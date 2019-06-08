Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Private Internet Access old price sale, a battery organizer, and 15% off ThermoWorks lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (up from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Most USB-C Power Delivery battery packs we’ve seen so far have been designed to keep things like laptops charged on long flights. Anker’s newest, on the other hand, is built with portability in mind.



The new PowerCore 10000 PD is a 10,000mAh battery pack with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port. That’s not as powerful as the standard 30W port, or the increasingly common 45W ports, but it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with a compatible cable, and should be enough to at least keep your Nintendo Switch or a small laptop at the same charge level while you use it, even if it doesn’t actually charge them all that quickly.

For a limited time, you can add it to your bag (complete with a USB-C cable) for $30 with promo code ANKERPD335, down from the usual $46.

Photo: Shep McAllister

RAVPower, perhaps more than any other company, has been pushing the envelope on small, powerful USB-C chargers powered by next generation GaN components, rather than silicon.



Their latest and greatest is a 61W wall charger that’s only a fraction of the size of Apple’s 61W 13" MacBook Pro charger, and cheaper too. We’ve tried it over on The Inventory, and it really does charge things as quickly as Apple’s charger. Get it for $40 today with promo code KINJAPQC, and enjoy that extra space in your bag.

Photo: Amazon

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the new Soundcore Liberty Neos for an all-time low $40, down from the usual $50.



As Anker’s newest budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds should play on for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, or higher-end options like Apple’s AirPods, but it’s honestly enough for most situations.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s...beautiful.

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $18 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a few bucks less than the usual $20.



Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can cruise at 15+ mph for over 18 miles, depending on conditions, and includes some nice quality-of-life features like a built-in headlight and taillight, and a regenerative braking system to extend your range.



At just $330 (the best price we’ve ever seen), it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities over the past year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s hot outside, so be sure you’re staying hydrated in these sweltering temperatures with the Brita UltraMax Filtered Water Pitcher, now down to its lowest price ever at $28. This pitcher holds 18 cups of water, and features a spigot that makes pouring a cinch. Brita’s Longlast filter is included with the water dispenser, and it only needs to be changed every 6 months. Just be sure to drink up this deal before the price goes up.



Photo: ThermoWorks

When it comes to measuring the temperature of food, ThermoWorks is the be-all, end-all brand you can trust. And while we’re used to seeing individual ThermoWorks products on sale from time to time, today’s 15% off sitewide sale is extremely rare.



Reader-favorite Thermapens? Cheaper ThermoPops? The Smoke barbecue probe? The BlueDot? Even the laser-equipped (and hardly ever discounted) Thermapen IR? They’re all 15% off when you arrive at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to do any electrical work around your house, you need to have a multimeter in your toolbox. This one’s only $9 today on Amazon, and boasts a 4.5 star rating from over 2,000 reviews. At that price, there’s no reason not to add it to your tool box. Hell, you should celebrate by adding some USB ports to your power receptacles, if you ask me.



Just please, be careful.

Photo: Walmart

Nothing says summer like sliding into a big, comfy, Instagram-ready Adirondack chair and enjoying the evening as the sun sets. Now, you can put them all over your patio or back yard for just $33 each, courtesy of Walmart. And if you want to enjoy them year-round, just add a fire pit.



Just note that to get free shipping, you’ll need to buy two of them to get over the $35 threshold, but you can also order online and pick one up in-store for free. They don’t come assembled, so they should fit just fine in the back of your car.

Photo: Amazon

50% Off Your First KitNipBox | $10 | Amazon

Does your cat need to chill the F out? If you want your cat to learn how to keep themselves entertained, you can enrich their life with some new toys. Right now, you can get 50% off your first KitNipBox, for either a one-cat or multi-cat household. A single cat box includes five toys, treats, and/or other cat goodies, while the multi-cat box includes seven. If you like to support a good cause, KitNipBox donates a portion of their proceeds to shelters, rescues, and TNR (trap-neuter-release) efforts.

