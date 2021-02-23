Tuesday's Best Deals: Pokémon Switch Games, Sunday Scaries CBD, Tacklife Rotary Tool, Massage Gun, ZELUS Weighted Vest, and More

A sale on Pokémon Switch games leads Tuesday’s best deals.

Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.



If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon this week. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800, is $100 off. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

Advertisement

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 3-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. At 30% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Save Up to $460 off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



As part of a huge three-day Microsoft sale, Best Buy is currently offering as much as $460 off various Surface Pro 7 configurations bundled with the Type Cover. Grab one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $900. Hit this link to see all of the Surface Pro 7 configurations on sale right now at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a sleek new Windows laptop, Best Buy is offering the current Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for up to $400 off the list price, depending on model. Each has a slim build and a soft, suede-like Alcantara lining around the keyboard, plus solid speed for your everyday needs.

The base Surface Laptop 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is marked down to $800 right now. Bump up to a 256GB SSD for $900. And if you want to go nuts on the specs, a version with a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $1,600.

Microsoft is also offering bargains on the Surface Pro 7 tablet with Type Cover, as we’ve explored in another post today, plus there are discounts on the affordable Surface Laptop Go and the premium Surface Book 3 laptop too. There are discounts on Xbox games and Xbox gift cards in the three-day Microsoft sale, as well.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (Mystic Bronze)

Image : Andrew Hayward

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon finally has one: the unlocked Mystic Bronze version is $211 off the list price. That’s ~$1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking a chunk off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $980 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

Advertisement

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.



That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!

Advertisement

If you’re a big fan of catching ‘em all, then here’s a more affordable way to complete your collection on Switch. Right now, a few Pokémon games are marked down $15 apiece.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a Switch remake of a Game Boy Advance dungeon-crawling spinoff, is $45 at Best Buy or Amazon, while Pokémon-meets-Tekken fighting game mash-up Pokkén Tournament DX is likewise $45 at either Amazon or Best Buy. Meanwhile, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, both remakes of the original Pokémon handheld game, are each $45 at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 released less than two years ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Advertisement

Recently launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to RoboCop and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, you can save $20 off the list price of the Xbox version at Amazon or the PlayStation 5 edition at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Do you currently enjoy many close and cherished relationships with friends and family? Would you like to absolutely ruin all of those in the blink of an eye? Well do I have a deal for you! Amazon is currently selling Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PlayStation 5 or Xbox (Series X/S or One) for $35. That’s a savings of $15 off the list price for this complete compilation, which brings together both games with all additional content.

These are fantastic multiplayer games where players need to work together to run a kitchen. Sounds simple enough, right? You have no idea how wrong you are, naïve fool. Overcooked! is a game about chaos in cooperation. Simple tasks like making a hamburger become a nightmare as four people all try to coordinate to make it together. It’s essentially the old “too many cooks” adage adapted into a video game.

Nioh 2: Complete Edition (PC Key) CHINESETESLA2 Screenshot : Koei Tecmo

Advertisement

I’ll be upfront here: I am awful at Souls games. I’m not going to try to sound cool here. Games like Bloodborne are too hard for my stupid brain and it makes me mad. But there are plenty of people who are more patient than me out there who swear by this style of game. Honestly, more power to you, I say. If you’re looking for another game that will crush your soul for fun, you could consider Nioh 2. Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the samurai soulslike features massive, punishing battles for masochists to enjoy. Eneba currently has the Complete Edition on sale for just $31 when you use the code CHINESETESLA2 at checkout (you’ll get a PC key for the game).

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $33 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $28. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

Aukey 20,000mAh Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s the season for your car’s battery to randomly die because of the cold weather. It’s ok, and it’s absolutely normal, but you should be prepared! This Aukey 20,000mAh Jump Starter may be your best bet. Formatted with a large digital screen, you’ll be able to tell when your car battery is 100% charged. This charger can power up huge, 10L diesel trucks with 2000 amps. And after one hour of charge in any kind of outlet, you’ll get multiple boosts. I don’t know you guys, it sounds like a dream. Get it before its gone!

Advertisement

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit MGUEO56O Image : Andrew Hayward

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code MGUEO56O at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

GOOLOO Jump Starter IB5AW5QU Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look, when your car needs a jump, you’re going to wish you had one of these GOOLOO 1500A jump starters— and if you want to snag one right now, you can pair a coupon and a code to get it for just $45.



Clip the 10% off coupon below the price and add code IB5AW5QU at checkout to bring this normally $70 device down to a happier price. Don’t wait on this one!

