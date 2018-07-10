We kick off today with deals on a soda can-sized portable projector, dozens of Dash buttons, men’s shirts, and more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Nebula Capsule | $280 | Amazon | Promo code NEBULAPD

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Advertisement

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code NEBULAPD, which is about as cheap as it’s ever gotten outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? Its listed $35 price tag is already $5 less than usual, and an additional $5 clippable coupon makes the deal even better.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge USB-C-powered devices at full speed, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both. Get it for $68 with promo code ICLEVER888.



Advertisement

This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It even includes a 30W USB-C wall charger, which is a fantastic addition at this price.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

Advertisement

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.



Photo: Amazon

With a 12 hour battery, expandable storage, and hands-free Alexa support, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is already one of the best deals in the tablet market for its usual $80. Today though, you can pick one up for an impulse-friendly $40, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.



Advertisement

That’s the same price as a refurbished Fire 7 tablet, which is worse in pretty much every way. Just note that this deal is only available for Prime members.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now it’s a dollar more, priced at $32, which is still a great deal.

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price of the year right now.



The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $70 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at its usual $69, Google’s Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest 4K and HDR-compatble streaming dongle on the market, and today, you can save an extra $20 by buying it from Walmart today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

If you don’t see the use for 4K and HDR, the standard Chromecast is also $10 off, as is the stereo-focused Chromecast Audio. Even if you already have one at home, these are great for keeping in your luggage for use in hotel rooms.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Amazon Dash Buttons are usually basically free, in that they cost $5, but get you a $5 discount the first time you use them to order a product from Amazon. But when they only cost $1, it’s like Amazon’s paying you to use them. Nearly 250 buttons are on sale today for Prime members, and there’s no limit on how many you can purchase (you can only get the credit once per button type, but you can get multiple credits from different buttons), so get clicking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dremel is best known for its multitools, but their compact Ultra-Saw is a great addition to any tool box, especially at an all-time low $71. In addition to cutting through wood and metal, you can also turn the saw sideways to smooth out surfaces and remove paint. Just mind your fingers.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers’ favorite food storage containers are selling for $27 today on Amazon, within $1 of the best price ever. They’re glass so they’re less likely to stain or hold odors, and they last forever. But don’t take my word for it - here’s what you like about them:



Easy to clean, great size selection, very sturdy. - thethinwhiteduke

Far and away the best as they will never stain or crack and the lids are replaceable and inexpensive. Tons of different sizes and shapes. I’ve replaced almost all of my old plastic crap except for a few even smaller ones that go in the kids lunch boxes. - Dar

I have what I believe to be the oldest version of this product, purchased ~23 years ago at Costco. The sets (I bought 2) included two sizes of rectangular containers, small bowls, and two sizes of small round, all with blue lids. The have held up perfectly with only the replacement of two lids on the larger bowls. Glass is the perfect storage material but don’t microwave with the lids snapped on tight DAMHIKT. Excellent product and worth many times what I paid. - Bodger

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for under $14. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the 20% coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, and today you can score some of the best prices ever on both the color and white models.



Advertisement

The color one will act basically like you’d expect a Philips Hue bulb to act - you can change its color with an app or a voice assistant, schedule it, and create scenes, and all without a hub. $25 (with promo code EUFYBLB1) is the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you don’t need colors, the white version is also just $13 with promo code EUFYBLB2. It’s dimmable, but you can’t change its color temperature at all.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $28's within about $3 of an all-time low, but it’s only available today, and only for Prime members.



I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as a humidifier.



Advertisement

These two diffusers are just $10 today. The smaller Natrogix totem can hold 150ml of water and has auto shut-off features - use promo code DIFFUS31. The larger wood grain diffuser can hold 300ml of water and be set on a timer for 2, 4, or 6 hours. Use code Q2IXHXTW to get it for $10.

Throw in this 6 pack of essential oils at $10 (with code H2MMYRYK), and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

Image: Amazon

You can sleep in and save a little money on your air conditioning when you install these blackout curtains. They’re all 20% off today. With several color and size options to pick from, they range in prices from $14 to $40. Be sure to clip the coupon before you checkout!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re traveling with any expensive camera equipment, Amazon’s here to give you some peace of mind.

Advertisement

This one-day sale features dozens of Pelican hard-sided, locking, pressure-equalized, watertight cases with foam inserts to keep your gear safe. These typically don’t come cheap, so today’s a great day to pick one up. In a variety of sizes, styles and colors, this sale is offering carry-on sized cases, a couple trunk-style cases, and some you can roll around like a suitcase. Head over to Amazon and check it out, these deals won’t last long.

This Cuisinart expanding Grilluminate clips onto your grill’s lid and shines LED light on its contents for a better year-round, day or night grilling experience. It’s a $1 away from its lowest price ever today, and would make a nice gift for the grill master in your life.

Photo: Erwan Hesry (Unsplash)

Spain: Better at tourism than penalty kicks. Trust me on this one.



For a limited time, you can book an eight night trip to Spain, complete with flights, hotels, and transfers starting at just $1399 per person when you use promo code TZWAPN, which will save you $320 at checkout for each traveler. The trip includes flights into Madrid and out of Barcelona, all of you breakfasts, four dinners with wine, tour guide services, and hotels in the following cities, plus transportation between them:

2 nights Madrid

2 nights Seville

1 night Granada

1 night Valencia

2 nights Barcelona

Prices vary by date and departure airport, so play around with your options to find the best deal.

Photo: Gizmodo

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon’s taking $120 off the Echo Show today for Prime members, if you don’t mind buying a refurb. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.



If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Advertisement

Today’s price of just $7 is the lowest we’ve ever seen February and a good $3 less than the typical list price



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Turtle Wax headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for just $6 today, with free in-store pickup.



Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



Advertisement

We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



There are a few things going on here, so check out our post to learn more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

As part of their Prime Day early access deals, Amazon’s taking up to 20% off a bunch of AmazonBasics stuff right now for Prime members.



Advertisement

The selection here is...eclectic, with options ranging from medicine balls, to kitchen shelves, to flatware, to luggage, to a shredder, to a headboard, and a whole lot more. With few exceptions, AmazonBasics stuff is well made an an excellent value, and that’s even more true than usual with this sale. Just note that you’ll only see the deal prices if you’re logged into an Amazon Prime account.

Screenshot: Amazon

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Advertisement

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.

Image: Amazon

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now, and they’re all pretty decent. Right now, Prime Members can take up to 40% off men’s shirts from their brands Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, 28 Palms, and Quality Durables Co. This Gold Box is Prime exclusive, but it’s filled to the brim collar with over 30 shirts to choose from.

“No-iron shirts” have been around for so long that it seems almost ridiculous to buy anything else. Twillory takes that notion one step further by taking that no-iron notion and adding a bespoke feel.

Advertisement

Their summer clearance sale isn’t officially live yet, but they’re giving our readers early access with promo code KDEALS, which will get you any shirt for $49.50, as long as you buy two or more of them.

Those codes should work with all the shirts they sell, including their performance line, as well as the new short-tailed Untuck(able)s, so mix, match, and get creative. We’ve reviewed these shirts over on The Inventory, so head over there to learn about what makes them so great.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be the middle of summer, but Amazon is ready to get you prepped for the school year. This Prime Exclusive sale has a bit of a junk drawer feel, but there’s a good amount to choose from. Everything from dresses to shoes to backpacks to towels that look like tails. It is Prime exclusive, but you probably already knew that.

Screenshot: Amazon

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



Advertisement

This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s hard to get immersed in a racing game when you’re steering your car with a thumb stick. This Thrustmaster T150 racing wheel is designed for PS4 and PS3, includes pedals and paddle shifters, and uses force feedback to simulate the resistance and rumble of a real steering wheel. It normally costs $200, but it’s down to $149 on Amazon right now.



Screenshot: Amazon

Want to build a team around LeBron that’s more useful than a bunch of Roombas? Or complete The Process and trade Kawhi Leonard to Philadelphia? The league is your oyster in NBA 2K18, and now you can take it on the go for just $17 on Nintendo Switch.

Screenshot: Amazon

Octopath Traveler is finally out on Nintendo Switch this Friday, and JRPG fans can preorder it now to save $12 with Amazon Prime. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch basically never goes on sale, but if you still haven’t picked one up, it’s down to $252 on eBay today with code PRIMOTECH.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wear your love of Twitch on your sleeve...or your leggings, onesies, tank tops, or romperjacks. In preparation of Prime Day, Prime members can clip a 50% coupon on a bunch of Twitch-themed merchandise for a limited time. Just pick your product, select your size, then clip the 50% coupon to get the discount at checkout.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control, Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | $30 | Amazon | After $10 Off Digital Coupon

MEDIA

GAMING