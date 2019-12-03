Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon has a Sony 60-inch smart 4K TV for under $800 right now, as part of its Gold Box. This LED unit offers lots of the features you’d want in a TV, such as HDR10, Alexa compatibility and Chromecast built-in, and a 120hz refresh rate. Better still, this current price about $350 off its average price.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $189 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain—but this deal pushes it even lower.

Additionally, Amazon’s also lowering the price on the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can. For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $224 on Amazon, down from the usual $300.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code on the page to maximize your discount.



Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $18 after clipping the $2 coupon and using promo code KINJA031.



RAVPower sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and a no-brainer purchase if you don’t already own a product like this. For example, I use one at my mother in law’s house, where there’s no outlet near my nightstand. I just plug it into an outlet on the other side of the room during the day, and come bedtime, I just bring it over and use it as a battery on my nightstand, where it has enough juice to recharge my phone and Apple Watch.

Photo: Amazon

If Amazon’s recent acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, the retailer is celebrating its new networking play-thing with $100 discounts across the board, today only.



Amazon Eats Eero Up until about a few minutes ago, Eero’s mesh networking system was our recommendation for filling… Read more Read

Get a an eero and an eero Beacon (which plugs straight into the wall and doubles as a night light) for $199, an eero and two beacons for $299, or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full eero routers for $399.If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN service, thanks in part to having lower prices than most of the competition. Starting on March 18 though, the company is raising its prices for the first time ever, while also doubling its device connection limit from five to ten.



The new prices:

1 month: $9.99 (up from $6.95)

1 year: $71.88 (up from $39.95)

2 years: $83.87 (up from $69.95)

Those are pretty significant price hikes, but the company will allow active customers to continue renewing their account for whatever they were previously paying, meaning this week is a great time to sign up, if you don’t already have a VPN service.

Our readers can enjoy even better prices than the public through the following links:



Anker makes a lot of Qi charging pads, but the fast and affordable PowerPort Wireless 10 has proved to be the most popular with our readers, and it’s down to just $17 today.



While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. Anecdotally, it’s been the most reliable Qi pad I’ve ever owned. I’d occasionally wake up to a dead phone battery with other pads for one reason or another, but never with this one. It probably has something to do with the edges of the pad lighting up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

If you really want 7.5W iPhone charging for use during the day (again, it’s not really necessary for overnight charging), Anker’s newer PowerWave chargers are also on sale. Just be sure to check the promo codes (where appropriate) below, and note that the $24 stand will require you to provide your own Quick Charge 3.0 USB adapter to function. The more expensive chargers come with one in the box.

Photo: Amazon

A portable SSD is faster, smaller, and more durable than a portable hard drive, and if 512GB is enough space for your needs, this WD model has never been cheaper than it is today. What will you do with 540MB/s transfer speeds? Probably very little, is my guess, because all your stuff will transfer so quickly.

Photo: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $68 on Woot, the best price we’ve ever seen. Boasting a fantastic 4.5 star review average from over 500 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice three stage system bevels, sharpens, and polishes your blades to the point that they feel brand new.

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare chance to get one for free today with any $100 order.



This deal is only valid on the green ThermoPop for St. Patrick’s Day, but you can mix and match any of ThermoWorks’ products to hit the threshold. A Thermapen and a trivet? A Smoke and a spoonula? A BlueDOT and a DOT? The easiest combination would probably be to just buy three other ThermoPops to get the fourth for free. You could stash the others in a closet to give away as gifts for various occasions throughout the year.

You know how sometimes you sit down at your desk, and then you look up and eight hours have somehow flown by? Don’t stand for that anymore! Well, actually, do. With Amazon’s FlexiSpot Gold Box, now’s the perfect time to install a standing desk. There are a few adjustable desk frames and platforms available that allow to you remain a part-time sitter, plus an ergonomic standing desk mat so you can stand longer without putting pressure on your back. And if you really want to go all in on the “work out while you work” thing, get this desk/stationary bike combo. We dare you to show up at the office with this contraption on Monday morning.



Photo: Amazon

Woot’s discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $275 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.

You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even dedicated Philips Hue owners will tell you that not every light bulb needs to transform into a colorful, pulsating light show. But Hue’s automation features and voice control capabilities can still come in handy in places like basements, closets, and bathrooms where RGB lighting doesn’t really make sense, and that’s where Hue White bulbs come in.



Down to an all-time low $10 today, the Hue White is just a bog standard, white LED light bulb, but it can still tie into your Hue setup, and it even dims on command. You’ll still need a hub to run it, but if you’re already a Hue owner, this is a great excuse to outfit the rest of your home with smart lighting.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s Friends & Family Event, you can get 30% off your order, plus free shipping, with code LETSGO, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When you hear the words “leather boots,” you probably picture one of Red Wing’s classic pairs; they are truly the quintessential lace-up leather boot for dudes. And today, they’re marked down by up to 50% at Nordstrom Rack. Choose from range of iconic styles (though I personal recommend the 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot), including a few non-boot options. Snag your favorite from Red Wing before it flies away; these shoes will definitely sell out quickly.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Collagen is said to have benefits for your hair, skin, nails, and joints, and now, you can put all that peptide powder goodness into water, coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and more, for less. Just clip the $2 off coupon to get this tub of Collagen Peptides powder for a mere $22. It’s compatible with a keto diet, contains digestive enzymes, and is tasteless, so you can get that dose of collagen benefits as easily as possible.



Image: Backcountry

The most coveted brands are also often the most expensive, but now at Backcountry, you can take an additional 20% off select apparel and gear from the big brands you know and love, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Sorel, and more. In case you’ve been off on some isolated peak somewhere, Backcountry’s also running its Semi-Annual Sale, so that’s a really good deal on top of a deal. The added discount will be automatically applied to eligible items in your cart, so go ahead and check out so you can get outside and use your new stuff.

7 For All Mankind clothes don’t usually come cheap, but with this limited time Nordstrom Rack sale for men and women, you can grab a pair of jeans (plus a few shirts) for way less than usual. They’re still not cheap jeans, but they’re attainable, and will look great for years.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. For today only, take an extra 40% off all clearance items for men, women, and kids using code FLASHSALE. Plus, everything else on the site is 50% off with the same code. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is taking up to 60% off clearance items for men, women, and kids, plus an extra 20% off your clearance purchase with promo code OUTLET. Treat your feet to new boots, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a sale before it’s over.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bend the knee and pledge your sword to the Lord of Deals to gain access to this Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 box set for $90, complete with Blu-rays and digital copies of every episode released so far. That’s $140 less than usual, so you won’t have to take out a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

Photo: Amazon

With 50mm drivers, a clever retractable boom mic, and a durable aluminum frame, Razer’s Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset is a great way to stay in touch with your Fortnite squad. For better or worse, you wouldn’t even know it was a Razer product unless you looked closely; the gaudy design touches and RGB lighting are nowhere to be seen.

Today’s $55 deal is the best price we’ve seen outside of the holiday shopping season, so go ahead and floss to celebrate once you’ve locked in your order.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still rocking 2017's iPhone X, Amazon’s discounting Apple’s official leather folio wallet case to $49 (or $44 in berry, albeit from a third party seller), down from its original $100. Even on sale, it’s not the cheapest wallet case out there, but it’s made from genuine leather, it automatically locks your iPhone when closed, it comes with Apple’s 1-year warranty, and it’s the only one that can legally include the Apple logo on the back, if that’s your thing.



Photo: Gizmodo

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.



Normally $190, you can grab a pair of the Active models (which include a motion sensor to track your workouts without another wearable) for $160 right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Halo connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with three total ports, including a Quick Charge 3.0 one) would make this worth $14 (down from the usual $20 today), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cold drinks in winter should be a crime. Keep your beverages toasty warm for hours on end with our readers’ most beloved Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop insulated travel mug, now on sale in a pack of two for as low as $22 in the Monaco and Stainless Steel color combo. These 16-ounce Contigos will keep drinks hot for a cool 5 hours, so slurp up this deal before it runs dry.



Image: Amazon

It’s time to dig in to your next DIY with this deal on the powerful Silhouette Cameo 3 in slate grey. This craft room MVP can cut any material your next project requires with ease and precision, and the $200 bundle includes a blade, cutting mats, sketch pens, and even some vinyl to get you going — all for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. So go ahead and let those creative juices flow.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything from Cole Haan women’s shoes, men’s shoes, women’s coats, men’s clothing, and handbags.