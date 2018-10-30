Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A sale on Osprey luggage, an adjustable dumbbell set, and 30% off Coleman best sellers lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



Photo: Amazon

You don’t have to shell out for a brand new Nike Apple Watch to get that iconic swiss cheese watch band look. You just need $5 and promo code 8SJX587Z. There are a bunch of colors available, just be sure you’re choosing BRG Tech as the seller, or else the code won’t work.

Note: It also comes with a protective watch case, but you don’t have to use it.

Graphic: MassDrop

If you have a recent Apple keyboard, or really any electronics that gather dust, you’re probably familiar with canned air, and how surprisingly expensive it can be. It turns out, there’s a better way.

The Hurricane canless air system is basically a tiny air compressor that can generate 220 mph gusts, and yes, it’s rechargeable. Each charge gets you a full 12 minutes of air, and the battery should last for at least 500 charges. That means it’ll pay for itself over time, and you’ll generate a lot less waste.

Usually priced around $110, MassDrop will sell you a kit for $85, for a limited time.

Photo: Amazon

It should be pretty clear from the picture, but this isn’t your average, pocket-sized USB battery pack. No, this lithium-ion power station includes USB ports, plus an AC and a DC outlet, and can charge laptops, drone batteries, medical devices, mini fridges, and even small TVs for hours on end. When it’s time to recharge, you can hook up some solar panels (not included), or plug it into any wall or car outlet.

At 300W of maximum output (200W running power, 300W surge), it’s not as powerful as even a small gas generator, but it operates silently, and can be used for a lot of the same things. Get it for $240 today with promo code TBECALES.

Photo: Anker

One of these days, all of our gadgets will charge over USB-C exclusively. But until then, we’re going to have to carry around USB-C and old-style USB chargers to keep everything up and running. Luckily, this Anker wall charger has one of both: A 30W USB-C PD port for your laptop and Nintendo Switch, plus a Quick Charge-compatible PowerIQ 2.0 USB port.



It also includes folding plugs and a USB-C to USB adapter, which is always useful to have around. Use promo code ANKERB23 to get the bundle for $30.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $148.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: Back in stock! The last two times we’ve seen this, it’s sold out within hours.

While we see deals on Sonos’s smaller speakers from time to time, the room-filling Playbar hardly ever goes on sale. While supplies last though (which, if history is any guide, will not be for long), Sonos has refurbs in stock for $549, or $150 less than buying it new.



Like all Sonos refurbs, the Playbar includes the company’s standard 45 day return policy and a full one year warranty.

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For just $12 with promo code 6YI3ALOA, this Aukey power strip includes four of each.

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Amazon and Walmart are marking down the system to just $250, within $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.



https://co-op.theinventory.com/your-favorite-routers-are-google-wifi-and-the-netgear-n-1826398388

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your external storage needs extend beyond a handful of photos and a modest music collection, this 8TB external drive should have enough space for just about anyone. And at $139, it’s also never been cheaper.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.

The 32GB card has been $7 for a few weeks, but the 64GB just dropped from $15 to $14, the 128GB went from $30 to $25, and the 256GB dropped from $70 to $60.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $7 | Amazon

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in white for just $8, or about $3 less than usual.

Graphic: Kickstarter

Anker’s soda can-sized Capsule portable projector was a crowdfunding hit last year, and it really did deliver on its promise. But there were a few obvious areas for improvement, and Anker tackled all of the big ones with the brand new Capsule II, now up for preorder on Kickstarter.



https://theinventory.com/anker-packed-a-shockingly-decent-portable-cinema-into-a-1822204809

So what’s new?

1) Resolution: The original Capsule’s standard definition 480p has been bumped to 720p, so your videos should look a lot crisper. Easy win.

2) Brightness: The first Capsule’s 100 ANSI lumen bulb was fine in a dark room, but the Capsule II’s is twice as bright, which means you’ll be able to get a usable picture in more lighting conditions, and at larger screen sizes. I saw it firsthand in a fairly well-lit event space, and while not as bright as a TV screen or a full-sized projector, it was definitely bright enough to watch a movie.

3) Software: The original Capsule had a version of Android installed, but it was pretty janky, and didn’t have access to Google Play. This time around, the Capsule II ships with Android TV 9.0 onboard, with access to the vast Google Play app store, which means you won’t have to rely on your phone for casting content.

There are a few other minor differences of note, including the inclusion of USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, an improved speaker, and autofocus. It is a bit bigger than the Capsule (which will remain on sale for the time being); Anker calls it “pint sized,” rather than soda can-sized, which was pretty cheeky of them. Whatever beverage you compare it to though, it’s still very small for a projector.

Kickstarter backers can preorder the Capsule II right now for $399. Anker’s touting a $599 MSRP for the Capsule II, and while there will surely be discounts after it comes out, Anker’s previous crowdfunding projects have, in hindsight, legitimately offered prices to backers that weren’t matched on Amazon for many months after release, if ever.

If you ever bought a Capsule I prior to this Kickstarter going live, you’re also eligible for a $100 rebate when you preorder the Capsule II. Check out the bottom of the campaign page for details.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at these price points.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Osprey makes some of the most popular camping gear around, and over 50 of its products are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The sale is dominated by day packs of various shapes and sizes, including dry bags, backpacks, duffel bags, and affordable Stuff Sacks.

There are a lot of packing accessories in here as well enhance your existing luggage, like a shoe cube, a toiletry kit, and even a full set of packing cubes.

For the rest of the deals (and trust me, there are a lot more), be sure to head over to Amazon.

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $120 with promo code EUFYMM88 (down from the usual $170).

Advertisement

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

How many times have you started working on a recipe, only to realize that you were supposed to have been marinating something for the last two hours? At that point, you’ve probably either ordered takeout, or “marinated” your meat in the fridge for 15 minutes and hoped for the best.

Enter Tomorrow’s Kitchen’s Instant Marinator, which uses the power of a vacuum to open up the pores in the meat, and achieve full marinade saturation in just in 20 minutes. Just add your meat and marinade to the container, use the included hand pump to draw out all of the air, and pop it in the fridge while you chop vegetables. It’s even dishwasher safe, and can double as a leftover container, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it.

It typically sells for $25-$30, and is a steal even at full price, but you can grab one (or more!) for just $20 today, truly a juicy deal.

Image: Amazon

Make your next dinner party into a true fiesta. This Gourmia GEGG1400 Electric Raclette — also known as the Table-Top Party Grill, also known as the Vertical Grilling Sombrero — is sure to be the centerpiece of any upcoming soirée. Even more reason to celebrate? It’s just $45 right now on Amazon.



The cone on top is meant for meats, while the bowl beneath will work for steaming veggies or warming a broth. Also, six included individual trays fit snuggly below for melted cheeses and dips. Meanwhile, the whole thing is nonstick for easy cleaning, and temperature is controlled with a simple knob. If you ask me, the cost of this interactive cooking experience is well worth your new reputation as party planner extraordinaire.

If you’re on the hunt for something more horizontal, though, this Gourmia GBQ330 Portable Charcoal Electric BBQ Grill will definitely get the job done for just $59, and would work well outdoors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like food, you’ll like sous-vide. As it turns out, cooking your food to the exact temperature you want, with no guesswork, gets you really great results with no fuss!



Most sous vide circulators attach to another container like a stockpot, but this $70 Gourmia is a complete, all-in-one water bath solution, complete with removable slots to hold your pouches in place as the water circulates, and a lid to help maintain a consistent temperature. This model usually sells for $100, and this deal is only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 4.5-quart Classic stand mixer for $189 today from Walmart. It’ll really come in handy for holiday baking, and with accessories like a food grinder, a spiralizer, and a pasta roller, you can use it for tons of different cooking tasks.



Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $8.



If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.7-star rating with over 2,600 reviews.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Don’t want to deal with bags? This 64 load bottle is still on sale for $9 as well, after clipping the coupon.

If you ever go to Starbucks, and you have a Chase credit card, here’s a no-brainer deal for you this evening. If you load $60 onto your Starbucks app (in three $20 installments), you can get 475 stars, nearly enough for four free drinks or food items of your choice.



Here’s what you have to do.

Sign up for Chase Pay, if you haven’t already. Set your default card as one that will earn you extra points for dining, or better yet, the Chase Freedom (more on that later). Link your Chase Pay account to your Starbucks app. Load $20 onto your Starbucks account using Chase Pay three separate times. You’ll earn 125 stars the first time, 150 the second, and 200 on the third. I waited for my stars to post each time to be safe (it took about 15 minutes each time), but it will probably work if you do all three in quick succession.

That’s it! Make it a venti, add all of the extra shots your bloodstream can handle; your drinks are free no matter what $12 abomination you create. Just remember to tip your barista. Promotion valid through 12/12/2018.

Extra Credit: Chase Pay is one of the Chase Freedom’s 5x bonus categories this quarter, so if you have that card, be sure to set it as your default to get a cool 300 points out of this promotion.

If you cook rice regularly, a great rice cooker will save you so much time and stress over the years. This top of the line Zojirushi model is down to the best price we’ve ever seen, and includes an induction heating pressure system, which cooks rice more evenly than traditional methods.



Advertisement

You may be thinking that $339 is a big chunk of change to spend on a rice cooker, and it is. But, when you learn more about how this machine uses fuzzy logic to cook your rice precisely and perfectly every time, it makes more sense.



“Fuzzy logic” is a way of describing situations that cannot be described in absolutes: yes or no, true or false, white rice or brown. Fuzzy logic is used in automated technology that must sense and adjust for various factors, like mixing cement (depends on humidity) and changing traffic lights (depends on traffic). In rice cookers, fuzzy logic can take into account the type of grain, its age and hardness and its desired consistency. Frequent rice cooks who work with a variety of grains and have room on the countertop will not be disappointed by the performance of these machines.

This larger model can cook up to 1.8 liters of rice at a time and has killer reviews, so treat yourself before the price goes back up.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of most flavors for $31 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for just $27.

Image: Amazon

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 7-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics like a skillet, two sauce pans, and a stock pot.



These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases, though that aluminum doesn’t extend up the sidewalls like you’d see in more expensive cookware. But still, they should heat up quickly and evenly, and boast a solid 4.1 stars with over 600 reviews.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We could all use a Monday morning (OK, any morning) boost. This Toddy Cold Brew System, now just over half-off at $17 on Amazon, will do the trick. In case you’re not up to date on your coffee talk, cold brew is lauded for having less acid than a traditional hot brew, so it’s better for caffeine aficionados with sensitive stomachs. It’s also easier on your morning routine: A batch of brew will stay fresh for up to two weeks. And this set includes the brewing container with handle, two reusable filters, a rubber stopper, and a glass decanter so you can enjoy authentic coffee shop vibes in your own kitchen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you use your blender twice a year to make margaritas, this deal isn’t for you. If you mix smoothies and blend soups multiple times per week though, it might be worth investing in a powerful Vitamix, and this refurbished model is down to $300 on Amazon today, or $200 less than buying it new.

The Vitamix Ascent has the powerful motor and clean design you’d expect from a Vitamix, plus wireless connectivity that allows it to detect what kind of jar you’re using, and connect to an app that can enable 17 different blending programs for over 500 recipes. Even if you never use the smart features though, it’s still a really, really good blender, and it even comes with a five year warranty.

Image: Amazon

When the weather outside is frightful, all you need is a fireplace and a very cozy blanket. (That’s how the song goes, right?) Prepare to hibernate when those colder temperatures roll in with this objectively snuggly Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw in Midnight, now available on Amazon for $19.

The blanket’s pattern will add a seasonably appropriate pop of color to any living room, and the whole 50 x 70 inches of fabric is definitely big enough to envelop your entire body comfortably. It’s also reversible; the other side is a super soft sherpa material. Heads up, if you’re looking for me over the next few months, I’m on my couch hiding under this throw until spring.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our general rule of thumb for mechanics tool sets is that anything under $.50 per piece is usually a good deal. This set from Stanley easily hits that threshold at $63, even though it includes some stuff you wouldn’t normally find in a mechanics set, like a tape measure and some pliers. Just note that this price is only available for Prime members.

Even if you don’t have any infants at home, baby wipes can be great for getting deodorant marks out of your shirt, polishing up your earbuds, and generally cleaning up gross things. Late last year, Amazon makes its own in-house brand of wipes, and you can get 720 of them for just $14 today.

Photo: Amazon

Still don’t have your Halloween candy yet? This 33 oz. bag of mini Hershey’s chocolates is under $13 after you clip the $1 coupon, with Prime shipping to have it in time for the big night. Just, uh, save us some of the Cookies ‘N’ Cremes.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Coleman

Just because the mercury is dropping doesn’t mean you can’t go camping (or perhaps more realistically, tailgating) this time of year. Today and tomorrow only, Coleman’s taking an extra 30% off their already discounted best sellers with promo code BOO30. Everything on this page is eligible, including tents, sleeping bags, grills, coolers, and more.



You can workout at home without a bunch of bulky weights taking up space with these PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells. They’re on sale on Amazon today, and they’re basically like buying a whole free weight set with the footprint of just two dumbbells.



Each dumbbell adjusts to 16 different weights, ranging from 2.5 to 50. This set usually sells for around $300, so today’s all-time low $238 is worth checking out, just note that it’s only for Prime members.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Although it looks exactly like a leg stretching medieval torture device, this Teeter Inversion Table can actually be quite helpful for those who suffer from back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and more. Today, you can get this normally-$400+ table for just $270, the best price we’ve seen on a non-refurb.



Even for those without back injuries, this table can be used to amp up your workout, by allowing for more range of motion and thus deeper stretching. The table features a lumbar bridge, acupressure nodes, and aero-space-grade ankle straps so you’ll feel secure.

This deal will only last through the end of day or until the product sells out, so pick it up before the price flips back.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve been cultivating the idea of starting your own vegetable garden, your day has come. Amazon has marked down a veritable produce section’s worth of veggie seeds to just $5 as part of today’s Gold Box, including a few pepper, tomato and lettuce varieties. The number of seeds per order varies by vegetable, but ranges from 30 to 50 for tomatoes; 125 to 150 for peppers; and over 1,000 for lettuce. Sounds like the makings of a delicious salad.



And to help get your garden off to a good a start, Amazon is also offering a few handy tools — like fluorescent grow lights, fans, and water pumps — for more serious indoor growers as part of the sale. Or, if your green thumb isn’t quite so sophisticated just yet, you could just pick up a pack of 500 basil seeds for $5 and call it a day.