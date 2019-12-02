Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Orbi mesh networking system, a gaming mouse, iPad Pros, and a Circle with Disney discount lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not be as sexy as the new, FaceID-equipped iPad Pros, but the previous generation model is still an incredibly capable tablet that could potentially be your primary computer, and the 64GB model is down to $500 at Amazon right now. That’s $150 less than Apple currently charges, and $300 less than the equivalent, current-gen 11" version.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK33) permutation.



This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200 (after you clip the coupon) matching its lowest price ever.

Your headphones are wireless now. Great! The problem is that gym equipment, seat back entertainment screens, and your Nintendo Switch are not. That’s where this gadget comes in.



Twelve South’s AirFly connects to your AirPods (or any wireless headphones), then plugs into the 3.5mm jack you’re trying to listen to, transmitting low latency audio without the use of wires. Normally $40, it’s on sale today for an all-time low $34. It’s not the only device out there that does this, and even on sale, it’s not the cheapest, but Twelve South is known for high quality, intuitive products and great support.

External hard drives are pretty fragile things, so if you’re a bit of a klutz, it might be worth springing for Silicon Power’s durable drives. The 2TB model is down to $60 today, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on a drive with IPX4 water resistance and military-grade shockproofing.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re still drinking lukewarm liquids... what are you even doing? Amazon’s offering big deals on several Simple Modern drinking vessels in all shapes, sizes and mouth types. Options include an insulated coffee mug, a water bottle, a tumbler, and a wine bottle shape (?). There’s a few with sports logos, too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

The discounts are good today only, so try not to procrastinate any more than you already have.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson products, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUST4DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and hair dryers.



They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



I purchased the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater during their last refurbished sale, and it’s still going. (It’s actually keeping me warm right now.)

This sale ends on Sunday, but stock is limited, so act fast.

Photo: Amazon

When you think of smart lighting, you probably think of special lamps and bulbs. But Belkin’s WeMo dimmer switch adds a brain to pretty much any light fixture in your home, including ceiling lights.



Priced today at an all-time low $50, the switch replaces a regular dimmer light switch installed in your home, and uses Wi-Fi to control and dim your lights from your phone, or via your favorite voice assistant. You can even schedule it to automatically turn off at night, or use it to simulate people being home when you’re away to ward off ne’er-do-wells. Best of all, there’s no hub required; it talks directly to your router.

Photo: Amazon

It was only a matter of time until Amazon set its sights on the foam mattress-in-a-box industry, and now, its new AmazonBasics mattresses are on sale for the best price ever...and they were pretty affordable to begin with.



A queen will only set you back $207, and the kings are going for $270, which is pretty incredible considering they’re built with three layers of foam, and ship for free. Smaller sizes are available as well.

Photo: Amazon

iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the powerful, refurbished Roomba 860 for just $280.



This model works on all floor types, can fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards, and you can create a schedule for it to run up to 7 times a week. It’ll automatically dock and recharge, too, which is helpful.

But we warned, robovacs won’t replace your main vacuum completely. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

This price is between $20-40 cheaper than what other storefronts are offering for this particular refurbished unit, and about $70 less than buying it new.



Photo: Amazon

Controlling Philips Hue lights with your voice or your phone is great, but sometimes, a good old fashioned light switch is the right tool for the job. The official Hue Smart Dimmer switch can be programmed to control as many as 10 lights at once, and the dimming buttons can control their brightness, rather than just turning them on and off. Even at its usual $25, it’s a great buy, but you should definitely grab it for $20.



Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s affordable home security cameras, and now, you can save on the brand new Yi Home Camera 3 for the first time ever.



Like previous models, this Yi camera can record to an SD card, Yi’s optional cloud service (six months is included for free), or both, and it allows you to check in with your phone any time you want. But the newest model adds some quality of life features like a magnetic base, AI-powered human detection, and the ability to alert you when it hears unusual noises.

Normally $60, promo code FEB4LOVE will knock it down to $52 today.

Photo: Amazon

You need these amazing Utopia Kitchen towels. Do you know why I know they’re good? Jolie Kerr digs ‘em. Here’s what she had to say:



Not only do they actually dry dishes, they’re fast-drying — both when in use and in laundering situations — and not overly bulky, making it easy to store a big stack of them. They also make for great cleaning rags when they get to the point of looking a bit too ratty for kitchen use.

Better still, they are currently marked down to their lowest price in over a year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loops have long been our readers’ favorite travel mugs, and you can add two of them to your collection for $17 today. That’s not much more than you’d normally pay for one mug, and it’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on a two-pack.