Just a quick reminder, this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it lasts for today only. Additionally, the 50% off discount only applies to your first KitNipBox, the next box will ship for full price.



Photo: Amazon

Ecobee’s Switch+ is probably the smartest light switch in existence. It can control your lights via an ambient light sensor, a motion sensor, and (of course) a button, but it also has Alexa built in. Note that I didn’t say it works with Alexa, I mean it actually has a microphone and speaker inside, meaning it’s basically a wall-mounted Echo Dot.



If you have an Ecobee thermostat, it’ll also work as a remote temperature sensor, because why wouldn’t it? It almost always sells for $80 these days, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $60 on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing sexy or exciting about this combo smoke and carbon monoxide detector from First Alert. It doesn’t have voice instructions, it doesn’t integrate with your smart home, and it doesn’t look as cool as a Nest Protect. But with over 2,000 reviews, it’s one of the top selling detectors for a reason, and if you don’t have enough in your home, this is the best price of the year.



I’m mostly posting it because I bought two of them for like $6 more each last week, and I’m a little salty about it.

Photo: Amazon

Rubbermaid’s 12 quart food storage container is quite a bit larger than your typical kitchen container, but it’s great for storing things you want to keep a lot of like rice, or large items like fruits.



But what it’s perhaps most commonly used for is as a sous-vide cooking container. It can withstand temperatures up to 212 degrees, so it’s built for high water temperatures, and its large capacity means you’ll have room for plenty of steaks, veggies, or uh, Thanksgiving turkeys. You can even buy a third party hinged lid with a hole for your sous-vide circulator that will help retain heat.

Today’s price is within $1 of an all-time low, so spend your savings on food to cook (or store) in there.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Good gravy! That’s a great price on the OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator. For just $10, this gadget will strain out any unwanted bits from your concoction, and its special stopper will prevent excess fat from entering the spout. Simply allow a few minutes for fat to rise to the top after pouring, then remove the stopper and pour out the good stuff. Finally, you can stock up on stock and gravy that’s at least a little on the healthier side.



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8, an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $15, or three of the regular sized bottles for $25. Those are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and while I realize the single bottle is a slightly better deal per ounce than the 3-pack or the extra large bottle, it does have a tendency to sell out, which is why we’re linking to all three options. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with up to 60% off at Fanatics, happening today only. You could opt to support your favorite for the World Series, or hey, just start football season early. But be sure to use promo code SPLASH to score the savings.



Image: Philosophy

No matter what your skincare philosophy is, chances are you could use some of the very nice, good-smelling products made by Philosophy. And for one day only, you can get two Philosophy products for the price of one. Use promo code BOGO19 to take advantage of the brand’s buy-one-get-one-free deal, and if you spend $75 or more, you’ll get $20 toward your next product purchase. So go ahead and stock your bathroom now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season, and PUMA’s is having a massive Private Sale with up to 70% off nearly 800 items, full of athleisure and sneakers. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly summer weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code BTS25 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday or Prime Day, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from eBay today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.



Photo: Gizmodo

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice around, and right now you can pick up the Powerplay-ready Logitech G903 for a low $70. This wireless mouse offers lag-free performance, tons of customization options in an ambidextrous package.



Sold separately is the $100 Powerplay mousepad which will charge the mouse as it works without having to plug in. It’s cool—but not absolutely necessary. If you want pro-level performance in a wireless mouse, look no further. This is half off its regular price, and $5 off the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Whispers> It’s okay to play Super Smash Bros. with any controller you want.



But that said, I understand the appeal of the old GameCube controller design, and you can snag an extra from PDP for just $19-$20 today, in several different Nintendo character-themed designs.

These controllers are wired (via USB, not Nintendo’s proprietary connector), but they come with swappable C-sticks, so you can remove the classic yellow nub, and replace it with a stick that’s the same size as the left stick for easier smash moves.

