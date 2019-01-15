Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Frito Lay Variety Pack, Vegan Vitamins, and Gold’s Gym Equipment lead off Tuesday’s best deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, which means you almost definitely already own a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. But I submit that you should actually have a second, spare pair that can live in your luggage or gym bag, for when you inevitably forget your favorites at home.



This pair from TaoTronics is sweatproof, magnetic, and most importantly of all, runs for nine hours on a charge, which is about as good as it gets for wireless earbuds. Not bad for $16 (with code KINJA26V).

Photo: Amazon

If you got yourself a new TV during the holidays (or even more recently), it’s cheaper than you might think to mount it to your wall. This highly rated Perlesmith mount can support TVs up to 70" and 132 pounds, and it’s only $40 today with promo code UJQE85K9, complete with bonus accessories like a level, cord ties, and an HDMI cable. Unlike some less expensive mounts we’ve seen, this one supports full articulation and swiveling, so you can adjust your TV’s positioning whenever you want.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to cable subscription or an expensive “cord cutter” over-the-top package to watch the rest of the NFL playoffs (and a lot of March Madness)...you just need an antenna sufficient to pull in local channels where you live.

Mohu has long made some of the best and most popular leaf-style HDTV antennas on the market, and a few different models have rare discounts on Amazon today, in preparation for the best sports time of the year.

The $22 Leaf 30 is probably sufficient if you live in or near a city, though things like tall buildings can make for a spotty signal.

The $46 Leaf 50 normally sells for $10 more, and includes a USB-powered amplifier that can boost weak TV signals.

The $48 Curve 50 should perform similarly to the Leaf 50, but it comes with a stand so you can set it on a shelf, rather than mounting it to a wall.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $200 investment.



You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with more than half of a terabyte of storage. And this $200 price may seem steep, but it’s $100 off the regular price and the best we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.

You’ve probably heard a lot about mechanical keyboards in the past few years, and one of the best models on the market is on sale right now.



Most mechanical keyboards are marketed towards gamers, but Das Keyboards are a typist’s dream. Their newest, the Das Keyboard 4, is down to $149 with Mac keycaps, about $20 less than usual.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $850, which is actually $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.



Photo: Amazon

Netgear’s Arlo home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the Pro models add additional touches like rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the three camera starter kit for $335 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes sound bars now, which...yeah, that makes sense. The SoundCore Infini Mini is 21" and puts out stereo sound. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



With no subwoofer built in, I probably wouldn’t use this for my main home theater. But it’s perfectly sized and priced for, say, a bedroom TV, or even a computer. Normally priced at $80, it’s down to $70 today on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon.

Photo: Amazon

Between your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Kindle, and your Bluetooth headphones, one or two USB ports just isn’t enough anymore when you travel. No, you probably want at least four, and this $16 Aukey charger (with promo code AUKEYD48) puts them all in one compact package.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $35 today, no promo code required.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been curious to give YouTube TV a try, and you could use a new streaming dongle, Walmart’s running a particularly enticing deal today. $59 gets you a month of YouTube TV (a $40 value, new accounts only), plus $15 in VUDU content, meaning the Stick itself is basically tossed in for about $4.

Amazon sells the Streaming Stick+ for $60 as well, and has the same YouTube TV promotion, but no VUDU credit.

The Streaming Stick+ supports 4K and HDR content, and its remote ingeniously includes a headphone jack which makes it easy to listen to your shows in bed without disturbing others. Update: My bad, it doesn’t include a headphone jack, but the Roku app can serve the exact same function.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $11 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEY90L, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.







Graphic: Shep McAllister

With TPE shells, reinforced wiring, and large, durable collars, Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables are built like tanks, and can hold up to even serial cable abusers. And if they somehow do stop working, Anker’s lifetime warranty means that you can swap them out for a new one for free.

Today on Amazon, promo code CABK8434 will get you a 10' Lightning cable for just $10, in whatever color you want. I have one of these tucked into my couch cushions. It’s long enough to comfortably reach anywhere on the couch, and durable enough to withstand me tugging on it when it gets stuck between cushions, or under the dog.

If you need a USB-C version, the 6' one is just $8 with code CABKA848, or you can get a 3' version with 10 Gbps data transfer speeds for $15 with code CABK8485.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.

The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a few of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a couple 12" chicken fryers.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways.

All these deals are all-time low prices, and they’re available on red, white, gray, and blue 7- and 5.5-quart models. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

Photo: Amazon

What if...and hear me out here...you could actually park your cars in your garage, and keep all your random lawn equipment, beach gear, and sports balls somewhere else? It’s possible!



This Keter 6' x 3' storage shed is on sale at Walmart for $365 right now, and can keep all of your unneeded things out of sight, until you need them. That’s about $65 less than Amazon’s current price, but you’ll need to pick it up yourself from your local Walmart to avoid the $100 freight shipping charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just under 33 cents per bag on this $13 Frito-Lay variety pack, after you clip the $3 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings. This pack doesn’t play it safe with any bland, original chips (with the exception of the pretzels); it’s full of bolder flavors like sour cream and onion Lay’s and Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. And speaking of quarters, it’ll only cost 40 of them with promo code 9Q35YDXB.



Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. While not as good as our exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get any color you want for 10% off on Amazon right now by clipping the on-page coupon.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Tumblers and travel mugs are usually two separate things, but this model from Atlin combines both beverage receptacles into one. And today, it’s just $19 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Available in five colors, the tumbler features two layers of insulation to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Plus, there’s handle for easy gripping and a transparent lid that fits the included metal straw. It’s a one-day sale that certainly doesn’t suck.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Your roasted meats might already be deserving of laurels, but they could be even more acclaimed with the help of this $15 roasting laurel, now on sale at Amazon. The roasting laurel raises your roasts up, so they aren’t sitting in grease, and allows them to cook more evenly. Plus, cleanup is easier, since you won’t have to spend time scraping burnt bits off the bottom of the pan. The laurel is made of heat-resistant, flexible silicone, and unlike metal roasting racks, there’s no risk of it scratching or damaging your cookware. Now that’s a kitchen tool deserving of laurels.



Image: 1800Flowers

Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.

For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

White noise machines are great for drowning out your internal monologue about that dumb thing to your boss three jobs ago, or when Stacy turned you down for prom, or when you forgot your lines in front of everyone in the middle school play oh god oh god just let me sleep, brain.



Marpac’s iconic Dohm machine carries a 4.2 star average from over 13,000 Amazon reviewers, and $39 is about as low as it ever gets, with a few short-lived exceptions like Gold Box deals.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson DC50 Ball are down to $185 on Woot, an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate. (hey, there’s always next season).

Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.4 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11+ isn’t the company’s newest or most powerful robotic vacuum, but it’ll still do the yeoman’s work of keeping your floors clean by bopping around your house every day with basically zero input from you. It’s also extraordinarily quiet, compared to my Roomba.



So if you still haven’t outsourced vacuuming to a robot, or you want to add one to your fleet (say, for a second floor in your house), today’s $117 deal is far and away the best price we’ve seen on this model, and in fact, it’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on any robotic vacuum, let alone a non-refurb. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save on the $127 list price (which itself is a great deal).

Photo: Amazon

A good tire pressure gauge is just one of those things that belongs in every car, and this $7 model from Tacklife (with promo code YN4CL956) has all the important features you need. Its screen is backlit, it’s easy to grip, and its tip doubles as a flashlight so that you can easily find the valve in the dark. What more could you want?

Image: ThermoWorks

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $84 in yellow, green, and blue colors. The sale lasts through Tuesday, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.



Image: Casper

Get some good sleep and save some money with Casper’s Winter Sale, now through January 21. If you spend over $1,000, the sleep retailer will knock off $100, plus they’ll gift you with $25 to use toward a future purchase. And unlike other Casper promotions, you don’t have to buy a mattress to take advantage of it. So, feel free to stock up on new bedding, bed frames, pillows, and other Casper products using promo code WINTER, and have sweet dreams of savings.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and some of the only garbage holders that you’ll actually want to keep out on display, rather than hiding in a cabinet. And today, Amazon’s marked the grandaddy of them all down to $160, a match for an all-time low.



That’s a lot to spend on a garbage receptacle, I know, but this thing has every feature you could want, and it’ll last you for decades. Two side-by-side inner containers let you store your trash and recycling inside the same can, and when you remove your trash bag, you’ll find a unique single-bag dispenser right inside so you don’t forget to add a new one. Because we all know that feeling of tossing some gross, wet garbage into a trash can that we forgot to line. Not fun.

On the outside, the whole thing’s made of gorgeous stainless steel, its pedal is rated for 150,000 steps, it has a silent close lid, and it’s even backed by a 10 year warranty. Is it possible to love a trash can? I think it just might be.

Photo: Amazon

This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!



Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.

Use promo code BBFS1-V8S59 for free shipping.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its post-holiday shopping event, marking down thousands of used items going for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from vacuums, furniture, laptops, and monitors.

Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, the discount will be shown at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off bedding, decor, wall art, window treatments, tapestries, throws, and more, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces or candles; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t need to buy diapers, you should send word of this $4 Pampers coupon on Amazon to all the parents of young children in your life. When combined with optional Subscribe & Save savings, the discounts can add up, and most parents will tell you that every dollar counts. The coupon works on a dozen different boxes, so no matter what size your baby is, you should be able to take advantage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A little self care can go a long way, and TriggerPoint’s AcuCurve massage cane lets you give yourself much needed massages, no assistance required. The various curves and nodes let you use it in a variety of places, including the muscles around your spine pinning it against the wall, your shoulder by pulling on it from the front, or even your calves and feet while sitting down.



At an all-time low $10, it costs about as much as, what, five minutes at a masseuse? Buy it, it’ll make you feel better.