Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A powerful Pixelbook, the Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym, and an outdoor toy Gold Box lead off Tuesday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Chrome OS laptop devotees, your time has come. Google’s most powerful, flagship Pixelbook is currently selling for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Advertisement

Inside this beautifully designed 2-in-1 package, you’ll find plenty of power: an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. (Yeah, pretty overkill for web and Android apps.)

Despite the impressive specs, this laptop isn’t for everyone. Chrome OS remains a niche operating system. But for those who understand the limitations and, more importantly, the benefits of the no-viruses-ever Chrome OS, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

At $1,324, it’s selling for even lower than on Black Friday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Massdrop, land of a thousand mechanical keyboard deals, has a particularly good offer available on the Gamdias Hermes M3 right now. You can grab the keyboard for just $59 (albeit not shipping until early January), compared to $95 elsewhere.



Advertisement

The Hermes M3 features brown mechanical switches, onboard profile storage, and full RGB backlighting; all the key features you’d want are here. It also eschews the number pad for a more compact, borderless design, and its low profile keycaps are a nice reprieve from traditional mechanical boards, without going full chiclet like a laptop.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These discounted and powerful gaming computers from CyberPower PC and HP can help kick off your burgeoning eSports career. (Let’s go NYXL!)



Advertisement

Both $1,700 CyberPower PC rigs are fully specced out, offering 16GB of RAM, and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards.

But, of course, there are a few key differences that go beyond the keyboard and the case. The SLC10200CPG offers an i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, and a 1TB SSD, while the GXiVR8080A3 rocks an i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080, and 240GB SSD and 1TB HD for storage. Also, the former doesn’t ship with a WiFi card but that may be less of a priority for hardliners who swear by the ethernet cable.

Advertisement

And the $1,500 OMEN model offers the still-capable GTX 1080 graphics card, as well as a i7 processor, 256 GB SSD and 1 TB hard drive for storage and 16 GB RAM. This current markdown is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and $80 off average price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Solid State Drives, like this 512GB Intel 545s, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate.

Advertisement

This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $40 off what’s currently on Amazon. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$10 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Bluetooth app control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just use promo code 3CC78KNJ at checkout to get the deal.



With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.

Advertisement

It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $76 on Amazon, a few pennies off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Noise canceling headphones, like the Sony WH-1000xm3 or Bose QuietComfort 35, come with many useful features, superb audio quality and a restrictive price tag. This alternative from Sennheiser offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half the price of the competition.

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality. And right now, the black version is available at the same price offered on Black Friday: $130.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s entry-level truly wireless headphones are available for just $45 today, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Like the Liberty headphones before it, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a single charge. The Lite’s charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still, that’s enough juice for an entire workday or a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tile is the handy device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile trackers (two Sport and two Style) for $50 today on QVC.



Advertisement

Use Tile app on your phone to ping lost items, such as keys and wallets, over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for.

Better still, this price is $25 less than what we usually see.

Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



Advertisement

The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

At a certain point, the benefits of upsizing your monitor still start to be overshadowed by the sheer amount of desk real estate you lose. But 27" is not that point, and the Dell UltraSharp 27" LED Monitor is a good buy at $329 today at Amazon, if you’ve been jonesing for more screen space.

Photo: Sonos

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Advertisement

Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and its new flagship, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4, is down to $17 today, from the usual $25.



Advertisement

You see that giant button on the back of the One Touch’s cradle? Once you put your phone in place and press down, that button will snap the sides of the cradle shut, holding your phone in place with minimal effort. You can also extend and tilt the mount’s arm, meaning you can find the right angle no matter how your dashboard is arranged.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wireless charging works the best when you have charging pads scattered all around your home. If there’s a table where you set down your phone, it should have a Qi charger on it. And at these prices, that ideal can be your reality.



Advertisement

For $40 (with promo code KINJA378), you grab an LED desk lamp that supports 10W (Android) and 7.5W (iPhone) Qi charging, plus an extra USB charging port for your other devices. The lamp itself even supports multiple color temperatures, so you can set it to daylight when you want to feel energized, or dim and warm when you want to wind down at the end of the day.

Or, just stock up on regular Qi pads for $8 each with promo code KINJA0014. These would also make great stocking stuffers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



Advertisement

The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to a new all-time low of $18, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.



Advertisement

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now.



Advertisement

Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $42 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $42. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $42 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since May, and it makes a great holiday gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.



Photo: Amazon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to within a few cents of the best price Amazon’s listed all year, so grab a bunch and stuff them in stockings.



Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.4 star review average from over 7,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price of the year.



Advertisement

Note: Usually, these sales are only for one color, but as of the time of this writing, you can pick from any of them.

Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Swagtron City Commuter can cruise at 18 mph for 6-12 miles, depending on conditions, and it even has a built-in phone holder and an app that can toggle your headlight, set your cruise control, and more.



Advertisement

At $271 (down from the usual $360-$400), it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities this year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you just bought an Instant Pot on Cyber Monday, or you’re a pressure cooking veteran who’s ready to graduate to new types of recipes, silicone accessories are flexible (literally), space-saving, and easy to clean.



Instant Pot makes its own line of silicone gear, and all of it is on sale right now for the best prices since January. The steam basket and steam rack are all but essential, while the springform cake and loaf pans (yes, cake and loaf pans made of silicone) are great for making desserts. It’s all cheap, it’s all designed for the Instant Pot, and it’s all dishwasher safe, so get cooking.

Photo: Walmart

If you’re expecting to take part in a White Elephant game this holiday season, you could do worse than to bring this Bella Cotton Candy Maker, currently on sale for $17 at Walmart. It’s unexpected, kitschy, and a little weird without being totally useless junk, and these are the qualities of a successful Yankee Swap gift.



Advertisement

Whatever lucky giftee walks away with it will suddenly be able to throw a much more festive New Year’s Eve party, and you might be able to get away with stealing back your own present. I mean, look at that Pinterest/Insta-worthy photo! You can’t tell me you don’t want that kind of beauty in your life.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Far too many days begin without waffles. Tragic? Yes, but that’s a problem easily solved. Right now, you can pick up a Krups GQ502D Waffle Maker for $31 on Amazon. That’s the best price we’ve seen all year.

“We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” - Leslie Knope

I mean, what’s a few measly dollars when you can enjoy crispy, fluffy waffles right now? I mean, this model has removable die-cast plates you can stick in the dishwasher. What convenience!

Photo: Amazon

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 900W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids and handles), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards.



Advertisement

Today’s $60 deal is within $4 of an all-time low, so grab it before the deal gets pulverized.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s only a matter of time before we’re all buried in snow. Be prepared when that fateful day finally arrives, and get (at least) one of these AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Space Heaters in either black or silver for the poorly insulated corners of your house. Currently on sale for $20, this little ceramic hottie features an adjustable thermostat and three output options: low, high, or fan only. Plus, it has an easy-carry handle so you can take it with you as you move throughout your home. I expect this will be a hot commodity, what with temperatures dropping by the second, so get yours now or risk being left out in the cold.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your KitchenAid stand mixer is already an amazing appliance, but now it can be even more so with this spiralizer attachment. Turn zucchini into pasta! Core and peel your applies! Slice things! That’s a lot of bang for your buck at today’s $50 price, which is about $25 less than you’d usually pay. If you want to plan your entire holiday menu around the many uses of this tool, we won’t stop you. In fact, it sounds like a pretty good idea.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Sleep is precious. Whether or not you get enough sets the tone for your entire day, so give yourself a fighting chance at happiness with a white noise machine to cancel out any sounds that might keep you awake.

Advertisement

Amazon has the Marpac Dohm Classic, which allows you to customize the volume and tone, for $40 — a fair investment for your first foray into sound therapy. Once you’ve got the soothing din working, all you’ll need is a weighted blanket for maximum quality sleepage.

Photo: Amazon

A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who ever dabbles in electrical work, Sperry’s outlet tester uses a series of three lights and an easy-to-read chart to make sure you avoid any shocking surprises. At under $5, it’s near the best price we’ve ever seen, albeit as an Add-On Item.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



Advertisement

The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know you’re officially an adult when a chest freezer makes it onto your wish list, even if it’s only in a vague “that would be nice to have” sense. Whether it would live in your garage or right in the kitchen, it’s a life improvement you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve grown up.



Advertisement

With the Arctic King 5-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer, on sale for $155 at Walmart, you’ll finally have a place to stash your stock of frozen foods. And no judgment if it’s nothing but cartons of Halo Top. We all have our weaknesses.



Your Apartment Needs a Chest Freezer Stocking up on staples is a great way to stretch a budget and minimize waste, so a good chest… Read more Read

Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you can save 20% with promo code 3EYFQVKX. That’ll work on the daylight or warm white versions, and on the single pack or the three-pack, which is basically a three-for-the-price-of-two deal.