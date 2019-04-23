Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Puma sale, dyer balls, Kiehl’s, ThermoPop, and Anthropologie kick off Tuesday’s best deals.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find PC cases, components, Razer peripherals, routers, mesh networks, SSDs and more all marked down to great low prices. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

If I were to choose, the best deal here the Netgear Orbi RBK33. While it’s listed as $200 (which is already a good deal) there’s a $40 off coupon. Which brings this reader favorite mesh system to just $160. That’s nuts.

Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, they’re on sale for the first time ever. Use promo code ANKERCTL to get a 3' PowerLine II cable for just $14. That’s $5 less than Apple charges for the equivalent cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).

Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new (currently $35) Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.

Today’s $500 deal from Amazon is about $100-$400 less than usual, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.



Photo: Amazon

A few months ago, Anker came out with its own version of AirPods, and they were pretty damn impressive in a side-by-side comparison. We haven’t really seen any deals on them since, but today, our readers can snag a set for just $65 with promo code KINJAA3902.



From our Inventory review:

If Apple’s AirPods have a fatal flaw, it’s that they don’t seal off your ear canal to block out noise. That’s fine if you’re going for a run and want to be aware when cars are coming by, but if you’re trying to focus in a noisy office, or listen to music on a plane, AirPods aren’t the right tool for the job. And if they just don’t fit in your ears? Too bad, Apple only makes one size, try growing better ears next time. The Liberty Airs, like most sensible Bluetooth earbuds, include four sets of interchangeable rubber ear tips in the box. Once you find the one that fits you best, the ‘buds will stay solidly anchored in your ears while blocking out nearby sounds. Seriously, I shook my head around like I was at a Black Sabbath concert, and I couldn’t get them to fall out. People keep clamoring for Apple to make noise-canceling AirPods, but honestly, low-tech noise isolation is way simpler, and probably works better too.

Obviously, they don’t pair as effortlessly as AirPods, and the case is a bit bigger than Apple’s, but for $65, they’re a tremendous value if you’re ready to truly cut the cord. They sound pretty good, they have Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, and they have great battery life for the price. What more could you want?

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $49 | Amazon | Promo code CEC9N6QQ

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $55 | Amazon | Promo code OU73N5MC

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $68 | Amazon | Promo code X7GE5WHZ

It’s not cold outside anymore, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $68 (with code X7GE5WHZ), the best price we’ve ever seen for a blanket that heavy. Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below. Prices start at $49 for a 15 pounder as well (with code CEC9N6QQ), which with the exception of last week’s short-lived $35 deal is the best we’ve seen.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Well, it’s come to this. Having thoroughly conquered the worlds of phone charging, home security, weight tracking, and wireless headphones (among many others), Anker’s next big foray is into the world of power tools.



Specifically, a new cordless leaf blower, a cordless chainsaw, and a pressure washer (which has been out for a few months). Yes, Anker sells a freakin’ chainsaw now, and it runs for 30 minutes on a charge of its included lithium-ion battery pack. Is that meant as a threat to other would-be consumer electronics companies? That’s up to interpretation.

All three devices are on sale right now, just in time for your outdoor spring cleaning needs. Just remember the three rules: Wear safety goggles, use two hands at all times, and don’t forget the promo codes.

Photo: Overstock

Easter might be over, but the deals haven’t ended just yet. Overstock is hosting a 4-Day flash sale that includes free shipping. You can get an extra 10% off living room furniture, bedroom furniture, home decor, window treatments, and more. Animal lovers can save 15% on select pet-friendly products. You can get your dog a sherpa and suede orthopedic bed for between $17 and $26, depending on the size. That is cheaper than you’ll find the same bed for on Amazon.



If you’re looking for a neutral rug that won’t overwhelm your bedroom aesthetic, you can get a massive 8' x 10' Safavieh Adirondack Vera Ombre Ivory / Silver Rug for $120. You can take a seat on this Sawyer Mid-century Modern 3-Seater Fabric Sofa, which starts at $369. If you want to brighten up your home office space, you can check out the Safavieh Bryant Natural Top/ White Legs Computer Desk for $147.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick up two or more of them at a rare discount. For today only, if you buy more than one ThermoPop, you’ll pay just $25 for each, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to pick up a pair (at least) before this deal overcooks.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Cats run the house and if you think otherwise, you clearly don’t live with a cat. Now, if your cat is in need of a little exercise due to their extreme treat addiction, you should check out the Petcube. It doubles as a camera that will let you keep an eye on your furry friend but also acts as a play toy.



You can nab this pet product for $100 on eBay right now. Using the Petcube app, you can drag your finger around on your smartphone at work and at home, your cat will be chasing that infamous red dot. Will he catch it? Probably not. But you can tire them out so much, they hopefully won’t wake you up at 4 A.M. for treats that night. Who are we kidding? Your cat will wake you up no matter what.

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six extra large ones for $10 with promo code EARTHD42. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.

At the very least, you should use dryer balls instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets when drying towels and workout gear, as chemical fabric softener leaves a residue that makes fabrics less water absorbent, which is obviously an issue in both cases.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Okay, so, you should 100% worry about losing a contact in your eye. You don’t want to wind up like that woman who had 27 contacts in one eye. But, if you lose contacts to dry eye during the day or rip them easily, you’re in luck. Walgreens is currently having a 20% off sale on contact lenses. To grab this deal, use the promo code DEAL20 at check out.

Walgreens offers an assortment of contacts that you can have delivered straight to your door, like the 1-Day Acuvue Moist 90 Pack for $70. If you constantly forget to take your contacts out before bed, Air Optix Night & Day lenses are $74 and can be worn for 30 days straight. But, if you prefer to toss each pair at the end of the day, you can grab a Dailies AquaComfort PLUS 90 Pack for $63.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dorco makes some of the best affordable razors out there, and the Pace 4 is a perfect, no-frills everyday razor. It doesn’t vibrate, and it doesn’t have seven blades, but you know what? Four blades is plenty good for most faces, especially at this price.



Get the handle and 10 cartridges for just $12 today with promo code KINJAPACE4, a shavings of about $6.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Does the point where you look at your closet and think to yourself, “I have too many good outfits,” even exist? No, in fact, it does not. And it’s because of sales like the one Anthropologie is currently running that we are (I am) like this. Right now, take 20% off all the whimsical, boho cool clothes from Anthro that are perfect for spring (the discount will be automatically applied at checkout). These deals are just for today, though, so buy now and figure out where you’ll store everything later.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Laura Mercier has been a makeup counter stalwart for years and years—you don’t get that way by selling less-than-great products—and now, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash sale, you can stock your personal makeup collection with quality cosmetics from the brand. Prices start at just $15, and the sale includes everything from skincare to lipstick. That’s one good lookin’ deal if you ask me.

Image: PUMA

If nice weather isn’t enough to motivate you to get that workout in, these deals from PUMA should do the trick. Now through tomorrow, you can score big savings on sneakers and athletic apparel from PUMA’s Private Sale. There’s no promo code required to snag up to 70% off all this stuff for men, women, and kids, but time is running out, so hurry up and shop.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle has a deal that will make your spirits soar: Their clearance section is up to 70% off, which means prices on a load of tees, button-downs, shorts, dresses, and more warm-weather apparel and accessories for men and women have plummeted. In fact, a majority of the items are under $20, so use your eagle eyes to pick out your favorites before this sale leaves the nest for good.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clarks are good, solid shoes, and good, solid shoes don’t usually come cheap. But right now, if you spend at least $130 on shoes at Clarks (that’s about two pairs of shoes), you’ll get 30% off your order. Products eligible for the promotion are marked with a “Take 30%” badge—unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a way to filter out the ineligible items—so keep a sharp eye out, and use promo code TAKE30 to step into some savings.

Image: Kiehl’s

Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but now through April 29, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code FRIENDS, thanks to their ongoing Friends & Family sale event. Not to mention, orders over $125 will receive a free three-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites.



Image: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse offers some of the best deals in sunglasses even when they aren’t running a sale, so when you can get an extra 30% off sitewide (with promo code EGG30), you should fill up your cart.



Notably, this deal works on the site’s clearance section as well, which has glasses available starting at under $3, so these deals are so bright that you’re gonna need shades. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $25, so stock up.

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee/Pikachu, you can grab either one (hint: get the Eevee version) for $45 today on Amazon, a new all-time low price.



These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cornhole is our readers’ favorite lawn game, and with good reason: everyone knows how to play it, it rewards skill while still being inviting to newcomers, and you can play it with one hand while you hold a drink in another.



This set from GoSports is regulation sized, but can fold up for easier storage if you’re tight on space. But the most noteworthy feature is the light-up ring, which can run for over 24 hours off of three AA batteries. Cornhole was never a nighttime activity, but now, you can go best out of three, five, seven...however long it takes for you to win, even if the sun goes down.

Normally priced at $130, Amazon’s marked it down to $105 today, matching an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $98 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and we’ve only seen it drop down to $100 a couple of times before (and briefly, at that), so Amazon’s $98 deal is worth taking advantage of.

$98 Gloomhaven 4081 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Complete your Razer peripheral-powered rig with an amazing deal (plus one okay one) on a RGB mouse pad.



With the coupon code KINJACHROMA, you can pick up the soft version of the Razer Goliathus Gaming Mouse Mat for just $19. Additionally, today’s PC Gold Box drops the price of the Razer Firefly Chroma Hard Gaming Mousepad to just $33.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $100, which is about $5 off the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen. And if you didn’t already know, replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer.



The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Amazon, you can save even more.