That’s one for you and one for your significant other, or it just means you’ll have a spare mug while your other one is in the sink. These mugs are cupholder-friendly, easy to clean, and will maintain a hot beverage hot for up to five hours, or a cold drink for up to 12.

Don’t need two of them? This single mug is also on sale for $12.

Photo: Amazon

Whether from illness, exhaustion, or questionable decisions made the previous night, sometimes, you just can’t get out of bed. It’s okay, we’ve all been there! But you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of society while you’re laid up under the covers with this rolling over-bed table. It can hold your laptop if you’re working from home, or your scrambled eggs and OJ if you’re taking it easy.



Just use promo code COAVAS136 at checkout to get it for $30.

Circle with Disney | $40 | Amazon

Disney is apparently a consumer electronics company now, and their Circle seems like a must-buy piece of gear for every parent this holiday season.



Circle syncs with your home Wi-Fi, and lets you set content filters, app-by-app time limits, and a whole lot more on any iOS or Android device. I honestly have no clue how this works (Disney magic, I guess?), but reviews are solid, and today’s $40 price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.

Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $16.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $104 on Amazon. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.

Today’s Best Media Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You should definitely buy and watch the first three seasons of Rick and Morty for an all-time low $50 (complete with Blu-ray discs and digital copies). Just don’t, like, become one of those Rick and Morty Fans. Just enjoy the show quietly in your own home, that’s enough!

Screenshot: Amazon

We’re not even to the All-Star break yet, but NBA 2K19 is already on sale for $30 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The microtransactions are icky, I know, but there are plenty of game modes that don’t use them, and the actual basketball simulation part is still incredibly well done, even if the extraneous features are not. Take over a team and try to stand up to the vile Warriors? Tank for a higher draft pick? Trade Kristaps for a Subway Sub Club card with four stamps on in it? The choice is yours.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Short Nintendo Switch cases (where you store the Switch with the Joy-Con detached to save space) are nearly dead, but not 20 minutes after I wrote their obituary, a reader pointed out one option that I’d missed. And it just so happens to be on sale for $10 right now, down from the usual $18.



Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $31 | Speks | Promo code 30ROCK

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 30% off. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want.

And, honestly, the best part about this deal is the promo code. You ready? It’s 30ROCK.

Magical. Such genius should be rewarded.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $57 is within a few bucks of the best price we’ve seen, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RGB lighting. 7.1 surround sound. Wired and wireless modes. Multi-source audio mixing. Shall I go on? The Logitech G933 has basically every feature you could ever want in a gaming headset, and it’s on sale for $110 today. It was cheaper around the holidays (around $100, with one short-lived dip to $95), but by any other measure, this is a good price.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The PlayStation Classic is missing a lot of critical games, but it seems like it’s going to be relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained, even if there’s no Crash Bandicoot or Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk.



$100 is a lot to ask, but Walmart just discounted the PlayStation Classic to $40, easily the best price we’ve seen to date.

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

If you have a wirelessly charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads. This 10W charger from Anker is already marked down to $13 from its usual $22, and a $1 coupon on the page lets you save even more.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Whatever you think of the headphones inside, there’s no denying that Apple’s AirPods charging case is one of the best fidget toys of all time. But if fidget spinners are more your jam than satisfying, tactile clicking, the Zenpod sleeve turns it into an even better way to mindlessly occupy your hands.



For a limited time, we’ve spun up an exclusive deal on the case, just for our readers. Use promo code KINJA20AV at checkout to get the color of your choice for $6 off.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to fix your own phones, tablets, and other small gadgets, iFixit’s Pro Tech Toolkit has everything you need to get started. We’re talking precision screwdrivers, yes, but also suction cups, spudgers, an anti-static wrist strap, non-reactive plastic tweezers, and a lot more, all backed by iFixit’s lifetime warranty.



The kit would normally set you back $65, and while today’s $5 discount isn’t huge, it’s as good a deal as we’ve ever seen.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $48, a within $3 of an all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Want some fun context? This same card was on sale for $100 about 11 months ago, which at the time was an all-time low by $30. My how times have changed.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I love refurbished electronics. It’s good for the environment and an easy way to get awesome stuff for less money. Consider this Vizio 65" 4K Smart TV.

It offers lots of the features you’d want in a TV, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in, and it’s also internet-connected. Better still, this particular unit is at least $200 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen. This refurbished unit has a 90-day parts and labor warranty, just in case anything goes wrong.

The $50 shipping is a bummer, but all-in-all, still a bargain and there’s an option to pick it up.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $26 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, it’s time to give in and jump on the bandwagon. It cooks meals incredibly quickly, but it can also double as a slow cooker, and even makes terrific rice.