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

Advertisement

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel like you’re being hugged while in a snug blanket. These blankets often help with serotonin and melatonin production. They ease anxiety and make sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, is perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain, don’t stress; spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one, and it comes in two weights, fifteen pounds. and twenty pounds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Presidents’ Day Extended Sale Image : Purple

After one watch of the notorious “Raw Egg Test” video featured on this page, my wife and I were almost instantly sold on the Purple mattress. Call it naivete, but the marketing worked, and since we were already looking to upgrade our current mattress to fit our new home, a $100 discount sweetened the deal. And if, following a 100-night trial period, we find it doesn’t meet the high-quality, egg-resistant standard advertising, we can simply return the order at no cost. Starting at $574 for a twin-size mattress or $1,049 for a Queen, Purple claims its mattress has more endurance than most beds that are soft, firm, and even somewhere in between.



Advertisement

Designed by two brothers, both rocket scientists, named Tony and Terry Pearce, Purple mattresses use a patented Grid gel that somehow manages to strike a perfect balance between firmness and softness, while keeping you cool throughout the night, so you can wear an oversized blanket even when it’s warm. I can say from experience that the Purple seat cushion helped me survive working from home in the pandemic before I finally upgraded to a decent chair.

Purple’s premium mattresses, the Hybrid and Hybrid Premier are also on sale starting at $1,274 and $1,849, respectively. I picked up the Hybrid for the additional coil support, but you can never go wrong with the original. Shop Purple’s whole extended Presidents’ Day sale here, where you’ll find discounts on everything from bedding to cushions to pajamas and more.

Advertisement

Amazon Echo + 2 Free Hue Bulbs Image : Andrew Hayward

Amazon’s redesigned, globe-like Echo smart speaker is marked down to just $80 right now, a savings of 20% off the list price. That’s great. But that’s not all. While you can just snag the Echo itself at that price and call it a day, you can also get a bundle with the Echo and two Philips Hue smart light bulbs for $80. That’s a total savings of $50.



It’s a perfect bundle for starting up your smart home ambitions, giving you a capable voice assistant in Alexa and a pair of white bulbs that you can control just by speaking. And if you already have smart home devices, some of them may already be capable with this Echo thanks to its Zigbee smart hub capabilities. Even if you aren’t psyched about the idea of filling your home with connected devices, at least it’s a couple of free bulbs to try out. Could be fun.

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun 39L6ZA8H Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $70 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 39L6ZA8H at checkout, a total savings of $60. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 2,900+ reviews.

Advertisement

At least until everyone is able to get the vaccine, life is pretty bleak right now. So I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $50 for a subscription, or $69 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

Advertisement

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.



You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

Advertisement

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, to promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

Annual Winter Sale Image : Huckberry

Huckberry is at it again, and while it might not include white Vans, the multifaceted outdoor gear-slash-clothing-slash-home decor-slash kitchenware-slash [insert product category here] retailer is kicking off its annual winter sale with a bang. In it, you can find best-sellers like the Proof Rover highlander jacket, Dolomite boots, a Wellen vintage tie-dye pullover, Proof Nomad pants, and so much more. Losing track of time? Who isn’t. The (Coca-)Cola tinged HB x Timex Sport watch is over $60 off. Need a throw blanket to keep you warm at night? There’s a nap for that.

Advertisement

At my own request, I got a few things from Huckberry over the holidays, including a Flint and Tinder American Made flannel I’m wearing right now. While that particular shirt isn’t on sale, plenty of Flint and Tinder items are on sale, and I can vouch for their comfort. If you’ve been looking to refresh your wardrobe for the extended winter, as predicted by our good friend Punxsutawney Phil, this is one sale you don’t want to miss. In a world where high-quality apparel from retailers like Huckberry is vastly overshadowed by the rapidly decaying products of fast fashion, it’s important to take advantage of limited-time discounts that make shopping for that fresh fit a little more affordable than the typical intimidating list prices.

CleverLifeRX Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (120-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from CleverLifeRX gives you two bottles for just $14. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Pick Any 2 Winter Items 2W50 Image : JACHS NY

Plenty of time left in the chilly months to buy some stylish winter wear. Our pals at JACHS do it better than most. Right now, grab any two winter items for just $50 with the code 2W50. There are fifty-six pieces to pick from, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

Advertisement

I love the look of these sherpa-lined trucker jackets ($29). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in olive green color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the frosty times out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Advertisement

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Champ and Major: First Dogs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home has a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 34% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now.



Advertisement

This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old, or anyone who wants a way to remember this historic return of dogs to our White House.

This book will ship free for Prime members.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $211 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $250. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $49 in savings, bringing your total down to $550 for the base 64GB model in all colors. Actually, the blue one is a buck cheaper at $549 for the real deal chasers out there.

Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.