Tuesday's Best Deals: OnePlus 9 5G, AA + AAA Batteries, Mario Kart Live, Inflatable Bounce House, SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Kit, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

OnePlus 9 5G Image : Andrew Hayward

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist and Astral Black versions marked down further to $650 each.



It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Advertisement

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you clip the coupon and use promo code ZFS42EA5, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code and coupon clip.

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is also in the new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper.

As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use. Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600 with the full savings reflected at checkout.

NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX2800 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Is your internet performance dipping in certain areas of your house? Or worse yet: Can it not even reach some rooms? Grab yourself a NETGEAR WiFi range extender EX2800 for 34% off today and take care of it! This nifty device provides 1200 square feet of coverage so you can continue your YouTube binge without dipping into your data plan.



This wifi range extender easily plugs into the outlet of your choice and can connect to 20 devices at a time. It’s also universally compatible with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem that uses wifi.

So whether you need to get wifi on your porch or on your second floor, you can grab this extender for just $26 right now over at Amazon.

Advertisement

Garmin Vivofit Jr. Activity Tracking Band Image : Andrew Hayward

If your kid is pestering you for a smartwatch and/or you’re looking for a way to encourage and incentivize physical activity, then Garmin’s Vivofit Jr. activity tracking band might be a good option. It’s a kid-sized and kid-styled fitness band with a small screen for showing the time and tracked steps, plus it’s swim-friendly and can be used with a companion app to reward activity, chores, and other tasks. It’s half-off the list price at just $40 at Amazon right now in multiple styles.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $461, or 38% off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $200 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

Advertisement

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.



They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. You’ll see the full savings for the latter at checkout.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Advertisement

Super Mario Odyssey Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to grab Super Mario Odyssey now’s your chance. Nintendo titles rarely go on sale, but the game is marked down to $35 right now. If you’re looking to get your Mario fix, now’s not a bad time to click that buy button.

Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) Image : THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp let’s you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.

Advertisement

Hori Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller Image : Andrew Hayward

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re a D-pad faithful who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left joy-con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

Advertisement

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. The newly announced Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature all the content from the original release as well as a new chapter in Jin’s story in which you will get to travel to and explore the island of Iki. In addition to the new content, there are some welcomed quality of life updates too. The PS5 version will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’ll also be able to expect 3D audio enhancements, 4k resolution options, better load times, and 60fps. Lastly, if you select the game’s Japanese voice over, it will actually be lip synced.

Current owners of the game on PS4 can pre-order the Director’s Cut for PS4 for $20. After August 20th, owners of the Director’s Cut on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 and owners of the original version for PS4 can upgrade all the way to the PS5 version for $30. Yeah, its a bit of a headache, but it does have new content so think of it like buying a DLC pack.

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases August 20th this year.

Advertisement

Dishonored 2 (Xbox) Screenshot : Bethesda

Dishonored 2 wasn’t without its flaws, but if you enjoy first person stealth games, it’s absolutely worth picking up for $8 , an all-time low. Game Pass users can play for free with their subscription.

Advertisement

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now the Steam version is more than half-off at $15 from Amazon.

Get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. It also supports VR, putting you directly in the pilot’s seat. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

Advertisement

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can grab Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC for $50 on Amazon (you’ll get a digital code for the Steam version).

Advertisement

I have a terrible habit of starting to drink a La Croix and then forgetting it somewhere in my apartment when there’s about 1/4 can left. That’s a wasteful habit I’d like to break, and I really am trying to cut down on the amount of waste in my life and budget these days.



One way to solve that dilemma (or the issue of the expense of canned sparkling waters and sodas) is to make your beverage of choice yourself, and they’ve got a deal for you over at Bed Bath and Beyond right now.

You can snag a SodaStream Fizzi kit for just $70 today, which comes with a 60L CO2 canister, a BPA-free water bottle, and the maker itself. Pick from white, black, ice blue, or rose gold.

Advertisement

You can make sodas and sparkling waters in a plethora of assorted flavors with this bad boy! According to the reviews, you can make a pretty close Red Bull copycat with the energy drink syrup for $12. Give it a try while it’s down to this fantastic price!

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously— I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal, and even for help when cleaning/sterilizing dishes. It’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.



Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass water kettle.

You can get this sleek glass water kettle over at Amazon for $56 currently. C’mon, you know you want one!

Advertisement

6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree Image : Sheilah Villari

Have you fired up the Hallmark channel? Are you already making your lists? Are you the family member with your tree up on November 1? Maybe you need a revamp for 2021. All jokes aside, this is a beautiful artificial tree currently 23% off and ready to be loved this holiday season. Just clip the coupon on this 6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.

This is a chonky tall tree that will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 680 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating when the time comes.

This tree will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Image : Sheilah Villari

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too.

Advertisement

Each will ship for $9, and they are expected to do so in August.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker Image : Sheilah Villari

We are still well in the chilly months, and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of, and you can save $155 on it now. Just clip the coupon.

You can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours with three settings. There is the option for combination cooking, and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum, so it’s all easy to clean, and the LCD display makes it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

Advertisement

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

G/O Media may get a commission Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner 107 Beauty Use the promo code 107Honey

Free Shipping on Pop Culture Tees Image : Homage

Advertisement

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, get free shipping on your next order. No code needed.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Advertisement

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

Advertisement

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!



Advertisement

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve got dry skin lingering from the weather change or from using so much drying hand sanitizer for the last who-knows-how-long, you should check out this deal.



Grab a bottle of the cult-favorite skin moisturizer, Weleda Skin Food, for just $13 right now at Amazon.

Advertisement

Using plant extracts like gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile, Weleda Skin Food hydrates without the use of synthetic compounds or chemicals. Grab a bottle for yourself and see what the fuss is about, why doncha?

Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



Advertisement

That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

Advertisement

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.





Advertisement

It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen. This 4KUHD Blu-ray will release September 7th, 2021.

Advertisement

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

Saucemoto Dip Clip | $9 | Amazon



LIFESTYLE



MEDIA