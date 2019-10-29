Tuesday's Best Deals: Puma Sale, Luigi's Mansion 3, Dr. Bronner's Sampler, Anker Flashlights, and More

A Kyoku knife exclusive, Yamaha soundbar, sweater stone, and a powerful juicer lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Yamaha YAS-207BL Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $170, the biggest discount we’ve ever seen from its usual $230. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Yamaha YAS-207BL will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.

Omega Juice Extractor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Get that healthier lifestyle a jump start with this discounted Omega Juice Extractor. For $259, you can create your own blends from the fruits and vegetables of your choice without the markup from that place across the street from work.



Perhaps the coolest part about this particular juicer, is that it’s not just a juicer—it’s also a coffee grinder, nut butter maker, and can mince herbs and spices.

For some perspective, this one-day sale price is about $120 less than the usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This discount will only last until the end of the day, so pick up this highly-rated juicer now.



I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today, from its usual $25. That deal is on the higher 9" model, but you can get a 7" version for $20 as well after clipping the $5 coupon.



You've Been Pooping All Wrong You're supposed to squat when you poop. Did you hear me? Squatting. While pooping. Is the way to do Read more

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s back on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite, and this sampler is cheaper than ever before on Amazon. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and the famously tingly peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



With a whopping 900 lumens of brightness, an extended rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 hours on the medium setting, a zoomable beam, and IP65 dust and water resistance, Anker’s LC90 flashlight is enough flashlight for just about everyone. And with those specs, it’s a steal at $28, down from the usual $36, with promo code KINJALITE.



Advertisement

If you don’t need that sort of military grade brightness, you can also get a 2-pack of the 400 lumen LC40 flashlight for $18, with the same KINJALITE promo code. Just note that they run off of AAA batteries, rather than a built-in rechargeable.

To give you a little context about the brightness here, your smartphone’s flashlight probably puts out about 40-60 lumens. Again, these have 900 and 400, respectively. Don’t look directly at them.

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $70 with promo code KYOKULUP plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

Fall Sitewide Flash Sale FLASH60 Photo : Jachs

If you’re trying to get ready for the impending cold weather, you’ll want to shop the Fall Sitewide Flash Sale at Jachs. When you use promo code FLASH60, you can save on a wide variety of favorite styles at Jachs.



Ultra Soft Sueded Cotton Tees are down to $11, while a Heavyweight Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket is $90 off during this flash sale. You can save on everything sitewide now through midnight on October 31st.

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SPOOK30 and stock up for a new season now.



Frye Flash Event Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Fall weather has arrived, and cooler temperatures call for footwear that covers as much of your leg as possible. Luckily, HauteLook is here for your calves’ warmth with a major Frye Flash Event. Women’s shoes—including those classic Frye boots—are on sale. Rest assured, these items can all stand up to winter weather, but they won’t stick around long, so shop soon.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And today only, you can get $30 off your first order, plus a Kinja Deals-exclusive bundle consisting of a jacket, a t-shirt (or hoodie) and one accessory (socks or sunglasses). To get the deal, you’ll need to use promo code KINJABUNDLE at checkout.



Note: The promo code field may already have something else populated, so just replace it with KINJABUNDLE and press enter to apply the code.

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.



You can cancel whenever you want, so there’s no risk. Just remember to use code KINJABUNDLE at checkout to get the deal.

Astorflex’s Greenflex chukka boots are the perfect mix of sharp looks and instant comfort, owing to their memory foam footbeds and soft European leather that “is processed slowly for 30 days in a mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa, then softened in barrels with animal fats and aniline dyes.” If that sounds fancy, it’s because it is.



For the amount of work put in and the quality of materials you’re getting, the Greenflexes are a pretty great value at $150+, but for a limited time, Huckberry’s taking up to 25% off. We wrote more about the shoes here, if you want to learn more before strolling over to Huckberry to order a pair. This sale is for 48 hours only, so don’t sleep on this deal because it will be gone by the 29th.

Humble Book Bundle: Philosophy for Geeks by Wiley Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The latest Humble Bundle spotlights features philosophy books that break down popular characters and series for great low prices, including titles like Arrested Development and Philosophy: They’ve Made a Huge Mistake, The Office and Philosophy: Scenes from an Unexamined Life, X-Men and Philosophy: Astonishing Insight and Uncanny Argument in the Mutant X-Verse and Final Fantasy and Philosophy: The Ultimate Walkthrough



As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping during peak spooky season (marketing, amirite?) Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this soon-to-be-released title for $10 off with code DS9 at Daily Steals.



RIP Luigi (1983-2018) Luigi Mario, best known to friends and family as Luigi, died this morning at the age of 35. He is… Read more

If you’re looking for something to do during Halloween that doesn’t involve the crowds and excessive drinking, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option. It’s getting a lot of buzz before its release. If you order soon, you’ll get it in time for Halloween.

Cable Matters 4-Rotating Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector Graphic : Shep McAllister

You know those outlets behind your couch? Or your dresser? You know, the ones that you don’t use because it would mean having to permanently your furniture several inches away from the wall to avoid putting too much strain on the plug and cord coming out of the outlet?



With this four-outlet surge protector from Cable Matters, you can actually put those outlets to use, without compromising your furniture placement. Four swiveling plugs let your cords run out to the side, rather than straight out from the wall, and a couple of USB ports are onboard as well if you want to use this in an office or nightstand environment.

Normally priced at $20, get it for $17 today with promo code 15XWFPGL.

MicroUSB is the cockroach of the tech world: it’ll never truly die. Even now, as we round the corner into a new decade, a depressing number of electronics still use the archaic plug instead of a modern USB-C connector.



So what can you, the average consumer, do to make this frustratingly slow transition suck a little bit less? Buy two of these 2-in-1 cables for under $8, that’s what. The Cable Matters microUSB cables include USB-C tips on the end that you can attach when needed, and while they won’t support USB-C PD fast charging, they’ll let you charge just about every device not made by Apple.

Advertisement

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer Graphic : Chelsea Stone

When I heard the words “stand mixer,” I think: KitchenAid. But if you’re not really interested in spending upwards of $200 on such an implement, consider this smart-looking Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer, now on sale for $170 in white. It features 12 speed settings and a 400 watt motor, so you know it can stir up any concoction that comes its way. Plus, a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield are all included to satisfy any and all of your baking needs. Just be sure to whip up this deal before it gets gobbled up.



IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Espresso Maker (6-cup) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up a 6-cup IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Espresso Maker for a low $5. That’s nuts considering this is one the best ways to make cafe con leche. If you have a grinder, you’re going to get awesome brews with this espresso maker. This product typically sells between $12-$8, so you’re getting a sweet deal today.



Amazon Echo Wall Clock Gif : Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got a rare discount to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you live with a heavy shedder, you need to invest in a good grooming brush. And what better investment will you get by only spending $9 on this lifesaver? Normally, the Oster ShedMonster De-Shedding Tool is $14, but it is marked down by $5 right now. That is the lowest price it has even been on Amazon.



This brush is one of our readers’ favorites when it comes to grooming heavy shedding cats (and dogs).

Claw shaped brushes, like this Oster ShedMonster work really well for long haired cats with a dense undercoat. I use it alongside a more traditional wire brush (which is enough for my short haired cats) because it does such a nice job getting those undercoat hairs that will inevitably turn into hairballs if I don’t brush her regularly. Plus, it’s very very easy to clean out, so you don’t have to stop brushing to clean the fur out, you just clean it out every few strokes as you go. - silentstone7

MaidMAX Underbed Storage Bag Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Does your dresser or closet look like it is about to throw up because it is so overstuffed with your clothing? Stop mistreating your storage. If you no longer have space in your drawers for all of your clothes, hide them under the bed in this in a MaidMAX Underbed Storage Bag. You can get one for $8 on Amazon when you use promo code U54LRMMS.



Prepara Flexible Roasting Laurel Rack Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, men’s outerwear, and women’s accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Do you have a ton of peach fuzz that makes applying makeup a pain? You can always see it under your foundation and it never smoothes out correctly. There are plenty of reasons to dermaplane, like getting rid of that pesky peach fuzz, or helping even out your skin.



Right now, the popular Michael Todd Sonicsmooth Dermaplaning Device is only $44 on Amazon. That’s 50% off! The kit comes with the dermaplaning device, an 8-week supply of safety blades, a deep pore cleanser, and an after-treatment gel.

Reepow Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

For some reason, it is not socially acceptable to walk outside of your house while wearing a blanket. Until that is ~cool~, you can take comfort in the fact that a blanket hoodie-jacket hybrids exists. Get the Reepow Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt for only $23 when you use promo code REEPOW07.



Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but for today only, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code FESTIVE. Not to mention, orders over $120 will receive a free 10-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites. Just be sure to buy soon; this deal ends today.



If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 50% off sale and 30% off sitewide with promo code FLASHSALE. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

You can grab any of these suits for just $299 with promo code KINJA19. Or, if you want your suit to blend in some ultra-premium fabrics like cashmere or ultra-soft super 150s wool, you can get any of these eight Luxury Collection suits for $399 with the same code.

Whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

Control is one of the best (and certainly one of the creepiest) games of the year, and you can grab a copy on PS4 or Xbox One for an all-time low $34 right now, after applying the $11.25 coupon on the page.



The latest from the folks behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, Control features the excellent writing and world building that you’d expect, paired with unique physics and some seriously creative fighting mechanics.

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited Screenshot : Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



If you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited right now ($8 for Prime customers, $10 for non-Prime), Amazon’s tossing in Echo Dots for just $1 extra, for a limited time. Just remember to cancel the Music Unlimited subscription before the month is up, if you don’t want to keep it.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Dog Seat Cover Car Seat Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Why do dogs never seem to be able to settle down when you put them in the back seat of your car? If you want to help your dog feel steadier when they’re in the back, this Dog Seat Cover Car Seat should do the trick. It is currently a couple of bucks off on Amazon. It is waterproof, so any mess your dog drags into the car (or makes while in it) won’t get on your seats.



First Alert Standard Home Fire Extinguisher Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

In the event of a fire (big or small), you’re going to want a fire extinguisher in your home. Get a First Alert Standard Home Fire Extinguisher for $16 from Amazon. It is a multipurpose fire extinguisher that is good for wood, paper, trash, plastics, gasoline, oil, and electrical equipment fires.



You don’t need to drop a ton of money on marble to get marble countertops. If you live in a rental, or you’re just on a budget, you can get 17" x 78" roll of Decorative Self-Adhesive Film, Great Marble for only $4 on Amazon. It obviously isn’t high class, but our beloved Senior Editor, Chelsea Stone, pulled it off, so you can too.



Need laundry detergent? Paper towels? Trash bags? Same. If you do a big haul on household essentials at Target, you’ll get a $15 gift card. You just need to spend $75 or more on eligible home products and you’ll be gifted with this lovely reward. And if you just need laundry supplies, you can still get a $10 gift card if you spend $40.



If you go from the deals homepage, you should easily find the household items eligible for this offer. Thankfully, each Target promotion also denotes on the product page whether or not it is eligible. This offer is available for Order Pickup and Same Day Delivery.

AmazonBasics 100W LED Light Bulb, 6-Pack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

It seems like every time one of your light bulbs burns out at home, you don’t have any bulbs stashed away in the closet. Stock up on some simple, but reliable LED bulbs that literally have a 10,000-hour life. This 6-pack of AmazonBasics 100W LED Light Bulbs is only $14 on Amazon, which is the lowest price these bulbs have been.



30% Off Lenses SPOOKY Photo : EyeBuyDirect

Advertisement

Looking to get yourself a new pair of glasses? It is so annoying that you have to pay for the frames AND the lenses. Why isn’t it just one set price? But, I digress. Get up to 30% off select lenses from EyeBuyDirect when you use the promo code SPOOKY.



It’s that time of year. Time for snow sports, of course! And REI is ensuring you’re prepared to hit the slopes with a blizzard of snow-centric deals at their Ready, Set, Snow Event. Right now, you can take 50% off all ski and board shop services; 20% off one class, day tour or event (with code SNOW4DAYS19); 25% off waxing & tuning products; and much more. So shop now, before all the savings melt away.



35% Off Full-Price Apparel Graphic : Chelsea Stone

J.Crew has a bunch of new arrivals for fall, and today, you can pick up any of them for less. Right now, the retailer is taking 35% off all full-price apparel with promo code WEARNOW. If there were ever a time to stock up on classic, wardrobe-making styles for men, women, kids, it would be right freaking now.



LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder - 20th Anniversary Edition Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You can celebrate 20 years of building Star Wars LEGOs with this Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder. The 309-piece building set includes a detailed snowspeeder ship with laser cannons, spring-loaded shooters, a stud shooter, and a harpoon. The set also has a Lando Calrissian Minifigure to help you reenact the Star Wars Battle of Hoth. Right now, it is about $10 off on Amazon.



If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch, this the one of the best we’ve seen yet. Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330 (!!). Here’s what you’ll get:



the brand new Nintendo Switch

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ematic USB-C Dongle with HDMI, USB and card reader, or Power A Carrying Case



You’re basically getting $52 off a game bundle plus an accessory that you were going to buy anyway. This is an awesome deal, and one that’s unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months + 3 Free Bonus Months Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription combines Xbox Gold online multiplayer with Xbox Game Pass, giving you access to over 100 games (including The Outer Worlds!) to play as much as you want.



Microsoft plans to sell a combo deal of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Gamepass for $14.99 a month, the… Read more

For a limited time, if you buy three months of the service for $45, you’ll get an additional three months for free.

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you don’t need to fancy the new Fitbit Versa 2, the old one ain’t broke. An original Fitbit Versa Smart Watch is down to $144 on Amazon, which is about $20 off what it’s been going for recently. That’s almost $60 cheaper than what the Versa 2 is priced at. We’ll keep you in the loop if that goes on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.



I know it looks dorky, but if you’re ever in a situation where pickpocketing is a serious concern, there’s no better way to store your valuables than a concealed money belt. This one from Zero Grid is made from ripstop nylon, and has enough space for phones, credit cards, and even passports. Plus, you’ll get a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking sleeves to combat more modern forms of theft.



This deal is actually two deals: Clip the $1 coupon, then use promo code KQ8AESC4 at checkout to bring the total price down to $11. That’s a...steal.

Semi-Annual Kitchen Event Image : Wayfair

Advertisement

This Wayfair sale has everything but the kitchen sink—oh wait, it has that too! The Semi-Annual Kitchen Event means deals on all things kitchens, cookware, appliances, tools, dishware, etc. All of it is up to 70% off, so eat up all these delicious discounts while you can.



If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a two-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer for $24 when you use promo code ZY9N3ST6. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



If you plan on getting one of these, you can also get an Echo Dot (be it your first or fifth) for only $9, plus a month of Amazon Music.

20% Off Masks and Treatments Image : First Aid Beauty

Advertisement

If your Halloween costume this year involves some sort of face makeup artistry or a just a plain ol’ scary mask, chances are your skin will be a little spooked come November 1. But never fear: First Aid Beauty is here to raise those of us with sensitive skin from the dead with 20% off masks and treatments using promo code BOOYEAH, through October 31. The Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask is a particularly effective cult favorite, but really, any of these offerings is sure to have you looking less ghoulish in mere minutes.



New Balance 997H Sneakers Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Race over to Joe’s New Balance Outlet, where right now, you can lace up a some New Balance 997H sneakers for men and women for just $45 using promo code KINJADEALS. These foam running shoes are lightweight, yet durable, so every step is properly supported. This deal will only last until through Friday though, so run, don’t walk, to get your hands (feet?) on a pair.



Proof Nomad Pants Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Shorts season is coming to an end, but if you want a break from the typical fall jeans when you’re out and about, you can save $50 on Proof’s popular Nomad Pants today at Huckberry.



Made from Japanese Toray twill, the Nomad Pants offer more stretch and comfort than a typical pair of chinos, and a hidden zipper pocket with enough space for a passport makes them great for travel. Grab them in five different colors for $48, with free shipping.

Layering Pullovers Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Don’t wait for the weather to become frigid before stocking up on cold-weather essentials. You can keep warm while wearing a Layering Pullover from Jachs. You can take your pick on style, as Jachs has reversible pullovers, sherpa-fleece pullovers, and plaid-fleece pullovers. You can snag one of these layers, starting out at $20, when you use promo code PLVR.



LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



Xbox Wireless Controller Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

$40 for an Xbox One controller is a notable deal any time—with few exceptions, they don’t really get cheaper than this—but it’s particularly useful now that you can connect it to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to play a bunch of games as their creators intended.



Clarisonic Mia Smart Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $135 in any color—the lowest price we’ve seen. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

50% Off Select Slides Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Adilette style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Cloudfoam or Comfort versions. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.



Sawyer PointOne Portable Water Filter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you have any avid campers or hikers on your holiday shopping list, Sawyer’s PointOne water filter is a great stocking stuffer at $20, the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.



The concept is similar to LifeStraw—dirty water from a pond or stream goes in, drinkable water comes out—except that the Sawyer can be cleaned and reused basically indefinitely, whereas the LifeStraw has a lifespan. The PointOne can also screw onto a standard water bottle or the included 32 oz. squeeze pouch, so you don’t have to hunch over a body of water to take a drink. I’ve tested it myself, and here I am, not dead!

Lodge Scrub Brush Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Cleaning out your cast iron pan doesn’t have to be intimidating. Lodge makes its very own stiff-bristled scrub brush that won’t hurt your precious seasoning, and it’s just $5 on Amazon right now. If you’ve ever left a dirty pan sitting out on the stove for a couple of days because you just couldn’t work up the elbow grease to clean it out, this one’s for you.



Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker can get the job done.



This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of three different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this model’s 8 qt. capacity makes making large batches of food easily.

Better still, it packs a dehydrate setting which can help you make your own jerky or dried fruit.

Right now, this XL model is at it’s lowest price ever, or about $90 less than usual. It probably can’t fit your Thanksgiving turkey (though it can fit a 7 pound chicken), but you’ll be able to use it for a lot of your Thanksgiving side dishes.

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.