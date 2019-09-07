Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A rare Buffy comforter gold box, a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi, and 20% off Dyson orders lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



There are a lot of good reasons to splurge on a fancy, expensive arm for your computer monitors. But if you’re on a budget and don’t mind a little bit of extra fiddling, this affordable dual mount from Huanuo has a lot going for it considering its price tag. Normally $70, you can get it for just $49 today with promo code 2E7G9PNS.



Eric put a very similar mount from the same company to the test over the The Inventory, and while it definitely was lacking a few features and had some downsides compared to a $200 equivalent, it was still pretty great for the price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is available for $99.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. While shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a rugged bluetooth speaker, Amazon’s marking down a ton of DOSS products in today’s Gold Box. Prices start at $19 and go all the way up the the DOSS SoundBox XL for $45.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Whitson Gordon

The Wyze Cam Pan is a surprisingly decent home security camera even at its usual ~$40 price tag. Today though, you can get it for just $32, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

And no, it’s not cheap because you have to pay for an expensive monthly subscription. You can’t even pay for one if you want to, as Whitson explained on The Inventory:

Most importantly, it can’t record to the cloud nearly as seamlessly as its more expensive competitors: when it detects motion, it can record a 12-second clip and save it to the cloud, but that’s it. And it takes another 5 minutes before it can record another 12 second clip. You can stream video continuously, or you can record video 24/7 onto an SD card, which is nice—but anything in the cloud is severely limited if you want to actually catch something beyond a quick moment. It will keep those clips for 14 days, though, with no paid subscription necessary—though there isn’t one available either if you want more.

It’s not without its limitations, but it’s $32, with no strings attached. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a secondary TV, Amazon’s selling a TCL 40" 1080p LED TV for just $130. This TV is probably too small to be the centerpiece of your living room home theater experience, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV.



To be clear, it’s tough to recommend a non-4K TV in 2019, but it’s available for those who are on a tight budget. $130 is the best price Amazon has ever offered. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day, or until sold out.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Corey Foster

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.

Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $180 on Amazon after clipping the $6.98 coupon, which is a match for the best price they’ve ever listed. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.



Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOY4DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $220 with code JOY4DYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay cool this summer with one of those futuristic looking fans for $160. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

We used to see these kinds of eBay discounts pretty often, but this is the first one we’ve seen for Dyson since April, so hurry up and check some gear off your wishlist.

If you live in a JetBlue city and have any trips on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out the fares from the airline’s Fall Flash Sale, ending today. Prices start at just $20 one-way, which is probably less than you’d spend on gas to drive these distances. The fares available for travel from September 1 to November 1, 2019. Prices vary by route, but it doesn’t hurt to check!



Just remember to book your flight with a credit card that carries good travel insurance and will earn you bonus award points, like the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve!

Photo: Amazon

Looking to eliminate some stress in your life? You can get a weighted blanket on sale right now and see why everyone keeps raving about them. Depending on your size, it is suggested to get a blanket that is about 7-12% of your body weight. Typically, we see a lot of 15-pound blankets on sale, but BUZIO is offering 30% off their 25-pound blanket on Amazon.



You can get 48" x 72", 15-pound weighted blanket for $44 using the promo code Y399GELR. The 60" x 80", 20-pound blanket is $43 when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code BFTUS9B9. The 58" x 78", 20-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code FWFF8ELN. The 60" x 80", 25-pound blanket is $70 when you use the promo code DAVIUXJE.

Photo: Amazon

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just purchased this Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $90 refurbished, down from $200 new. I might have been tempted by the Ring Doorbell Pro deal going on right now, but I don’t have existing doorbell wiring, and it’s not really worth putting it in for the added features.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just about 23 cents per bag on this $9 Frito-Lay variety pack, after you clip the $4 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings. This pack doesn’t play it safe with any bland, original chips (with the exception of the pretzels, which I guess you can feed to some birds or something); it’s full of bolder flavors like sour cream and onion Lay’s and Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.



Today only, the Buffy Cloud Comforter is down to its lowest price ever. Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the twin, queen and king varieties by about 35%.



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Made from eucalyptus fibers and filled with recycled materials, Buffy is as woke as a comforters can be. They’re also a godsend for people who run hot/like to sleep comfortably during the summer.

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out. So don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: The 3-plate tray is now 50% off yesterday’s price and only $30.

The oven is a hot piece of real estate during dinner party preparation, which inevitably means some of your painstakingly prepared dishes will get left out in the cold as the meal comes together. Or, you could invest in these Salton stainless-steal warming trays, now $68 for one that accommodates four-plates and $30 for one that holds three. They promise to keep your food nice and toasty until the eating gets underway, or use them to keep a plate warm for any stragglers who are late to the party.



Photo: Amazon

Does your pet like that fresh, crisp water? If your dog or cat refuses to drink water that has been sitting in the same dish, unmoving for 12 hours, we feel you. You really should change their water more often, and now you don’t have to do do that manually. You can get the PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Cat and Dog Water Fountain for $36 (about $12 off) on Amazon. It can hold 1.3 gallons of water and has a carbon water filter that removes bad tastes or odors. Your cat will never actually say thank you for this, but they’ll become obsessed with the waterfall feature.



PackLite Max (150 lumens/2,000mAh battery) | $30 | Amazon

PackLite Hero (300 lumens, 4,000mAh battery) | $49 | Amazon

LuminAID’s Shark Tank-famous camping lanterns run off solar power, and are inflatable, meaning they hardly take up any room in your bag during the day. That’s a compelling product pitch on its own. But their built-in batteries and USB charging ports for your phone are what really put them over the top.

Today on Amazon as part of its Prime Day lead-up deals, Prime members can score the PackLite Max (150 lumens/2,000mAh battery) for $30, or the PackLite Hero (300 lumens, 4,000mAh battery) for $49. Just hang them off your hiking pack during the day to soak up the rays, then use that built-up power to power the lantern and charge your phone at night.

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $16.

The even more powerful LC90 is also on sale for $27 with code ANKERLITE, which could be considered an even better deal, since it’s more than twice as bright.

Photo: Huckberry

Big, plush bath towels have their place, but that place is not in a suitcase, or at the beach, or even in particularly humid bathrooms where they’ll never get dry. But luckily, these are places where Turkish Towels thrive.



Turkish Towels use a thin Turkish cotton that’s still incredibly strong and absorbent, and they look great to boot. I’ve owned a few of these for years, and especially enjoy pulling them out this time of year when regular towels always tend to feel just a little bit damp and gross. Pick one up starting at $22 (down from $35) during this limited time Huckberry sale.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do your eyelashes or eyebrows need some TLC? If lash extensions are too far out of your budget, don’t break the bank to get longer lashes. You can get Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum for only $13 on Daily Steals using the promo code KJARDEN. That is a whopping $87 off the price at Macy’s. The serum is made with a triple peptide complex, plus vitamins A, C, and E help to support natural cycles of growth.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s Friends and Family Sale with promo code CHILL20. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid if your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



Astorflex’s Greenflex chukka boots are the perfect mix of sharp looks and instant comfort, owing to their memory foam footbeds and soft European leather that “is processed slowly for 30 days in a mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa, then softened in barrels with animal fats and aniline dyes.” If that sounds fancy, it’s because it is.



For the amount of work put in and the quality of materials you’re getting, the Greenflexes are a pretty great value at $150+, but for a limited time, Huckberry’s taking up to 20% off several styles, including other styles like the Bitflex and Bootflex. We wrote more about the shoes here, if you want to learn more before strolling over to Huckberry to order a pair.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Normally, you’d have to hit a big department store sale to find discounts n leather goods from Frye, but today, Amazon’s Gold Box is delivering the deals on a selection of classic handbags and shoes from the brand, including some our favorite trendy pool slides. Just be sure to stock your wardrobe with bags, boots, sneakers, and more before this one-day deal is done.



Screenshot: Cowboy Bebop

Even if you aren’t usually into anime, it’s worth giving Cowboy Bebop a try, especially when you can get the entire series for a mere $5. This deal is through Amazon’s digital video storefront, and includes all 26 episodes in HD, which normally sell for $3 each.

Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Stardew Valley is the perfect gaming anecdote to a stressful day at work, or a long night out, and you can grab it on the Nintendo Switch for just $13 today. Will you be a winemaker, a vegetable farmer, a commercial fisherman, or, like me, a mayonaise magnate? It’s all up to you.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Octopath Traveler may not have lived up to expectations, but its soundtrack, visuals, and combat system are all terrific, so for a low $45, it might be worth checking out if you’re a big JRPG fan.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Santorini is a 20 minute strategy board game that the whole family can enjoy, and it also happens to be beautifully designed. Just look at those craggy rocks!



Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to just 17 drachmae dollars, the best price we’ve ever seen.

- Race to build your way to the top of a stack of blocks! Use builder pieces and move one space in any direction. - Each player is dealt a God Card to be used strategically. When you find yourself in a tight spot, break or bend the rules!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

No proper man cave is complete without this Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic 3-in-1 Home Arcade, and at $200 it’s a steal.



Let me be clear: if you have the dough and the space, it’s not the worst way to drop $200. You’ll be able to play Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo. Just make sure to clip the coupon code on page to save $50.

If you’re thinking about buying a retro console, make it this one.

Right now, Nintendo Switch owners can play Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for just $48. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular title which got a solid review on Kotaku.



Here’s what they had to say:

By adding an enthralling tale packed with rich, engaging characters and an ever-looming man-versus-nature conflict, Nihon Falcom has crafted a game that’s incredibly hard to put down.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB and 256GB microSD cards are our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, they’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, the former is down to $19 today, and the latter is priced at $37, both matching all-time low prices.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that hydrates together, stays together. Now you can outfit yourself and your outdoorsmen-in-training with CamelBaks, the most efficient, hands-free water bottle in the wild. The CamelBak HydroBak is on sale in most colors for $37, as is its kids’ counterpart, the CamelBak Kids Mini M.U.L.E., in five different colors. Get your packs before these prices are hiked up again.



Photo: Amazon

Here we are, the Monday after a holiday weekend. Your pantry is barren. You spent the last several days eating cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and potato salad. Now you need to be an adult and restock your supplies, but you don’t have time because you have to go into work. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help! You can get $10 off your Prime Pantry order of $40 or more on Amazon using the promo code PANTRY. You can get at least three variety packs of Pop Tarts for under $10, so basically for free.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Get your full mattress off the floor and pick up this heavily discounted Zinus platform bed frame. This unit is easy to put together and has extra clearance off the ground for storage. At $47, this is a no-brainer especially if you don’t want to embarrass yourself on your second date. And if you need more convincing, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

House plants are great, but your indoor garden is, naturally, limited by how much space you have to spare. Not anymore, though, thanks to this stacking flower pot tower, now just $2 away from its lowest price ever on Amazon. Three stackable pots fit together like puzzle pieces to create nine plantable spaces, or use them individually, because why not? A tower of flowers would look aesthetically pleasing in an empty corner, especially during the bright, sunny days of summer—just saying.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $52 in three colors (and $51 in white), which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw slightly better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $249 for 32GB is still a terrific price for 32GB, and