Right now, you can pick up The Banner Saga Bonus Edition Trilogy for just $20 on the Nintendo Switch. Normally priced at $30, it’s marked down to $10. PS4 or Xbox One owners can pick up the same trilogy for $6 more, which is still a great deal imo.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40 MSRP, which is a steal on its own, but it’s down to just $30 today at Walmart and Amazon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It may not feel like it, but the cold weather is fast approaching. Be ready when it arrives by stocking up on gear from The North Face for men, women, and kids. Loads of jackets, gloves, hats, and more are up for grabs for much less than usual at Nordstrom Rack. Come late fall, you’ll be glad you shopped this mid-summer blowout sale.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

If there is one thing I’ve learned as a bidet convert, it’s that once you go bidet, every non-washing toilet experience is horrible.



Sonny—the first portable bidet—can alleviate the dread of taking the Browns to the Super Bowl in a public restroom.



Here’s how it works: Sonny holds up to 100ml of water in its tank, which allows you to spray your nether regions for 25-40 seconds, depending on the pressure setting. It generates that pressure with a rechargeable battery, which can last up to three weeks on a single charge, so you won’t have to charge this thing on your desk at work too often (unless you really want to).

Better still, it comes in a beautifully designed package, which means no strange looks when you take it to the loo, and no installation necessary, unlike an integrated bidet.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In addition to the feeling of cleanliness that comes with the use of a bidet, this tool will let you use less toilet paper, which is good for your budget, good for the environment, and good for your b-hole if you work for a penny-pinching boss who stocks the office bathroom with single ply.

Sonny is currently available for pre-order at Indiegogo for the introductory rate of $98 (slated to retail for $140) and will ship in December.

Image: Stila Cosmetics

One eyeshadow is good, but many eyeshadows are better—that’s where palettes come in. And right now, nine palettes from Stila Cosmetics are a steal at 30% off. Save big on pretty neutral-toned and ultra-saturated shadows, in addition to eyeshadow and illuminator duos and trios and an all-in-one color correcting set. This sale will only last for one day though, so pick out your perfect palette match before these prices are gone.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking 40% off sitewide for their Back to School Sale with promo code SCHOOL. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for the entire school year (and many workouts) to come.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 30% off select sale items with promo code SALE30. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and now you can grab TP-Link’s top-selling Kasa Smart Plug Lite (formerly called the Smart Plug Mini) for just $13, an all-time low.



These plugs won’t block the adjacent outlet, and work with your smartphone, Alexa, and Google Assistant anywhere you have an internet connection. Even if you only pull it out once per year to control holiday lights or something, it’s worth grabbing at this price.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale in black for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming summer travel will be a dream.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s venerable ATH-M40x headphones (along with their larger M50x sibling) are our readers’ favorite wired headphones, and you can try on a pair for $79 right now, about $20 less than usual. It might be a little bit of a stretch to buy wired headphones in 2019, but between the M40x’s build quality, comfort, flat tuning response, and widely lauded sound quality, they’d make for great office headphones, where Bluetooth isn’t as big a deal.



Photo: Amazon

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $39 (with promo code MPOW284A1).



These aren’t the only ~$40 noise canceling headphones we’ve seen around these parts, but this new 2019 model includes two noise canceling microphones for more accurate cancelation, a luxury at this price point.

If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW284A1 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

The Apple Pencil is one of the best styli out there for artists, but if you just want to jot down notes on your iPad, the Logitech Crayon is more than good enough, at a lower price.



Normally $70, Amazon’s got it marked down to an all-time low $50 today. Just note that it’s only compatible with the latest iPad (currently on sale for $250), the new iPad Air, and the new iPad Mini; it won’t work with any iPad Pro or older iPad models.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s answer to RAVPower’s slim, behind-the-sofa USB-C charger is here, and it’s on sale for $26 on Amazon this week, down from the usual $35. It’s not as powerful as the RAVPower version (30W vs. 45W), but it’s a fair bit cheaper than the $40 RAVPower charges.



It might seem like a little thing, but putting the USB-C port on the bottom, rather than the front, makes it much easier to hide this charger behind furniture without risking breaking your USB-C cable.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $86 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVRR44), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest