Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sleepy soundly thanks to these discounted Bose noise-masking Sleepbuds. Down to just $199, this current price matches the lowest we’ve ever seen.



Whether you live in a noisy neighborhood (like I do,) or want the benefits of a white noise machine without disturbing your partner, these Sleepbuds can be your saving grace. In their review, Gizmodo says they are incredibly comfortable and “great at drowning out sounds, and pretty easy to use.”

The design is reminiscent of true wireless headphones, come with a few fitting options, and they charge in a little case, too. Choose from 10 different tracks/sounds, but, just a heads up, they don’t let you listen to music or podcasts before bed.

This current price is $50 less than usual and matches what we saw during Amazon Prime Day.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Clip coupon on page and use the promo code TVPC06934 to bring this sweet RAVPower Qi wireless charging stand down to just $25. This is a rare discount on an a product we normally see for about $50. Oh, and by the way this is lowest price we’ve ever seen.



It includes a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to help you get super fast charge speeds (10W for Android and 7.5W for iPhone.)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just a few years ago, when TV bias lights first came onto our radar, you were lucky to find a strip for $20. And that strip would require you to push a physical button on the strip, or at the very least, keep track of a remote. Oh, and the lights were white. Don’t like it? Too bad.



Now, you can get a strip for $8 (with promo code YAWPXRX4), you can control it with your phone over Bluetooth, and it can display 16 million colors, at any brightness level you want. They reduce eye strain, they make the blacks on your TV look blacker, but honestly, you should just buy one because it looks cool.

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 10,000mAh, and only $14 today with promo code XCENTZ219. You even get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is ridiculous at this price.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight last weekend, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, seven hundred and fifty dollars may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing.



So if you’re in the market, the 49" model is back down to an all-time low price of $300 today. Or, if you’re feeling bold, you can get a refurb for just $210.

Photo: Kamil Kalbarczyk ((Unsplash), Donald Giannatti ((Unsplash)

Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



Photo: Amazon

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at too. Today though, we’ve got a deal on the company’s 3.5" paring knife, for more delicate kitchen work.



Those steel ripples aren’t quite as dramatic on a small paring knife, but they still look great, and the steel is still sharp. A paring knife is one of the three knives you need to own (chef’s and bread being the others, naturally), and at only $37 with promo code KYOKUY2S, you can afford to treat yourself to a great one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you buy kitchen sponges, you should buy a lot of kitchen sponges, so you’re never tempted to keep using any single one for too long. Today on Amazon, you can grab 24 Scotch-Brite heavy duty scrub sponges for $8. That’s about half as much as usual, and the best price Amazon’s listed in three years.



Featuring a heavy duty scouring pad on one side, these sponges make your elbow grease go a lot further when cleaning stubborn dirty pans.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Unless you live in a perfect little bubble, you need a vacuum. Pets, kids, and regular everyday messes make having a vacuum a need, not a want. If you’ve ever wanted a Dyson, but not at the retail cost, you’re in luck. Today, Home Depot has up to 50% off select vacuums, including two Dyson models.



The V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is $239 during this sale, while the is Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner is $199. If you’re looking for a robovac, the bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is 50% off.

Photo: Amazon

Rachio brought home sprinkler systems into the smartphone age, and their 8-zone system is on sale for the best price ever today.



These irrigation controllers can automatically adjust watering schedules based on the weather, and if you want to keep tabs on it, its iOS and Android app will show you how much water you’re using (and saving), and allow you to make any adjustments necessary, no matter where you are in the world. They even work with Alexa, so you can water your lawn with nothing but your voice.

All of these smarts mean that the IRO can save you over 50% on your outdoor water use, so it should pay for itself over time. It’s also EPA WaterSense Certified, meaning your local water company might offer you a rebate for purchasing it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This is one fine looking fire pit, and you can have one that looks exactly like it for less thanks today’s one-day sale. Make s’mores and provide light for those late night, introspective chats with your friends and family for $100 less than usual.



This particular pit can fit 21.5" logs, and comes bundled with a wire mesh screen and a 24" inch hook for poking at the wood and lifting the lid.



Today’s Gold Box has the Martha Stewart wood burning fire pit for an all-time low of $200. But you can drop it to $195 with the coupon on the page.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a no-frills, just-get-it done vacuum that’s basically hack proof, this is the one to get. Right now, you can pick up a eufy RoboVac 12 for a low $147.



This particular vacuum is a little light on the feature side. For instance, it doesn’t connect to your phone or mop, but it comes with a remote control and vacuum both carpet and hard wood floors.

Just be warned, this discount is available until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked down to $78 today, and has everything you need to start creating fun lighting recipes. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so even if you don’t need a hub, this is a solid deal. In fact, it’s an all-time low price, and $2 below what we saw around Black Friday.



Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s time to dig in to your next DIY with this deal on the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in white. This craft room MVP can cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision, and the $190 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going — all for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Woot!. So go ahead and let those creative juices flow.



At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save $20.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Diane Von Furstenberg Flash Sale | Nordstrom Rack



You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses—especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, pants, and skirts, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

NARS Flash Sale | HauteLook

If you’ve got the need for NARS, head over to HauteLook, where quite a few palettes, lipsticks, eyeshadows, fake lashes, foundation sticks, and more are marked down to some stunning prices. Just be sure to act fast, or else your favorite shade might be swiped from this sale.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout. We’re talking $15 boxer briefs, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a posture corrector from Amazon, on sale for $18 with promo code VYA9J2XA. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of comfortable, breathable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Although it looks exactly like a leg stretching medieval torture device, this Teeter Inversion Table can actually be quite helpful for those who suffer from back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and more. Today, you can get this normally-$349+ table for just $240, if you don’t mind getting a blemished one.



Even for those without back injuries, this table can be used to amp up your workout, by allowing for more range of motion and thus deeper stretching. The table features a lumbar bridge, acupressure nodes, and secure ankle cups so you don’t fall off.

This deal will only last through the end of day or until the product sells out, so pick it up before the price flips back.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s the perfect gift for the Zelda fan with everything. Hyrule Historia is your definitive guide to the history of the Zelda franchise, and it’s down to $17 today, within a couple bucks of its best price ever. Now, you won’t have to chop a bunch of grass or break any pots to afford it.



Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you love Monopoly, but don’t love how long it takes to finish a game, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re in such good company, that the makers of Monopoly created an objectively fun card version of the classic board game. You can finish one full game of Monopoly Deal in 15 minutes, but I can guarantee you’ll enjoy it so much that you’ll go for another round.



Even better, Monopoly Deal is a deal today; you can make this game your property by purchasing on Amazon for just $4—just don’t try to pay with Monopoly money. Rich Uncle Pennybags tips his hat at you burgeoning entrepreneurs.

TECH

HOME

Rachio Smart Irrigation Controller | $100 | Woot

LIFESTYLE

MARTHA STEWART MTS-FP35-FB 35" Diameter Cast Stone Base, Wood Burning Fire Pit | $195 | Amazon | After Additional Savings at Checkout

MEDIA

Legend of Zelda Hyrule Historia | $17 | Amazon

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Who doesn’t love a good BOGO deal? Right now, when buy one game, you’ll get another for 50% off on Amazon. These are games already preselected by Amazon to be included in the deal, so you cannot just add two games to your cart and call it a day. You will need to select two games from the limited-time offer landing page.



You can choose from Final Fantasy VII for PS4, No Man’s Sky for Xbox One, Days Gone for PS4, Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, and so much more. To get this offer, you’ll need to add the two games from the landing page via the “Add to Basket” option, then when you’re done shopping, the offer will automatically be applied during checkout.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $60 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is the greatest work in the history of filmmaking that included a killer rabbit, and its 40th anniversary Blu-ray is just $8 today on Amazon. It comes with Prime shipping, so you should get it in a couple of days, but I’m sure they’d string it between a couple of swallows to get it to you faster, if you asked.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Exercise balls are excellent for a variety of fitness and stability activities. You can work on your core during a workout or while sitting in your office once you snag an URBNFit exercise ball on sale. You can get a 65 CM URBNFit Exercise Ball in black and blue for $9 and red for $11 on Amazon when you use the promo code RXQFXJLT.



Photo: Huckberry

Wellen’s Easy Chinos are a perfect example of Fourth Pants. Pants that aren’t jeans, chinos, or dress pants, but rather a versatile hybrid that you can wear while exercising, while lounging around the house, while running errands, or while trekking through the airport.



Worn with an untucked shirt, the Easy Chinos will look just like a pair of chinos. But the difference is that that the waistband is elastic, and drawstring-secured for a comfortable fit when you just can’t be bothered to wear a belt. Get a pair from Huckberry today for $68, down from the usual $88.

Image: L.L.Bean

It’s summer, so naturally, you should be spending a ton of time in the great outdoors—just don’t do it without the proper gear. Right now, L.L.Bean is putting on their biggest sale of the season: the Summer Clearance Sale. Pick up some new apparel, gear for camping, outdoor equipment, packs, and more, all up to 70% off. Just be sure to load up before the sun sets on these excellent outdoor deals.



Photo: Vera Bradley

Summer is currently doing 95 MPH and speeding toward Fall. If you’re heading back to school, or your kids are, you probably looking for all of the best sales. You can now shop Vera Bradley’s 25% Off Back-to-School Essentials Sale. You can get items like the Iconic Campus Back, Iconic Lunch Bunch, Iconic Zip ID Case, and more for 25% off. There is no promo code needed, the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re in need of some new makeup, today’s a good day to stock up. At Tarte Cosmetics’ Friends & Family Sale, you can take 25% off everything on the site—or sign up to be a Loyalty Member (it’s free) and unlock 30% off—with promo code BESTIES. Pick up some foundation, mascara, and palettes galore, before this sale is over.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 450 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Step into summer with some new TOMS on your feet. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down TOMS for men, women, and kids, including slip-ons, flats, sneakers, espadrilles, and more. Not to mention, there’s a selection of TOMS sunglasses on sale as well. There’s sure to be a style to suit your summer shoe needs, so shop now before it sells out.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

There is nothing more annoying than waiting in a long line to get into a stadium, only to be told you cannot bring your bag inside. Never worry about this when you’re watching your favorite NFL team when you snag one of these clear, stadium-approved bags. That is if you ever make it from the parking lot tailgate to the stadium entrance.



If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Walmart’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $59, and one of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



Today on Amazon, most of their wares (including the wine bottle and wine tumbler, which are usually excluded from these sales) are 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 25% on anything they sell with promo code Kinjadeals25. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (including the brand new kid’s bottle, just in time for back-to-school), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.