Tuesday's Best Deals: PNY Memory Products, Quest Protein, TCL TV, Neck Massagers, and More

A PNY Gold Box, an Expandable Dish Drying Rack, and a Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Right now you can find a place to store all of those memories, work stuff, and, of course, games with this Amazon Gold Box sale on PNY storage accessories. There’s something from everybody here—microSD and SD cards, a combination flash and charging cable, and, of course, flash drives.
For what it’s worth, I think the deals worth paying attention to are the 128GB and 256GB microSD cards that’d be perfect for your Nintendo Switch. But of course there’s a few to choose from, so visit the deal page to see all of your options.
An AUKEY 30W Dual-Port PD Charger with a standard USB and a USB-C port is down to $15 by using the code ECL56KRA plus the coupon on the page.
If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get a travel-friendly unit.
For $280, it’s hard to do better than this TCL 55" Class 5 Series 4K UHD TV. For one, it’s enormous. With a resolution of 2160p, its 54.6" screen can be a magnificent centerpiece to your living room. It also has built in Roku smarts and supports Dolby vision.
So if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a great time to buy. Just make sure to use the promo code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout.
As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $19. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Not every kitchen is blessed with a dishwasher. Or, not everyone likes t0 use one. If you need a better drying rack, with a decent amount of space, Joseph Joseph has the solution. This Expandable Dish Drying Rack is down to $30 on Amazon, which is the lowest it has ever been. It has plenty of room for plates, bowls, mugs, wine glasses, cutlery, and more.
Do you like to slice your own meats at home? Who needs to go to the deli. Not you! Especially not after you snag a Chef’sChoice Tilted Food Carriage Slicer for $110 on Amazon. It can slice meat super thin or provide you with 3/4-inch thick slices, whichever you prefer.
Just an FYI, this slicer is part of a Gold Box sale, which means it is discounted for today only and while supplies last.
Note: This sale was extended through January 23rd.
It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.
Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 23rd. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.
If you’re looking for a treat that’s still on the health-focused side of things, consider what’s inside today’s Quest Gold Box. These protein-forward snacks can help you have a little cheat treat, without blowing all of your progress. And it’s not just meal bars either, you can get cookies, chips and milkshakes to satisfy your sweet tooth while you’re grinding.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day or sold out. So be sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.
I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $6 coupon and use promo code KINJA7KJ at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.
Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.
You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.
This promotion runs now through January
12 17.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
G2 Quick Release Key Ring | $10 | Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code g2xolaunch
Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code g2xolaunch to save big on this recently released G2 Quick Release Key Ring. Sleek, rugged and featuring a cool, minimalist design, this key ring is made with titanium. It’s unique design makes retrieving keys much easier than the standard design.
You’ll get two key rings for the price of $10. And, yes, that’s quite a bit pricier than what you’d pay for a standard key ring. But for those who appreciate good design and craftsmanship, this is a solid buy.
Are you at the age where all it takes to hurt your neck is sleeping just a little weird? Welcome, you’re among friends here. If you need some relief for your sore muscles, you’ll happily find that in a Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. Right now, you can get it for $39 on Amazon when you use promo code T4MSJT6D. The massager has three different speeds, 8 deep-kneading nodes, and a heat function to get deep down to your muscles.
Indochino is one of our readers’ favorite custom clothing companies, and this week they’re offering their best shirt pricing ever. $129 gets you three custom-fit shirts with promo code KINJA.
And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your new shirts. Switch up the collar, cuffs, buttons, shirt length, and more. You can even add a monogram.
If you’re looking for a terrific way to upgrade your look this year, this is the time to buy.
Make 2020 the year you take your sex game up a notch. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.
In fact, our exclusive discount gets better the more you buy. For starters, you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.
For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiousity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out before this deal finishes.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, the Huntsman Elite is down to its lowest price ever. Gizmodo says:
If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.
This is $40 off its regular price, so pwn all of the noobs with this sick keyboard.
The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is back down to $159 at Walmart, which is $10 away from its Black Friday price. You can go all-digital with this Xbox One S model. It’s time to stop getting up to change discs when you’d much rather continue sitting and gaming.
Better still, it comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.
Add some more light to your house during these bleak winter months with this discounted CO-Z 3 Lights Tree Floor Lamp. If you stack the coupon on the page with the code 62VNTV4R, you can pick it up for a low $53, down from its usual $66. IMO, the brushed nickel aesthetic is super nice and a definite improvement from the one that’s been following me around since college (I’m sure we all have the same one... you know, the one from IKEA?)
By now you’ve probably heard dozens of people rave about their weighted blankets. In fact, everyone in The Inventory now owns one and all of us are believers. Right now, you can join in on the fun and save big on a number of Buzio weighted blankets.
Here are your options:
- BUZIO 15 lbs Weighted Blanket (48 x 72 Inches) | $43
- BUZIO 15 lbs Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 Inches) | $46
- BUZIO 20 lbs Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 Inches) | $50
- BUZIO 25 lbs Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 Inches) | $70
With each of these, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the price listed. Don’t sleep on this deal.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.
Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”
If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.
You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.
If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $20 (after clipping the coupon on the page) is the best price we’ve ever seen.
Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.
Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”
Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.
Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best deal.
These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $129. That’s $30 less than usual. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for less than usual.
If you clip the coupon on the page, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $17. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.
iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.
Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the holidays? Right now you can pick up a TRX Original - Strong System from Huckberry for a low $100. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.
It promises to help you “ tone your upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day.” And the best part? It’ll pack down into a small, convenient bag.
Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with digital downloads of 8 TRX workouts and a moves chart to guide you.
Remedy one of Nintendo’s biggest flaws with the Switch right now by picking up this discounted Genki Bluetooth audio transmitter. This plug-and-play unit uses Bluetooth 5 to minimize latency and can connect to up to two headphones. Better still, it offers a USB-C passthrough, which means you can charge your Switch without having to take it off.
This current price is $10 off its current price on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen on this particular transmitter. Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the best deal.
Update: Available at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop for the same price. Thanks BurnedAgain.
Right now, you can pick up a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for a low $42. The eShop has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same price, but it’s simply better if you buy from Amazon.
First, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 5% back. Second, since you’re buying outside of eShop, you’ll get more Gold Coins is since they’ll base what you get from MSRP and not the sale price.
This is a really good price (one of the best we’ve ever seen) on a must-have game for the Nintendo Switch.
Get it now.
Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.
Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 2ES42OYJ.
Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.
Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% Off Your Order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10. That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more.
It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.
Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.
Sherpa is a perfectly good fabric. While some people who suck at Pokemon don’t like it, people with refined tastes can enjoy the exceptional FNT Sherpa Zip Jacket from Huckberry for a low $112.
If you’re looking for super comfy layers this season, consider this jacket. It’s soft all the way around and offers a bunch of differed zippered pockets which is good. This usually sells for around $140, so this current price is a steal.
Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.
Did I say the word polo enough in the headline? Cause I’ve got a few more Ps for you. The popular Polo Event is back on at Original Penguin. You can get a variety of styles starting out at just $20 (almost $50 off) when you use promo code OPPOLOS at checkout. You can get all the polos you desire on sale from now through January 19.
Are your feet feeling particularly vulnerable this winter? If so, we’ve got something that could help.
Right now you can invest in comfort with fancy new slippers during Huckberry’s slipper sale with prices starting at just $34. Whether you’re looking for a pair from SeaVees, Pendleton, Glerups, or New Balance, it’s highly likely you’ll find something comfy to slip into.
To be clear, these aren’t like those throwaway pairs you find in the bargain bin of some warehouse. These are bonafide slippers, and some like Glerups, have our readers’ stamp of approval. So make sure to check out all of your options in the deal page.