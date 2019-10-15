Tuesday's Best Deals: Nintendo 2DS XL, Under Armour, Drill Brush, and More

A Columbia sale, Lumix G7 camera, an affordable posture corrector, and an Amazon Warehouse sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

We’re living in a golden age of good-enough portable projectors, and two of Anker’s best are on sale right now.



The sexier of the two deals is the Nebula Capsule II for $520 with promo code OCTCAPS2, a $60 discount. The 720p Capsule II is the size of a pint glass, has a battery that can last for an entire movie, and has Android TV built in, so you can download all of your favorite streaming apps right onto the device. We tested it here, and came away very impressed.

If that’s outside your budget, the Nebula Prizm II has identical picture quality specs, but lacks the built-in OS—you’ll want to plug in an HDMI streaming dongle of some kind—and the battery, so it’ll have to be plugged into the wall. But at just $160 (an $80 discount), it could be worth the trade-offs.

RAVPower 45W USB C PD Charger with GaN Tech Graphic : Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $25 after you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAPC104 at checkout.

Time is a flat circle, and so is the most flattering light source known to man. Today, you can brighten up your day and your face with a Neewer Ring Light Kit, down to $64 on Amazon with promo code RING1019, $1 away from its lowest price ever.



Ring lights are beloved by Instagram influencers and beauty vloggers alike for their downright mystical ability to neutralize splotches and blemishes resulting in a soft, flawless glow. It would make a great gift for the aspiring YouTuber in your life, or just use it to look awesome in your next selfie. (I’m speaking from personal experience here; I was once photographed using an acquaintance’s ring light, and the resulting image became my Twitter profile picture for the next two years.)

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera Bundle with 14-42mm and 45-150mm Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now you can pick up the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K mirrorless camera with a couple of kit lenses for $200 less than usual. This super capable 4K-ready camera is a major step up in photographic pedigree over your standard smartphone. (Ever zoom in on a night photo? Yeah, that muddy image isn’t going to make it out of your phone.)



This 16-megapixel camera comes with two lenses: a 14-42mm and a 45-150mm, so you’ll be able to capture everything from ultra-wide shots to zoomed photos.

This is a Gold box deal, which means this deal will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So get yours before this one invariably sells out.

Black Forest Gummy Bears, 6 Pounds Photo : Amazon

Personally, I’m the kind of person who believes that if something costs less than $10 and I like it, I have no excuse not to buy it. That has probably cost me $10,000 at this point, but who’s to say. You have no reason not to buy a delicious six-pound back of Black Forest Gummy Bears when it only costs $9 on Amazon.



Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOBDONE, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new ($76 less than the previous sale). Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JOBDONE for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay warm the rest of the winter with one of those futuristic looking fan/space heaters for $224. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop Photo : Amazon

Mopping is a pain, and nothing is likely to change that, but this microfiber mop makes it about as easy as possible. The replaceable microfiber head absorbs plenty of water so your floors don’t get too damp, and can be wrung out with a ratcheting mechanism on the mop handle, all without getting your hands wet. It’s 10 dollars, you probably haven’t mopped your floor in a long time...it’s worth it.



Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today if you clip the $1 coupon (the $14 list price is already down from the usual $17).



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $17 with promo code UGJFW4RF, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



Advertisement

String light season is coming in hot, and you can be prepared for whatever holiday you want to decorate for with this $13 strand from TaoTronics. The 33' metal light strand is powered by USB, features 100 LEDs, and includes a remote that lets you choose between four RGB colors and classic warm white, while also adjusting brightness and lighting modes.



Just use promo code KINJA012 at checkout to save.

Krups Burr Grinder with Scale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Real coffee snobs appreciators know that if you want to make truly great coffee at home, you’ve got to grind your own beans, and you’ve got to grind them with a burr grinder.



This model from Krups is on sale for$100 today after you clip the $10 coupon, and includes a built-in scale. Just add some beans to the hopper, select your grind setting and how many cups of coffee you’re making, and the grinder will automatically measure out the appropriate amount of coffee. It’s been a few bucks cheaper in recent weeks, but historically speaking, $100 is a very good price for a grinder that often sells for $150.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Photo : Amazon

It’s not that hard to use a regular colander, but this $10 silicone clip-on strainer allows you to drain your pasta even if your sink is full of dirty dishes. And hell, even if your sink is “clean,” it’s still a disgusting dumpster puke toilet of bacteria, so it’s probably better to keep your pasta as far away from it as possible.



Advertisement

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $6 today with promo code BFM3MDJY, the best price we’ve ever seen.

There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $25 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

From our review on The Inventory:

Ultralight, water resistant, translucent, washable, and sporting a full-zip design and handles, the Specter line is easy to pack, easy to use, and won’t weigh you down.

Of course, packing cubes make it easier to separate your socks, underwear, shirts, and pants while packing, but I really love them on trips where I’m staying in multiple locations over the course of several nights. I’ll pack everything I need for my first hotel stay in one cube, and everything I need for the second location in a second cube. That way, I don’t have to unpack my entire suitcase in each hotel. I’m not saying this happens often, but it’s great, okay!

