bleeding out of your ears, and with HyperX’s Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard, your illustrious career will come out of the starting gates strong. Normally $110, GameStop is knocking $20 off its price, and shipping is included.



The keyboard features HyperX’s Red Linear mechanical switches, aircraft-grade aluminum construction, per-key lighting (customizable with the PC app), and more.

Vizio 32" LED TV Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you in need of a personal TV or were you already in the market for one after this pandemic started? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $150, you can get your hands (and eyes) on the Vizio 32" LED TV. It’s $60 off B&H Photo’s original list price, and it’s completely smart! It has voice control, added apps, and screen-mirroring technology to make your TV time off the wall! Grab this before it’s gone!



Anker Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you on your computer all day? Do your hands just hurt? Well, this vertical mouse could be the solution to all of your problems. Only $15 with the promo code “AKMUS7852,” you can effortlessly scroll through Google doc after Google doc and click, click away all day long. The mouse is wireless and also enters power-saving mode automatically, so it’ll save you on batteries. Grab this before it’s gone.



RAVPower 26,800mAh Power Bank KINJA412 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you still haven’t secured yourself a battery bank, consider snapping up RAVPower’s 26,800mAh three-port model, now down to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of 2.4A charging. It won’t offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (there’s no Qualcomm Quick Charge), but it’s better than having an $800 paperweight when you can’t find an outlet.



AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger 5P3SOFIG Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Just because you’re using cruise control in the car doesn’t mean your phone’s battery has to. Grab an Aukey car charger with two USB ports—one is USB-C—and Power Delivery. It’s now just $12 at Amazon with promo code 5P3SOFIG. This charger outputs 36W of total power, supporting up to 18W in each port to charge almost any smartphone and some tablets at their fastest possible speeds.



You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal. These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.



Just use code AKSC3910 at checkout to bring it down to $79—at the moment that’s only a whopping one dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned, right?

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Having to work from home can be frustrating for any number of reasons. Among them can be the uncontrollable noise from other family members who are just trying to get through the day. The best thing to do is to find a way to tune out the noise without having to cause too much trouble. Noise-canceling headphones, like Bose’s QuietComfort 35‘s, which are $50 off at B&H Photo today, can be a great help in keeping you focused and helping the outside world fade into the background.



Sure, they might not actually stop the little ones from banging on pots and pans, but they’ll make sure you can hear what’s going on in that definitely important Zoom meeting while it’s happening.

Apple Mac Mini Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.



For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet Graphic : Jordan McMahon

While they’re great for doing sketches on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many might find useful. For example, those with RSI issues might find that using a tablet in place of a mouse, while tricky at first, can relieve some hand cramping and make things a bit more manageable. In either case, Wacom’s tablets are some of the best you can get, and right now B&H Photo is selling the Intuos Pro Tablet for $120 off, bringing it down to just $150. For anyone looking to up their digital art game, or just bring their hands some relief in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.



Advertisement

By now, you’re probably familiar with the silhouette of your coworkers who haven’t quite figured out their work-from-home lighting yet. If you’re among them, all hope is not lost. You can grab Ledgo’s LED ring light for $160 today on B&H Photo, saving you $90. It’ll light up your face so that even in the darkest room, your colleagues will be able to see you while you have your weekly check-in.



Advertisement

If you’re tired of having to order new SD cards to fit all your Switch games, or maybe just need a backup for all the pictures you’ve been taken, you might want to consider an SD card with more storage. Right now, you can get SanDisk’s 512 GB microSD card for just $110 at B&H Photo. The card typically sells for $230, so grab it while you can.



Save $90 off of the new price with this renewed (refurbished) Vizio 5.1 surround sound system, which Amazon guarantees will look and act like new.



If your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it, this multi-speaker system ought to offer a significant upgrade. You’ll get a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of wired satellite speakers to deliver an immersive soundscape for your media.

At Amazon, you can find a couple of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt saute pan is plenty deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep dish pizza, and it’s only $49 to own one. You also have a 2qt sauce pan down to $30.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This used to be considered a top model for Roomba, and it went for hundreds more in its heyday. Get yourself some replenishment kits (they often go on sale, too) and you’ll have this little guy doing circles around every broom on your home.

Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit | $149 | Amazon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Get started with smart lighting with this handy kit, which contains the Philips Hue hub and three of the A19 smart bulbs that can be tuned to any color you please. Hue’s colorful bulbs are pricey; anything cheaper is typically one of the white bulbs instead. This starter set is $11 off the list price right now, making it easy for you to get up and running. You can even control them with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit, and the Google Assistant.

Three Plant Monthly Subscription Graphic : Sheilah Villari

People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to look at. They are the dream plant for forgetful people. Succulents were kind of gateway plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mommas and plant daddies. Leaf and Clay want to help get you into greenery guardianship with a subscription of three plants delivered to your home each month.



When you become a Plant Club Member at Leaf and Clay they pick three distinctly different succulents each moth. They stand by each of them being lively and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’, and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What weird fun names.

They ship on the seventh of every month unless you start your subscription after, then it’s within three days of purchase. You can cancel anytime. And there’s fee shipping for all subscriptions.

Who has time to sweep with all the kids home? Especially when they’re running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and they’re 30% off today. Your picks: The RoboVac 15C Max for $200, and the RoboVac 11S for $160.



Advertisement

Advertisement

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart work well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at KYOKU’s 8" Daimyo chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $77 with promo code KYOKU2QL.



By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

43% off Magicteam Sleep Machine Photo : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping during these trying times you’re not alone but Magicteam might be able to help. Today their sleep sound machine is on sale for $21.24.



This noise machine has 4o non-looping sounds like rain, bird, waves, bonfire, crickets, and more.I’m a thunderstorm girl myself. It has 32 levels for volume which you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy to set timer or you can let it run for continuous play. This is perfect for any fussy sleeper be it you, a significant other or even a baby.

This deal runs for only a few hours today or until they are sold out. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

Sale on all Pet Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.



Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.



This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.

Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who here is tired of sweeping their own floors? It’s ok, you can admit it. Luckily for you, Morning Save has come through with a dope deal—for $149, you can get an Ecovacs robotic vacuum. It’s 57% off the original list price ($350). It comes with three different cleaning modes, as well as amazing suction to get crumbs, ants and whatever else up off your floor so you can walk barefoot throughout your house in peace. You can also control your vacuum (because the future is HERE) with the touch of your phone when you download the app. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

This week at Target, you can save up to 25% on patio furniture, which is pretty good timing. It’s getting warm, so finally you can spend some time outside... even if it’s by yourself in quarantine. At least it’s outside!



This sale includes all sorts of things, like these fun lights and some heavy-duty planters. You can probably redo your whole backyard area for cheap—a nice little project to keep you busy while you stay at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so know additional headaches about the price.



This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment. There are five interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

28% off Suncreen & SPF Prodcuts SPF28 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

As the summer months fast approach, it’s time to assess your cabinets for sunscreen. I always try to check because I usually have expired SPF and I’m half Irish so needing a good one is crucial. The SkinStore wants you ready for fun in the sun and is offering 28% off sunscreen and SPF infused products with code SPF28 starting today.



Even if you are just going on a brief walk outside it’s important to shield your skin, especially if you’re younger. You’ll be glowing forever if you protect your pores now. Even a good moisturizer with high SPF is smart to integrate into your beauty routine. There’s lots of La Roche Posay in this sale and they’re universally known for some of the best skincare products, anything from them is golden.

Free shipping on orders over $49 and this deal runs until May 19.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stripe Short Trench Jacket | $104 | Nordstrom Graphic : Andrew Hayward

This bright and colorful short trench jacket is perfect for spring. Made from stretch cotton twill, it has an array of variously-sized stripes with an eye-catching color palette, and this Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific new arrival is currently 30% off the list price.

Philips Sonicare for Kids Electric Toothbrush | $40 | Amazon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

This kids’ edition of the Philips Sonicare toothbrush is notable for more than just its colorful finish, chunkier plastic grip, and cartoonish character images. It’s also meant to be used with a smartphone app, which not only helps encourage good brushing habits in kids but also tracks and rewards their progress. It’s $10 off the list price right now at Amazon and available in aqua and pink.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Electric Toothbrush | $140 | Amazon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Get an epic brushing with Philips’ Sonicare DiamondClean Classic, one of the company’s higher-end electric toothbrushes. It’s $60 off the list price right now in black, with white and pink colors also available (check prices on those).



It promises to clean your teeth up to seven times better than a manual toothbrush, with multiple brushing settings available. It also comes with a carrying case and a glass that you can both drink from and charge the toothbrush within. Handy!

Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount WOW Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s Monday the best day of the week. Ok, it’s probably one of the worst but on this Monday your pals at Ella Paradis want to brighten it with a contest. In celebration of Masturbation May, they will be awarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.



This is one of their top products and retails for $79. Ella Paradis is also so running a bit of a cheeky sale at the moment. Enter code WOW at check out and get up to 50% off, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available.

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the U.S. and be over the age of 18. The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

20% off one item 842569 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

From now until the end of May, Ulta is offering 20% off any regularly priced item. This is a great way to grab a few extra dollars off a product that doesn’t normally go on sale or a more hot ticket piece you’ve had your eye on. Use code 842569 at check out.



I will personally recommend Ulta’s collaboration with Marvel for the Black Widow movie which still has items left in the line. I am using the eye shadow palette almost daily now. If it’s on-trend with their Avengers collab it won’t be available much longer and not likely to be discounted. Anything Ulta brand is good for this code but many name brands are excluded.

This code works until May 30 and free shipping on orders over $35 still applies.

ConairMAN 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

So, you have the dreaded Quarantine Hair. It’s happening to all of us—my hair has faded to that see-through purple that Nintendo used on its Game Boy Color back in the day. Which is cool right now, but that’s only a step away from platinum blonde, and that’s way less cool. Anyway, if your Quarantine Hair is just something that needs a trim to be looking good again, Daily Steals can help with the ConairMAN Haircut Kit.



I don’t know why Conair had to tack MAN onto the name, but this set includes a clipper for the hair, a personal trimmer for keeping those edges clean, and a trimmer to shove up your nose and into your ears. To be honest, I didn’t think about Quarantine Nose Hair until now, and I wish I remained ignorant of it.

If you use the code KJCNAIR at checkout, you can get this three piece set (which also comes with the appropriate attachments) for $53. Not bad at all!

Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The fact that Too Faced has their mascara, primer, and dream cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four deluxe minis with any purchase over $45.



You can also take advantage of another sale to get to that magic amount. Mix and match either three Rich & Dazzling Lip Glosses or three Juicy Fruits Lip Glosses for $30. This is essentially a half off deal for one of Too Faced’s best products.

Free shipping on all orders. No code needed for any of these, the cart will prompt you to select the minis when you click to fully checkout.

The Art of DOOM: Eternal Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know DOOM is all about tearing some demons limb from limb, but books are delicate things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternal, which is 20% off on Amazon, you’ll need to be a little more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concept art for the characters of Bethesda’s latest. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you’re a DOOM fan, make sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably rips them all apart.



Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Shame that Fast & Furious 9 (or F9, to properly confuse everyone) got delayed a year, but do you know what that means? It’s time to catch up on the high-octane, high-speed, vroomy-vroom series. Yes, those are all official car words, and yes, I love Fast & Furious. Thankfully for all the family-oriented gearheads, the Fast & Furious 8-Movie Blu-Ray Collection is just $50. That’s $6.25 a movie!



This, of course, includes all the mainline movies, from the original The Fast and The Furious to The Fate of the Furious, which certainly sounds like a title that would end the series. But it didn’t end, obviously. Fast & Furious is forever.

What this collection doesn’t include the latest spin-off (?) movie Hobbs & Shaw, but you can pick that one up for $15. I mean, it has Dwayne Johnson AND Idris Elba. What else can you ask for?

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. Altogether, that’s only $22!



Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?

Six Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It’s back! You can once again get an extra three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you buy three months, this time at Best Buy. You can opt for either physical or digital delivery of your expanded pool of time on a subscription that grants you free and discounted games, access to an ever-growing list of Game Pass games, online play, and more. Both are $45, so figure out your delivery preference and go for it.



Advertisement

Haven’t played DOOM Eternal yet? Then what the HELL are you waiting for? It’s up at Amazon for $40, and that goes for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. (Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)



So get ready to kill a HELL of a lotta demons, shooting, ripping, and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. The same effect, really.

This story was originally published by Gabe Cary and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/11/2020.

PlayStation Classic Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Also known as “Lil’ baby PlayStation,” the PlayStation Classic is basically Sony’s take on the tiny NES and Super NES that Nintendo released a couple years back, packing 20 original PSone games into a pint-sized, plug-and-play console.



It’s pretty no-frills in execution, but legendary games such as Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, and Tekken 3 onboard, you can get a lot of fun out of it—especially now that it’s more than $40 off the list price.

At this point, the lore of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is so convoluted that it necessitated a reboot in the form of Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017. While I didn’t play more than an hour or two of that one, I did play the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and let me tell you, the experience is worth paying full price. Still, if you’re an Xbox One owner and you haven’t already, pick up the Deluxe Edition for $20 and save yourself more than a few bucks later on as we approach the unspecified release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.



The RPG-ified post-Syndicate Assassin’s Creed series breathes new life into what was becoming an increasingly stale, rinse/repeat formula. Now I love experimenting with different weapon types—beyond the Hidden Blade—and discovering what works for me vs. what doesn’t in the combat. My only regret is that I didn’t play as Kassandra, who I’m told is the canonical protagonist of the two playable characters. That said, I made plenty of queer love as Alexios, thanks to the inclusion of gender-neutral romance options.

TECH



HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Gear On Sale Clearance Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Most of us might be under Stay At Home orders, but for many, that doesn’t include a nice hike or bit of camping. Even if you don’t want to go out now, once everything’s over you’ll want to be prepared! Either way, Chrome Industries has some awesome gear on clearance, and if you like the Great Outdoors at all, you’ll want to give this sale a look.



This sale includes things like this easy to pack windbreaker (just $51), and the heavy-duty Vigil Backpack, which is on its final sale for $72. The backpacks in particular are great for all sorts of purposes—they have special pocket fro laptops as well as hiking gear, so they’re perfect for the tech-savvy camper.

For some of these items, when they sell out, they’re gone, so grab what you want before it’s too late!

Save 60% on hoodies HDY Photo : Jachs NY

Depending on where you live, it’s still a little chilly, and let me just say—I’m jealous of y’all. If you’re finding your chilly spring wardrobe lacking, though, you’re in luck, as JACHS NY is running a 60% off sale on its hoodies.



By using the code HDY at checkout, you can pick up something like this Henley hoodie for $32, or this Varsity hoodie for $48. JACHS NY has a lot of different hoodies available, so make sure to give their selection a look!

Titan Bloodborne Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

The lore of From Software’s games are supposed to be complex, in-depth, and a joy to uncover, Bloodborne included. The problem is, THE GAMES ARE SO HARD. How am I supposed to delve into the environmental story-telling if the Cleric Beast killed me AGAIN!? How am I supposed to survive anything beyond the Cleric Beast if it took 55 tries to beat it!? Thankfully there’s somewhat a solution to my conundrum... the Bloodborne comics, and ComiXology currently has them on sale!



You can get the series’ 12 issues for $1 a piece, making it a cool $12 for some fun and dark weekend reading. The first two volumes are also on sale for $7 a piece, but given that would be $14 for an incomplete collection (Volume 3 isn’t part of this sale), it’s better to buy the issues separately.

This deal lasts until the 26th, but make sure to grab these before you forget and get to reading!

Select Footwear for $30 GRAND Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

What are some of the shoes that are a part of this sale? There are the classic Grand Court Shoes, or you can check out the Advantage Shoes instead. There are a few different styles to look at, so make sure to check the promotion page for everything available!

Wicked Audio Hum 900 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re tryna git wicked smaht listening to NPaaaaaahhh, Wicked Aaudio’s Hum 900 wireless headphones are just $29 ovah at SideDeal. This is a scorcha of a deal, so grab ‘em while they’re hauut and don’t miss aaut.

Anker Powercore 10000 Charger KINJA1263 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a decent portable charger that’ll keep all your gadgets juiced up while you’re on the go, look no further than the Anker Powercore 10000. It’s only $15 with the promo code “KINJA1263.” It’ll help you out if you’re on a hike, out for a long bike ride, or other activities where you find yourself lacking a proper outlet. I would grab this deal before it’s gone.



Dark Horse Comic 50% Off Sale Graphic : Comixology

Hey there, are you itching for something new to read? Dark Horse books and comics are up to 50% off at Comixology until June 1st! You can choose from Stranger Things, Hellboy, The Witcher, and even American Gods. All on a discount! You can fill your mornings and afternoons with adventure. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

20% off Sitewide MAY20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This week the Bundesliga announced they will resume play, without fans in the stands of course. Perhaps England is following suit with asking players to return to the country. In the U.S. the MLS was given the green light to head back to training. In celebration of at least, soccer returning Ebbets released a new line of American soccer tees. Get 20% off these with code MAY20.



Ebbetts specializes in throwback gear across baseball, football, soccer, and hockey focusing on America’s history through these sports. There are some absolutely gorgeous throwback recreations. I would take any from the vintage hockey sweater collection.

This code will work sitewide and only excludes items in the NFL section. Flat rate shipping is $5.95 and is free if you spend over $125.

24% off May’s Box WILD16 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I find beauty subscription boxes are hit or miss with what you pay and what you get. But with GlossyBox you get 5 to 6 products whose value usually equates to $100. This month they are offering two specially curated boxes for just $16 with code WILD16.



There is also an option for $10 off a 3-month subscription with code WILD10. You already save a bit when you choose to pay more upfront but here your total savings are 24%. It’s a great gift option but I totally understand wanting to see what a box is like before you commit. And $16 is a lot more palatable upfront.

I can tell you there is an eyeshadow palette from Steve Laurant and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in May’s box. It’s being called the “Wild Box” and is coming in tiger or zebra print packaging.

This deal runs until May 17.

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. CDKeys is offloading PC pre-orders for $45 a pop, which is the lowest we’ve seen so far.

