LG’s new OLED TVs, a PS4 Pro bundle with a free copy of Red Dead II, and a huge one-day supplement sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout).You can also add LG’s SK9Y Dolby Atmos sound bar to your order for $420, or $277 less than Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can save on two different lengths today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Note: The 6' model can run off USB power, but the 16' one has to be plugged into an outlet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $52 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house. If you’re still using the router that you bought a decade ago, this should be a great upgrade.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code ANKER532 on any color or either size to save on a two-pack.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Photo: Amazon

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? These 64GB and 128GB cards from Silicon Power are incredibly affordable right now, and among the best deals we’ve ever seen on cards from reliable manufacturers.

Photo: Amazon

By pairing a couple of standard USB chargers with a super-powerful 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, Aukey built one of the most practical and future-proof desktop charging hubs you can buy. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY12A.

Graphic: Amazon

Whether you’re just starting your Philips Hue collection, replacing your last few dumb bulbs, or want to graduate to smart accent lights and light strips, there’s a Philips Hue deal available for you today.



Photo: Anker

Most laptops have an SD card slot, but microSD slots are far less common, even as the smaller cards have replaced their larger brethren for the majority of applications. Sure, those microSD cards come with an adapter, but if you’re anything like me, you lost that thing within about 15 seconds. This Anker USB card reader though can read both types of cards, and it’s only $7 today with promo code ANKERC67.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Monoprice

If you’re curious about 3D printing, you won’t find a cheaper way to get started than this refurbished Monoprice Mini printer, now available for just $120. It comes fully assembled and factory calibrated, so you can throw some files onto the included microSD card and start printing. Its build area is only a 4.7" cube, so you won’t be making massive creations, but you can still have plenty of fun with it.

Note: Don’t forget to grab some filament (linked on the product page).

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $38 off today with promo code RV4KINJA, just for our readers.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a backup camera (which is life-changing, by the way), you just need $77, promo code 58YB3PX7, and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.



Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve been meaning to learn Spanish for a long time, but today’s the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone Latin American Spanish membership normally costs $299, but today only, it’s down to $179, with a bonus $20 Amazon gift card thrown in for good measure. ¡Muy bien!

Photo: Amazon

If your lawn isn’t already covered in leaves, it will be soon enough. But you can make quick work of them with this $89 gas-powered leaf blower from Hitachi. It looks like a beast, and creates 170 mph wind, but it only weighs 8.6 pounds, which is more than manageable for a blower this powerful. $89 is the best price ever, but it’s only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Leather Honey leather conditioner has to be in your cabinet if you own leather goods, be it furniture, bags, shoes, whips...whatever! Normally about $20 per bottle, you can combine a $1 coupon and Subscribe & Save to get it for $17 today.

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $13 underbed storage bag (with code G7NHSIFU). The zipper closure makes it easier to close when it’s overflowing than a plastic box lid, and it looks a lot more “grown-up” too.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Screenshot: Amazon

Rather than focusing on a single supplement brand, today’s Amazon Gold Box features products from a variety of companies that should “help you with your next race,” or, you know, whatever other fitness-focused stuff you do.



Protein powders are well represented in the sale, with options available from Gold Standard, Vega, and Isopure, but you’ll also find CLIF bars (including nut butter-filled ones!), BSN Endorush Energy Drink, and BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin exercise recover formulas.

Just note that all of these prices are only available today, so run, don’t walk over to Amazon.

Screenshot: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up today with 40% off sitewide with promo code DISCOVER40. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when a sale like their Autumn Savings takes place, it’s the perfect time to act. There’s hundreds of men’s and women’s shoes marked down, from oxfords and sneakers to loafers and heels (there’s some accessories in there too), you’ll even find a 2.ZERØGRAND in there. You can save up to 70% on some incredibly well-made shoes that will last for years.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

You probably have a day pack in your closet for short hikes, trips to the pool, and outdoor activities like music festivals, and you probably hate using it. Sure, it’s nice to have something lighter than a backpack, but that lightness usually comes at the expense of features that actually make a bag tolerable to carry, like padded shoulder straps, and structure.



Enter Air Pack, a water-resistant CORDURA day pack with an inflatable back cushion and straps. Deflated, it weighs almost nothing and can roll up really small. But with a few puffs of air, Air Pack will cushion your back from all the spiky contents inside the bag, and take some strain off your shoulders too. A variety of straps and buckles add extra support, and let you adjust the Air Pack’s positioning just like a “real” backpack, but without the bulk.

Would you want to pack for a three day camping trip in the Air Pack? No. But it’s a really convenient and comfortable way to carry a couple water bottles and a change of clothes around for a few hours. Preorder it for $79 (or a more waterproof version for $95) on Indiegogo, with shipping expected in February.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They aren’t as space-saving, flexible, or heavy as the reader favorite Bowflex SelectTechs, but these small BalaceFrom dumbbells are great for low intensity workouts when you don’t have the time or the inclination to schlep to the gym. At an all-time low $24, they’re a great value considering you get a combine 32 pounds in the set.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As the air gets cooler, your skin gets drier. Luckily, Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off a bunch of different moisturizing Aveeno products. Lotions, body washes, cleansing pads, baby wipes, and sunscreen are included, just for starters. Just note that you won’t see the 30% coupon applied until you get to checkout.



Have any products you particularly recommend? Drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but when it’s warm out, it can certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the ultra-soft bamboo version for $25, or two pairs made from athletic fast-dry material for $22.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not as well known as LEGO’s Star Wars advent calendar, the LEGO Friends edition actually has more pieces (500 vs. 307) spread across its 24 miniature presents, and it’s only $22 today on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $73 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you missed out on preorder discounts and bonuses on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it’s $18 off today on Amazon, for PS4 and Xbox One. Seems like a perfect way to pass the time until Red Dead and Fallout 76 come out.

The Croft edition, which includes a Challenge Tomb season pass and some bonus outfits is also on sale for $72, for PS4 only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re officially less than two months away from the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and true Smash aficionados know that there’s no substitute for playing with a GameCube controller.



Nintendo makes its own first party model for $30, but since it uses the GameCube’s original controller connector, you’ll also have to pony up for a USB dongle to plug it in. That’s fine if you want to play with multiple friends and have old GameCube controllers lying around, but it’s overkill if you’ll primarily be playing online.

Luckily, both PDP and HORI just put their own GameCube gamepads up for preorder, and they both include 10' cables that plug directly into your Switch dock’s USB port, no adapter required. Both come in multiple colors with various licensed Nintendo insignia front and center, but each option has one key feature to set it apart.

HORI’s gamepad lets you swap L/R and ZL/ZR if you’d like, and also includes a turbo function that simulates rapid button taps when you hold down on a button. I’m not totally sure how that would help with Smash, and it’s probably considered cheating, but we don’t judge.

PDP’s standout feature is a swappable C-stick design. You can choose from the old school nubby yellow C-stick, or take it off and attach a perfect match for the main stick instead. Neat! But I will say that the shape of the controller—particularly the shoulder buttons—looks less authentically-GameCube than the HORI.

Both come out on December 7 alongside Smash, but you can ensure you get one by preordering.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clear some room on your desk, because LIMBO is about to be the most impressive desk toy in your entire office.

Limbo looks and feels like a regular spinning top, but a hidden USB-rechargeable motor on the inside uses a small weight and centrifugal force to keep it running for hours at a time. It doesn’t require a special base (though it comes with one for display purposes), and it doesn’t cheat with magnetic levitation. It’s just physics. Start it running when you get to work, go to lunch when it finally topples, and set it spinning again when you get back.

Limbo will retail for $99-$249 (depending on the material) when it comes out early next year, but if you preorder on Indiegogo, you can save a ton.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like board games like Settlers of Catan and Agricola, you’ll definitely want to give Carcassonne a try. Today’s price is within about a dollar of the lowest Amazon has ever listed, and a great investment for your next game night.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