Dr. Drill Brush Attachment Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

This set is made by Dr. Brush, not the original Drill Brush company, but you get three shapes of nylon scrubber attachments, and two different scouring pads (the green one is a bit stiffer than the red one).

20% Off Select Socks Image : Backcountry

Spending money on anything but the most basic socks has never made sense to me. They completely obscured by your shoes most of the time, so who cares if they look good? And inevitably, I will lose one half of the pair. (That being said, wacky novelty socks bring me an unreasonable amount of joy.)



Anyway, for this Backcountry sock sale, I can make an exception to my basic socks only rule. Over 700 sock styles are up to 20% off, including ones from reader favorite Smartwool. So go ahead and seize the opportunity to treat your feet to something nice.

62% Off Jachs Core Essentials Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Today, you can get anything you want from the collection on this page for 62% off with promo code KINJACORE. That brings starting prices down to just $17 for basic tees, and you can get free shipping too on orders of over $100.

USpicy Hair Straightening Brush Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Straightening your hair, and then brushing it out? Too many steps! Do all the work on your ’do at once with this USpicy Hair Straightening Brush, now just $13 on Amazon when you use promo code DAZULNJP. This ionized ceramic brush fights frizz with seven temperature levels, and it only takes a mere 40 seconds to heat up. Plus it comes with a heat-resistant glove and an automatic shut-off feature after 30 minutes. So head straight to this link, and buy yours now.



It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code COLUMBIAOCT. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



Ted Baker London Men Women Shoes Handbags Accessories Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Wannabe international style stars need look no further than Nordstrom Rack to get their fashion fix today. The Rack is marking down a ton of sophisticated looks courtesy of Ted Baker London, including men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, handbags, and accessories. This deal will last through Wednesday, but the best stuff will surely sell out, so start shopping, ol’ chap



Posture Corrector for Men and Women Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you reading this while slouched over in your office chair? It’s time to do something about that terrible posture. Right now, you can get a popular and well-reviewed Posture Corrector for $17 on Amazon, or about $3 less than usual. Who knows, when you’re done using this, you might just be an inch or two taller than you realize!



25% Off Outlet Orders of $50+ Graphic : Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly fall weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $50 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code FALL50 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.



$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Mario Kart World Tour rubies. Seriously, don’t do it.

Everyone needs pens, and let me tell you, Amazon’s got pens. Today only, Amazon’s discounting a ton of different styles of pens, markers and highlighters from BIC, as part of a Gold Box deal. Have a favorite type? Let us know in the comments.



Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.



This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.

If you somehow don’t already have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that. Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $15 off this week, no Prime membership required.



Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $50-$60 off, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

Shopping for a mechanical keyboard is tough. It’s difficult to grasp exactly what “clickiness” you’re into when all you have is a description on a website. That’s where the Griarrac Cherry MX Switch Tester comes in handy.



This nifty $15 tool gives you a tactile understanding of what it feels like to press on each Cherry MX switch. This purchase would ultimately remove the guess work from shopping for a keyboard, but when some mechanical models cost upwards of $150 it’s a worthy investment. (Hell, it might even help you decide which of our reader’s picks you should buy.)

It doubles as a weird fidget toy, too, if that’s your thing. But you’ll find plenty of use for this, if you’re the type to evangelize mechanical keyboards—I know I am.

Tile recently announced a new lineup of gadget trackers, and that means it’s easy to find great deals on the previous generation.



If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $16, or $9 less than usual. The four-pack for $45 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $45, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

The Tile Mate’s 2020 revision was very minor—basically just a bump in range from 150 feet to 200—so you shouldn’t feel like you’re missing out on a bunch of great new features by buying the old one.

Winter is coming and when that cruel jerk arrives, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket. Use the promo code 49CBLUJ2 to save $16 on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.



Contigo Autoclose Tumbler (Clear/Monaco color only) Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you know you should air dry your clothes, but rarely do because it’s such a pain in the ass, here’s the best $10 you’ll spend today.



This stupid-simple hanging rack clips onto a shower rod (or something like it), and features 26 built-in clothes pins, making it incredibly easy to hang up a bunch of delicates that you don’t want to run through the dryer.

Surprise Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 300 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety of wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Hobo Handbags Flash Sale Image : Nordstrom Rack

Advertisement

A new season calls for a new handbag. Add one of these Hobo purses, any of which would be perfect for fall, to your collection for less than usual thanks to a sale happening now at Nordstrom Rack. A wide selection of leather totes, shoulder bags, crossbody bags, clutches, wallets, and more are available for about half off, so all your stuff can travel with you in style. Just be sure to choose your new go-to bag before it sells out.



DivaCup Model 1 Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking about giving the DivaCup a try, today’s the day. This sustainable alternative to pads and tampons brought menstrual cups to the mainstream, right now, it’s just $23—the lowest price we’ve seen—or set up Subscribe & Save to clip the 40% off coupon and get your first cup for just $14. This medical-grade silicone Model 1 DivaCup promises comfortable, leak-free protection for up to 12 hours for those ages 19 to 30 with a medium flow. So stock up now, and start envisioning how much cash you’ll save now that you’re no longer buying feminine hygiene products every month.



Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 20% off their entire site with promo code FRIENDS19, so it’s time to stock up.



The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is the brand’s exfoliating Rice Polish. The Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of The Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.

Advertisement

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $15 on PS4 and Xbox One right now (discount automatically applied at checkout), the best deal we’ve seen. Just think of it like the grim and gritty version of Pokémon.



LEGO Pop-Up Brick Book Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The relatively modest 859 piece count of this LEGO set belies its ambition. It’s actually a functional pop-up book that opens and reveals one of two fairy tale-inspired LEGO dioramas. It even includes a bunch of unique minifigs that were new to the LEGO family when this set came out last November: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, the Giant, and Jack.



Today’s $43 deal is the first discount we’ve seen from its usual $70, so don’t read too many stories about it before making your purchase; I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

Nyko Charge Block Pro - Pro Controller Charging Station Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The dock works in tandem with a dongle that allows for “easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality.” And if you own more than one Pro Controller, you can invest in multiple docks, attach them to each other, like Voltron, and only take up one outlet or USB port.

Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

In fairness, I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch being played in tabletop mode in my entire life. But if you do! This official stand from Nintendo allows you to charge the device, adjust your viewing angle, and won’t snap in half like a twig like the Switch’s built-in kickstand.



Today’s $3.50 discount is one of the first deals of any significance that Amazon’s ever offered.

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



Need an extra controller for your PS4? eBay has the DualShock 4 wireless controller marked down to $35 right now.



Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.

PowerA Wired GameCube Controller Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.



This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $20, it’s a lot cheaper.

USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code TILG76WS) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

Vizio E65-F1 Dolby Vision 4K 65" TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re heading into one of the best TV-watching periods of the year: Football is in midseason, the NBA and NHL are both ramping up, summer blockbusters are coming out on video, and fall TV shows are starting to premiere.



So if you’re not happy with your current home theater, you could do a lot worse than to upgrade to this 65" Vizio E-Series set for $500, an all-time low. That’s a great price for just about any screen of that size, but the 4K Vizio even manages to pack in local dimming for improved contrast (it’s only 12 zones, but that’s still a lot better than none), and even Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good kind of HDR, for the record).

Advertisement

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Sony’s latest Bluetooth headphones traded a little bit of noise-canceling know-how (but not sound quality, crucially) for a lower price tag, and according to Gizmodo, they’re an “instant classic” in their price range.



Already a solid bargain at their $250 MSRP, you can grab the pair for $198 today on Amazon, an all-time low. That’s still an investment, but you’re getting excellent sound quality, 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, app-controlled sound quality settings, and pretty-damn-good noise cancelation. If you travel frequently, work in a noisy office, or commute on public transportation, they’re well worth the expense.

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Summer Clearance Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

A new season is a good time to rethink you home decor, and you can certainly find ways to spruce up your space with something from Design Within Reach’s Semiannual Sale. Save 15% on thousands of items, including full-on furniture like sofas and chairs, and eye-catching accents like lamps and rugs. Quantities are limited, though, so don’t wait to load up on the stylish pieces that fit right in with your home aesthetic.



10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress Photo : Casper

Advertisement

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DREAMY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The Internet Mattress Evolved: Casper Wave Casper was newly formed when I first went to their New York City showroom, which consisted of an… Read more

Up to 70% Off Super Sale Graphic : Wayfair

Advertisement

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their October Super Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 70% off everything from area rugs, to bedding, to living room seating, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.



15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Yamazaki takes universal household organization problems—storing shoes, organizing toilet paper rolls, wrangling cables—and creates some of the most beautiful solutions out there.



Today at Huckberry, several of their wares are on sale for 15% off. Inside, you’ll find solutions for specific options—pet bowls, a slim cart to go next to your fridge, the aforementioned toilet paper holder—and also beautiful furniture that can work in any home, like side tables, coat hooks, and shelves. It all combines black stainless steel and wood in beautiful and interesting ways, and I want to buy all of it.

The Philips Norelco OneBlade has been my shaver of choice for years, and one of our favorite shaving products ever, and you can grab the already-cheap trimmer for $10 off today.



If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

The OneBlade usually sells for $35, and rarely gets discounted outside of the holidays. I’ve paid full price for two of them (one for home, one for my suitcase), and I’d do it again.

Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are you in the market for a new fall jacket? Right now Huckberry is blowing out what some have called “the ultimate” jacket for fall and spring: the Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket. Typically selling for about $100, this versatile jacket is selling for just $59 right now.



It’s got all the features you’d want for fall and spring; it’s insulated, water repellant, stretchy and can be packed into a built-in sack. Better still, you can choose from three colors; olive, black, and steel. Get yours while its still in stock.

Advertisement

Funko Marvel Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister